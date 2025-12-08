S&P 500
6,842.80
-0.44%
Dow Jones
47,718.00
-0.49%
Nasdaq 100
25,595.00
-0.42%
Russell 2000
2,526.80
+0.14%
FTSE 100
9,639.70
-0.24%
Nikkei 225
50,234.00
-0.79%
Stock Market Live December 8: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Ahead of the Fed

Investing

Lincoln Electric’s 32.6% Payout Ratio Shows Wide Margin of Safety for Income Investors

Quick Read

  • Lincoln Electric (LECO) raised its quarterly dividend 5.3% to $0.79 per share. This marks 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.
  • Lincoln Electric’s earnings payout ratio sits at 32.6% with Q3 free cash flow of $205M.
  • Total debt rose 13.8% to $1.32B due to the Alloy Steel acquisition.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Lincoln Electric’s 32.6% Payout Ratio Shows Wide Margin of Safety for Income Investors

© 24/7 Wall St.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share, a 5.3% increase marking the company’s 30th consecutive year of dividend growth. With a current yield of 1.23% and annual payout of $3.04 per share, can this industrial welding giant sustain its three-decade streak?

An infographic titled 'Lincoln Electric (LECO): The 30-Year Dividend Story' on a dark gray background. The top section highlights '30 Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth,' with a welder icon, noting a 5.3% increase to $0.79/share. The 'Payout Math: Safe & Sound' section features a circular chart showing a '32.6% Payout Ratio' based on '$9.33 EPS' and a 'Dividend Payout ($3.04/share)', accompanied by a green checkmark. The 'Cash Flow Engine: Record Performance' section displays a green bar for '$205.1M Q3 FCF' and a blue bar for 'Quarterly Dividend (~$41M)', indicating an FCF Payout Ratio < 50%, alongside a quote from CFO Bruno about record cash flow. The 'The Nuance: Managing Debt' section illustrates a balance scale with 'Total Debt ($1.32B)' on one side and 'Total Debt +13.8%' on the other, specifying '1.15x Net Debt to EBITDA (Manageable)' leverage and mentions rising interest expense. The final section, 'The Verdict: A Secure Future,' shows a shield icon with a 'Dividend Safety Rating: SAFE' and a quote from CEO Steven Hedlund. The infographic concludes with text summarizing 'Moderate Yield, Proven Track Record, Modest Growth Ahead.' The 24/7 Wall St logo is visible in the bottom right corner.
This infographic details Lincoln Electric’s (LECO) impressive 30-year dividend growth, supported by strong financials including a healthy payout ratio, robust cash flow, and manageable debt, culminating in a ‘Safe’ dividend safety rating.
Metric Value
Annual Dividend $3.04 per share
Dividend Yield 1.23%
Consecutive Years of Increases 30 years
Most Recent Increase 5.3% (October 2025)
Dividend Aristocrat Status Yes (25+ years)

The Payout Math Works, With Room to Spare

Lincoln Electric’s dividend coverage looks comfortable. With trailing twelve-month diluted EPS of $9.33, the annual dividend of $3.04 translates to an earnings payout ratio of 32.6%, leaving two-thirds of profits for reinvestment or debt reduction.

Cash flow reinforces this strength. In Q3 2025, the company generated $205.1 million in free cash flow (operating cash flow of $236.7 million minus capex of $31.6 million). Against quarterly dividends totaling around $41 million based on 55 million shares outstanding, the FCF payout ratio sits comfortably below 50%. CFO Gabriel Bruno noted the company achieved “record cash flow generation with 149% cash conversion,” providing substantial cushion for dividend payments.

Metric Value Assessment
Earnings Payout Ratio 32.6% Healthy
Q3 FCF $205.1M Strong
Cash Conversion 149% Excellent
Operating Margin 17.4% Solid

Rising Debt Levels Deserve Attention

The balance sheet presents a more nuanced picture. Total debt increased 13.8% year over year to $1.32 billion, driven by the Alloy Steel acquisition. Net debt stands at $939 million after accounting for $377 million in cash. At 1.15x net debt to EBITDA, leverage remains manageable but has trended upward from 0.91x in 2023.

The debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99 sits near parity, while total liabilities jumped 14.8% year over year. Bruno noted the company is “increasing our interest expense assumption to a low $50 million range due to recent borrowings for the Alloy Steel transaction.” With EBITDA of $813 million, interest coverage appears adequate, though rising debt service will consume cash that could otherwise support dividend growth.

Management Signals Continued Commitment

CEO Steven Hedlund framed the dividend increase within a broader capital allocation strategy: “Our strategic investments and operating model continue to compound earnings […] supporting a balanced capital allocation strategy that invests in long-term growth while returning cash to shareholders through the cycle.”

Bruno was explicit about the milestone: “Looking ahead, we announced our 30th consecutive annual dividend payout rate increase, which is 5.3% starting early next year.” The company returned $94 million to shareholders in Q3 through dividends and $53 million in share repurchases, demonstrating management’s commitment to shareholder returns while funding acquisitions.

This Dividend Remains Safe With Modest Growth Ahead

Dividend Safety Rating: Safe

The combination of a 32.6% earnings payout ratio, strong cash flow generation, and 30 years of consecutive increases supports the view that Lincoln Electric’s dividend is secure. The company’s 38.1% return on equity and expanding margins provide earnings power to sustain the payout through normal business cycles.

Lincoln Electric offers a moderate-yielding industrial with a proven track record, though dividend growth may moderate to mid-single digits as the company balances debt reduction with shareholder returns. Watch for continued leverage increases or automation segment weakness, as cyclical industrial equipment demand could pressure cash flows during a downturn.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Waste Management’s 1.51% Yield Is Safe With a 56% Payout Ratio and Growing Cash Flow
William Temple |

Waste Management’s 1.51% Yield Is Safe With a 56% Payout Ratio and Growing Cash Flow

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) pays an annual dividend of $3.225 per share, yielding 1.51%. The company raised its payout by 7.1%…
Grainger Generates Five Dollars of Cash for Every Dollar Paid to Shareholders
William Temple |

Grainger Generates Five Dollars of Cash for Every Dollar Paid to Shareholders

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) pays an annual dividend of $8.62 per share with a yield of 0.89%. The company…
Emerson Electric Has Raised Its Dividend for 68 Years and the Streak Looks Secure
William Temple |

Emerson Electric Has Raised Its Dividend for 68 Years and the Streak Looks Secure

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) has paid dividends for 68 consecutive years, but can the industrial automation giant maintain that streak?…
Lincoln Electric (LECO) Beats Earnings With Record Cash Flow But Revenue Growth Slows to 5.6%
William Temple |

Lincoln Electric (LECO) Beats Earnings With Record Cash Flow But Revenue Growth Slows to 5.6%

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO) delivered a modest earnings beat this morning, but the stock’s early reaction suggests investors were looking…
3 Stocks Raising Their Dividends 4% to 19%
Rich Duprey |

3 Stocks Raising Their Dividends 4% to 19%

Dividend growth investing offers a powerful strategy for building long-term wealth, blending a life of steady income with capital appreciation.…
I have invested in dividends for 10 years— These are my all-time favorite dividend stocks
Rich Duprey |

I have invested in dividends for 10 years— These are my all-time favorite dividend stocks

Dividend growth stocks, issued by companies with a history of consistently increasing payouts, offer investors a powerful strategy for accumulating…
How Safe Is 3M Stock’s 5.5% Dividend?
Trey Thoelcke |

How Safe Is 3M Stock’s 5.5% Dividend?

Here is an assessment of how safe 3M’s dividend appears to be based on a variety of metrics. Is 3M…
The 3 Best Dividend Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
Rich Duprey |

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks Set to Dominate 2026

UnitedHealth, Costco, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF are leading dividend stocks investors should have on their radar as we close…
This Dividend King of Kings Has Increased Its Dividend for 70 Consecutive Years. Can That Streak Continue? 
Ian Cooper |

This Dividend King of Kings Has Increased Its Dividend for 70 Consecutive Years. Can That Streak Continue? 

For more than 70 years, American States Water (NYSE:AWR) has increased its dividends. Most recently, it approved a dividend of…

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 15,144,290
+$1.25
+9.35%
$14.62
Weyerhaeuser
WY Vol: 4,863,866
+$0.91
+4.20%
$22.60
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 79,718,427
+$1.04
+3.97%
$27.12
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 3,621,550
+$4.03
+3.13%
$132.62
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 143,582
+$29.93
+3.11%
$993.20

Top Losing Stocks

Air Products & Chemicals
APD Vol: 1,496,418
-$21.82
8.37%
$238.87
Dollar General
DG Vol: 3,046,670
-$7.18
5.42%
$125.20
Boston Scientific
BSX Vol: 7,061,601
-$4.55
4.67%
$92.97
Lululemon
LULU Vol: 2,593,378
-$8.06
4.24%
$181.95
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 53,725,669
-$4.11
4.10%
$96.14