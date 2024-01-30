52 Movies That Start With A

Classic films have a timeless quality that resonates across generations. Some films are instant classics, while others solidify their status over time. Enduring themes, masterful storytelling, and compelling characters are the hallmarks of classic films. These films are touchstones in the cinematic landscape, influencing future generations of filmmakers and leaving a lasting mark on our collective cultural memory. Whether it’s an instant classic or a slow-to-marinate masterpiece, classic films share the common thread of leaving an indelible legacy that transcends time. On 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 52 movies that start with the letter A, several titles are considered classics, including our top ten favorites, listed alphabetically. So grab your popcorn and a comfy seat as we roll film!
The African Queen
- distributor/director: United Artists /John Hoston
- year released: 1951
- genre: adventure/romance
The African Queen is a classic film based on the C.S. Forester novel of the same name. Set in Africa during World War I, the plot revolves around a riverboat captain, Charlie Allnut (Bogart), and a missionary, Rose Sayer (Hepburn). After a series of unfortunate events, they find themselves stranded behind enemy lines as German forces threaten the region. To escape, Charlie and Rose embark on a perilous journey down a treacherous river aboard the boat which is called The African Queen. The film blends elements of adventure, romance, and humor as the unlikely duo navigates challenging waters and situations. The African Queen received critical acclaim, earning Humphrey Bogart an Academy Award for Best Actor. The chemistry between Bogart and Hepburn coupled with a compelling story make for a classic adventure film that remains one of the enduring titles from Hollywood’s Golden Age.
Airplane!Portrait of American actress Barbara Billingsley (1915 Ð 2010) in the late 1950’s. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
- distributor/director: Paramount Pictures /Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker (ZAZ)
- year released: 1980
- genre: disaster film parody
Surely you would agree that Airplane! is one of the most influential and beloved comedies of its time. Airplane! boasts an all-star ensemble cast and relies on rapid-fire jokes, puns, and visual gags for its low-brow humor. The plot involves Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a former fighter pilot who has developed a fear of flying which he must overcome to take control of a commercial airplane after the flight crew succumbs to food poisoning. Airplane! features a variety of comedic performances, and cameos, including Leslie Nielsen’s deadpan delivery as Dr. Rumack and Barbara Billingsley’s turn as the Jive Lady. And Stop calling me Shirley!
AlienNEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 02: Actress Sigorney Weaver speaks onstage at Sigorney Weaver Talks With Anthony Lane during The New Yorker Festival 2015 at SVA Theater on October 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New Yorker)
- distributor/director: 20th Century Fox/Ridley Scott
- year released:1979
- genre: science-friction
Alien is a landmark in both the science-fiction and horror genres and has had a significant influence on the cinematic landscape. Alien was written by Dan O’Bannon and stars Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, and Ian Holm. The story follows a commercial spaceship whose crew inadvertently brings a deadly extraterrestrial organism on board. The creature, known as the Xenomorph, is a parasitic and highly aggressive species that threatens the crew’s survival.
Alien features groundbreaking visual effects, blending science fiction with horror elements, creating a suspenseful and terrifying experience for audiences. The success of Alien led to a franchise that includes sequels, prequels, novels, comic books, and video games. Regarded as one of the most influential science fiction/horror films of all time, Alien pioneered the science-friction genre.
AmadeusF Murray Abraham reacts as Tom Hulce kisses his hand in a scene from the film ‘Amadeus’, 1984. (Photo by Orion/Getty Images)
- distributor/director: Orion Pictures/Miloš Forman
- year released:1984
- genre: biographical drama
Amadeus is a fictionalized account of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) based on the stage play by Peter Shaffer. The narrative is presented as a confessional by Salieri, who, in old age, reflects on his life and his rivalry with Mozart. Amadeus received critical acclaim, winning four Golden Globes, and eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for F. Murray Abraham. Though he did not win an award, Tom Hulce’s portrayal of Mozart is astonishing. The film uses Mozart’s music to enhance the narrative.
Amadeus is a classic film about the world of classical music.
Amélie
- distributor/director: UGC Fox Distribution/Jean-Pierre Jeunet
- year released: 2001
- genre: romantic comedy
Amélie, starring Audrey Tautou in the titular role, is a whimsical, imaginative, and heart-warming film.
The story follows Amélie Poulain, a shy waitress with a vivid imagination, who devotes herself to helping others find happiness and joy. Set in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris, the film follows Amélie on her quirky adventures as she orchestrates small acts of kindness and brings a touch of magic to the lives of those around her. But can Amélie manifest happiness for herself? Amélie is a favorite among audiences worldwide and has become a beloved and iconic French film.
Animal HouseJohn Belushi publicity portrait for the film ‘Animal House’, 1978. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)
- distributor/director: Universal Pictures/John Landis
- year released: 1978
- genre: National Lampoon comedy
Animal House is set at the fictional Faber College and revolves around the misadventures of the Delta Tau Chi fraternity. The film is known for its irreverent and often raunchy humor.
The frat boys, John Belushi, Tim Matheson, and Tom Hulce, engage in various pranks and rebellious activities that clash with the more conservative administration of the college. Animal House influenced many subsequent films in the genre and has a dedicated cult following.
Apocalypse NowDennis Hopper, Martin Sheen, and Frederic Forrest survey a temple in a scene from the film Apocalypse Now.
- distributor/director: United Artists /Francis Ford Coppola
- year released: 1979
- genre: war saga
The film Apocalypse Now, loosely based on Joseph Conrad’s novella Heart of Darkness, is set during the Vietnam War. It stars Martin Sheen as Captain Benjamin L. Willard, a U.S. Army officer tasked with assassinating Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has gone rogue in the Cambodian jungle.
Along the way, Willard encounters various characters that reflect the absurdity and brutality of war, including Billy Kilgore (Robert Duvall), who says the iconic line, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” Apocalypse Now is recognized for its exploration of the psychological effects of war. The production of the film was famously challenging, marked by setbacks, including severe weather conditions, health issues, and budget overruns. Apocalypse Now was a critical and commercial success, winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and receiving multiple Academy Award nominations, while nabbing Oscars for Best Cinematography and Sound.
Asteroid CityNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Bryan Cranston attends the Asteroid City New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
- distributor/director: Focus Features (U.S.) Universal Pictures International /Wes Anderson
- year released: 2023
- genre: Wes Anderson film
If you know, you know, and if you’re a Wes Anderson fan, you know. Wes Anderson’s films are a genre unto themselves, and in his latest, Asteroid City Anderson does not disappoint. His films are characterized by meticulous attention to detail, symmetrical compositions with competing storylines, and vibrant color schemes. As in his other films, the quirky characters in Asteroid City evoke a blend of humor and pathos as they are propelled through the complex relationships and situations that are standard fare in Andersonland. And while Asteroid City is still fresh enough to burn your tongue, it has all of the hallmarks of a classic-in-the-making.
Attack of the Killer Tomatoes
- distributor/director: NAI Entertainment/John Debello
- year released: 1978
- genre: parody
Not all classics are created equal. Some classics are classics despite themselves, like Attack of the Killer Tomatoes. The film is a send-up of B-movies and horror films, with a humorous take on the idea of everyday objects turning into monstrous threats. The premise revolves around killer tomatoes that suddenly become sentient, posing a threat to humanity. The humor in the movie is often absurd and tongue-in-cheek. The film embraces its low-budget aesthetic, using intentionally cheesy special effects.
Attack of the Killer Tomatoes gained a cult following for its campy and comedic approach to the horror genre. This sleeper inspired many sequels and a shortlived animated TV series. While Attack of the Killer Tomatoes isn’t exactly Oscar fodder, the film has staying power, with its cult status lending it classic credibility.
AvatarLONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04:(L-R) Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Bailey Bass and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss attend the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
- distributor/director:20th Century Fox/James Cameron
- year released: 2009
- genre: science fiction
Avatar, one of the highest-grossing films ever, written, directed, and produced by James Cameron, was an instant classic. The story, set in the mid-22nd century on the lush, alien moon of Pandora, follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paraplegic former Marine who becomes part of the Avatar Program.
Avatar’s classic status arises from its groundbreaking visual effects, including motion capture technology. The film’s lush and vibrant depiction of Pandora, coupled with its compelling social themes, resonated with audiences. Avatar’s influence on the film industry, particularly in the realm of 3D technology, is undeniable.
52 Movies That Start With A
|Number
|Title
|Year Released
|Genre
|1.
|Abbott and Costello, various
|1945-1955
|American comedy
|2.
|About Last Night
|1986
|American romantic comedy
|3.
|Above the Law
|1988
|American action thriller
|4.
|Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
|2012
|American action horror
|5.
|The Absent-Minded Professor
|1961
|American comedy
|6.
|Action Jackson
|1988
|American action film
|7.
|Adam’s Rib
|1949
|American romantic comedy
|8.
|The Adventures of Robin Hood
|1938
|American swashbuckler
|9.
|An Affair to Remember
|1957
|American romance film
|10.
|The African Queen
|1951
|American adventure film
|11.
|Air Bud X 7
|1997-2006
|American family entertainment
|12.
|Air Force One
|1997
|American thriller
|13.
|Airplane!
|1980
|American comedy/spoof
|14.
|Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
|1974
|American romantic comedy
|15.
|Alien
|1979
|American sci-fi horror
|16.
|All About Eve
|1950
|American Drama
|17.
|All the Pretty Horses
|2000
|American western
|18.
|All the Right Moves
|1983
|American sports drama
|19.
|Altered States
|1980
|American sci-fi horror
|20.
|Amadeus
|1984
|Miloš Forman’s masterpiece
|21.
|Amazon Women On the Moon
|1987
|American satirical sci-fi
|22.
|Amelie
|2001
|French romantic comedy
|23.
|American Pie
|1999
|American comedy
|24.
|Animal House
|25.
|Apocalypse Now
|1979
|American war film
|26.
|Apollo 13
|1995
|American space docudrama
|27.
|Aquaman
|2018
|American superhero film
|28.
|The Aristocats
|1970
|American animated film
|29.
|As Crazy as It Gets
|2015
|Nigerian romantic comedy road
|30.
|As You Like It
|2006
|Kenneth Branagh/Shakespeare
|31.
|Ashok
|2006
|Indian Telugu language action
|32.
|The Asphalt Jungle
|1950
|American heist film
|33.
|Asteroid City
|2023
|Wes Anderson dramedy
|34.
|The Astro-Zombies
|1968
|American science fiction horror
|35.
|The Astronaut Farmer
|2006
|American drama
|36.
|The Astronaut’s Wife
|1999
|American science fiction thriller
|37.
|At Any Price
|2012
|Amerian drama
|38.
|At the Circus
|1939
|Marx Brothers comedy
|39.
|At Close Range
|1986
|American neo-noir crime drama
|40.
|Atomic Blonde
|2017
|American action thriller
|41.
|Attack of the Killer Tomatoes
|1978
|American parody/spoof
|42.
|Auntie Mame
|1958
|American comedy
|43.
|Austin Powers X 3
|1997-2002
|Mike Meyers spy parodies
|44.
|Auto Focus
|2002
|American biographical drama
|45.
|Autumn Leaves
|1956
|American psychological drama starring Joan Crawford
|46.
|Avatar
|2009
|Science fiction
|47.
|The Avengers
|1998
|American satire
|48.
|The Avenging Conscience
|1914
|American silent horror movie based on Edgar Allen Poe’s The Tell-tale Heart
|49.
|Awakenings
|1990
|American Drama
|50.
|Away From Her
|2006
|Canadian independent drama
|51.
|The Awful Truth
|1937
|American screwball comedy starring Irene Dunne and Cary Grant
|52.
|The Aztec Mummy
|1957
|Mexican adventure horror film
