The US Military Is Not Prepared for Future Threats

The U.S. has a larger defense budget than any other country in the world.

But a new, bipartisan report shows the American military is ill prepared for potential future threats.

The United States invests more in its military than any other country on Earth. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, U.S. defense spending topped $916 billion in 2023, more than the combined expenditures of the next nine highest-spending countries combined. But while it is widely regarded as the world’s most capable fighting force, the U.S. military is woefully unprepared to meet potential threats in the coming years.

A recent report published by the Commission on the National Defense Strategy bluntly states that the threats facing the U.S. today are more serious than at any time since 1945. The report, compiled for Congress by a bipartisan panel, singles out China for posing the greatest risk to American interests. In the midst of a decades-long military buildup, the most rapid of any country since World War II, China has effectively negated any American military advantage in the Western Pacific, according to the report, and will soon be well-positioned for an invasion of Taiwan. (Here is a look at how China’s military compares to the U.S. military.)

While the most formidable, China is by no means the only threat to national security and American interests. Seeking to return to a position of global leadership, Russia is expected to allocate 29% of its national budget to defense this year, up from about 16% in 2023 — and is actively pursuing the deployment of a nuclear weapon in outer space. Both China and Russia, countries that formed a “no-limits” partnership in 2022, are also strengthening their partnerships with Iran and North Korea — two nuclear-armed pariah states — through arms and technology transfers.

The aligned interests of these four countries run in direct opposition to those of the United States, and according to the report, create “a real risk, if not likelihood, that conflict anywhere could become a multi-theater or global war.” The United States is not equipped for such an event, as, following modifications made in 2018, the national defense strategy, or NDS, only calls for the U.S. military to be ready for a major war in a single theater of operations. Indeed, when put against the military assets and capabilities of the adversarial nations identified in the report, American military power often does not compare favorably.

Using data from Global Firepower’s 2024 report on international military capabilities, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed how American military strength compares to that of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia. The military assets on this list fall into one of six categories: finances, manpower, air power, land power, naval power, and weapons of mass destruction. Nuclear stockpile estimates are from the Arms Control Association and military spending figures are from SIPRI. All other estimates are as reported by Global Firepower.

The report recommends multiple approaches to addressing these shortcomings, including strengthening international alliances and reforming antiquated Defense Department weapons procurement and development practices. Other key recommendations, like revoking military spending caps and implementing annual increases to the defense budget, will not be cheap or politically popular. (Here is a look at the U.S. military’s most expensive weapons programs in 2025.)

Why It Matters

The threat of a major war involving the United States is higher now than at any point in the last 80 years — and the U.S. has not been adequately prepared for such a conflict since the Cold War ended 35 years ago. A major war between the United States and its geopolitical adversaries in China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia would have devastating consequences. While such an event is by no means inevitable, improving American military preparedness may reduce the likelihood of a global conflict.

Financials: Defense budget

United States’ estimated capacity: $916.0 billion

$916.0 billion China’s estimated capacity: $296.4 billion

$296.4 billion Iran’s estimated capacity: $10.2 billion

$10.2 billion North Korea’s estimated capacity: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Russia’s estimated capacity: $109.5 billion

Financials: Defense budget as share of GDP

United States’ estimated capacity: 3.4%

3.4% China’s estimated capacity: 1.7%

1.7% Iran’s estimated capacity: 2.1%

2.1% North Korea’s estimated capacity: N/A

N/A Russia’s estimated capacity: 5.9%

Financials: Defense budget as share of gov. spending

United States’ estimated capacity: 9.1%

9.1% China’s estimated capacity: 5.0%

5.0% Iran’s estimated capacity: 13.5%

13.5% North Korea’s estimated capacity: N/A

N/A Russia’s estimated capacity: 16.1%

Manpower: Population fit-for-service

United States’ estimated capacity: 124.0 million people

124.0 million people China’s estimated capacity: 626.0 million people

626.0 million people Iran’s estimated capacity: 41.2 million people

41.2 million people North Korea’s estimated capacity: 5.3 million people

5.3 million people Russia’s estimated capacity: 46.5 million people

Manpower: Paramilitary forces

United States’ estimated capacity: None

None China’s estimated capacity: 625,000 troops

625,000 troops Iran’s estimated capacity: 220,000 troops

220,000 troops North Korea’s estimated capacity: 100,000 troops

100,000 troops Russia’s estimated capacity: 250,000 troops

Manpower: Reserve personnel

United States’ estimated capacity: 799,500 reservists

799,500 reservists China’s estimated capacity: 510,000 reservists

510,000 reservists Iran’s estimated capacity: 350,000 reservists

350,000 reservists North Korea’s estimated capacity: 560,000 reservists

560,000 reservists Russia’s estimated capacity: 2.0 million reservists

Manpower: Active personnel

United States’ estimated capacity: 1.3 million troops

1.3 million troops China’s estimated capacity: 2.0 million troops

2.0 million troops Iran’s estimated capacity: 610,000 troops

610,000 troops North Korea’s estimated capacity: 1.3 million troops

1.3 million troops Russia’s estimated capacity: 1.3 million troops

Manpower: Total military personnel

United States’ estimated capacity: 2.1 million people

2.1 million people China’s estimated capacity: 3.2 million people

3.2 million people Iran’s estimated capacity: 1.2 million people

1.2 million people North Korea’s estimated capacity: 2.0 million people

2.0 million people Russia’s estimated capacity: 3.6 million people

Air power: Dedicated attack aircraft

United States’ estimated capacity: 896 aircraft

896 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 371 aircraft

371 aircraft Iran’s estimated capacity: 23 aircraft

23 aircraft North Korea’s estimated capacity: 132 aircraft

132 aircraft Russia’s estimated capacity: 730 aircraft

Air power: Special-mission aircraft

United States’ estimated capacity: 695 aircraft

695 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 112 aircraft

112 aircraft Iran’s estimated capacity: 10 aircraft

10 aircraft North Korea’s estimated capacity: None

None Russia’s estimated capacity: 145 aircraft

Air power: Aerial tankers

United States’ estimated capacity: 606 aircraft

606 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 10 aircraft

10 aircraft Iran’s estimated capacity: 7 aircraft

7 aircraft North Korea’s estimated capacity: None

None Russia’s estimated capacity: 19 aircraft

Air power: Fighter aircraft

United States’ estimated capacity: 1,854 aircraft

1,854 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 1,207 aircraft

1,207 aircraft Iran’s estimated capacity: 186 aircraft

186 aircraft North Korea’s estimated capacity: 440 aircraft

440 aircraft Russia’s estimated capacity: 809 aircraft

Air power: Transport aircraft

United States’ estimated capacity: 957 aircraft

957 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 289 aircraft

289 aircraft Iran’s estimated capacity: 86 aircraft

86 aircraft North Korea’s estimated capacity: 1 aircraft

1 aircraft Russia’s estimated capacity: 453 aircraft

Air power: Attack helicopters

United States’ estimated capacity: 1,000 aircraft

1,000 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 281 aircraft

281 aircraft Iran’s estimated capacity: 13 aircraft

13 aircraft North Korea’s estimated capacity: 20 aircraft

20 aircraft Russia’s estimated capacity: 559 aircraft

Air power: Trainer aircraft

United States’ estimated capacity: 2,648 aircraft

2,648 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 402 aircraft

402 aircraft Iran’s estimated capacity: 102 aircraft

102 aircraft North Korea’s estimated capacity: 173 aircraft

173 aircraft Russia’s estimated capacity: 552 aircraft

Air power: Helicopters

United States’ estimated capacity: 5,737 aircraft

5,737 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 913 aircraft

913 aircraft Iran’s estimated capacity: 129 aircraft

129 aircraft North Korea’s estimated capacity: 205 aircraft

205 aircraft Russia’s estimated capacity: 1,547 aircraft

Air power: Total aircraft

United States’ estimated capacity: 13,209 aircraft

13,209 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 3,304 aircraft

3,304 aircraft Iran’s estimated capacity: 551 aircraft

551 aircraft North Korea’s estimated capacity: 951 aircraft

951 aircraft Russia’s estimated capacity: 4,255 aircraft

Air power: Air Force personnel

United States’ estimated capacity: 701,319 troops

701,319 troops China’s estimated capacity: 400,000 troops

400,000 troops Iran’s estimated capacity: 42,000 troops

42,000 troops North Korea’s estimated capacity: 110,000 troops

110,000 troops Russia’s estimated capacity: 165,000 troops

Land power: Towed artillery

United States’ estimated capacity: 1,267 pieces

1,267 pieces China’s estimated capacity: 1,434 pieces

1,434 pieces Iran’s estimated capacity: 2,050 pieces

2,050 pieces North Korea’s estimated capacity: 4,500 pieces

4,500 pieces Russia’s estimated capacity: 8,356 pieces

Land power: Tanks

United States’ estimated capacity: 4,657 vehicles

4,657 vehicles China’s estimated capacity: 5,000 vehicles

5,000 vehicles Iran’s estimated capacity: 1,996 vehicles

1,996 vehicles North Korea’s estimated capacity: 5,845 vehicles

5,845 vehicles Russia’s estimated capacity: 14,777 vehicles

Land power: Self-propelled artillery

United States’ estimated capacity: 1,595 pieces

1,595 pieces China’s estimated capacity: 3,850 pieces

3,850 pieces Iran’s estimated capacity: 580 pieces

580 pieces North Korea’s estimated capacity: 4,500 pieces

4,500 pieces Russia’s estimated capacity: 6,208 pieces

Land power: Mobile rocket projectors

United States’ estimated capacity: 694 pieces

694 pieces China’s estimated capacity: 3,180 pieces

3,180 pieces Iran’s estimated capacity: 775 pieces

775 pieces North Korea’s estimated capacity: 2,920 pieces

2,920 pieces Russia’s estimated capacity: 3,065 pieces

Land power: Armored vehicles

United States’ estimated capacity: 360,069 vehicles

360,069 vehicles China’s estimated capacity: 174,300 vehicles

174,300 vehicles Iran’s estimated capacity: 65,765 vehicles

65,765 vehicles North Korea’s estimated capacity: 24,696 vehicles

24,696 vehicles Russia’s estimated capacity: 161,382 vehicles

Land power: Army personnel

United States’ estimated capacity: 1.4 million troops

1.4 million troops China’s estimated capacity: 2.5 million troops

2.5 million troops Iran’s estimated capacity: 350,000 million troops

350,000 million troops North Korea’s estimated capacity: 1.4 million troops

1.4 million troops Russia’s estimated capacity: 550,000 troops

Naval power: Destroyers

United States’ estimated capacity: 75 hulls

75 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 49 hulls

49 hulls Iran’s estimated capacity: None

None North Korea’s estimated capacity: None

None Russia’s estimated capacity: 14 hulls

Naval power: Aircraft carriers

United States’ estimated capacity: 11 hulls

11 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 2 hulls

2 hulls Iran’s estimated capacity: None

None North Korea’s estimated capacity: None

None Russia’s estimated capacity: 1 hulls

Naval power: Helicopter carriers

United States’ estimated capacity: 9 hulls

9 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 3 hulls

3 hulls Iran’s estimated capacity: None

None North Korea’s estimated capacity: None

None Russia’s estimated capacity: None

Naval power: Submarines

United States’ estimated capacity: 64 hulls

64 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 61 hulls

61 hulls Iran’s estimated capacity: 19 hulls

19 hulls North Korea’s estimated capacity: 35 hulls

35 hulls Russia’s estimated capacity: 65 hulls

Naval power: Mine warfare vessels

United States’ estimated capacity: 8 hulls

8 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 36 hulls

36 hulls Iran’s estimated capacity: 1 hulls

1 hulls North Korea’s estimated capacity: 1 hulls

1 hulls Russia’s estimated capacity: 47 hulls

Naval power: Frigates

United States’ estimated capacity: None

None China’s estimated capacity: 42 hulls

42 hulls Iran’s estimated capacity: 7 hulls

7 hulls North Korea’s estimated capacity: 1 hulls

1 hulls Russia’s estimated capacity: 12 hulls

Naval power: Corvettes

United States’ estimated capacity: 23 hulls

23 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 72 hulls

72 hulls Iran’s estimated capacity: 3 hulls

3 hulls North Korea’s estimated capacity: 4 hulls

4 hulls Russia’s estimated capacity: 83 hulls

Naval power: Patrol vessels

United States’ estimated capacity: 5 hulls

5 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 150 hulls

150 hulls Iran’s estimated capacity: 21 hulls

21 hulls North Korea’s estimated capacity: 169 hulls

169 hulls Russia’s estimated capacity: 122 hulls

Naval power: Total fleet

United States’ estimated capacity: 472 hulls

472 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 730 hulls

730 hulls Iran’s estimated capacity: 101 hulls

101 hulls North Korea’s estimated capacity: 505 hulls

505 hulls Russia’s estimated capacity: 781 hulls

Naval power: Navy personnel

United States’ estimated capacity: 667,108 troops

667,108 troops China’s estimated capacity: 380,000 troops

380,000 troops Iran’s estimated capacity: 18,500 troops

18,500 troops North Korea’s estimated capacity: 60,000 troops

60,000 troops Russia’s estimated capacity: 160,000 troops

WMD: Nuclear weapons

United States’ estimated capacity: 5,748 warheads

5,748 warheads China’s estimated capacity: 500 warheads

500 warheads Iran’s estimated capacity: None

None North Korea’s estimated capacity: 50 warheads

50 warheads Russia’s estimated capacity: 5,580 warheads

