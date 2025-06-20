Military

Israel Ranks #15 in Global Military Power—Just One Spot Above Iran

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Chris Lange
Published:

Key Points

  • These two countries have long been contentious military powers in the Middle East, with each building up impressive arsenals of aircraft and other assets

  • Recent hostilities between Israel and Iran have reached all-time highs with air strikes and missile campaigns currently ongoing

Recent hostilities between Israel and Iran have reached all-time highs with air strikes and missile campaigns currently ongoing. These two countries have long been contentious military powers in the Middle East, with each building up impressive arsenals of aircraft and other assets. Now that this is a hot conflict, the real question is how these two countries stack up against each other, considering Israel’s cutting-edge technology and missile defense systems against Iran’s larger manpower and missile arsenal. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.

To compare Israel and Iran, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here is a look at how Israel and Iran compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

Silhouette of a military man in headphones at a laptop against the background of a digital globe of the earth, contour lighting. Concept: collection of confidential information, surveillance.
Anelo / Shutterstock.com

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

Israel Manpower

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images
  • Active personnel: 170,000
  • Air Force personnel: 89,000
  • Army personnel: 526,000
  • Navy personnel: 19,500
  • Reserve personnel: 465,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 670,000

Iran Manpower

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Active personnel: 610,000
  • Air Force personnel: 42,000
  • Army personnel: 350,000
  • Navy personnel: 18,500
  • Reserve personnel: 350,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 220,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,180,000

Israel Air Power

An Israeli F-35 Adir receives fuel from a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 as the aircraft make the flight across the Atlantic, Dec, 6, 2016. by ermaleksandr
An Israeli F-35 Adir receives fuel from a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 as the aircraft make the flight across the Atlantic, Dec, 6, 2016. (Public Domain) by ermaleksandr
  • Total aircraft: 611
  • Fighter aircraft: 240
  • Attack aircraft: 38
  • Transport aircraft: 13
  • Special-mission aircraft: 19
  • Tanker aircraft: 14
  • Trainer aircraft: 159
  • Helicopters: 147
  • Attack helicopters: 48

Iran Air Power

sdasmarchives / Flickr

  • Total aircraft: 551
  • Fighter aircraft: 188
  • Attack aircraft: 21
  • Transport aircraft: 87
  • Special-mission aircraft: 10
  • Tanker aircraft: 6
  • Trainer aircraft: 103
  • Helicopters: 128
  • Attack helicopters: 13

Israel Land Forces

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total military vehicles: 35,985
  • Tanks: 1,300
  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 183
  • Self-propelled artillery: 352
  • Towed artillery: 171
  • Total artillery: 523

Iran Land Forces

Military rockets, wall with barbwire and Iran national flag
Valery Evlakhov / Shutterstock.com

  • Total military vehicles: 65,825
  • Tanks: 1,713
  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,517
  • Self-propelled artillery: 392
  • Towed artillery: 2,070
  • Total artillery: 2,462

Israel Naval Forces

svarshik / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total naval assets: 62
  • Total naval tonnage: 38,238
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 7
  • Submarines: 5
  • Off-shore patrol vessels: 46
  • Mine warfare vessels: 0

Iran Naval Forces

Map of Middle East, Africa, Iran, Saudi, Yemen, Israel, Central Asia
D H Shah / Shutterstock.com

  • Total naval assets: 107
  • Total naval tonnage: 223,395
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Frigates: 7
  • Corvettes: 3
  • Submarines: 25
  • Off-shore patrol vessels: 21
  • Mine warfare vessels: 1

Israel Natural Resources

File:PikiWiki Israel 12407 tel aviv view from jaffa.jpg by ד'ר אבישי טייכר / BY 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/)
  • Oil production: 15,000 BBL / day
  • Oil proven reserves: 12,730,000 BBL / day
  • Natural gas production: 22,886,000,000 cubic meters
  • Natural gas proven reserves: 176,018,000,000 cubic meters
  • Coal production: 0 metric tons
  • Coal proven reserves: 0 metric tons

Iran Natural Resources

Nuclear power plant cooling towers, big chimneys beside Wheat field with partly cloudy sky in Kurdistan province, iran
Photo Tripper92 / Shutterstock.com

  • Oil production: 3,985,000 BBL / day
  • Oil proven reserves: 208,600,000,000 BBL / day
  • Natural gas production: 263,280,000,000 cubic meters
  • Natural gas proven reserves: 33,987,000,000,000 cubic meters
  • Coal production: 2,791,000 metric tons
  • Coal proven reserves: 1,203,000,000 metric tons

Israel Logistics

world map of middle east countries Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Lebanon, Sinai, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv in close up focus.
Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

  • Labor force: 4,554,000
  • Merchant Marine fleet: 41
  • Ports: 5
  • Airports: 37
  • Roadway coverage: 20,391 km
  • Railway coverage: 1,497 km
  • Waterway coverage: 0 km

Iran Logistics

Iran | Iran
jorneriksson / Flickr

  • Labor force: 29,159,000
  • Merchant Marine fleet: 965
  • Ports: 18
  • Airports: 173
  • Roadway coverage: 223,485 km
  • Railway coverage: 8,484 km
  • Waterway coverage: 850 km

Israel Financials

silverjohn / Getty Images

  • Purchasing power parity: $471,030,000,000
  • Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $204,661,000,000
  • Defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
  • External debt: 148,500,000,000

Iran Financials

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Portrait from Iran 100000 Rials 2010 Banknotes.
Prachaya Roekdeethaweesab / Shutterstock.com

  • Purchasing power parity: $1,440,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $120,600,000,000
  • Defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
  • External debt: 4,134,926,000

Israel Population

Happy Israeli Jewish Little Boy Jumping, Israel National Flag. Independence Day. Patriotism. Symbol of democracy, independence, future. High quality
Stock Holm / Shutterstock.com

  • Total population: 9,402,617
  • Population reaching military age: 131,637
  • Population fit-for-service: 3,281,513

Iran Population

Iran | Aerial view of Tehran Skyline at Sunset with Large Iran Flag Waving in the Wind
BornaMir / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total population: 88,386,937
  • Population reaching military age: 1,414,191
  • Population fit-for-service: 41,541,860

Israel Military Strength

Israel Magach | Magach 3 (Patton M48A3) tank is on the Memorial Site near the Armored Corps Museum in Latrun, Israel | Magach 3 (Patton M48A3) tank is on the Memorial Site near the Armored Corps Museum in Latrun, Israel
svarshik / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Strength score: 0.2661
  • Global strength rank: #15 out of 145

Iran Military Strength

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com
  • Strength score: 0.3048
  • Global strength rank: #16 out of 145

