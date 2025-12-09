S&P 500
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets on the Brink as Rates Hang in Balance

Investing

Tesla’s Europe Prospects Take a Beating

  • Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) faces headwinds in Europe on both the self-driving and affordable products fronts.
  • Shareholders increasingly see Tesla as a laggard in its industry.
Tesla’s Europe Prospects Take a Beating

© RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Across the world, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is counting on renewed growth, based largely on regaining its spot as the number one electric vehicle (EV) company in the world. At the core of its aspirations are self-driving cars and a chance to sell new models. Its self-driving plans just got another major challenge. So did its plans to launch more affordable products against only modest competition.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) has signed a deal with Estonia-based ride-hailing platform Bolt to deploy driverless vehicles across Europe, with plans to begin on-road trials in 2026. The transaction will integrate Stellantis autonomous vehicle platforms with Bolt’s ride-hailing network, which serves more than 200 million customers in over 50 countries, including the 23 member states of the European Union.

The  Stellantis/Bolt deal does have one challenge. Each EU nation has its own rules for self-driving products. However, the two companies believe they can overcome this. (Why would they bother otherwise?)

Tesla “self-driving” is competing in most of the same markets. Its European Full Self-Driving (Supervised) program is growing as it extended its demo ride-along program by three months until the end of March 2026. However, Elon Musk faces a market in which Tesla’s sales have been dropping by double-digit percentages most months of 2025. In some nations, the decline is over 40%. There is a theory that Musk has meddled in EU politics, which has caused a sort of revolt among buyers. In the meantime, almost every legacy car company in Europe has launched EV products of its own.

The small EV market in Europe just got a powerful new competitor. Renault and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) will develop small, cheaper Ford-branded EV for the European market to compete with rising competition from Chinese EV manufacturers. Inadvertently, of course, this means Tesla products as well. Ford CEO Jim Farley commented, “We know we’re in a fight for our lives in our industry, and no better example than here in Europe.” Ford has done poorly in the U.S. EV market. At least Europe gives it another chance.

Tesla has sold itself to shareholders as the best self-driving car company in the world because of its artificial intelligence prowess. It has also hinted that it will attack the low end of the EV market with a $25,000 product. It is getting later and later into each endeavor.

Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

