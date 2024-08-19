Algeria Outpaces Egypt in Combat-Ready MiG Fighters Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Algeria and Egypt dominate the North African region in terms of air power

The MiG-29 Fulcrum is the most widely used MiG by both of the countries

The MiG-29 can hit speeds over Mach 2.25 or 1,500 mph

Algeria has emerged as a dominant air power in North Africa, passing up Egypt in the number of combat-ready MiG fighter jets. Although Egypt has the largest air force on the continent, Algeria comes in second with a fairly formidable force as well. Algeria’s investment in modernizing its air force fleet, particularly the MiG-29, is paying off. (This country flies the most MiG fighter jets, and it’s not even close.)

The MiG series was first developed in the early 1940s by Artem Mikoyan and Mikhail Gurevich. These were designed to fulfill a variety of roles including interception and ground attack. These fighter jets have come a long way since the 1940s and the MiG-29 Fulcrum is one of the world’s most popular models. (These are the most widely used fighter jets on Earth.)

The Fulcrum is the most widely used MiG fighter jet by either Algeria or Egypt. This aircraft is known for its agility and speed, making it highly effective in a variety of missions. The MiG-29 can hit speeds over Mach 2.25 or 1,500 mph. It is outfitted with a 30mm autocannon standard and can also equip a variety of missiles depending on operational needs.

As Algeria and Egypt continue to lead North Africa in terms of air power, there are more nations across the continent that have formidable air forces as well. Countries like South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco are competitors when it comes to air power in Africa.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at African air forces. To determine the African countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any military aircraft were excluded.

Here is a look at the African countries with the most military aircraft:

Why Are We Covering This?

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

36. Benin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 3

3 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

35. Sierra Leone

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 4

4 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

34. Madagascar

Tiben01 / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 5

5 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

33. Central African Republic

Total military aircraft: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

32. Ivory Coast

Pedro Aragão / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 1

1 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

31. Republic of the Congo

Total military aircraft: 14

14 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2

2 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 8

8 Total attack helicopters: 1

1 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

30. South Sudan

Total military aircraft: 16

16 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 15

15 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

29. Eritrea

Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1

1 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 13

13 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

28. Ghana

Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

27. Burkina Faso

Total military aircraft: 21

21 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 3

3 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

26. Mozambique

Total military aircraft: 21

21 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 8

8 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 8

8 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

25. Gabon

File:Lockheed L-100-30 Hercules, Gabon - Air Force JP69843.jpg by Pedro Aragão / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 6

6 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 15

15 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

24. Mauritania

Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 4

4 Total helicopters: 4

4 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

23. Niger

Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 2

2 Total helicopters: 13

13 Total attack helicopters: 1

1 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

22. Namibia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 32

32 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 9

9 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

21. Cameroon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 35

35 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 21

21 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

20. Senegal

Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 21

21 Total attack helicopters: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

19. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14

14 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 12

12 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

18. Chad

usairforce / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 7

7 Total helicopters: 15

15 Total attack helicopters: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

17. Mali

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 42

42 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 9

9 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

16. Botswana

Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 46

46 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 16

16 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

15. Democratic Republic of Congo

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine/Nazar Voloshyn / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 46

46 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1

1 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 32

32 Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

14. Uganda

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 55

55 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 26

26 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

13. Zimbabwe

Total military aircraft: 90

90 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10

10 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 28

28 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

12. Ethiopia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 91

91 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 23

23 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

11. Zambia

Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 8

8 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 28

28 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

10. Libya

Maltaguy1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 132

132 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17

17 Total strike and attack aircraft: 3

3 Total helicopters: 32

32 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

9. Nigeria

Total military aircraft: 147

147 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14

14 Total strike and attack aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

8. Tunisia

njnationalguard / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 155

155 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10

10 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 101

101 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

7. Kenya

Total military aircraft: 158

158 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17

17 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 87

87 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

6. Sudan

Total military aircraft: 170

170 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45

45 Total strike and attack aircraft: 32

32 Total helicopters: 64

64 Total attack helicopters: 35

35 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

5. South Africa

Total military aircraft: 194

194 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2

2 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 91

91 Total attack helicopters: 12

12 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

4. Morocco

Total military aircraft: 255

255 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 83

83 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 70

70 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

3. Angola

AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 297

297 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 57

57 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 116

116 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

2. Algeria

Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 605

605 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 42

42 Total helicopters: 298

298 Total attack helicopters: 75

75 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

1. Egypt

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total strike and attack aircraft: 88

88 Total helicopters: 338

338 Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

