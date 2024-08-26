Correction Officers in This State Rake in Over $100K Per Year MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com

Considering a career in criminal justice? You’ll certainly have plenty of job opportunities. Currently, about 5 million people are under some level of supervision in the criminal justice system. 2 million of those are locked up in federal or state incarceration facilities. If you’d like to become a corrections officer, you’d do well to consider carefully where in the country to live, as the median pay differs widely by state. We’ve ranked the states by median pay for correction officers as reported by All Criminal Justice Schools.

Annual salaries for correction officers range from a low of $25,330 to a high of $108,120.

Higher salaries may reflect not only the higher cost of living in some states but also the fact that some states have higher tax revenues and better-funded criminal justice systems.

50. Mississippi

Median: $35,040

$35,040 Bottom 10%: $25,330

$25,330 Top 10%: $48,630

49. Kentucky

Median: $36,940

$36,940 Bottom 10%: $28,820

$28,820 Top 10%: $61,640

48. Missouri

Median: $38,000

$38,000 Bottom 10%: $33,270

$33,270 Top 10%: $47,700

47. Louisiana

Median: $39,420

$39,420 Bottom 10%: $28,420

$28,420 Top 10%: $58,800

46. Arkansas

Median: $40,480

$40,480 Bottom 10%: $29,760

$29,760 Top 10%: $51,670

45. Alabama

Median: $40,760

$40,760 Bottom 10%: $28,200

$28,200 Top 10%: $63,170

44. Florida

Median: $41,180

$41,180 Bottom 10%: $38,730

$38,730 Top 10%: $71,840

43. New Mexico

Median: $41,600

$41,600 Bottom 10%: $35,590

$35,590 Top 10%: $51,020

42. Georgia

Median: $41,880

$41,880 Bottom 10%: $32,660

$32,660 Top 10%: $53,910

41. Kansas

Median: $42,020

$42,020 Bottom 10%: $36,250

$36,250 Top 10%: $53,010

40. South Carolina

Median: $43,040

$43,040 Bottom 10%: $36,070

$36,070 Top 10%: $61,650

39. Oklahoma

Median: $43,690

$43,690 Bottom 10%: $29,820

$29,820 Top 10%: $53,060

38. Indiana

Median: $44,370

$44,370 Bottom 10%: $37,960

$37,960 Top 10%: $58,680

37. West Virginia

Median: $45,550

$45,550 Bottom 10%: $33,200

$33,200 Top 10%: $72,050

36. North Carolina

Median: $46,440

$46,440 Bottom 10%: $37,670

$37,670 Top 10%: $38,080

35. Tennessee

Median: $46,850

$46,850 Bottom 10%: $32,960

$32,960 Top 10%: $61,170

34. Virginia

Median: $47,010

$47,010 Bottom 10%: $42,000

$42,000 Top 10%: $63,520

33. Texas

Median: $48,030

$48,030 Bottom 10%: $41,660

$41,660 Top 10%: $60,010

32. Maine

Median: $48,360

$48,360 Bottom 10%: $39,650

$39,650 Top 10%: $57,280

31. Idaho

Median: $48,400

$48,400 Bottom 10%: $42,120

$42,120 Top 10%: $67,970

30. North Dakota

Median: $48,560

$48,560 Bottom 10%: $40,300

$40,300 Top 10%: $60,970

29. Wyoming

Median: $48,830

$48,830 Bottom 10%: $41,930

$41,930 Top 10%: $62,220

28. Montana

Median: $48,870

$48,870 Bottom 10%: $38,640

$38,640 Top 10%: $61,790

27. Iowa

Median: $48,920

$48,920 Bottom 10%: $42,500

$42,500 Top 10%: $64,460

26. South Dakota

Median: $49,950

$49,950 Bottom 10%: $38,330

$38,330 Top 10%: $62,360

25. Vermont

Median: $50,250

$50,250 Bottom 10%: $41,600

$41,600 Top 10%: $64,540

24. New Hampshire

Median: $52,350

$52,350 Bottom 10%: $40,840

$40,840 Top 10%: $72,150

23. Arizona

Median: $53,260

$53,260 Bottom 10%: $45,620

$45,620 Top 10%: $64,880

22. Delaware

Median: $53,710

$53,710 Bottom 10%: $40,680

$40,680 Top 10%: $65,450

21. Ohio

Median: $56,530

$56,530 Bottom 10%: $43,070

$43,070 Top 10%: $63,770

20. Nebraska

Median: $58,240

$58,240 Bottom 10%: $44,550

$44,550 Top 10%: $69,080

19. Colorado

Median: $58,470

$58,470 Bottom 10%: $48,870

$48,870 Top 10%: $83,700

18. Minnesota

Median: $58,620

$58,620 Bottom 10%: $46,030

$46,030 Top 10%: $77,730

17. Connecticut

Median: $59,680

$59,680 Bottom 10%: $51,080

$51,080 Top 10%: $67,290

16. Maryland

Median: $58,950

$58,950 Bottom 10%: $50,540

$50,540 Top 10%: $73,960

15. Pennsylvania

Median: $59,240

$59,240 Bottom 10%: $43,750

$43,750 Top 10%: $80,160

14. Utah

Median: $60,030

$60,030 Bottom 10%: $41,720

$41,720 Top 10%: $73,340

13. Wisconsin

Median: $60,630

$60,630 Bottom 10%: $49,690

$49,690 Top 10%: $75,030

12. Washington

Median: $62,820

$62,820 Bottom 10%: $50,090

$50,090 Top 10%: $89,130

11. Michigan

Median: $62,460

$62,460 Bottom 10%: $43,040

$43,040 Top 10%: $67,870

10. Hawaii

Median: $63,110

$63,110 Bottom 10%: $55,870

$55,870 Top 10%: $74,940

9. Nevada

Median: $63,500

$63,500 Bottom 10%: $46,220

$46,220 Top 10%: $101,450

8. Illinois

Median: $64,440

$64,440 Bottom 10%: $47,490

$47,490 Top 10%: $90,970

7. Alaska

Median: $70,870

$70,870 Bottom 10%: $53,830

$53,830 Top 10%: $96,760

6. New York

Median: $71,300

$71,300 Bottom 10%: $55,210

$55,210 Top 10%: $108,930

5. Rhode Island

Median: $76,000

$76,000 Bottom 10%: $52,000

$52,000 Top 10%: $100,000

4. Oregon

Median: $78,070

$78,070 Bottom 10%: $54,910

$54,910 Top 10%: $90,490

3. Massachusetts

Median: $78,810

$78,810 Bottom 10%: $59,530

$59,530 Top 10%: $90,540

2. New Jersey

Median: $87,460

$87,460 Bottom 10%: $50,120

$50,120 Top 10%: $99,490

1. California

Median: $93,160

$93,160 Bottom 10%: $62,590

$62,590 Top 10%: $108,120