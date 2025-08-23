The C-27 Spartan Goes Civilian, Plus the Fastest Aircraft in the US Army ronmacphotos / Flickr

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

The C-27 Spartan has a proven track record with militaries around the world and is a favorite among US Special Forces

This tactical transport aircraft was originally developed in the 1990s to fill the gap between massive transport aircraft and much smaller aircraft

It is powered by two Rolls-Royce AE2100-D2A turboprop engines, which allow for a top speed of 374 mph and a range of over 1,000 miles

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

The C-27J Spartan has long been an important military craft, and now it has earned its first civilian customer: Saudi Aramco. At the 2025 Paris Air Show, the petroleum and natural gas company became the first non-military buyer of the exceptional aircraft. Under Aramco’s aviation branch (Mukamalah Aviation), a deal was signed for two Next Generation C-27Js. The purpose of the acquisition involves a wide range of planned missions. The crafts will be outfitted for cargo transport, oil spill response, and medical evac. Most notably, Aramco intends to integrate a state-of-the-art firefighting system that will greatly reduce turnaround time in firefighting operations.

The C-27 Spartan has proven itself in militaries around the world as a tactical transport aircraft. Its track record with the US Army is superb considering its unique operational capabilities, and among US Special Forces units the C-27 Spartan has proven a favorite. (These are 26 guns used by today’s US Army.)

This tactical transport aircraft was originally developed in the 1990s to fill the gap between massive transport aircraft like the C-130 Hercules and much smaller aircraft. Also, its versatile design allows it to carry out a variety of missions with its short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities.

The maximum takeoff weight for the C-27 is over 70,000 pounds which allows for it to carry roughly 60 troops or 46 paratroopers. Like the name suggests, its STOL capabilities allow for the C-27 to takeoff and land on shorter or rougher runways than more traditional aircraft are capable. This unique feature makes it an ideal aircraft for quick insertions and extractions in whatever terrain it might face.

Since its introduction in the 1990s, it has been used by several special operations forces, as well as for more traditional transport operations. It is powered by two Rolls-Royce AE2100-D2A turboprop engines, which allow for a top speed of 374 mph and a range of over 1,000 miles. Out of all US Army aircraft currently in service, the C-27 ranks fairly high in terms of speed as well. (Everything you need to know about military stealth technology.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft in the US Army arsenal. To identify the fastest aircraft in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by top speed. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, armament, and more.

This post was updated on August 23, 2025 to include news of the first civilian customer of the C-27.

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080) by pingnews.com / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

22. H125 Fennec

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters

Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles

21. Mi-8/17 Hip

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1977

1977 Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Active in the Army: 10

10 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles

20. Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Active in the Army: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

19. UH-72 Lakota

thenationalguard / Flickr

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters

Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters Active in the Army: 478

478 Top speed: 167 mph

167 mph Armament: N/A

18. AH/MH-6 Little Bird

mashleymorgan / Flickr

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Active in the Army: 47

47 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

17. CH-47 Chinook

CH-47 Chinook - RIAT 2013 by Airwolfhound / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Active in the Army: 510

510 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

16. S-70 Black Hawk

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Active in the Army: 2,299

2,299 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

15. AH-64 Apache

Type: Two-seat attack helicopter

Two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes

Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes Active in the Army: 824

824 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

14. Grob G120

DimaBerkut / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Trainer aircraft

Trainer aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: Grob Aircraft

Grob Aircraft Active in the Army: 6

6 Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Armament: N/A

13. Mil Mi-24 Hind

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

12. T-6D Texan

Type: Trainer aircraft

Trainer aircraft Year introduced: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Active in the Army: 4

4 Top speed: 209 mph

209 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

11. Cessna 208 Caravan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Turboprop utility aircraft

Turboprop utility aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft / Textron Aviation

Cessna Aircraft / Textron Aviation Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 214 mph

214 mph Armament: N/A

10. DC-3 (C-41A)

falcon_33 / Flickr

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Active in the Army: 5

5 Top speed: 237 mph

237 mph Armament: N/A

9. DHC-7 Dash 7 (EO-5C)

Alan Radecki Akradecki / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Manufacturer: de Havilland

de Havilland Active in the Army: 3

3 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

8. Dash 8

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: de Havilland / Bombardier Aerospace

de Havilland / Bombardier Aerospace Active in the Army: 9

9 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

7. C-26 Metroliner

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Fairchild Aircraft

Fairchild Aircraft Active in the Army: 13

13 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

6. Beech C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Beechcraft

Beechcraft Active in the Army: 3

3 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

5. Super King Air

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1972

1972 Manufacturer: Beechcraft

Beechcraft Active in the Army: 179

179 Top speed: 348 mph

348 mph Armament: N/A

4. C-27 Spartan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft

Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica / Boeing

Leonardo-Finmeccanica / Boeing Active in the Army: 7

7 Top speed: 373 mph

373 mph Armament: N/A

3. Citation Encore/Ultra

Rafael Luiz Canossa / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft

Cessna Aircraft Active in the Army: 28

28 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: N/A

2. Challenger 604/650

Raimond Spekking / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Bombardier Aerospace

Bombardier Aerospace Active in the Army: 3

3 Top speed: 565 mph

565 mph Armament: N/A

1. Gulfstream C-20H

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: Gulfstream Aerospace

Gulfstream Aerospace Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Choose Your Fit Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Get started today! (sponsor)