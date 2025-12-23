Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Snub Signals of Growing Economy on Rate Fears

Live Coverage Has Ended

Live Updates

The markets were met with strong economic data this morning that they appear to be shrugging off. Despite stronger-than-expected GDP, all three of the major stock market averages came out of the gate lower. Worries that a growing economy will interfere with the Fed’s interest rate path has rocked the markets.

The U.S. economy picked up steam beyond economist expectations thanks to a consumer that continues to spend as well as corporate America’s AI capex. Q3 GDP, which was delayed amid the government shutdown, climbed by a robust 4.3% in the period, the strongest performance in two years and compared with economist forecasts of 3.2% growth. Additionally, consumer spending revved up to 3.5%, up from 2.5% in the prior quarter.

The U.S. government has revealed that tariffs on semiconductor shipments from China will remain at current levels of zero until mid-2027, according to reports. The E-mini PHLX Semiconductor Sector index (SOX) is tacking on 1.1% today.

On the commodities front, copper prices have reportedly hit a fresh all-time high of $2,000 per ton. Gold prices have also entered record territory to above $4,400 per ounce.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,324.45 Down 43.30 (-0.09%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,425.30 Down 7.24 (-0.03%)

S&P 500: 6,876.19 Down 1.45 (-0.02%)

Broad Market Movers

Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) is gaining 1.5% as the semiconductor tide moves higher alongside a 1% jump in industry stalwart Intel (Nasdaq: INTC).

First Solar (Nasdaq: FSLR) is down 1.5% on some profit taking.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is ramping up its cybersecurity capabilities by scooping up a startup called Armis in a multi-billion dollar deal.