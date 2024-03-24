See Exactly How Much Each State Taxes Your Gas

March doesn’t just mean the beginning of spring and the peak of college basketball madness. It is also the month when oil refineries begin transitioning from winter gasoline production to the legally required summer fuel blend. This blend produces lower levels of evaporative emissions during the warmer summer weather, but it also costs more to produce. That rise in production cost is, of course, passed on to consumers at the gas pump. However, this more eco-friendly gasoline blend is not the only reason your spring and summer road trips will cost more. Every gallon of fuel you purchase is also taxed, but gasoline tax rates can vary widely from state to state.
Gas taxes are not as simple as they may seem. It is certainly not one flat tax. Instead, gasoline taxes are a combination of excise taxes, operational taxes, fees imposed by wholesalers, and so forth. However, as complex as gas taxes may be, the end result is very straightforward: higher gas prices for American drivers. (And if you want to Marty McFly back in time, here is a look at the price of gasoline through the decades.)
Gas Taxes
Using information provided by The Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan tax policy nonprofit organization, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the total taxes and fees charged per gallon of gasoline in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.
The average tax per gallon of gas in the U.S. is just over 32.5¢. However, to illustrate just how disparate these taxes can be, the difference between the states with the lowest and highest gas tax rates is 68.95¢ per gallon!
Taxes, of course, are only part of determining the total price for a gallon of gas in any locality. But, while it won’t explain the total cost at the pump, consumers can use this list to see just how much of their gasoline budget goes to pay taxes each time they fill their tanks.
Here is the list of the per-gallon gas taxes in all U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The states are ranked from the lowest to the highest gas taxes.
51. Alaska
- Gas Tax: 8.95¢ per gallon
50. Missouri
- Gas Tax: 17.47¢ per gallon
49. Mississippi
- Gas Tax: 18.4¢ per gallon
48. Hawaii
- Gas Tax: 18.5¢ per gallon
46. (tied) Arizona
- Gas Tax: 19¢ per gallon
46. (tied) New Mexico
- Gas Tax: 19¢ per gallon
45. Texas
- Gas Tax: 20¢ per gallon
44. Louisiana
- Gas Tax: 20.93¢ per gallon
42. (tied) Delaware
- Gas Tax: 23¢ per gallon
42. (tied) North Dakota
- Gas Tax: 23¢ per gallon
41. Nevada
- Gas Tax: 23.81¢ per gallon
40. New Hampshire
- Gas Tax: 23.83¢ per gallon
39. Colorado
- Gas Tax: 23.86¢ per gallon
38. Wyoming
- Gas Tax: 24¢ per gallon
37. Arkansas
- Gas Tax: 24.9¢ per gallon
36. Oklahoma
- Gas Tax: 25¢ per gallon
35. Kansas
- Gas Tax: 25.03¢ per gallon
34. Massachusetts
- Gas Tax: 27.07¢ per gallon
33. Tennessee
- Gas Tax: 27.4¢ per gallon
32. Minnesota
- Gas Tax: 28.6¢ per gallon
31. South Carolina
- Gas Tax: 28.75¢ per gallon
30. Nebraska
- Gas Tax: 29.9¢ per gallon
28. (tied) Iowa
- Gas Tax: 30¢ per gallon
28. (tied) South Dakota
- Gas Tax: 30¢ per gallon
27. Kentucky
- Gas Tax: 30.1¢ per gallon
26. Alabama
- Gas Tax: 31.2¢ per gallon
25. Maine
- Gas Tax: 31.4¢ per gallon
24. Georgia
- Gas Tax: 31.95¢ per gallon
23. Wisconsin
- Gas Tax: 32.9¢ per gallon
22. Idaho
- Gas Tax: 33¢ per gallon
21. Montana
- Gas Tax: 33.75¢ per gallon
20. Washington, D.C.
- Gas Tax: 33.8¢ per gallon
19. Vermont
- Gas Tax: 34.52¢ per gallon
18. Rhode Island
- Gas Tax: 35¢ per gallon
17. Utah
- Gas Tax: 35.15¢ per gallon
16. Florida
- Gas Tax: 35.23¢ per gallon
15. Connecticut
- Gas Tax: 35.75¢ per gallon
14. Oregon
- Gas Tax: 36¢ per gallon
13. New York
- Gas Tax: 36.7¢ per gallon
12. West Virginia
- Gas Tax: 37.2¢ per gallon
11. Maryland
- Gas Tax: 37.3¢ per gallon
10. Ohio
- Gas Tax: 38.5¢ per gallon
9. Virginia
- Gas Tax: 39.1¢ per gallon
8. North Carolina
- Gas Tax: 40.75¢ per gallon
7. New Jersey
- Gas Tax: 41.4¢ per gallon
6. Michigan
- Gas Tax: 47.2¢ per gallon
5. Washington State
- Gas Tax: 49.4¢ per gallon
4. Indiana
- Gas Tax: 54.4¢ per gallon
3. Pennsylvania
- Gas Tax: 62.2¢ per gallon
2. Illinois
- Gas Tax: 66.5¢ per gallon
1. California
- Gas Tax: 77.9¢ per gallon
