Russia vs. NATO: How Coalition Firepower Stacks Up to Russia's Forces

Military

Russia vs. NATO: How Coalition Firepower Stacks Up to Russia’s Forces

By Chris Lange

Sep 18, 2025  |  Updated 3:17 PM ET

By Chris Lange

Sep 18, 2025  |  Updated 3:17 PM ET

Key Points

  • The pervading question since the end of World War II has been whether military strength or political alliances ultimately guarantee peace
  • The nuclear standoff of the Cold War, the rise of NATO, and Russia’s enduring military presence have all shaped the current world order
  • The brinksmanship of the post-war years, even continuing up to today, has largely been a function of a military and economic buildup on both the side of NATO and Russia
The pervading question since the end of World War II has been whether military strength or political alliances ultimately guarantee peace. The nuclear standoff of the Cold War, the rise of NATO, and Russia’s enduring military presence have all shaped the current world order. The brinksmanship of the post-war years, even continuing up to today, has largely been a function of a military and economic buildup on both the side of NATO and Russia. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how Russia matches up against NATO across multiple sectors ranging from economic strength to military prowess.

To compare the entirety of NATO and Russia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here is a look at how the NATO Alliance and Russia compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

Earth photo at night, City Lights of Europe, Middle East, Turkey, Italy, Black Sea, Mediterrenian Sea from space, World map on dark globe on satellite photo. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
GizemG / Shutterstock.com

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

Russia Financials

Vladimir Arndt / iStock via Getty Images

  • Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $597,217,000,000
  • Defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
  • External debt: 317,650,500,000

NATO Financials

Very big amount of US hundred dollar bills close up. Huge quantity of united states currency notes on flat table
Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

  • Purchasing power parity: $57,111,222,000,000
  • Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,128,907,000,000
  • Defense budget: $1,381,771,896,295 – #1 out of 145
  • External debt: 69,215,507,000,000

Russia Population

View of the tower, palace and orthodox cathedral in the Kremlin at sunset against a pink sky in Moscow, Russia
Joanna Orchide / Shutterstock.com

  • Total population: 140,820,810
  • Population reaching military age: 1,267,387
  • Population fit-for-service: 46,189,226

NATO Population

artJazz / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total population: 981,309,310
  • Population reaching military age: 11,631,585
  • Population fit-for-service: 365,356,994

Russia Manpower

Russia military | Close up hands russian soldier man dressed military camouflage uniform holds weapon in woodland at soldiers background. Male border guard in country border holding machine gun on war. Copy text space
Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

  • Active personnel: 1,320,000
  • Air Force personnel: 165,000
  • Army personnel: 550,000
  • Navy personnel: 160,000
  • Reserve personnel: 2,000,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,570,000

NATO Manpower

7armyjmtc / Flickr

  • Active personnel: 3,439,197
  • Air Force personnel: 1,170,584
  • Army personnel: 3,083,256
  • Navy personnel: 1,032,053
  • Reserve personnel: 4,343,065
  • Paramilitary forces: 876,620
  • Total military personnel: 8,593,632

Russia Air Power

Laski Collection / Getty Images

  • Total aircraft: 4,292
  • Fighter aircraft: 833
  • Attack aircraft: 689
  • Transport aircraft: 456
  • Special-mission aircraft: 141
  • Tanker aircraft: 19
  • Trainer aircraft: 611
  • Helicopters: 1,651
  • Attack helicopters: 557

NATO Air Power

B-21+Raider | Gen. CQ Brown Jr highlighted the B-21 Raider as an example of successful design implementation for the Air Force under “Action Order D” of his goal to Accelerate Change. Image 2 of 2
Gen. CQ Brown Jr highlighted the B-21 Raider as an example of successful design implementation for the Air Force under “Action Order D” of his goal to Accelerate Change. Image 2 of 2 by U.S. Air Force / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en/)

  • Total aircraft: 20,376
  • Fighter aircraft: 3,314
  • Attack aircraft: 1,163
  • Transport aircraft: 1,480
  • Special-mission aircraft: 889
  • Tanker aircraft: 658
  • Trainer aircraft: 4,319
  • Helicopters: 9,141
  • Attack helicopters: 1,416

Russia Land Forces

Armata T-14 main russian battle tank
stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total military vehicles: 131,527
  • Tanks: 5,750
  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005
  • Self-propelled artillery: 5,168
  • Towed artillery: 8,505
  • Total artillery: 13,673

NATO Land Forces

nato+Tanks | Abrams Tanks
usarmyeurope_images / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Total military vehicles: 976,138
  • Tanks: 11,495
  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,977
  • Self-propelled artillery: 3,985
  • Towed artillery: 6,294
  • Total artillery: 10,279

Russia Naval Forces

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total naval assets: 419
  • Total naval tonnage: 1,260,447
  • Aircraft carriers: 1
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Destroyers: 10
  • Frigates: 12
  • Corvettes: 83
  • Submarines: 63
  • Off-shore patrol vessels: 123
  • Mine warfare vessels: 47

NATO Naval Forces

US+Navy+Aircraft+carrier | Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy)
manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

  • Total naval assets: 2,689
  • Total naval tonnage:
  • Aircraft carriers: 17
  • Helicopter carriers: 13
  • Destroyers: 101
  • Frigates: 128
  • Corvettes: 67
  • Submarines: 147
  • Off-shore patrol vessels: 492
  • Mine warfare vessels: 180

Russia Natural Resources

Polina-Petrenko / iStock via Getty Images

  • Oil production: 10,727,000 BBL / day
  • Oil proven reserves: 80,000,000,000 BBL / day
  • Natural gas production: 617,830,000,000 cubic meters
  • Natural gas proven reserves: 47,805,000,000,000 cubic meters
  • Coal production: 508,190,000 metric tons
  • Coal proven reserves: 162,166,000,000 metric tons

NATO Natural Resources

Equipment and infrastructure of the drilling rig for drilling oil and gas wells in the field of the Northern region. In the background, the colorful sky at the beginning of the polar day
Vladimir Endovitskiy / Shutterstock.com

  • Oil production: 30,166,332 BBL / day
  • Oil proven reserves: 221,933,340,000 BBL / day
  • Natural gas production: 1,423,891,622,000 cubic meters
  • Natural gas proven reserves: 17,767,751,090,000 cubic meters
  • Coal production: 1,070,779,000 metric tons
  • Coal proven reserves: 354,197,999,000 metric tons

Russia Logistics

Russia | File:Business Centre of Moscow 2.jpg
Dmitry Chistoprudov / Wikimedia Commons

  • Labor force: 72,408,000
  • Merchant Marine fleet: 2,910
  • Ports: 67
  • Airports: 904
  • Roadway coverage: 1,283,387 km
  • Railway coverage: 85,494 km
  • Waterway coverage: 102,000 km

NATO Logistics

Aerial view of supertall buildings and skyscrapers of Billionaires Row in Midtown Manhattan at sunset. New York City
Francois Roux / Shutterstock.com

  • Labor force: 481,709,900
  • Merchant Marine fleet: 17,123
  • Ports: 2,022
  • Airports: 23,121
  • Roadway coverage: 14,012,923 km
  • Railway coverage: 529,594 km
  • Waterway coverage: 101,559 km

Russia Military Strength

Military artillery on the streets of night Moscow, Russia
Vyacheslav Argenberg / Moment via Getty Images

  • Strength score: 0.0788
  • Global strength rank: #2 out of 145

NATO Military Strength

Military boots and camouflage trousers of many soldiers in uniform in a row under the rain and snow
Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

  • Strength score of the top country: 0.0744 (United States)
  • Global strength rank of the top country: #1 out of 145 (United States)

The image featured for this article is © artJazz / iStock via Getty Images

