Algeria Outpaces Egypt in Combat-Ready MiG Fighters

- Algeria and Egypt dominate the North African region in terms of air power
- The MiG-29 Fulcrum is the most widely used MiG by both of the countries
- The MiG-29 can hit speeds over Mach 2.25 or 1,500 mph
Algeria has emerged as a dominant air power in North Africa, passing up Egypt in the number of combat-ready MiG fighter jets. Although Egypt has the largest air force on the continent, Algeria comes in second with a fairly formidable force as well. Algeria’s investment in modernizing its air force fleet, particularly the MiG-29, is paying off. (This country flies the most MiG fighter jets, and it’s not even close.)
The MiG series was first developed in the early 1940s by Artem Mikoyan and Mikhail Gurevich. These were designed to fulfill a variety of roles including interception and ground attack. These fighter jets have come a long way since the 1940s and the MiG-29 Fulcrum is one of the world’s most popular models. (These are the most widely used fighter jets on Earth.)
The Fulcrum is the most widely used MiG fighter jet by either Algeria or Egypt. This aircraft is known for its agility and speed, making it highly effective in a variety of missions. The MiG-29 can hit speeds over Mach 2.25 or 1,500 mph. It is outfitted with a 30mm autocannon standard and can also equip a variety of missiles depending on operational needs.
As Algeria and Egypt continue to lead North Africa in terms of air power, there are more nations across the continent that have formidable air forces as well. Countries like South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco are competitors when it comes to air power in Africa.
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at African air forces. To determine the African countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any military aircraft were excluded.
Here is a look at the African countries with the most military aircraft:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.
36. Benin
- Total military aircraft: 3
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 2
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145
35. Sierra Leone
- Total military aircraft: 4
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 4
- Total attack helicopters: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145
34. Madagascar
- Total military aircraft: 5
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 5
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145
33. Central African Republic
- Total military aircraft: 6
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145
32. Ivory Coast
- Total military aircraft: 9
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 2
- Total attack helicopters: 1
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145
31. Republic of the Congo
- Total military aircraft: 14
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 8
- Total attack helicopters: 1
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145
30. South Sudan
- Total military aircraft: 16
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 15
- Total attack helicopters: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145
29. Eritrea
- Total military aircraft: 20
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 13
- Total attack helicopters: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145
28. Ghana
- Total military aircraft: 20
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 11
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145
27. Burkina Faso
- Total military aircraft: 21
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 3
- Total helicopters: 11
- Total attack helicopters: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145
26. Mozambique
- Total military aircraft: 21
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 8
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 8
- Total attack helicopters: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145
25. Gabon
- Total military aircraft: 24
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 6
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 15
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145
24. Mauritania
- Total military aircraft: 24
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 4
- Total helicopters: 4
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145
23. Niger
- Total military aircraft: 24
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 2
- Total helicopters: 13
- Total attack helicopters: 1
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145
22. Namibia
- Total military aircraft: 32
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 9
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 7
- Total attack helicopters: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145
21. Cameroon
- Total military aircraft: 35
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 21
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145
20. Senegal
- Total military aircraft: 39
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 21
- Total attack helicopters: 5
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145
19. Tanzania
- Total military aircraft: 39
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 12
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145
18. Chad
- Total military aircraft: 41
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 7
- Total helicopters: 15
- Total attack helicopters: 3
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145
17. Mali
- Total military aircraft: 42
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 9
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
- Total helicopters: 10
- Total attack helicopters: 7
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145
16. Botswana
- Total military aircraft: 46
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 16
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145
15. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Total military aircraft: 46
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
- Total helicopters: 32
- Total attack helicopters: 8
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145
14. Uganda
- Total military aircraft: 55
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 26
- Total attack helicopters: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145
13. Zimbabwe
- Total military aircraft: 90
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 28
- Total attack helicopters: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145
12. Ethiopia
- Total military aircraft: 91
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 23
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 31
- Total attack helicopters: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145
11. Zambia
- Total military aircraft: 99
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 8
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 28
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145
10. Libya
- Total military aircraft: 132
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 3
- Total helicopters: 32
- Total attack helicopters: 7
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145
9. Nigeria
- Total military aircraft: 147
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 24
- Total helicopters: 53
- Total attack helicopters: 15
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145
8. Tunisia
- Total military aircraft: 155
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 101
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145
7. Kenya
- Total military aircraft: 158
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 87
- Total attack helicopters: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145
6. Sudan
- Total military aircraft: 170
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 32
- Total helicopters: 64
- Total attack helicopters: 35
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145
5. South Africa
- Total military aircraft: 194
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 91
- Total attack helicopters: 12
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145
4. Morocco
- Total military aircraft: 255
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 83
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 70
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145
3. Angola
- Total military aircraft: 297
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 57
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 26
- Total helicopters: 116
- Total attack helicopters: 15
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145
2. Algeria
- Total military aircraft: 605
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 42
- Total helicopters: 298
- Total attack helicopters: 75
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
1. Egypt
- Total military aircraft: 1,080
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 88
- Total helicopters: 338
- Total attack helicopters: 100
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
