Algeria Owns the Most Powerful Navy in Africa

- The Algerian Navy is one of the most powerful on the African continent
- After gaining independence from France in 1962, Algeria has made a point of modernizing its navy
- Algeria is one of only a few African countries that operates military submarines
The Algerian Navy has emerged as one of the most, if not the most, powerful navy on the African continent. Historically, its location along the southern coast of the Mediterranean Sea has impressed the importance of controlling contested waters for centuries. (This is the country with the world’s largest navy.)
Algeria’s naval dominance dates back to the Ottoman Empire when the country was a major hub for Mediterranean trade routes. After gaining independence from France in 1962, Algeria has made a point of modernizing its navy forces in keeping with its naval tradition.
In modern times, Algeria now operates a fairly sophisticated fleet of warships and submarines. An interesting fact about Algeria’s arsenal is that it is one of a only a few countries in Africa that operates military submarines.
One of the most notable assets in its navy is the Kilo-class diesel-electric submarine. Algeria also operates German-made MEKO A-200AN frigates, which are equipped with sophisticated radar systems and missile launchers. Additionally, Algeria has invested heavily in patrol vessels and amphibious transport ships. (The US Navy’s newest ship is a submarine that can dive over 800 ft.)
Comparatively, most African naval fleets are primarily comprised of patrol vessels. Much of this is involved in securing local trade routes against foreign powers or pirates. However, not many of these nations are home to the larger ships seen in the Algerian or even Egyptian navies.
Much of Africa’s military priorities tend to be inwardly focused and naval power does not buy as much overall military strength as aircraft or tanks. While Algeria stands far above most African nations in terms of its naval might, much of the conflict on the continent is decided on land.
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at African naval forces. To identify the African countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We excluded countries that did not have any naval vessels.
Here is a look at the African countries with the largest navies:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economic. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.
27. Senegal
- Total naval vessels: 4
- Active military personnel: 17,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145
26. Gabon
- Total naval vessels: 5
- Active military personnel: 4,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145
25. Mauritania
- Total naval vessels: 5
- Active military personnel: 31,540
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145
24. Liberia
- Total naval vessels: 6
- Active military personnel: 1,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145
23. Republic of the Congo
- Total naval vessels: 6
- Active military personnel: 8,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145
22. Benin
- Total naval vessels: 7
- Active military personnel: 4,750
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145
21. Ivory Coast
- Total naval vessels: 7
- Active military personnel: 22,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145
20. Libya
- Total naval vessels: 7
- Active military personnel: 32,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145
19. Madagascar
- Total naval vessels: 8
- Active military personnel: 13,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145
18. Namibia
- Total naval vessels: 8
- Active military personnel: 13,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145
17. Mozambique
- Total naval vessels: 8
- Active military personnel: 11,200
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145
16. Sierra Leone
- Total naval vessels: 10
- Active military personnel: 13,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145
15. Somalia
- Total naval vessels: 11
- Active military personnel: 15,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145
14. Tanzania
- Total naval vessels: 12
- Active military personnel: 27,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145
13. Sudan
- Total naval vessels: 12
- Active military personnel: 92,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145
12. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Total naval vessels: 16
- Active military personnel: 166,580
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145
11. Kenya
- Total naval vessels: 19
- Active military personnel: 50,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145
10. Eritrea
- Total naval vessels: 23
- Active military personnel: 120,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145
9. Ghana
- Total naval vessels: 27
- Active military personnel: 15,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145
8. Angola
- Total naval vessels: 40
- Active military personnel: 107,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145
7. South Africa
- Total naval vessels: 47
- Active military personnel: 71,235
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145
6. Tunisia
- Total naval vessels: 52
- Active military personnel: 89,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145
5. Cameroon
- Total naval vessels: 65
- Active military personnel: 40,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145
4. Morocco
- Total naval vessels: 121
- Active military personnel: 195,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145
3. Nigeria
- Total naval vessels: 133
- Active military personnel: 230,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145
2. Egypt
- Total naval vessels: 140
- Active military personnel: 440,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
1. Algeria
- Total naval vessels: 213
- Active military personnel: 325,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
