Media

52 Movies That Start With A

ronstik / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Kathryn Koehler
Published:

Classic films have a timeless quality that resonates across generations. Some films are instant classics, while others solidify their status over time. Enduring themes, masterful storytelling, and compelling characters are the hallmarks of classic films. These films are touchstones in the cinematic landscape, influencing future generations of filmmakers and leaving a lasting mark on our collective cultural memory. Whether it’s an instant classic or a slow-to-marinate masterpiece, classic films share the common thread of leaving an indelible legacy that transcends time. On 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 52 movies that start with the letter A, several titles are considered classics, including our top ten favorites, listed alphabetically.  So grab your popcorn and a comfy seat as we roll film!

The African Queen

Katharine Hepburn And Humphrey Bogart In 'The African Queen'
Source: 2012 Getty Images / Moviepix via Getty Images
Katharine Hepburn, left, and Humphrey Bogart, right, In The African Queen
  • distributor/director: United Artists /John Hoston
  • year released: 1951
  • genre: adventure/romance

The African Queen is a classic film based on the C.S. Forester novel of the same name. Set in Africa during World War I, the plot revolves around a riverboat captain, Charlie Allnut (Bogart), and a missionary, Rose Sayer (Hepburn). After a series of unfortunate events, they find themselves stranded behind enemy lines as German forces threaten the region. To escape, Charlie and Rose embark on a perilous journey down a treacherous river aboard the boat which is called The African Queen. The film blends elements of adventure, romance, and humor as the unlikely duo navigates challenging waters and situations. The African Queen received critical acclaim, earning Humphrey Bogart an Academy Award for Best Actor. The chemistry between Bogart and Hepburn coupled with a compelling story make for a classic adventure film that remains one of the enduring titles from Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Airplane!

Barbara Billingsley Portrait
Source: 2011 Getty Images / Archive Photos via Getty Images
Portrait of American actress Barbara Billingsley (1915 Ð 2010) in the late 1950’s. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

  • distributor/director: Paramount Pictures /Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker (ZAZ)
  • year released: 1980
  • genre: disaster film parody

Surely you would agree that Airplane! is one of the most influential and beloved comedies of its time. Airplane! boasts an all-star ensemble cast and relies on rapid-fire jokes, puns, and visual gags for its low-brow humor. The plot involves Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a former fighter pilot who has developed a fear of flying which he must overcome to take control of a commercial airplane after the flight crew succumbs to food poisoning. Airplane! features a variety of comedic performances, and cameos, including Leslie Nielsen’s deadpan delivery as Dr. Rumack and Barbara Billingsley’s turn as the Jive Lady. And Stop calling me Shirley!

Alien

The New Yorker Festival 2015 - Sigorney Weaver Talks With Anthony Lane
Source: 2015 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 02: Actress Sigorney Weaver speaks onstage at Sigorney Weaver Talks With Anthony Lane during The New Yorker Festival 2015 at SVA Theater on October 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

  • distributor/director: 20th Century Fox/Ridley Scott
  • year released:1979
  • genre: science-friction

Alien is a landmark in both the science-fiction and horror genres and has had a significant influence on the cinematic landscape. Alien was written by Dan O’Bannon and stars Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, and Ian Holm. The story follows a commercial spaceship whose crew inadvertently brings a deadly extraterrestrial organism on board. The creature, known as the Xenomorph, is a parasitic and highly aggressive species that threatens the crew’s survival.
Alien features groundbreaking visual effects, blending science fiction with horror elements, creating a suspenseful and terrifying experience for audiences. The success of Alien led to a franchise that includes sequels, prequels, novels, comic books, and video games. Regarded as one of the most influential science fiction/horror films of all time, Alien pioneered the science-friction genre.

Amadeus

F Murray Abraham And Tom Hulce In 'Amadeus'
Source: 2012 Getty Images / Moviepix via Getty Images
F Murray Abraham reacts as Tom Hulce kisses his hand in a scene from the film ‘Amadeus’, 1984. (Photo by Orion/Getty Images)

  • distributor/director: Orion Pictures/Miloš Forman
  • year released:1984
  • genre: biographical drama

Amadeus is a fictionalized account of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) based on the stage play by Peter Shaffer. The narrative is presented as a confessional by Salieri, who, in old age, reflects on his life and his rivalry with Mozart. Amadeus received critical acclaim, winning four Golden Globes, and eight Academy Awards, including  Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for F. Murray Abraham. Though he did not win an award, Tom Hulce’s portrayal of Mozart is astonishing. The film uses Mozart’s music to enhance the narrative.
Amadeus is a classic film about the world of classical music.

Amélie

cute 20s brunette smiling with blue winter sweater enjoying looking like Amelie Poulain or Audrey Tautou, the actress
Source: STUDIO GRAND WEB / Shutterstock.com
Audrey Tautou stars as Amélie in the classic French romantic comedy of the same name.
  • distributor/director: UGC Fox Distribution/Jean-Pierre Jeunet
  • year released: 2001
  • genre: romantic comedy

Amélie, starring Audrey Tautou in the titular role, is a whimsical, imaginative, and heart-warming film.
The story follows Amélie Poulain, a shy waitress with a vivid imagination, who devotes herself to helping others find happiness and joy. Set in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris, the film follows Amélie on her quirky adventures as she orchestrates small acts of kindness and brings a touch of magic to the lives of those around her. But can Amélie manifest happiness for herself? Amélie is a favorite among audiences worldwide and has become a beloved and iconic French film.

Animal House

John Belushi In 'Animal House'
Source: 2012 Getty Images / Moviepix via Getty Images
John Belushi publicity portrait for the film ‘Animal House’, 1978. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

  • distributor/director: Universal Pictures/John Landis
  • year released: 1978
  • genre: National Lampoon comedy

Animal House is set at the fictional Faber College and revolves around the misadventures of the Delta Tau Chi fraternity. The film is known for its irreverent and often raunchy humor.
The frat boys, John Belushi, Tim Matheson, and Tom Hulce, engage in various pranks and rebellious activities that clash with the more conservative administration of the college. Animal House influenced many subsequent films in the genre and has a dedicated cult following.

Apocalypse Now

Martin Sheen And Frederic Forrest In 'Apocalypse Now'
Source: 2012 Getty Images / Moviepix via Getty Images
Dennis Hopper, Martin Sheen, and Frederic Forrest survey a temple in a scene from the film Apocalypse Now.

  • distributor/director: United Artists /Francis Ford Coppola
  • year released: 1979
  • genre: war saga

The film Apocalypse Now, loosely based on Joseph Conrad’s novella Heart of Darkness, is set during the Vietnam War. It stars Martin Sheen as Captain Benjamin L. Willard, a U.S. Army officer tasked with assassinating Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has gone rogue in the Cambodian jungle.
Along the way, Willard encounters various characters that reflect the absurdity and brutality of war, including Billy Kilgore (Robert Duvall), who says the iconic line, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” Apocalypse Now is recognized for its exploration of the psychological effects of war. The production of the film was famously challenging, marked by setbacks, including severe weather conditions, health issues, and budget overruns. Apocalypse Now was a critical and commercial success, winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and receiving multiple Academy Award nominations, while nabbing Oscars for Best Cinematography and Sound.

Asteroid City

Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Bryan Cranston attends the Asteroid City New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

  • distributor/director: Focus Features (U.S.) Universal Pictures International /Wes Anderson
  • year released: 2023
  • genre: Wes Anderson film

If you know, you know, and if you’re a Wes Anderson fan, you know. Wes Anderson’s films are a genre unto themselves, and in his latest, Asteroid City Anderson does not disappoint. His films are characterized by meticulous attention to detail, symmetrical compositions with competing storylines, and vibrant color schemes. As in his other films, the quirky characters in Asteroid City evoke a blend of humor and pathos as they are propelled through the complex relationships and situations that are standard fare in Andersonland.  And while Asteroid City is still fresh enough to burn your tongue, it has all of the hallmarks of a classic-in-the-making.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes

stabbed tomato with knifes, spoons and fork on black background
Source: Suleyman Delil Karakurt / Shutterstock.com
In the cult classic Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, your favorite summer nightshade goes dark.
  • distributor/director: NAI Entertainment/John Debello
  • year released: 1978
  • genre: parody

Not all classics are created equal. Some classics are classics despite themselves, like Attack of the Killer Tomatoes. The film is a send-up of B-movies and horror films, with a humorous take on the idea of everyday objects turning into monstrous threats. The premise revolves around killer tomatoes that suddenly become sentient, posing a threat to humanity. The humor in the movie is often absurd and tongue-in-cheek. The film embraces its low-budget aesthetic, using intentionally cheesy special effects.
Attack of the Killer Tomatoes gained a cult following for its campy and comedic approach to the horror genre. This sleeper inspired many sequels and a shortlived animated TV series. While Attack of the Killer Tomatoes isn’t exactly Oscar fodder, the film has staying power, with its cult status lending it classic credibility.

Avatar

"Avatar: The Way of Water" - Photocall
Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04:(L-R) Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Bailey Bass and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss attend the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

  • distributor/director:20th Century Fox/James Cameron
  • year released: 2009
  • genre: science fiction

Avatar, one of the highest-grossing films ever, written, directed, and produced by James Cameron, was an instant classic. The story, set in the mid-22nd century on the lush, alien moon of Pandora, follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paraplegic former Marine who becomes part of the Avatar Program.
Avatar’s classic status arises from its groundbreaking visual effects, including motion capture technology. The film’s lush and vibrant depiction of Pandora, coupled with its compelling social themes, resonated with audiences. Avatar’s influence on the film industry, particularly in the realm of 3D technology, is undeniable.

52 Movies That Start With A

Number Title Year Released Genre
1. Abbott and Costello, various 1945-1955 American comedy
2. About Last Night 1986 American romantic comedy
3. Above the Law 1988 American action thriller
4. Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter 2012 American action horror
5. The Absent-Minded Professor 1961 American comedy
6. Action Jackson  1988 American action film
7. Adam’s Rib 1949 American romantic comedy
8. The Adventures of Robin Hood 1938 American swashbuckler
9. An Affair to Remember 1957 American romance film
10. The African Queen  1951 American adventure film
11. Air Bud X 7 1997-2006 American family entertainment
12. Air Force One 1997 American thriller
13. Airplane! 1980 American comedy/spoof
14. Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore 1974 American romantic comedy
15. Alien 1979 American sci-fi horror
16. All About Eve 1950 American Drama
17. All the Pretty Horses 2000 American western
18. All the Right Moves 1983 American sports drama
19. Altered States 1980 American sci-fi horror
20. Amadeus 1984 Miloš Forman’s masterpiece
21. Amazon Women On the Moon 1987 American satirical sci-fi
22. Amelie 2001 French romantic comedy
23. American Pie 1999 American comedy
24. Animal House
25. Apocalypse Now 1979 American war film
26. Apollo 13 1995 American space docudrama
27. Aquaman 2018 American superhero film
28. The Aristocats 1970 American animated film
29. As Crazy as It Gets 2015 Nigerian romantic comedy road
30. As You Like It  2006 Kenneth Branagh/Shakespeare
31. Ashok 2006 Indian Telugu language action
32. The Asphalt Jungle 1950 American heist film
33. Asteroid City 2023 Wes Anderson dramedy
34. The Astro-Zombies 1968 American science fiction horror
35. The Astronaut Farmer 2006 American drama
36. The Astronaut’s Wife 1999 American science fiction thriller
37. At Any Price 2012 Amerian drama
38. At the Circus 1939 Marx Brothers comedy
39. At Close Range 1986 American neo-noir crime drama
40. Atomic Blonde 2017 American action thriller
41. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes 1978 American parody/spoof
42. Auntie Mame 1958 American comedy
43. Austin Powers X 3 1997-2002 Mike Meyers spy parodies
44. Auto Focus 2002 American biographical drama
45. Autumn Leaves 1956 American psychological drama starring Joan Crawford
46. Avatar 2009 Science fiction
47. The Avengers 1998 American satire
48. The Avenging Conscience 1914 American silent horror movie based on Edgar Allen Poe’s The Tell-tale Heart
49. Awakenings 1990 American Drama
50. Away From Her 2006 Canadian independent drama
51. The Awful Truth 1937 American screwball comedy starring Irene Dunne and Cary Grant
52. The Aztec Mummy 1957 Mexican adventure horror film

 

Financial Experts Agree – The Right Credit Card Makes All The Difference (sponsored)

Financial experts like Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey agree: choosing the right credit card is more important than ever. Whether you’re trying to get out of debt, save for retirement, or travel the world – there is a card that can help you acheive your dreams.

Use the card match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Read more: Media, 2, classic, film, hollywood, Movie, starts with A

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

Netflix Is America's Greatest Media Company

Failing Disney CEO Bob Iger Made $31 Million

Disney Characters That Start With I

'Local Boy' Buys a Big-Time Soccer Team