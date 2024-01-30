52 Movies That Start With A ronstik / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Classic films have a timeless quality that resonates across generations. Some films are instant classics, while others solidify their status over time. Enduring themes, masterful storytelling, and compelling characters are the hallmarks of classic films. These films are touchstones in the cinematic landscape, influencing future generations of filmmakers and leaving a lasting mark on our collective cultural memory. Whether it’s an instant classic or a slow-to-marinate masterpiece, classic films share the common thread of leaving an indelible legacy that transcends time. On 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 52 movies that start with the letter A, several titles are considered classics, including our top ten favorites, listed alphabetically. So grab your popcorn and a comfy seat as we roll film!

The African Queen

Source: 2012 Getty Images / Moviepix via Getty Images

distributor/director : United Artists /John Hoston

: United Artists /John Hoston year released : 1951

: 1951 genre: adventure/romance

The African Queen is a classic film based on the C.S. Forester novel of the same name. Set in Africa during World War I, the plot revolves around a riverboat captain, Charlie Allnut (Bogart), and a missionary, Rose Sayer (Hepburn). After a series of unfortunate events, they find themselves stranded behind enemy lines as German forces threaten the region. To escape, Charlie and Rose embark on a perilous journey down a treacherous river aboard the boat which is called The African Queen. The film blends elements of adventure, romance, and humor as the unlikely duo navigates challenging waters and situations. The African Queen received critical acclaim, earning Humphrey Bogart an Academy Award for Best Actor. The chemistry between Bogart and Hepburn coupled with a compelling story make for a classic adventure film that remains one of the enduring titles from Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Airplane!

Source: 2011 Getty Images / Archive Photos via Getty Images

distributor/director : Paramount Pictures /Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker (ZAZ)

: Paramount Pictures /Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker (ZAZ) year released : 1980

: 1980 genre: disaster film parody

Portrait of American actress Barbara Billingsley (1915 Ð 2010) in the late 1950’s. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Surely you would agree that Airplane! is one of the most influential and beloved comedies of its time. Airplane! boasts an all-star ensemble cast and relies on rapid-fire jokes, puns, and visual gags for its low-brow humor. The plot involves Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a former fighter pilot who has developed a fear of flying which he must overcome to take control of a commercial airplane after the flight crew succumbs to food poisoning. Airplane! features a variety of comedic performances, and cameos, including Leslie Nielsen’s deadpan delivery as Dr. Rumack and Barbara Billingsley’s turn as the Jive Lady. And Stop calling me Shirley!

Alien

Source: 2015 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

distributor/director : 20th Century Fox/Ridley Scott

: 20th Century Fox/Ridley Scott year released :1979

:1979 genre: science-friction

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 02: Actress Sigorney Weaver speaks onstage at Sigorney Weaver Talks With Anthony Lane during The New Yorker Festival 2015 at SVA Theater on October 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

Alien is a landmark in both the science-fiction and horror genres and has had a significant influence on the cinematic landscape. Alien was written by Dan O’Bannon and stars Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, and Ian Holm. The story follows a commercial spaceship whose crew inadvertently brings a deadly extraterrestrial organism on board. The creature, known as the Xenomorph, is a parasitic and highly aggressive species that threatens the crew’s survival.

Alien features groundbreaking visual effects, blending science fiction with horror elements, creating a suspenseful and terrifying experience for audiences. The success of Alien led to a franchise that includes sequels, prequels, novels, comic books, and video games. Regarded as one of the most influential science fiction/horror films of all time, Alien pioneered the science-friction genre.

Amadeus

Source: 2012 Getty Images / Moviepix via Getty Images

distributor/director : Orion Pictures/Miloš Forman

: Orion Pictures/Miloš Forman year released :1984

:1984 genre: biographical drama

F Murray Abraham reacts as Tom Hulce kisses his hand in a scene from the film ‘Amadeus’, 1984. (Photo by Orion/Getty Images)

Amadeus is a fictionalized account of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) based on the stage play by Peter Shaffer. The narrative is presented as a confessional by Salieri, who, in old age, reflects on his life and his rivalry with Mozart. Amadeus received critical acclaim, winning four Golden Globes, and eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for F. Murray Abraham. Though he did not win an award, Tom Hulce’s portrayal of Mozart is astonishing. The film uses Mozart’s music to enhance the narrative.

Amadeus is a classic film about the world of classical music.

Amélie

Source: STUDIO GRAND WEB / Shutterstock.com

distributor/director : UGC Fox Distribution/Jean-Pierre Jeunet

: UGC Fox Distribution/Jean-Pierre Jeunet year released : 2001

: 2001 genre: romantic comedy

Amélie, starring Audrey Tautou in the titular role, is a whimsical, imaginative, and heart-warming film.

The story follows Amélie Poulain, a shy waitress with a vivid imagination, who devotes herself to helping others find happiness and joy. Set in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris, the film follows Amélie on her quirky adventures as she orchestrates small acts of kindness and brings a touch of magic to the lives of those around her. But can Amélie manifest happiness for herself? Amélie is a favorite among audiences worldwide and has become a beloved and iconic French film.

Animal House

Source: 2012 Getty Images / Moviepix via Getty Images

distributor/director : Universal Pictures/John Landis

: Universal Pictures/John Landis year released : 1978

: 1978 genre: National Lampoon comedy

John Belushi publicity portrait for the film ‘Animal House’, 1978. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

Animal House is set at the fictional Faber College and revolves around the misadventures of the Delta Tau Chi fraternity. The film is known for its irreverent and often raunchy humor.

The frat boys, John Belushi, Tim Matheson, and Tom Hulce, engage in various pranks and rebellious activities that clash with the more conservative administration of the college. Animal House influenced many subsequent films in the genre and has a dedicated cult following.

Apocalypse Now

Source: 2012 Getty Images / Moviepix via Getty Images

distributor/director : United Artists /Francis Ford Coppola

: United Artists /Francis Ford Coppola year released : 1979

: 1979 genre: war saga

Dennis Hopper, Martin Sheen, and Frederic Forrest survey a temple in a scene from the film Apocalypse Now.

The film Apocalypse Now, loosely based on Joseph Conrad’s novella Heart of Darkness, is set during the Vietnam War. It stars Martin Sheen as Captain Benjamin L. Willard, a U.S. Army officer tasked with assassinating Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has gone rogue in the Cambodian jungle.

Along the way, Willard encounters various characters that reflect the absurdity and brutality of war, including Billy Kilgore (Robert Duvall), who says the iconic line, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” Apocalypse Now is recognized for its exploration of the psychological effects of war. The production of the film was famously challenging, marked by setbacks, including severe weather conditions, health issues, and budget overruns. Apocalypse Now was a critical and commercial success, winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and receiving multiple Academy Award nominations, while nabbing Oscars for Best Cinematography and Sound.

Asteroid City

Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

distributor/director : Focus Features (U.S.) Universal Pictures International /Wes Anderson

: Focus Features (U.S.) Universal Pictures International /Wes Anderson year released : 2023

: 2023 genre: Wes Anderson film

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Bryan Cranston attends the Asteroid City New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

If you know, you know, and if you’re a Wes Anderson fan, you know. Wes Anderson’s films are a genre unto themselves, and in his latest, Asteroid City Anderson does not disappoint. His films are characterized by meticulous attention to detail, symmetrical compositions with competing storylines, and vibrant color schemes. As in his other films, the quirky characters in Asteroid City evoke a blend of humor and pathos as they are propelled through the complex relationships and situations that are standard fare in Andersonland. And while Asteroid City is still fresh enough to burn your tongue, it has all of the hallmarks of a classic-in-the-making.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes

Source: Suleyman Delil Karakurt / Shutterstock.com

distributor/director : NAI Entertainment/John Debello

: NAI Entertainment/John Debello year released : 1978

: 1978 genre: parody

Not all classics are created equal. Some classics are classics despite themselves, like Attack of the Killer Tomatoes. The film is a send-up of B-movies and horror films, with a humorous take on the idea of everyday objects turning into monstrous threats. The premise revolves around killer tomatoes that suddenly become sentient, posing a threat to humanity. The humor in the movie is often absurd and tongue-in-cheek. The film embraces its low-budget aesthetic, using intentionally cheesy special effects.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes gained a cult following for its campy and comedic approach to the horror genre. This sleeper inspired many sequels and a shortlived animated TV series. While Attack of the Killer Tomatoes isn’t exactly Oscar fodder, the film has staying power, with its cult status lending it classic credibility.

Avatar

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

distributor/director :20th Century Fox/James Cameron

:20th Century Fox/James Cameron year released : 2009

: 2009 genre: science fiction

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04:(L-R) Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Bailey Bass and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss attend the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Avatar, one of the highest-grossing films ever, written, directed, and produced by James Cameron, was an instant classic. The story, set in the mid-22nd century on the lush, alien moon of Pandora, follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paraplegic former Marine who becomes part of the Avatar Program.

Avatar’s classic status arises from its groundbreaking visual effects, including motion capture technology. The film’s lush and vibrant depiction of Pandora, coupled with its compelling social themes, resonated with audiences. Avatar’s influence on the film industry, particularly in the realm of 3D technology, is undeniable.

52 Movies That Start With A

Number Title Year Released Genre 1. Abbott and Costello, various 1945-1955 American comedy 2. About Last Night 1986 American romantic comedy 3. Above the Law 1988 American action thriller 4. Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter 2012 American action horror 5. The Absent-Minded Professor 1961 American comedy 6. Action Jackson 1988 American action film 7. Adam’s Rib 1949 American romantic comedy 8. The Adventures of Robin Hood 1938 American swashbuckler 9. An Affair to Remember 1957 American romance film 10. The African Queen 1951 American adventure film 11. Air Bud X 7 1997-2006 American family entertainment 12. Air Force One 1997 American thriller 13. Airplane! 1980 American comedy/spoof 14. Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore 1974 American romantic comedy 15. Alien 1979 American sci-fi horror 16. All About Eve 1950 American Drama 17. All the Pretty Horses 2000 American western 18. All the Right Moves 1983 American sports drama 19. Altered States 1980 American sci-fi horror 20. Amadeus 1984 Miloš Forman’s masterpiece 21. Amazon Women On the Moon 1987 American satirical sci-fi 22. Amelie 2001 French romantic comedy 23. American Pie 1999 American comedy 24. Animal House 25. Apocalypse Now 1979 American war film 26. Apollo 13 1995 American space docudrama 27. Aquaman 2018 American superhero film 28. The Aristocats 1970 American animated film 29. As Crazy as It Gets 2015 Nigerian romantic comedy road 30. As You Like It 2006 Kenneth Branagh/Shakespeare 31. Ashok 2006 Indian Telugu language action 32. The Asphalt Jungle 1950 American heist film 33. Asteroid City 2023 Wes Anderson dramedy 34. The Astro-Zombies 1968 American science fiction horror 35. The Astronaut Farmer 2006 American drama 36. The Astronaut’s Wife 1999 American science fiction thriller 37. At Any Price 2012 Amerian drama 38. At the Circus 1939 Marx Brothers comedy 39. At Close Range 1986 American neo-noir crime drama 40. Atomic Blonde 2017 American action thriller 41. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes 1978 American parody/spoof 42. Auntie Mame 1958 American comedy 43. Austin Powers X 3 1997-2002 Mike Meyers spy parodies 44. Auto Focus 2002 American biographical drama 45. Autumn Leaves 1956 American psychological drama starring Joan Crawford 46. Avatar 2009 Science fiction 47. The Avengers 1998 American satire 48. The Avenging Conscience 1914 American silent horror movie based on Edgar Allen Poe’s The Tell-tale Heart 49. Awakenings 1990 American Drama 50. Away From Her 2006 Canadian independent drama 51. The Awful Truth 1937 American screwball comedy starring Irene Dunne and Cary Grant 52. The Aztec Mummy 1957 Mexican adventure horror film

Financial Experts Agree – The Right Credit Card Makes All The Difference (sponsored) Financial experts like Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey agree: choosing the right credit card is more important than ever. Whether you’re trying to get out of debt, save for retirement, or travel the world – there is a card that can help you acheive your dreams. Use the card match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!