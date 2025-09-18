Russia vs. NATO: How Coalition Firepower Stacks Up to Russia’s Forces

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The pervading question since the end of World War II has been whether military strength or political alliances ultimately guarantee peace. The nuclear standoff of the Cold War, the rise of NATO, and Russia’s enduring military presence have all shaped the current world order. The brinksmanship of the post-war years, even continuing up to today, has largely been a function of a military and economic buildup on both the side of NATO and Russia. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how Russia matches up against NATO across multiple sectors ranging from economic strength to military prowess.

To compare the entirety of NATO and Russia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here is a look at how the NATO Alliance and Russia compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

Russia Financials

Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000

$5,816,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $597,217,000,000

$597,217,000,000 Defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 External debt: 317,650,500,000

NATO Financials

Purchasing power parity: $57,111,222,000,000

$57,111,222,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,128,907,000,000

$3,128,907,000,000 Defense budget: $1,381,771,896,295 – #1 out of 145

$1,381,771,896,295 – #1 out of 145 External debt: 69,215,507,000,000

Russia Population

Total population: 140,820,810

140,820,810 Population reaching military age: 1,267,387

1,267,387 Population fit-for-service: 46,189,226

NATO Population

Total population: 981,309,310

981,309,310 Population reaching military age: 11,631,585

11,631,585 Population fit-for-service: 365,356,994

Russia Manpower

Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Air Force personnel: 165,000

165,000 Army personnel: 550,000

550,000 Navy personnel: 160,000

160,000 Reserve personnel: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

NATO Manpower

Active personnel: 3,439,197

3,439,197 Air Force personnel: 1,170,584

1,170,584 Army personnel: 3,083,256

3,083,256 Navy personnel: 1,032,053

1,032,053 Reserve personnel: 4,343,065

4,343,065 Paramilitary forces: 876,620

876,620 Total military personnel: 8,593,632

Russia Air Power

Total aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Fighter aircraft: 833

833 Attack aircraft: 689

689 Transport aircraft: 456

456 Special-mission aircraft: 141

141 Tanker aircraft: 19

19 Trainer aircraft: 611

611 Helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Attack helicopters: 557

NATO Air Power

Total aircraft: 20,376

20,376 Fighter aircraft: 3,314

3,314 Attack aircraft: 1,163

1,163 Transport aircraft: 1,480

1,480 Special-mission aircraft: 889

889 Tanker aircraft: 658

658 Trainer aircraft: 4,319

4,319 Helicopters: 9,141

9,141 Attack helicopters: 1,416

Russia Land Forces

Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Tanks: 5,750

5,750 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005

3,005 Self-propelled artillery: 5,168

5,168 Towed artillery: 8,505

8,505 Total artillery: 13,673

NATO Land Forces

Total military vehicles: 976,138

976,138 Tanks: 11,495

11,495 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,977

1,977 Self-propelled artillery: 3,985

3,985 Towed artillery: 6,294

6,294 Total artillery: 10,279

Russia Naval Forces

Total naval assets: 419

419 Total naval tonnage: 1,260,447

1,260,447 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Destroyers: 10

10 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Submarines: 63

63 Off-shore patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare vessels: 47

NATO Naval Forces

Total naval assets: 2,689

2,689 Total naval tonnage:

Aircraft carriers: 17

17 Helicopter carriers: 13

13 Destroyers: 101

101 Frigates: 128

128 Corvettes: 67

67 Submarines: 147

147 Off-shore patrol vessels: 492

492 Mine warfare vessels: 180

Russia Natural Resources

Oil production: 10,727,000 BBL / day

10,727,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 80,000,000,000 BBL / day

80,000,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 617,830,000,000 cubic meters

617,830,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 47,805,000,000,000 cubic meters

47,805,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 508,190,000 metric tons

508,190,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 162,166,000,000 metric tons

NATO Natural Resources

Oil production: 30,166,332 BBL / day

30,166,332 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 221,933,340,000 BBL / day

221,933,340,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 1,423,891,622,000 cubic meters

1,423,891,622,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 17,767,751,090,000 cubic meters

17,767,751,090,000 cubic meters Coal production: 1,070,779,000 metric tons

1,070,779,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 354,197,999,000 metric tons

Russia Logistics

Labor force: 72,408,000

72,408,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 2,910

2,910 Ports: 67

67 Airports: 904

904 Roadway coverage: 1,283,387 km

1,283,387 km Railway coverage: 85,494 km

85,494 km Waterway coverage: 102,000 km

NATO Logistics

Labor force: 481,709,900

481,709,900 Merchant Marine fleet: 17,123

17,123 Ports: 2,022

2,022 Airports: 23,121

23,121 Roadway coverage: 14,012,923 km

14,012,923 km Railway coverage: 529,594 km

529,594 km Waterway coverage: 101,559 km

Russia Military Strength

Strength score: 0.0788

0.0788 Global strength rank: #2 out of 145

NATO Military Strength

Strength score of the top country: 0.0744 (United States)

0.0744 (United States) Global strength rank of the top country: #1 out of 145 (United States)