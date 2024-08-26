Jobs

Correction Officers in This State Rake in Over $100K Per Year

Police officers locks the door in prison corridor.
MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com
Drew Wood
Published:

Considering a career in criminal justice? You’ll certainly have plenty of job opportunities. Currently, about 5 million people are under some level of supervision in the criminal justice system. 2 million of those are locked up in federal or state incarceration facilities. If you’d like to become a corrections officer, you’d do well to consider carefully where in the country to live, as the median pay differs widely by state. We’ve ranked the states by median pay for correction officers as reported by All Criminal Justice Schools.

  • Annual salaries for correction officers range from a low of $25,330 to a high of $108,120.
  • Higher salaries may reflect not only the higher cost of living in some states but also the fact that some states have higher tax revenues and better-funded criminal justice systems.
50. Mississippi

Mississippi | Jackson Mississippi Skyline
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
Jackson, Mississippi
  • Median: $35,040
  • Bottom 10%: $25,330
  • Top 10%: $48,630

49. Kentucky

alexeys / iStock via Getty Images
Frankfort, Kentucky
  • Median: $36,940
  • Bottom 10%: $28,820
  • Top 10%: $61,640

48. Missouri

Jefferson City, Missouri | Jefferson City, Missouri, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Jefferson City Missouri
  • Median: $38,000
  • Bottom 10%: $33,270
  • Top 10%: $47,700

47. Louisiana

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Median: $39,420
  • Bottom 10%: $28,420
  • Top 10%: $58,800

46. Arkansas

Arkansas | Little Rock, Arkansas, USA Skyline
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Little Rock, Arkansas
  • Median: $40,480
  • Bottom 10%: $29,760
  • Top 10%: $51,670

45. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Montgomery, Alabama
  • Median: $40,760
  • Bottom 10%: $28,200
  • Top 10%: $63,170

44. Florida

Aneese / iStock via Getty Images
Tallahassee, Florida
  • Median: $41,180
  • Bottom 10%: $38,730
  • Top 10%: $71,840

43. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Santa Fe, New Mexico
  • Median: $41,600
  • Bottom 10%: $35,590
  • Top 10%: $51,020

42. Georgia

Fulton County Georgia | Atlanta Skyine
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
Atlanta, Georgia
  • Median: $41,880
  • Bottom 10%: $32,660
  • Top 10%: $53,910

41. Kansas

ginosphotos / iStock via Getty Images
Topeka, Kansas
  • Median: $42,020
  • Bottom 10%: $36,250
  • Top 10%: $53,010

40. South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina | Drone Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
Columbia, South Carolina
  • Median: $43,040
  • Bottom 10%: $36,070
  • Top 10%: $61,650

39. Oklahoma

Oklahoma | Bricktown, Oklahoma City
DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Median: $43,690
  • Bottom 10%: $29,820
  • Top 10%: $53,060

38. Indiana

Indiana | Indiana Statehouse and Indianapolis skyline on a sunny afternoon.
Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Median: $44,370
  • Bottom 10%: $37,960
  • Top 10%: $58,680

37. West Virginia

ScottNodine / iStock via Getty Images
Charleston, West Virginia
  • Median: $45,550
  • Bottom 10%: $33,200
  • Top 10%: $72,050

36. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Median: $46,440
  • Bottom 10%: $37,670
  • Top 10%: $38,080

35. Tennessee

Tennessee | Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Nashville, Tennessee
  • Median: $46,850
  • Bottom 10%: $32,960
  • Top 10%: $61,170

34. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Richmond, Virginia
  • Median: $47,010
  • Bottom 10%: $42,000
  • Top 10%: $63,520

33. Texas

Modern architecture and high-rise buildings of Austin, Texas with summer sunlight reflections on Lady Bird Lake. A ground-level view of the lake and boats on the water.
BrigitteT / Shutterstock.com
Austin, Texas
  • Median: $48,030
  • Bottom 10%: $41,660
  • Top 10%: $60,010

32. Maine

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
Augusta, Maine

 

  • Median: $48,360
  • Bottom 10%: $39,650
  • Top 10%: $57,280

31. Idaho

Idaho | File:Boise Idaho.jpg
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Boise, Idaho
  • Median: $48,400
  • Bottom 10%: $42,120
  • Top 10%: $67,970

30. North Dakota

North Dakota state image | North Dakota Capital Building
pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
Bismarck, North Dakota
  • Median: $48,560
  • Bottom 10%: $40,300
  • Top 10%: $60,970

29. Wyoming

benkrut / iStock via Getty Images
Cheyenne, Wyoming
  • Median: $48,830
  • Bottom 10%: $41,930
  • Top 10%: $62,220

28. Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
Helena, Montana
  • Median: $48,870
  • Bottom 10%: $38,640
  • Top 10%: $61,790

27. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
Des Moines, Iowa
  • Median: $48,920
  • Bottom 10%: $42,500
  • Top 10%: $64,460

26. South Dakota

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
Pierre, South Dakota
  • Median: $49,950
  • Bottom 10%: $38,330
  • Top 10%: $62,360

25. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median: $50,250
  • Bottom 10%: $41,600
  • Top 10%: $64,540

24. New Hampshire

pmstephens / iStock via Getty Images
Concord, New Hampshire
  • Median: $52,350
  • Bottom 10%: $40,840
  • Top 10%: $72,150

23. Arizona

Maricopa County Arizona | Phoenix, Arizona skyline at dusk
4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images
Phoenix, Arizona
  • Median: $53,260
  • Bottom 10%: $45,620
  • Top 10%: $64,880

22. Delaware

Delaware state image | Delaware Capital Building
sframephoto / iStock via Getty Images
Dover, Delaware
  • Median: $53,710
  • Bottom 10%: $40,680
  • Top 10%: $65,450

21. Ohio

Columbus, Ohio | Columbus, Ohio, USA Skyline on the Scioto River
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio
  • Median: $56,530
  • Bottom 10%: $43,070
  • Top 10%: $63,770

20. Nebraska

Nebraska state image | Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn
Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Median: $58,240
  • Bottom 10%: $44,550
  • Top 10%: $69,080

19. Colorado

Colorado | Denver Colorado skyscrapers snowy Longs Peak Rocky Mountains summer
milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images
Denver, Colorado
  • Median: $58,470
  • Bottom 10%: $48,870
  • Top 10%: $83,700

18. Minnesota

St. Paul, Minnesota | St. Paul, Minnesota Skyline
pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
St. Paul, Minnesota
  • Median: $58,620
  • Bottom 10%: $46,030
  • Top 10%: $77,730

17. Connecticut

Connecticut state image | Hartford Connecticut Aerial View Capital Building Statehouse Downtown
ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut
  • Median: $59,680
  • Bottom 10%: $51,080
  • Top 10%: $67,290

16. Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland | Annapolis Skyline
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median: $58,950
  • Bottom 10%: $50,540
  • Top 10%: $73,960

15. Pennsylvania

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median: $59,240
  • Bottom 10%: $43,750
  • Top 10%: $80,160

14. Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah | Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Downtown
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Salt Lake City
  • Median: $60,030
  • Bottom 10%: $41,720
  • Top 10%: $73,340

13. Wisconsin

youngryand / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Madison, Wisconsin
  • Median: $60,630
  • Bottom 10%: $49,690
  • Top 10%: $75,030

12. Washington

John Callery / iStock via Getty Images
Olympia, Washington
  • Median: $62,820
  • Bottom 10%: $50,090
  • Top 10%: $89,130

11. Michigan

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Lansing, Michigan
  • Median: $62,460
  • Bottom 10%: $43,040
  • Top 10%: $67,870

10. Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii | Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head Crater including the hotels and buildings in Waikiki, Honolulu, Oahu island, Hawaii. Waikiki Beach in the center of Honolulu has the largest number of visitors in Hawaii
okimo / iStock via Getty Images
Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Median: $63,110
  • Bottom 10%: $55,870
  • Top 10%: $74,940

9. Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
Carson City, Nevada
  • Median: $63,500
  • Bottom 10%: $46,220
  • Top 10%: $101,450

8. Illinois

Aerial view of the Illinois State Capitol dome and Springfield skyline under a dramatic sunset. Springfield is the capital of the U.S. state of Illinois and the county seat of Sangamon County
Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com
Springfield, Illinois
  • Median: $64,440
  • Bottom 10%: $47,490
  • Top 10%: $90,970

7. Alaska

Aerial view of the historic city center of Juneau, the capital city of Alaska, USA - State capitol and State Courthouse of Alaska surrounded by wild mountains covered with forests
Alexandre.ROSA / Shutterstock.com
Juneau, Alaska
  • Median: $70,870
  • Bottom 10%: $53,830
  • Top 10%: $96,760

6. New York

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
Albany, New York
  • Median: $71,300
  • Bottom 10%: $55,210
  • Top 10%: $108,930

5. Rhode Island

Rhode Island state image | HDR image of the Providence, Rhode Island skyline
sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images
Providence, Rhode Island
  • Median: $76,000
  • Bottom 10%: $52,000
  • Top 10%: $100,000

4. Oregon

Oregon state image | State Calital Building
4kodiak / iStock via Getty Images
Salem, Oregon
  • Median: $78,070
  • Bottom 10%: $54,910
  • Top 10%: $90,490

3. Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts | Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts
  • Median: $78,810
  • Bottom 10%: $59,530
  • Top 10%: $90,540

2. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
Trenton, New Jersey
  • Median: $87,460
  • Bottom 10%: $50,120
  • Top 10%: $99,490

1. California

California | California State Capital
DustyPixel / iStock via Getty Images
Sacramento, California
  • Median: $93,160
  • Bottom 10%: $62,590
  • Top 10%: $108,120
