Algeria Owns the Most Powerful Navy in Africa Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Algerian Navy is one of the most powerful on the African continent

After gaining independence from France in 1962, Algeria has made a point of modernizing its navy

Algeria is one of only a few African countries that operates military submarines

The Algerian Navy has emerged as one of the most, if not the most, powerful navy on the African continent. Historically, its location along the southern coast of the Mediterranean Sea has impressed the importance of controlling contested waters for centuries. (This is the country with the world’s largest navy.)

Algeria’s naval dominance dates back to the Ottoman Empire when the country was a major hub for Mediterranean trade routes. After gaining independence from France in 1962, Algeria has made a point of modernizing its navy forces in keeping with its naval tradition.

In modern times, Algeria now operates a fairly sophisticated fleet of warships and submarines. An interesting fact about Algeria’s arsenal is that it is one of a only a few countries in Africa that operates military submarines.

One of the most notable assets in its navy is the Kilo-class diesel-electric submarine. Algeria also operates German-made MEKO A-200AN frigates, which are equipped with sophisticated radar systems and missile launchers. Additionally, Algeria has invested heavily in patrol vessels and amphibious transport ships. (The US Navy’s newest ship is a submarine that can dive over 800 ft.)

Comparatively, most African naval fleets are primarily comprised of patrol vessels. Much of this is involved in securing local trade routes against foreign powers or pirates. However, not many of these nations are home to the larger ships seen in the Algerian or even Egyptian navies.

Much of Africa’s military priorities tend to be inwardly focused and naval power does not buy as much overall military strength as aircraft or tanks. While Algeria stands far above most African nations in terms of its naval might, much of the conflict on the continent is decided on land.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at African naval forces. To identify the African countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We excluded countries that did not have any naval vessels.

Here is a look at the African countries with the largest navies:

27. Senegal

Total naval vessels: 4

4 Active military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

26. Gabon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 5

5 Active military personnel: 4,800

4,800 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

25. Mauritania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 5

5 Active military personnel: 31,540

31,540 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

24. Liberia

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 6

6 Active military personnel: 1,500

1,500 Military strength score and world rank: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145

23. Republic of the Congo

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 6

6 Active military personnel: 8,500

8,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

22. Benin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 7

7 Active military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

21. Ivory Coast

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 7

7 Active military personnel: 22,000

22,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

20. Libya

Eddeb / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 7

7 Active military personnel: 32,000

32,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

19. Madagascar

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 8

8 Active military personnel: 13,500

13,500 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

18. Namibia

ViceAdmiral / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 8

8 Active military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

17. Mozambique

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 8

8 Active military personnel: 11,200

11,200 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

16. Sierra Leone

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 10

10 Active military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

15. Somalia

Vidas Pocius / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 11

11 Active military personnel: 15,000

15,000 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145

14. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 12

12 Active military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

13. Sudan

Historical Empires / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 12

12 Active military personnel: 92,000

92,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

12. Democratic Republic of Congo

MONUSCO Photos / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 16

16 Active military personnel: 166,580

166,580 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

11. Kenya

Derek Brumby / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 19

19 Active military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

10. Eritrea

Solomon Debre / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 23

23 Active military personnel: 120,000

120,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

9. Ghana

Total naval vessels: 27

27 Active military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

8. Angola

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 40

40 Active military personnel: 107,000

107,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

7. South Africa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 47

47 Active military personnel: 71,235

71,235 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

6. Tunisia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 52

52 Active military personnel: 89,800

89,800 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

5. Cameroon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 65

65 Active military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

4. Morocco

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr / Public Domain

Total naval vessels: 121

121 Active military personnel: 195,800

195,800 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

3. Nigeria

Total naval vessels: 133

133 Active military personnel: 230,000

230,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

2. Egypt

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 140

140 Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

1. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 213

213 Active military personnel: 325,000

325,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145