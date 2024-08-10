South Korea Is Buying More Combat Helicopters Than Any Other Country, Besides the US usaghumphreys / Flickr

South Korea is buying more combat helicopters than any other nation, besides the United States

The newest addition to its helicopter fleet is the KAI LAH

South Korea also has a number of Apache attack helicopters procured from the United States

South Korea has been on the rise militarily in recent years, making serious additions to its current force. There has even been a push within the country to develop its own attack helicopters domestically as seen in the recent KAI LAH. Outside of the United States military, South Korea is adding way more combat helicopters than any other nation on the planet.

One of the main efforts by South Korea is to develop its newest generation of Light Attack Helicopter (LAH) which has only recently entered service. The LAH developed by Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) is primarily designed for troop transport, search and rescue, and medevac missions. However, it comes equipped with serious firepower as well. (These are the fastest gunship helicopters of the modern era.)

Again, while it is primarily a utility helicopter, the LAH is adaptable and has been developed into armed versions capable of light attack roles. It can be equipped with a 20mm cannon as well as various rocket pods or gun pods. The South Korean government has been supporting the domestic development of helicopters as part of its broader push to reduce reliance on foreign military technology and boost its defense industry.

In addition to the KAI LAH, South Korea is also pushing a fleet of AH-64 Apache helicopters bought from the United States. This Apache fleet has become a critical component of South Korea’s national defense, particularly in the context of potential conflicts on the Korean Peninsula. (These countries have the most Apache attack helicopters.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at other global military forces and what combat helicopters they are buying as well. To identify the countries buying the most attack helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked countries by how many combat helicopters are on order and excluded countries ordering less than 10. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, military branches with aircraft in service, and how many of these aircraft are in active service.

Here is a look at the countries buying the most combat helicopters:

44. Brazil

Combat helicopters on order: 10

10 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 56

56 Variants on order: H225M, S-70

43. Mexico

Combat helicopters on order: 11

11 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 29

29 Variants on order: H225M, S-70

42. Cyprus

Combat helicopters on order: 12

12 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0

0 Variants on order: H145

41. Serbia

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 12

12 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 9

9 Variants on order: H145M, Mi35

40. Slovakia

Combat helicopters on order: 12

12 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0

0 Variants on order: AH-1Z

39. Taiwan

Combat helicopters on order: 12

12 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 17

17 Variants on order: S-70/MH-60R

38. Norway

Photofex_AUT / Shutterstock.com

Combat helicopters on order: 13

13 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 15

15 Variants on order: AW101, S-70

37. Peru

Robert Sullivan / Flickr / Public Domain

Combat helicopters on order: 13

13 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 10

10 Variants on order: Mi-17/171, Mi-8/171

36. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Combat helicopters on order: 14

14 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 2

2 Variants on order: H225M

35. Netherlands

Combat helicopters on order: 14

14 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0

0 Variants on order: H225M

34. Czech Republic

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Combat helicopters on order: 17

17 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 3

3 Variants on order: AH-1Z, UH-1Y

33. Thailand

Kanok Sulaiman / Moment via Getty Images

Combat helicopters on order: 17

17 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 5

5 Variants on order: AH-6i, H145M

32. Israel

mussikatz / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 18

18 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 22

22 Variants on order: CH-53/K

31. Venezuela

Combat helicopters on order: 18

18 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0

0 Variants on order: Mi-28, Z-9

30. China

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 23

23 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 281

281 Variants on order: Z-10, Z-19

29. Jordan

Combat helicopters on order: 24

24 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0

0 Variants on order: AH-6i

28. Kazakhstan

Combat helicopters on order: 24

24 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 22

22 Variants on order: H225M, Mi-24/35

27. Austria

Combat helicopters on order: 27

27 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 9

9 Variants on order: AW169M, S-70

26. United Kingdom

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 28

28 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 109

109 Variants on order: AH-64D/E, CH-47

25. Argentina

Combat helicopters on order: 29

29 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0

0 Variants on order: AW109, Bell 407GXi, H125M

24. Egypt

Combat helicopters on order: 32

32 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 42

42 Variants on order: AW149, AW189, CH-47

23. Morocco

sculpies / Shutterstock.com

Combat helicopters on order: 36

36 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0

0 Variants on order: AH-64E

22. Indonesia

marine_corps / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 38

38 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 10

10 Variants on order: H225M, S-70i, V-22

21. Philippines

Combat helicopters on order: 40

40 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 19

19 Variants on order: S-70i, T129

20. Spain

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 40

40 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 51

51 Variants on order: CH-47D/F, NH90, S-70

19. United Arab Emirates

Combat helicopters on order: 42

42 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 30

30 Variants on order: AH-64D/E, AW609

18. Qatar

Combat helicopters on order: 43

43 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 33

33 Variants on order: AH-64E, NH90

17. Pakistan

Combat helicopters on order: 47

47 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 3

3 Variants on order: T129, Z-10

16. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Combat helicopters on order: 48

48 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 80

80 Variants on order: Bell 407, Bell 412, Mi-28, Mi-35

15. Italy

usnavy / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 51

51 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 12

12 Variants on order: AW101, AW249

14. Romania

Combat helicopters on order: 60

60 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0

0 Variants on order: AH-1Z, UH-1Y

13. Greece

coast_guard / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 61

61 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 26

26 Variants on order: NH90, S-70

12. Australia

marine_corps / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 81

81 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 28

28 Variants on order: AH-64E, AW139, S-70

11. Nigeria

njnationalguard / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 82

82 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 42

42 Variants on order: AH-1Z, AW109, Mi-17/171, T129

10. Turkey

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 93

93 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 116

116 Variants on order: S/T-70, T129

9. Germany

Combat helicopters on order: 94

94 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 25

25 Variants on order: CH-47F, H145, NH90

8. France

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Combat helicopters on order: 100

100 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 17

17 Variants on order: H160/M, H225M

7. Poland

Combat helicopters on order: 155

155 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 3

3 Variants on order: AH-64E, AW101, AW149

6. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Combat helicopters on order: 170

170 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 193

193 Variants on order: AW101, Bell 412, S-70

5. India

Combat helicopters on order: 260

260 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 289

289 Variants on order: Dhruv ALH/Rudra, AH-64E, Prachanda

4. Russia

aarrows / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Combat helicopters on order: 266

266 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 1057

1057 Variants on order: Ka-52, Mi-26, Mi-28, Mi-38

3. Saudi Arabia

Combat helicopters on order: 313

313 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 153

153 Variants on order: AH-64A/D/E, CH-47F, H215M

2. South Korea

Combat helicopters on order: 383

383 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 143

143 Variants on order: Light Attack Helicopter, CH47, S-70

1. United States

Combat helicopters on order: 971

971 Active combat helicopters in fleet: 5003

5003 Variants on order: AH-64, CH-47, CH-53, CV/MV-22, S-70

