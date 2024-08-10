South Korea Is Buying More Combat Helicopters Than Any Other Country, Besides the US

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- South Korea is buying more combat helicopters than any other nation, besides the United States
- The newest addition to its helicopter fleet is the KAI LAH
- South Korea also has a number of Apache attack helicopters procured from the United States
South Korea has been on the rise militarily in recent years, making serious additions to its current force. There has even been a push within the country to develop its own attack helicopters domestically as seen in the recent KAI LAH. Outside of the United States military, South Korea is adding way more combat helicopters than any other nation on the planet.
One of the main efforts by South Korea is to develop its newest generation of Light Attack Helicopter (LAH) which has only recently entered service. The LAH developed by Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) is primarily designed for troop transport, search and rescue, and medevac missions. However, it comes equipped with serious firepower as well. (These are the fastest gunship helicopters of the modern era.)
Again, while it is primarily a utility helicopter, the LAH is adaptable and has been developed into armed versions capable of light attack roles. It can be equipped with a 20mm cannon as well as various rocket pods or gun pods. The South Korean government has been supporting the domestic development of helicopters as part of its broader push to reduce reliance on foreign military technology and boost its defense industry.
In addition to the KAI LAH, South Korea is also pushing a fleet of AH-64 Apache helicopters bought from the United States. This Apache fleet has become a critical component of South Korea’s national defense, particularly in the context of potential conflicts on the Korean Peninsula. (These countries have the most Apache attack helicopters.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at other global military forces and what combat helicopters they are buying as well. To identify the countries buying the most attack helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked countries by how many combat helicopters are on order and excluded countries ordering less than 10. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, military branches with aircraft in service, and how many of these aircraft are in active service.
Here is a look at the countries buying the most combat helicopters:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the combat helicopters used by the global military forces provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what each country has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.
44. Brazil
- Combat helicopters on order: 10
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 56
- Variants on order: H225M, S-70
43. Mexico
- Combat helicopters on order: 11
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 29
- Variants on order: H225M, S-70
42. Cyprus
- Combat helicopters on order: 12
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0
- Variants on order: H145
41. Serbia
- Combat helicopters on order: 12
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 9
- Variants on order: H145M, Mi35
40. Slovakia
- Combat helicopters on order: 12
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0
- Variants on order: AH-1Z
39. Taiwan
- Combat helicopters on order: 12
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 17
- Variants on order: S-70/MH-60R
38. Norway
- Combat helicopters on order: 13
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 15
- Variants on order: AW101, S-70
37. Peru
- Combat helicopters on order: 13
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 10
- Variants on order: Mi-17/171, Mi-8/171
36. Hungary
- Combat helicopters on order: 14
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 2
- Variants on order: H225M
35. Netherlands
- Combat helicopters on order: 14
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0
- Variants on order: H225M
34. Czech Republic
- Combat helicopters on order: 17
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 3
- Variants on order: AH-1Z, UH-1Y
33. Thailand
- Combat helicopters on order: 17
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 5
- Variants on order: AH-6i, H145M
32. Israel
- Combat helicopters on order: 18
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 22
- Variants on order: CH-53/K
31. Venezuela
- Combat helicopters on order: 18
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0
- Variants on order: Mi-28, Z-9
30. China
- Combat helicopters on order: 23
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 281
- Variants on order: Z-10, Z-19
29. Jordan
- Combat helicopters on order: 24
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0
- Variants on order: AH-6i
28. Kazakhstan
- Combat helicopters on order: 24
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 22
- Variants on order: H225M, Mi-24/35
27. Austria
- Combat helicopters on order: 27
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 9
- Variants on order: AW169M, S-70
26. United Kingdom
- Combat helicopters on order: 28
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 109
- Variants on order: AH-64D/E, CH-47
25. Argentina
- Combat helicopters on order: 29
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0
- Variants on order: AW109, Bell 407GXi, H125M
24. Egypt
- Combat helicopters on order: 32
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 42
- Variants on order: AW149, AW189, CH-47
23. Morocco
- Combat helicopters on order: 36
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0
- Variants on order: AH-64E
22. Indonesia
- Combat helicopters on order: 38
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 10
- Variants on order: H225M, S-70i, V-22
21. Philippines
- Combat helicopters on order: 40
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 19
- Variants on order: S-70i, T129
20. Spain
- Combat helicopters on order: 40
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 51
- Variants on order: CH-47D/F, NH90, S-70
19. United Arab Emirates
- Combat helicopters on order: 42
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 30
- Variants on order: AH-64D/E, AW609
18. Qatar
- Combat helicopters on order: 43
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 33
- Variants on order: AH-64E, NH90
17. Pakistan
- Combat helicopters on order: 47
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 3
- Variants on order: T129, Z-10
16. Iraq
- Combat helicopters on order: 48
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 80
- Variants on order: Bell 407, Bell 412, Mi-28, Mi-35
15. Italy
- Combat helicopters on order: 51
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 12
- Variants on order: AW101, AW249
14. Romania
- Combat helicopters on order: 60
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 0
- Variants on order: AH-1Z, UH-1Y
13. Greece
- Combat helicopters on order: 61
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 26
- Variants on order: NH90, S-70
12. Australia
- Combat helicopters on order: 81
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 28
- Variants on order: AH-64E, AW139, S-70
11. Nigeria
- Combat helicopters on order: 82
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 42
- Variants on order: AH-1Z, AW109, Mi-17/171, T129
10. Turkey
- Combat helicopters on order: 93
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 116
- Variants on order: S/T-70, T129
9. Germany
- Combat helicopters on order: 94
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 25
- Variants on order: CH-47F, H145, NH90
8. France
- Combat helicopters on order: 100
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 17
- Variants on order: H160/M, H225M
7. Poland
- Combat helicopters on order: 155
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 3
- Variants on order: AH-64E, AW101, AW149
6. Japan
- Combat helicopters on order: 170
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 193
- Variants on order: AW101, Bell 412, S-70
5. India
- Combat helicopters on order: 260
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 289
- Variants on order: Dhruv ALH/Rudra, AH-64E, Prachanda
4. Russia
- Combat helicopters on order: 266
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 1057
- Variants on order: Ka-52, Mi-26, Mi-28, Mi-38
3. Saudi Arabia
- Combat helicopters on order: 313
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 153
- Variants on order: AH-64A/D/E, CH-47F, H215M
2. South Korea
- Combat helicopters on order: 383
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 143
- Variants on order: Light Attack Helicopter, CH47, S-70
1. United States
- Combat helicopters on order: 971
- Active combat helicopters in fleet: 5003
- Variants on order: AH-64, CH-47, CH-53, CV/MV-22, S-70
