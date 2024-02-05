The Biggest Federal Prisons in the US

The U.S. prison population was 1,230,100 at the end of 2022, a 2% increase from 2021, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. At the federal level, there were 158,949 offenders incarcerated in the Federal Bureau of Prisons as of January 2023, though not all were serving a sentence for a federal conviction, according to the United States Sentencing Commission. (Also see: The Most Infamous Cases That Rocked the FBI.)

Among those incarcerated in federal prisons, 88.8% were sentenced within the past 10 years, and 68.2% within the past five years. The federal prison population is also overwhelmingly male, as 92.9% are men. Also, the racial makeup skews its representation in the total population. So while 34.6% of offenders in federal prisons are Black, 31.8% are Hispanic, 29.5% are white, and 4.1% are other races, nationwide Black Americans make up 13.6% of the U.S. population and Hispanic Americans make up 19.1% of the population, according to the Census Bureau.

To determine the 25 largest federal prisons in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Federal prisons were ranked by their total inmate population, including in all correctional institutions or penitentiaries in a complex. All data came from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was collected in late Novermber 2023.

The federal prisons on the list house anywhere from over 1,600 inmates to nearly 6,200 inmates, with two facilities housing both male and female inmates. The rest only have male inmates.

Most of the prisons on this list are in Southern states, though two are in California. Other states with more than one prison on the list include Georgia and West Virginia. Several of the facilities on the list are prison complexes that can include low, medium, or high penitentiaries or correctional institutions and minimum security satellite camp.