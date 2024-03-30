Geopolitical tensions between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia remain high as the Red Army continues to make progress through Ukraine. The recent addition of Sweden to the NATO Alliance adds a mass of military forces in the Northern Europe region but there are smaller additions currently underway across the whole continent. NATO nations are stocking up on combat aircraft, more so than in years past. (These are the world’s future military aircraft. )

Modern militaries rely much more heavily on air power now than in the past as military doctrine has shifted greatly over time. In turn, much of this power is determined by how many combat ready aircraft are in any given air force. And currently, NATO is in the process of adding even more fighter jets to its growing forces.

To determine the NATO countries buying the most combat aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked these countries according to which countries were ordering the most combat aircraft in total. We included supplemental information from GlobalFirePower regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded countries that are not in the process of ordering combat aircraft.

One of the most sought after combat aircraft on the market now is the F-35 Lightning II in all of its variants. This fifth generation fighter jet was only introduced in 2016 but since hundreds of these jets have been manufactured and sold on the global market, namely to NATO nations or U.S. allies. (These are the countries buying the most F-35 fighter jets.)

The F-35 Lightning II occupies a unique spot among fighter jets as it is one of the most advanced currently on the market, sporting cutting-edge avionics and stealth technology that make it one of the most operationally capable jets in the world. NATO countries are loading up on this jet and many others as global tensions continue to rise.

Here is a look at the NATO countries buying the most combat aircraft: