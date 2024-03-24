See Exactly How Much Each State Taxes Your Gas kmatija / iStock via Getty Images

March doesn’t just mean the beginning of spring and the peak of college basketball madness. It is also the month when oil refineries begin transitioning from winter gasoline production to the legally required summer fuel blend. This blend produces lower levels of evaporative emissions during the warmer summer weather, but it also costs more to produce. That rise in production cost is, of course, passed on to consumers at the gas pump. However, this more eco-friendly gasoline blend is not the only reason your spring and summer road trips will cost more. Every gallon of fuel you purchase is also taxed, but gasoline tax rates can vary widely from state to state.

Gas taxes are not as simple as they may seem. It is certainly not one flat tax. Instead, gasoline taxes are a combination of excise taxes, operational taxes, fees imposed by wholesalers, and so forth. However, as complex as gas taxes may be, the end result is very straightforward: higher gas prices for American drivers. (And if you want to Marty McFly back in time, here is a look at the price of gasoline through the decades.)

Gas Taxes

Using information provided by The Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan tax policy nonprofit organization, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the total taxes and fees charged per gallon of gasoline in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

The average tax per gallon of gas in the U.S. is just over 32.5¢. However, to illustrate just how disparate these taxes can be, the difference between the states with the lowest and highest gas tax rates is 68.95¢ per gallon!

Taxes, of course, are only part of determining the total price for a gallon of gas in any locality. But, while it won’t explain the total cost at the pump, consumers can use this list to see just how much of their gasoline budget goes to pay taxes each time they fill their tanks.

Here is the list of the per-gallon gas taxes in all U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The states are ranked from the lowest to the highest gas taxes.

51. Alaska

Gas Tax: 8.95¢ per gallon

50. Missouri

Gas Tax: 17.47¢ per gallon

49. Mississippi

Gas Tax: 18.4¢ per gallon

48. Hawaii

Gas Tax: 18.5¢ per gallon

46. (tied) Arizona

Gas Tax: 19¢ per gallon

46. (tied) New Mexico

Gas Tax: 19¢ per gallon

45. Texas

Gas Tax: 20¢ per gallon

44. Louisiana

Gas Tax: 20.93¢ per gallon

42. (tied) Delaware

Gas Tax: 23¢ per gallon

42. (tied) North Dakota

Gas Tax: 23¢ per gallon

41. Nevada

Gas Tax: 23.81¢ per gallon

40. New Hampshire

Gas Tax: 23.83¢ per gallon

39. Colorado

Gas Tax: 23.86¢ per gallon

38. Wyoming

Gas Tax: 24¢ per gallon

37. Arkansas

Gas Tax: 24.9¢ per gallon

36. Oklahoma

Gas Tax: 25¢ per gallon

35. Kansas

Gas Tax: 25.03¢ per gallon

34. Massachusetts

Gas Tax: 27.07¢ per gallon

33. Tennessee

Gas Tax: 27.4¢ per gallon

32. Minnesota

Gas Tax: 28.6¢ per gallon

31. South Carolina

Gas Tax: 28.75¢ per gallon

30. Nebraska

Gas Tax: 29.9¢ per gallon

28. (tied) Iowa

Gas Tax: 30¢ per gallon

28. (tied) South Dakota

Gas Tax: 30¢ per gallon

27. Kentucky

Gas Tax: 30.1¢ per gallon

26. Alabama

Gas Tax: 31.2¢ per gallon

25. Maine

Gas Tax: 31.4¢ per gallon

24. Georgia

Gas Tax: 31.95¢ per gallon

23. Wisconsin

Gas Tax: 32.9¢ per gallon

22. Idaho

Gas Tax: 33¢ per gallon

21. Montana

Gas Tax: 33.75¢ per gallon

20. Washington, D.C.

Gas Tax: 33.8¢ per gallon

19. Vermont

Gas Tax: 34.52¢ per gallon

18. Rhode Island

Gas Tax: 35¢ per gallon

17. Utah

Gas Tax: 35.15¢ per gallon

16. Florida

Gas Tax: 35.23¢ per gallon

15. Connecticut

Gas Tax: 35.75¢ per gallon

14. Oregon

Gas Tax: 36¢ per gallon

13. New York

Gas Tax: 36.7¢ per gallon

12. West Virginia

Gas Tax: 37.2¢ per gallon

11. Maryland

Gas Tax: 37.3¢ per gallon

10. Ohio

Gas Tax: 38.5¢ per gallon

9. Virginia

Gas Tax: 39.1¢ per gallon

8. North Carolina

Gas Tax: 40.75¢ per gallon

7. New Jersey

Gas Tax: 41.4¢ per gallon

6. Michigan

Gas Tax: 47.2¢ per gallon

5. Washington State

Gas Tax: 49.4¢ per gallon

4. Indiana

Gas Tax: 54.4¢ per gallon

3. Pennsylvania

Gas Tax: 62.2¢ per gallon

2. Illinois

Gas Tax: 66.5¢ per gallon

1. California

Gas Tax: 77.9¢ per gallon

