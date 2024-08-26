Correction Officers in This State Rake in Over $100K Per Year

Considering a career in criminal justice? You’ll certainly have plenty of job opportunities. Currently, about 5 million people are under some level of supervision in the criminal justice system. 2 million of those are locked up in federal or state incarceration facilities. If you’d like to become a corrections officer, you’d do well to consider carefully where in the country to live, as the median pay differs widely by state. We’ve ranked the states by median pay for correction officers as reported by All Criminal Justice Schools.
24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Annual salaries for correction officers range from a low of $25,330 to a high of $108,120.
- Higher salaries may reflect not only the higher cost of living in some states but also the fact that some states have higher tax revenues and better-funded criminal justice systems.
50. Mississippi
- Median: $35,040
- Bottom 10%: $25,330
- Top 10%: $48,630
49. Kentucky
- Median: $36,940
- Bottom 10%: $28,820
- Top 10%: $61,640
48. Missouri
- Median: $38,000
- Bottom 10%: $33,270
- Top 10%: $47,700
47. Louisiana
- Median: $39,420
- Bottom 10%: $28,420
- Top 10%: $58,800
46. Arkansas
- Median: $40,480
- Bottom 10%: $29,760
- Top 10%: $51,670
45. Alabama
- Median: $40,760
- Bottom 10%: $28,200
- Top 10%: $63,170
44. Florida
- Median: $41,180
- Bottom 10%: $38,730
- Top 10%: $71,840
43. New Mexico
- Median: $41,600
- Bottom 10%: $35,590
- Top 10%: $51,020
42. Georgia
- Median: $41,880
- Bottom 10%: $32,660
- Top 10%: $53,910
41. Kansas
- Median: $42,020
- Bottom 10%: $36,250
- Top 10%: $53,010
40. South Carolina
- Median: $43,040
- Bottom 10%: $36,070
- Top 10%: $61,650
39. Oklahoma
- Median: $43,690
- Bottom 10%: $29,820
- Top 10%: $53,060
38. Indiana
- Median: $44,370
- Bottom 10%: $37,960
- Top 10%: $58,680
37. West Virginia
- Median: $45,550
- Bottom 10%: $33,200
- Top 10%: $72,050
36. North Carolina
- Median: $46,440
- Bottom 10%: $37,670
- Top 10%: $38,080
35. Tennessee
- Median: $46,850
- Bottom 10%: $32,960
- Top 10%: $61,170
34. Virginia
- Median: $47,010
- Bottom 10%: $42,000
- Top 10%: $63,520
33. Texas
- Median: $48,030
- Bottom 10%: $41,660
- Top 10%: $60,010
32. Maine
- Median: $48,360
- Bottom 10%: $39,650
- Top 10%: $57,280
31. Idaho
- Median: $48,400
- Bottom 10%: $42,120
- Top 10%: $67,970
30. North Dakota
- Median: $48,560
- Bottom 10%: $40,300
- Top 10%: $60,970
29. Wyoming
- Median: $48,830
- Bottom 10%: $41,930
- Top 10%: $62,220
28. Montana
- Median: $48,870
- Bottom 10%: $38,640
- Top 10%: $61,790
27. Iowa
- Median: $48,920
- Bottom 10%: $42,500
- Top 10%: $64,460
26. South Dakota
- Median: $49,950
- Bottom 10%: $38,330
- Top 10%: $62,360
25. Vermont
- Median: $50,250
- Bottom 10%: $41,600
- Top 10%: $64,540
24. New Hampshire
- Median: $52,350
- Bottom 10%: $40,840
- Top 10%: $72,150
23. Arizona
- Median: $53,260
- Bottom 10%: $45,620
- Top 10%: $64,880
22. Delaware
- Median: $53,710
- Bottom 10%: $40,680
- Top 10%: $65,450
21. Ohio
- Median: $56,530
- Bottom 10%: $43,070
- Top 10%: $63,770
20. Nebraska
- Median: $58,240
- Bottom 10%: $44,550
- Top 10%: $69,080
19. Colorado
- Median: $58,470
- Bottom 10%: $48,870
- Top 10%: $83,700
18. Minnesota
- Median: $58,620
- Bottom 10%: $46,030
- Top 10%: $77,730
17. Connecticut
- Median: $59,680
- Bottom 10%: $51,080
- Top 10%: $67,290
16. Maryland
- Median: $58,950
- Bottom 10%: $50,540
- Top 10%: $73,960
15. Pennsylvania
- Median: $59,240
- Bottom 10%: $43,750
- Top 10%: $80,160
14. Utah
- Median: $60,030
- Bottom 10%: $41,720
- Top 10%: $73,340
13. Wisconsin
- Median: $60,630
- Bottom 10%: $49,690
- Top 10%: $75,030
12. Washington
- Median: $62,820
- Bottom 10%: $50,090
- Top 10%: $89,130
11. Michigan
- Median: $62,460
- Bottom 10%: $43,040
- Top 10%: $67,870
10. Hawaii
- Median: $63,110
- Bottom 10%: $55,870
- Top 10%: $74,940
9. Nevada
- Median: $63,500
- Bottom 10%: $46,220
- Top 10%: $101,450
8. Illinois
- Median: $64,440
- Bottom 10%: $47,490
- Top 10%: $90,970
7. Alaska
- Median: $70,870
- Bottom 10%: $53,830
- Top 10%: $96,760
6. New York
- Median: $71,300
- Bottom 10%: $55,210
- Top 10%: $108,930
5. Rhode Island
- Median: $76,000
- Bottom 10%: $52,000
- Top 10%: $100,000
4. Oregon
- Median: $78,070
- Bottom 10%: $54,910
- Top 10%: $90,490
3. Massachusetts
- Median: $78,810
- Bottom 10%: $59,530
- Top 10%: $90,540
2. New Jersey
- Median: $87,460
- Bottom 10%: $50,120
- Top 10%: $99,490
1. California
- Median: $93,160
- Bottom 10%: $62,590
- Top 10%: $108,120
