Why Egypt Is Africa's Dominant Helicopter Power BoonDock / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

Egypt has established itself as a military powerhouse on the African continent, and at the heart of this is its helicopter supremacy

Its attack helicopter fleet includes the formidable American-made AH-64 Apache

Egypt’s fleet of transport helicopters allows for rapid troop deployment and logistical support, which is incredibly important considering its position on the Suez Canal

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

Egypt has long established itself as a military powerhouse in Africa, and its dominance in helicopter assets is a key reason why. With the largest fleet of military helicopters on the continent, Egypt’s air capabilities set it apart from its neighbors, by far and away.

At the heart of Egypt’s helicopter supremacy is its fleet of attack helicopters, which is unrivaled by any other nation in Africa. In fact, Egypt’s attack helicopters alone are greater than practically any other helicopter force on the continent.

Egypt’s attack helicopter fleet includes the formidable American-made AH-64 Apache. These advanced helicopters provide serious firepower, making Egypt a force to be reckoned with. (These are 40 gunship helicopters in the modern age.)

In addition to the attack helicopters, Egypt’s fleet of transport helicopters allows for rapid troop deployment and logistical support as well. This is particularly important considering Egypt’s geographic location, straddling the Middle East and Africa.

Lastly, Egypt’s joint training with international forces has sharpened the skills of its helicopter pilots and troops in general. However, while Egypt might be the dominant military force of Africa, some of its Northern African neighbors are home to formidable forces as well, especially in their helicopter divisions. (This African country has the most military manpower, and it’s not even close.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at African helicopter fleets in general, not just Egypt. To determine the African countries with the most military helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded any nations that did not have any helicopters.

Here is a look at the largest helicopter armies in Africa:

Why Are We Covering This?

Rachit Bhargava / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

35. Benin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

Benin has a total population of 14.2 million, and of these only 4,750 are in active service. This small military force is reflected in its modest air force.

34. Ivory Coast

Pedro Aragão / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 1

1 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

Ivory Coast has a total population of 29.3 million, and of these only 22,000 are in active service.

33. Sierra Leone

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 4

4 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

Sierra Leone has a total population of 8.9 million, and of these only 13,000 are in active service. The nation only has 4 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters.

32. Mauritania

20110718 Mali arrests alleged al-Qaeda informants | مالي: اعتقال مُخبرين للقاعدة | Le Mali arrête des informateurs d'al-Qaida by Magharebia / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total helicopters: 4

4 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 4

4 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

Mauritania has a total population of 4.2 million, and of these only about 31,000 are in active service. The country has over 20 military aircraft with no fighter jets to speak of.

31. Madagascar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 5

5 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

Madagascar has a total population of 28.8 million, and of these only 13,500 are in active service.

30. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 7

7 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 9

9 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 32

32 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

Namibia has a total population of 2.8 million, and of these only 13,000 are in active service. The country has over 30 military aircraft, counting 7 helicopters and 9 fighter and interceptor aircraft.

29. Republic of the Congo

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Total helicopters: 8

8 Total attack helicopters: 1

1 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2

2 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

The Republic of Congo has a total population of 5.7 million, and of these only 8,500 are in active service. A majority of this country’s air force are military helicopters.

28. Mozambique

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total helicopters: 8

8 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 8

8 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 21

21 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

Mozambique has a total population of 32.5 million, and of these only 11,200 are in active service. The nation has over 20 military aircraft that are fairly split between helicopters and fighter aircraft.

27. Mali

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 10

10 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 9

9 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total military aircraft: 42

42 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

Mali has a total population of 21.4 million, and of these only 40,000 are in active service. This country has more fighter jets than helicopters, and most of its air force is combat-oriented.

26. Burkina Faso

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 3

3 Total military aircraft: 21

21 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

Burkina Faso has a total population of 22.5 million, and of these only 12,000 are in active service. It has 11 military helicopters, with 2 designated as attack helicopters.

25. Ghana

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

Ghana has a total population of 33.8 million, and of these only 15,500 are in active service. A slight majority of Ghana’s air force is all helicopters.

24. Tanzania

beyhanyazar / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 12

12 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14

14 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

Tanzania has a total population of 65.6 million, and of these only 27,000 are in active service. While the country has 12 military helicopters, these are outnumbered by its fighter aircraft.

23. Niger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 13

13 Total attack helicopters: 1

1 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 2

2 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

Niger has a total population of 25.4 million, and of these only 25,000 are in active service. The country boasts 13 military helicopters, with a couple strike aircraft at the ready.

22. Eritrea

Solomon Debre / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 13

13 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1

1 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

Eritrea has a total population of 6.3 million, and of these only 120,000 are in active service. Out of its 13 military helicopters, Eritrea has 6 attack helicopters at its disposal.

21. Gabon

PedroDuqueSantiago / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 15

15 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 6

6 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

Gabon has a total population of 2.4 million, and of these only 4,800 are in active service. Most of this countries air force are military helicopters.

20. South Sudan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 15

15 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

South Sudan has a total population of 12.1 million, and of these only 185,000 are in active service. The vast majority of this country’s air force are helicopters.

19. Chad

sculpies / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 15

15 Total attack helicopters: 3

3 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 7

7 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

Chad has a total population of 18.5 million, and of these only 33,250 are in active service. The country operates 15 helicopters in its fleet with 3 designated as attack helicopters.

18. Botswana

Setsile / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 16

16 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 46

46 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

Botswana has a total population of 2.4 million, and of these only 21,000 are in active service.

17. Senegal

USAFRICOM / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 21

21 Total attack helicopters: 5

5 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

Senegal has a total population of 18.4 million, and of these only 17,000 are in active service. The country operates 21 military helicopters, with 5 designated as attack helicopters.

16. Cameroon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 21

21 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 35

35 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

Cameroon has a total population of 30.1 million, and of these only 40,000 are in active service. The country has 35 military aircraft, and of these 21 are helicopters.

15. Uganda

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 26

26 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 55

55 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

Uganda has a total population of 47.7 million, and of these only 45,000 are in active service. The country has a total of 55 military aircraft, and of these 26 are helicopters and 11 are fighter or interceptor aircraft.

14. Zimbabwe

EA / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 28

28 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10

10 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 90

90 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

Zimbabwe has a total population of 15.4 million, and of these only 45,000 are in active service. The country has a total of 90 military aircraft, with 28 of these being helicopters.

13. Zambia

Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 28

28 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 8

8 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

Zambia has a total population of 20.2 million, and of these only 15,150 are in active service. This nation boasts 28 military helicopters out of its entire fleet totaling nearly 100 aircraft.

12. Ethiopia

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 23

23 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 91

91 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

Ethiopia has a total population of 116.5 million, and of these only 162,000 are in active service. While Ethiopia has slightly less aircraft than Zambia, it has vastly more fighter and interceptor aircraft. It has a total of 31 military helicopters, 6 of which are designated attack helicopters.

11. Libya

Tarek Siala / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 32

32 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17

17 Total strike and attack aircraft: 3

3 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Libya has a total population of 7.3 million, and of these only 32,000 are in active service. This nation has a sizable air force with over 132 aircraft at its disposal, and of these 32 are helicopters.

10. Democratic Republic of Congo

MONUSCO Photos / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 32

32 Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1

1 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total military aircraft: 46

46 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

The Democratic Republic of Congo has a total population of 111,9 million, and of these only 166,580 are in active service. The country has just under 50 aircraft, but over 30 of these are helicopters.

9. Nigeria

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14

14 Total strike and attack aircraft: 24

24 Total military aircraft: 147

147 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

Nigeria has a total population of 230.8 million, and of these only 230,000 are in active service. With nearly 150 aircraft at its disposal, Nigeria is home to one of the stronger air forces in Africa. Of these aircraft, Nigeria has over 50 helicopters.

8. Sudan

Total helicopters: 64

64 Total attack helicopters: 35

35 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45

45 Total strike and attack aircraft: 32

32 Total military aircraft: 170

170 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

Sudan has a total population of 49.2 million, and of these only 92,000 are in active service. Of its 170 military aircraft, Sudan boasts 64 helicopters, of which 35 are designated as attack helicopters.

7. Morocco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 70

70 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 83

83 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 255

255 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

Morocco has a total population of 37.1 million, and of these only 195,800 are in active service. The country has 255 aircraft at its disposal, of which 70 are helicopters and 83 are fighter and interceptor aircraft.

6. Kenya

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 87

87 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17

17 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 158

158 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

Kenya has a total population of 57.1 million, and of these only 50,000 are in active service. The country has a total of 158 military aircraft, and over half of these are helicopters.

5. South Africa

Total helicopters: 91

91 Total attack helicopters: 12

12 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2

2 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 194

194 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

South Africa has a total population of 58.0 million, and of these only 71,235 are in active service. The country has nearly 200 aircraft, of these 91 are helicopters.

4. Tunisia

njnationalguard / Flickr

Total helicopters: 101

101 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10

10 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 155

155 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

Tunisia has a total population of 12.0 million, and of these only 89,800 are in active service. The country only has 155 military aircraft, with roughly two-thirds of these being helicopters.

3. Angola

Pedro Aragão / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 116

116 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 57

57 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total military aircraft: 297

297 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

Angola has a total population of 36.0 million, and of these only 107,000 are in active service. This country has nearly 300 aircraft at its disposal, of these 116 are helicopters.

2. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 298

298 Total attack helicopters: 75

75 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 42

42 Total military aircraft: 605

605 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

Algeria has a total population of 44.8 million, and of these only 325,000 are in active service. The country ranks as one of the larger air forces in the world with over 600 military aircraft at its disposal, and almost 300 of these are helicopters.

1. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 338

338 Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total strike and attack aircraft: 88

88 Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

Egypt has a total population of 109.5 million, and of these only 440,000 are in active service. This country is considered the premier military power of Africa, and it’s obvious as to why. Egypt has over 1,000 military aircraft at its disposal, and over 300 of these are helicopters. And of those helicopters, 100 are designated as attack helicopters.

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply

clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.