S&P 500
6,861.90
+0.04%
Dow Jones
47,875.00
+0.24%
Nasdaq 100
25,658.20
-0.10%
Russell 2000
2,541.12
+0.76%
FTSE 100
9,643.70
+0.03%
Nikkei 225
50,945.50
+1.14%
Stock Market Live December 9: Anticipating a Rate Cut, the S&P 500 (VOO) Rises a Bit

Investing

Phreesia Posts Solid Earnings But Shares Drop Anyway

Quick Read

  • Phreesia reported its first meaningful profit at $4.3M with EPS of $0.31 versus $0.00 expected.
  • Operating income remained negative at $23.9M despite positive net income.
  • Shares fell despite the earnings beat. The forward P/E of 385 suggests valuation concerns.
By William Temple Published
Phreesia Posts Solid Earnings But Shares Drop Anyway

© Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Yesterday we were watching whether Phreesia’s path to profitability would accelerate after two consecutive near-breakeven quarters. They delivered solid earnings after the bell on December 8, reporting EPS of $0.31.

Profitability Arrives, Market Shrugs

The healthcare SaaS provider posted net income of $4.3 million for the quarter ending October 31, marking its first meaningful profit after years of losses. Revenue climbed to $120.3 million, continuing a five-quarter acceleration from $106.8 million a year ago. More importantly, operating cash flow reached $15.5 million, exceeding net income by $11.2 million and validating earnings quality. Free cash flow turned positive at $12.2 million after subtracting $3.3 million in capital expenditures.

The turnaround trajectory is dramatic. Just one year ago, Phreesia reported a $14.4 million quarterly loss. The company cut operating expenses by $15 million year over year while maintaining sequential revenue growth, demonstrating genuine operational discipline rather than accounting adjustments.

The Valuation Question

The market’s tepid response likely reflects forward valuation concerns. Despite unanimous analyst support (17 buy ratings, zero sells, with a $33.69 average price target), Phreesia trades at a forward P/E of 385. That extreme multiple suggests investors remain skeptical about earnings sustainability, even as the company has now beaten estimates for four consecutive quarters.

The operating margin tells part of the story. While net income turned positive, operating income remained negative at $23.9 million, indicating the company still relies on non-operating items to reach profitability. The 46.7% negative operating margin on a trailing basis shows significant work remains.

What Happens Next

Three directors acquired shares on October 31, the same day the quarter closed, signaling insider confidence. Analyst target prices imply 67% upside from current levels, yet the forward multiple suggests the market needs more proof of sustainable profitability.

Watch whether management provides guidance that justifies the valuation premium. The company’s next test will be maintaining positive cash generation while continuing to reduce operating losses. We’ll update if analyst revisions shift meaningfully after this morning’s open.

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Unity Software Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat
Joel South |

Unity Software Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat

Unity Software (NYSE: U) delivered a blowout third quarter on Wednesday morning, crushing both revenue and earnings expectations in a…
Axon Enterprise Plunges 20% in After Hours on Q3 Earnings Miss
Work Flow |

Axon Enterprise Plunges 20% in After Hours on Q3 Earnings Miss

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) delivered a revenue beat and raised full-year guidance on Tuesday, but a steep earnings miss and…
Shake Shack Reports Strong Q3 Results
Joel South |

Shake Shack Reports Strong Q3 Results

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) delivered a third consecutive quarter of earnings acceleration, beating both EPS and revenue expectations while demonstrating…
FuboTV Shares Slide Despite Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beats
Joel South |

FuboTV Shares Slide Despite Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beats

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) delivered a rare positive earnings surprise this morning, beating both EPS and revenue expectations as the…
Astera Lab Continues Win Streak After Reporting Q3 Earnings
Joel South |

Astera Lab Continues Win Streak After Reporting Q3 Earnings

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) delivered a decisive earnings beat after market close on Tuesday, posting Q3 results that extended the…
Fiverr Beats on Q3 Earnings and Revenue, but Profitability Remains Tight
Joel South |

Fiverr Beats on Q3 Earnings and Revenue, but Profitability Remains Tight

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) reported Q3 2025 results on Nov. 5, delivering an earnings beat while revenue came in marginally…
Celsius Holdings Posts 173% Revenue Surge as Alani Nu Integration Accelerates
Joel South |

Celsius Holdings Posts 173% Revenue Surge as Alani Nu Integration Accelerates

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) delivered a decisive earnings beat this morning, posting adjusted EPS of $0.42 against expectations of $0.28…
Western Digital Surges in After Hours on Strong FY26 Q1 Earnings
Joel South |

Western Digital Surges in After Hours on Strong FY26 Q1 Earnings

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that topped expectations on both revenue and earnings, with the stock…
Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings
Joel South |

Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) beat third-quarter expectations on both revenue and earnings, but the real story lies in what happened to…

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 1,794,680
+$7.52
+5.47%
$144.90
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 382,364
+$8.91
+5.40%
$173.97
KeyCorp
KEY Vol: 13,601,692
+$0.92
+4.75%
$20.31
KKR
KKR Vol: 1,648,457
+$5.88
+4.51%
$136.12
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,766,662
+$3.45
+3.87%
$92.45

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 159,075
-$267.35
7.10%
$3,499.62
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 5,858,945
-$1.29
4.28%
$28.76
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 2,420,607
-$3.64
3.71%
$94.47
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 370,923
-$2.07
3.47%
$57.47
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,293,340
-$0.48
3.26%
$14.10