Phreesia Posts Solid Earnings But Shares Drop Anyway

Yesterday we were watching whether Phreesia’s path to profitability would accelerate after two consecutive near-breakeven quarters. They delivered solid earnings after the bell on December 8, reporting EPS of $0.31.

Profitability Arrives, Market Shrugs

The healthcare SaaS provider posted net income of $4.3 million for the quarter ending October 31, marking its first meaningful profit after years of losses. Revenue climbed to $120.3 million, continuing a five-quarter acceleration from $106.8 million a year ago. More importantly, operating cash flow reached $15.5 million, exceeding net income by $11.2 million and validating earnings quality. Free cash flow turned positive at $12.2 million after subtracting $3.3 million in capital expenditures.

The turnaround trajectory is dramatic. Just one year ago, Phreesia reported a $14.4 million quarterly loss. The company cut operating expenses by $15 million year over year while maintaining sequential revenue growth, demonstrating genuine operational discipline rather than accounting adjustments.

The Valuation Question

The market’s tepid response likely reflects forward valuation concerns. Despite unanimous analyst support (17 buy ratings, zero sells, with a $33.69 average price target), Phreesia trades at a forward P/E of 385. That extreme multiple suggests investors remain skeptical about earnings sustainability, even as the company has now beaten estimates for four consecutive quarters.

The operating margin tells part of the story. While net income turned positive, operating income remained negative at $23.9 million, indicating the company still relies on non-operating items to reach profitability. The 46.7% negative operating margin on a trailing basis shows significant work remains.

What Happens Next

Three directors acquired shares on October 31, the same day the quarter closed, signaling insider confidence. Analyst target prices imply 67% upside from current levels, yet the forward multiple suggests the market needs more proof of sustainable profitability.

Watch whether management provides guidance that justifies the valuation premium. The company’s next test will be maintaining positive cash generation while continuing to reduce operating losses. We’ll update if analyst revisions shift meaningfully after this morning’s open.