Israel vs Iran: Which Middle Eastern Power Has the Upper Hand? Olga Mukashev / Shutterstock.com

Israel and Iran have long been two contentious military powers in the Middle East. It’s no secret that these two countries do not care for each other in the slightest, even coming to blows in recent years with missile strikes. As tensions simmer in the Middle East, the real question is how these two countries would stack up against each other, considering Israel’s cutting-edge technology and missile defense systems against Iran’s larger manpower and missile arsenal. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.

To compare Israel and Iran, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here is a look at how Israel and Iran compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

Israel Military Strength

IDF Spokesperson's Unit / CC BY-SA 3.0

Strength score: 0.2661

0.2661 Global strength rank: #15 out of 145

Iran Military Strength

Yeti studio / Shutterstock.com

Strength score: 0.3048

0.3048 Global strength rank: #16 out of 145

Israel Financials

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $471,030,000,000

$471,030,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $204,661,000,000

$204,661,000,000 Defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 External debt: 148,500,000,000

Iran Financials

D H Shah / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $1,440,000,000,000

$1,440,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $120,600,000,000

$120,600,000,000 Defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 External debt: 4,134,926,000

Israel Population

Stock Holm / Shutterstock.com

Total population: 9,402,617

9,402,617 Population reaching military age: 131,637

131,637 Population fit-for-service: 3,281,513

Iran Population

tanitost / Shutterstock.com

Total population: 88,386,937

88,386,937 Population reaching military age: 1,414,191

1,414,191 Population fit-for-service: 41,541,860

Israel Manpower

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Air Force personnel: 89,000

89,000 Army personnel: 526,000

526,000 Navy personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserve personnel: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

Iran Manpower

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Air Force personnel: 42,000

42,000 Army personnel: 350,000

350,000 Navy personnel: 18,500

18,500 Reserve personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

Israel Air Power

Total aircraft: 611

611 Fighter aircraft: 240

240 Attack aircraft: 38

38 Transport aircraft: 13

13 Special-mission aircraft: 19

19 Tanker aircraft: 14

14 Trainer aircraft: 159

159 Helicopters: 147

147 Attack helicopters: 48

Iran Air Power

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total aircraft: 551

551 Fighter aircraft: 188

188 Attack aircraft: 21

21 Transport aircraft: 87

87 Special-mission aircraft: 10

10 Tanker aircraft: 6

6 Trainer aircraft: 103

103 Helicopters: 128

128 Attack helicopters: 13

Israel Land Forces

zachievenor / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Tanks: 1,300

1,300 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 183

183 Self-propelled artillery: 352

352 Towed artillery: 171

171 Total artillery: 523

Iran Land Forces

Valery Evlakhov / Shutterstock.com

Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Tanks: 1,713

1,713 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,517

1,517 Self-propelled artillery: 392

392 Towed artillery: 2,070

2,070 Total artillery: 2,462

Israel Naval Forces

svarshik / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval assets: 62

62 Total naval tonnage: 38,238

38,238 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Submarines: 5

5 Off-shore patrol vessels: 46

46 Mine warfare vessels: 0

Iran Naval Forces

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total naval assets: 107

107 Total naval tonnage: 223,395

223,395 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 3

3 Submarines: 25

25 Off-shore patrol vessels: 21

21 Mine warfare vessels: 1

Israel Natural Resources

Oleg Elkov / Shutterstock.com

Oil production: 15,000 BBL / day

15,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 12,730,000 BBL / day

12,730,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 22,886,000,000 cubic meters

22,886,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 176,018,000,000 cubic meters

176,018,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 0 metric tons

0 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 0 metric tons

Iran Natural Resources

AvigatorPhotographer / Getty Images

Oil production: 3,985,000 BBL / day

3,985,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 208,600,000,000 BBL / day

208,600,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 263,280,000,000 cubic meters

263,280,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 33,987,000,000,000 cubic meters

33,987,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 2,791,000 metric tons

2,791,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 1,203,000,000 metric tons

Israel Logistics

Boris-B / Shutterstock.com

Labor force: 4,554,000

4,554,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 41

41 Ports: 5

5 Airports: 37

37 Roadway coverage: 20,391 km

20,391 km Railway coverage: 1,497 km

1,497 km Waterway coverage: 0 km

Iran Logistics

jorneriksson / Flickr

Labor force: 29,159,000

29,159,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 965

965 Ports: 18

18 Airports: 173

173 Roadway coverage: 223,485 km

223,485 km Railway coverage: 8,484 km

8,484 km Waterway coverage: 850 km

