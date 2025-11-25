This Morning, Wall Street is Bullish on AMAT, NVDA and AAPL

As noted by analysts at JPMorgan, Apple is well-positioned after a report about its CEO succession plans.

UBS is bullish on Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

Just this morning, the firm upgraded AMAT to a buy rating with a price target of $285. They pointed to a far more bullish outlook for wafer fab equipment over the next two years.

Rising demand for memory means that [analyst Timothy] Arcuri now expects WFE to increase more than 20% year-over-year to $136.5 billion in 2026. This number could approach $145 billion in 2027, a level “well above current Street expectations,” he said, as quoted by CNBC.

Nvidia

TD Cowen says it’s even more bullish on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) after meeting with the company’s management team.

“We had the opportunity to meet with Nvidia EVP & CFO Colette Kress on our semiconductor, semi-cap, and networking bus tour. We came away from our meeting incrementally confident in the company’s growth prospects for C2026+,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC.

Just yesterday, analysts at Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on NVDA, stating that the data center opportunity remains significant and early, with further upside likely.

Analysts at Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on NVDA, leaving it as a top sector pick as AI demand continues to build.

Apple

As noted by analysts at JPMorgan, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is well-positioned after a report about its CEO succession plans.

According to the firm, “While the change in guard at the helm will drive additional scrutiny from long-term investors who are going to desire similar execution, we believe the elevation of a product/hardware focused executive to the top role is likely to be taken as a sign of further emphasis on innovation and focus towards launching new product categories,” as quoted by CNBC.