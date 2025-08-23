The C-27 Spartan Goes Civilian, Plus the Fastest Aircraft in the US Army

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
The C-27J Spartan has long been an important military craft, and now it has earned its first civilian customer: Saudi Aramco. At the 2025 Paris Air Show, the petroleum and natural gas company became the first non-military buyer of the exceptional aircraft. Under Aramco’s aviation branch (Mukamalah Aviation), a deal was signed for two Next Generation C-27Js. The purpose of the acquisition involves a wide range of planned missions. The crafts will be outfitted for cargo transport, oil spill response, and medical evac. Most notably, Aramco intends to integrate a state-of-the-art firefighting system that will greatly reduce turnaround time in firefighting operations.
The C-27 Spartan has proven itself in militaries around the world as a tactical transport aircraft. Its track record with the US Army is superb considering its unique operational capabilities, and among US Special Forces units the C-27 Spartan has proven a favorite. (These are 26 guns used by today’s US Army.)
This tactical transport aircraft was originally developed in the 1990s to fill the gap between massive transport aircraft like the C-130 Hercules and much smaller aircraft. Also, its versatile design allows it to carry out a variety of missions with its short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities.
The maximum takeoff weight for the C-27 is over 70,000 pounds which allows for it to carry roughly 60 troops or 46 paratroopers. Like the name suggests, its STOL capabilities allow for the C-27 to takeoff and land on shorter or rougher runways than more traditional aircraft are capable. This unique feature makes it an ideal aircraft for quick insertions and extractions in whatever terrain it might face.
Since its introduction in the 1990s, it has been used by several special operations forces, as well as for more traditional transport operations. It is powered by two Rolls-Royce AE2100-D2A turboprop engines, which allow for a top speed of 374 mph and a range of over 1,000 miles. Out of all US Army aircraft currently in service, the C-27 ranks fairly high in terms of speed as well. (Everything you need to know about military stealth technology.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft in the US Army arsenal. To identify the fastest aircraft in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by top speed. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, armament, and more.
This post was updated on August 23, 2025 to include news of the first civilian customer of the C-27.
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.
22. H125 Fennec
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters
- Active in the Army: 1
- Top speed: 152 mph
- Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles
21. Mi-8/17 Hip
- Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
- Year introduced: 1977
- Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
- Active in the Army: 10
- Top speed: 158 mph
- Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles
20. Bell 407
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 1996
- Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
- Active in the Army: 5
- Top speed: 162 mph
- Armament: N/A
19. UH-72 Lakota
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters
- Active in the Army: 478
- Top speed: 167 mph
- Armament: N/A
18. AH/MH-6 Little Bird
- Type: Light attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Active in the Army: 47
- Top speed: 175 mph
- Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles
17. CH-47 Chinook
- Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1962
- Manufacturer: Boeing
- Active in the Army: 510
- Top speed: 180 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns
16. S-70 Black Hawk
- Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Sikorsky
- Active in the Army: 2,299
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun
15. AH-64 Apache
- Type: Two-seat attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1986
- Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes
- Active in the Army: 824
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles
14. Grob G120
- Type: Trainer aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Manufacturer: Grob Aircraft
- Active in the Army: 6
- Top speed: 199 mph
- Armament: N/A
13. Mil Mi-24 Hind
- Type: Attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1973
- Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
- Active in the Army: 1
- Top speed: 208 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs
12. T-6D Texan
- Type: Trainer aircraft
- Year introduced: 1936
- Manufacturer: North American Aviation
- Active in the Army: 4
- Top speed: 209 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns
11. Cessna 208 Caravan
- Type: Turboprop utility aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft / Textron Aviation
- Active in the Army: 1
- Top speed: 214 mph
- Armament: N/A
10. DC-3 (C-41A)
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1936
- Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
- Active in the Army: 5
- Top speed: 237 mph
- Armament: N/A
9. DHC-7 Dash 7 (EO-5C)
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Manufacturer: de Havilland
- Active in the Army: 3
- Top speed: 317 mph
- Armament: N/A
8. Dash 8
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Manufacturer: de Havilland / Bombardier Aerospace
- Active in the Army: 9
- Top speed: 317 mph
- Armament: N/A
7. C-26 Metroliner
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Fairchild Aircraft
- Active in the Army: 13
- Top speed: 331 mph
- Armament: N/A
6. Beech C-12 Huron
- Type: Special mission aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Manufacturer: Beechcraft
- Active in the Army: 3
- Top speed: 332 mph
- Armament: N/A
5. Super King Air
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1972
- Manufacturer: Beechcraft
- Active in the Army: 179
- Top speed: 348 mph
- Armament: N/A
4. C-27 Spartan
- Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica / Boeing
- Active in the Army: 7
- Top speed: 373 mph
- Armament: N/A
3. Citation Encore/Ultra
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2004
- Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft
- Active in the Army: 28
- Top speed: 490 mph
- Armament: N/A
2. Challenger 604/650
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Bombardier Aerospace
- Active in the Army: 3
- Top speed: 565 mph
- Armament: N/A
1. Gulfstream C-20H
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Manufacturer: Gulfstream Aerospace
- Active in the Army: 1
- Top speed: 582 mph
- Armament: N/A
