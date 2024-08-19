Military

Algeria Outpaces Egypt in Combat-Ready MiG Fighters

Bulgaria MiG | Bulgarian and Polish Air Force MiG-29s planes flying over Bulgaria.
Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
Chris Lange
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • Algeria and Egypt dominate the North African region in terms of air power
  • The MiG-29 Fulcrum is the most widely used MiG by both of the countries
  • The MiG-29 can hit speeds over Mach 2.25 or 1,500 mph
Algeria has emerged as a dominant air power in North Africa, passing up Egypt in the number of combat-ready MiG fighter jets. Although Egypt has the largest air force on the continent, Algeria comes in second with a fairly formidable force as well. Algeria’s investment in modernizing its air force fleet, particularly the MiG-29, is paying off. (This country flies the most MiG fighter jets, and it’s not even close.)

The MiG series was first developed in the early 1940s by Artem Mikoyan and Mikhail Gurevich. These were designed to fulfill a variety of roles including interception and ground attack. These fighter jets have come a long way since the 1940s and the MiG-29 Fulcrum is one of the world’s most popular models. (These are the most widely used fighter jets on Earth.)

The Fulcrum is the most widely used MiG fighter jet by either Algeria or Egypt. This aircraft is known for its agility and speed, making it highly effective in a variety of missions. The MiG-29 can hit speeds over Mach 2.25 or 1,500 mph. It is outfitted with a 30mm autocannon standard and can also equip a variety of missiles depending on operational needs.

As Algeria and Egypt continue to lead North Africa in terms of air power, there are more nations across the continent that have formidable air forces as well. Countries like South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco are competitors when it comes to air power in Africa.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at African air forces. To determine the African countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any military aircraft were excluded.

Here is a look at the African countries with the most military aircraft:

Why Are We Covering This?

India+MiG | Mikoyan MiG-29 (Russian: Микоян МиГ-29; NATO reporting name: &quot;Fulcrum&quot;) low level pass, Polish Air Force
my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

36. Benin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 3
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 2
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

35. Sierra Leone

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 4
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 4
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

34. Madagascar

Tiben01 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 5
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 5
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

33. Central African Republic

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (21) by US Army Africa
Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (21) (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military aircraft: 6
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 0
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

32. Ivory Coast

Pedro Aragão / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 9
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 2
  • Total attack helicopters: 1
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

31. Republic of the Congo

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (20) by US Army Africa
Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (20) (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military aircraft: 14
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 8
  • Total attack helicopters: 1
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

30. South Sudan

U.S. Soldiers support South Sudan evacuation by US Army Africa
U.S. Soldiers support South Sudan evacuation (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military aircraft: 16
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 15
  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

29. Eritrea

Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker Eritrean Air Force, Eritrea, 2010 by pinkyy90
Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker Eritrean Air Force, Eritrea, 2010 (PDM 1.0) by pinkyy90
  • Total military aircraft: 20
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 13
  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

28. Ghana

Ghana Air Force Fokker 27 by LudwigJoelAdjete
Ghana Air Force Fokker 27 (BY-SA 4.0) by LudwigJoelAdjete
  • Total military aircraft: 20
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 11
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

27. Burkina Faso

ADAPT training in Burkina Faso by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
ADAPT training in Burkina Faso (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military aircraft: 21
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 3
  • Total helicopters: 11
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

26. Mozambique

000320-F-5772H-008 by mashleymorgan
000320-F-5772H-008 (BY-SA 2.0) by mashleymorgan
  • Total military aircraft: 21
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 8
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 8
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

25. Gabon

File:Lockheed L-100-30 Hercules, Gabon - Air Force JP69843.jpg by Pedro Aragão / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
  • Total military aircraft: 24
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 6
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 15
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

24. Mauritania

Mauritanian Air Force plane in the Sahara Desert, Mauritania, 1967 by gbaku
Mauritanian Air Force plane in the Sahara Desert, Mauritania, 1967 (BY-SA 2.0) by gbaku
  • Total military aircraft: 24
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 4
  • Total helicopters: 4
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

23. Niger

C-130H Niger Air Force by Rob Schleiffert
C-130H Niger Air Force (BY-SA 2.0) by Rob Schleiffert
  • Total military aircraft: 24
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 2
  • Total helicopters: 13
  • Total attack helicopters: 1
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

22. Namibia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 32
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 9
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 7
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

21. Cameroon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 35
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 21
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

20. Senegal

6V-SEN_JFK_Landing_31R_Senegal... by Mark Bess
6V-SEN_JFK_Landing_31R_Senegal... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mark Bess
  • Total military aircraft: 39
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 21
  • Total attack helicopters: 5
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

19. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 39
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 12
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

18. Chad

Senegal+military+aircraft | Transporting humanitarian aid
usairforce / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 41
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 7
  • Total helicopters: 15
  • Total attack helicopters: 3
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

17. Mali

39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 42
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 9
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
  • Total helicopters: 10
  • Total attack helicopters: 7
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

16. Botswana

Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 46
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 16
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

15. Democratic Republic of Congo

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine/Nazar Voloshyn / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 46
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
  • Total helicopters: 32
  • Total attack helicopters: 8
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

14. Uganda

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 55
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 26
  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

13. Zimbabwe

Hongdu K-8 &#039;Karakorum&#039; Trainer (Air Force of Zimbabwe) at Ysterplaat Airshow, Cape Town. by aeroman3
Hongdu K-8 &#039;Karakorum&#039; Trainer (Air Force of Zimbabwe) at Ysterplaat Airshow, Cape Town. (CC0 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Total military aircraft: 90
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 28
  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

12. Ethiopia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 91
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 23
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 31
  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

11. Zambia

Gulfstream Aerospace G-VI (G650)- AF001 - Zambia Air Force by u0410u043bu0435u043au0441u0430u043du0434u0440 u041fu0435u0442u0440u0443u043a
Gulfstream Aerospace G-VI (G650)- AF001 - Zambia Air Force (BY-SA 4.0) by u0410u043bu0435u043au0441u0430u043du0434u0440 u041fu0435u0442u0440u0443u043a
  • Total military aircraft: 99
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 8
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 28
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

10. Libya

Maltaguy1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total military aircraft: 132
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 3
  • Total helicopters: 32
  • Total attack helicopters: 7
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

9. Nigeria

7T-WRP Beech 350 King Air Alge... by Colin Cooke Photo
7T-WRP Beech 350 King Air Alge... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Colin Cooke Photo
  • Total military aircraft: 147
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 24
  • Total helicopters: 53
  • Total attack helicopters: 15
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

8. Tunisia

njnationalguard / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 155
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 101
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

7. Kenya

Mil Mi-171E &#039;KAF 1101&#039; Kenya Air Force by HawkeyeUK - Support your local Air Museum!
Mil Mi-171E &#039;KAF 1101&#039; Kenya Air Force (BY-SA 2.0) by HawkeyeUK - Support your local Air Museum!
  • Total military aircraft: 158
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 87
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

6. Sudan

Darfur support, U.S. Army Afri... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Darfur support, U.S. Army Afri... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military aircraft: 170
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 32
  • Total helicopters: 64
  • Total attack helicopters: 35
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

5. South Africa

Atlas Cheetah C u2018342u2019 by Alan Wilson
Atlas Cheetah C u2018342u2019 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Total military aircraft: 194
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 91
  • Total attack helicopters: 12
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

4. Morocco

CN-AMP Alenia C-27J Spartan Morocco Air Force ORY 27/5/11 by kitmasterbloke
CN-AMP Alenia C-27J Spartan Morocco Air Force ORY 27/5/11 (BY 2.0) by kitmasterbloke
  • Total military aircraft: 255
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 83
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 70
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

3. Angola

Angola military | Angolan military force, army or war concept. 3D rendering isolated on white background
AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military aircraft: 297
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 57
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 26
  • Total helicopters: 116
  • Total attack helicopters: 15
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

2. Algeria

Bulgaria MiG | Bulgarian and Polish Air Force MiG-29s planes flying over Bulgaria.
Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Total military aircraft: 605
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 42
  • Total helicopters: 298
  • Total attack helicopters: 75
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

1. Egypt

Egypt+helicopter | Kamov Ka-52K [unmarked – c/n 35382001001]
ajw1970 / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 1,080
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 88
  • Total helicopters: 338
  • Total attack helicopters: 100
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

