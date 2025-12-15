S&P 500
6,815.80
-0.21%
Dow Jones
48,314.20
-0.35%
Nasdaq 100
25,129.00
-0.25%
Russell 2000
2,536.60
-0.65%
FTSE 100
9,739.60
+0.80%
Nikkei 225
50,221.40
-0.20%
Stock Market Live December 15: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as Investors Await Economic Data

Investing

Door-to-Door Salesman, 27, Raising Teen Brother While Drowning in $35,000 Debt Gets Wake-Up Call

Quick Read

  • Michael accumulated $35K in debt over four years while raising his teenage brother on $3K to $3.5K monthly commission income.
  • Ramsey advised prioritizing food, utilities, shelter and transportation before attacking debts smallest to largest.
  • Commission-only roofing sales during winter creates income instability that undermines debt repayment regardless of work ethic.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Austin Smith Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Door-to-Door Salesman, 27, Raising Teen Brother While Drowning in $35,000 Debt Gets Wake-Up Call

© Inside Creative House / Shutterstock.com

Young adults thrust into guardianship roles face financial challenges that typically hit people a decade older. Without established careers or emergency funds, they’re building the plane while flying it, often straight into debt.

On a December 4 episode of The Dave Ramsey Show, a caller named Michael, 27, described his crisis. After four years of raising his 17-year-old brother, he’d accumulated $35,000 in debt from a car lease, credit cards, and charge-offs while working as a door-to-door roofing salesman. Earning $3,000 to $3,500 monthly on straight commission during the slow season, he was behind on virtually all his bills and paying $850 monthly rent.

Ramsey immediately implemented triage. “Your first rule of thumb is take care of your household first,” he said, explaining the “four walls” concept: food, utilities, shelter, and transportation must be secured before attacking debt. Once survival expenses were covered from his income, Ramsey instructed Michael to list debts smallest to largest and attack them aggressively.

Ramsey provided a free premium budgeting app and encouraged Michael to pick up warehouse work during roofing’s off-season. “One year of that, man, you’ll be celebrating your 29th birthday debt free,” Ramsey predicted, emphasizing that focused salespeople dramatically outperform those operating from desperation.

When Hustle Isn’t Enough

Michael embodies American bootstrap mythology: young guardian working commission sales, willing to add overnight warehouse shifts to clear debt. It’s admirable but unsustainable. The real issue isn’t work ethic but income structure. Commission-only roofing sales during winter virtually guarantees continued financial crisis regardless of effort. Michael needs base salary stability, not a second job that cuts sleep to five hours. At 27 raising a teenager, burning out isn’t noble sacrifice but parenting failure. Before adding more work hours, he should pursue stable employment with predictable paychecks. Financial discipline matters, but you can’t budget your way out of structurally unstable income.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
Maurie Backman |

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security
Maurie Backman |

These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security

Continue Reading

Dave Ramsey: “One Year of That, Man, You’ll Be Celebrating Your 29th Birthday Debt Free”
Austin Smith |

Dave Ramsey: “One Year of That, Man, You’ll Be Celebrating Your 29th Birthday Debt Free”

Taking on unexpected family responsibilities while young can derail even the most well-intentioned financial plans. When survival mode becomes the…
I opened a business and am suddenly making over $400k in profit – should I pay off my cars and mortgage? Dave Ramsey weighs in
Kristin Hitchcock |

I opened a business and am suddenly making over $400k in profit – should I pay off my cars and mortgage? Dave Ramsey weighs in

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
8 Times Dave Ramsey Nailed It With Savings Advice
Kathryn Koehler |

8 Times Dave Ramsey Nailed It With Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey is considered a 21st-century financial guru for his approach to personal finance. His advice is easy to understand,…
I paid off my house at 28 after following Dave Ramsey’s baby steps for four years
Marc Guberti |

I paid off my house at 28 after following Dave Ramsey’s baby steps for four years

Many people have turned to Dave Ramsey to improve their finances, including a 28-year-old in the Dave Ramsey subreddit. The…
Dave Ramsey inspired us to budget for the first time after 17 years – we just paid off our mortgage
Christy Bieber |

Dave Ramsey inspired us to budget for the first time after 17 years – we just paid off our mortgage

A Reddit user has hit a major financial milestone, and he says he has Dave Ramsey to thank for it.…
Dave Ramsey Warns: Flashy Millionaires Don’t Stay Millionaires
247staff |

Dave Ramsey Warns: Flashy Millionaires Don’t Stay Millionaires

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
This Dave Ramsey Financial Advice Could Change Your Life
Kathryn Koehler |

This Dave Ramsey Financial Advice Could Change Your Life

24/7 Wall St. Insights Dave Ramsey is a finance guru focusing on getting out of debt Ramsey’s ability to simplify…
Dave Ramsey says the “typical millionaire lives in a middle-class house, drives a two-year-old or older car, and buys blue jeans at Walmart” – and he’s spot on
David Hanson |

Dave Ramsey says the “typical millionaire lives in a middle-class house, drives a two-year-old or older car, and buys blue jeans at Walmart” – and he’s spot on

Dave Ramsey is a radio personality and finance guru, well-known for helping thousands of Americans join the debt-free ranks. He…
Dave Ramsey says “cut up the credit cards and stop screwing around” to a guy who’s making $200k but carrying $8k in debt
Marc Guberti |

Dave Ramsey says “cut up the credit cards and stop screwing around” to a guy who’s making $200k but carrying $8k in debt

The way you talk about money speaks volumes about your financial situation and how you feel about any setbacks. Dave…

Top Gaining Stocks

Gartner
IT Vol: 535,946
+$11.43
+4.89%
$245.32
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 69,192,773
+$18.58
+4.05%
$477.54
KLA
KLAC Vol: 328,649
+$45.03
+3.77%
$1,238.95
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 3,883,108
+$5.60
+3.49%
$166.12
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 7,892,198
+$1.79
+3.41%
$54.20

Top Losing Stocks

ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 2,746,517
-$93.34
10.79%
$771.72
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 3,539,715
-$4.69
6.87%
$63.55
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 5,210,050
-$13.66
5.11%
$253.80
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 32,634,340
-$17.70
4.92%
$342.23
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,023,486
-$1.89
4.25%
$42.51