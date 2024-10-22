This NATO Ally Has the Biggest Navy in Europe usnavy / Flickr

Naval power has long been a pivotal force in shaping what is the balance of power in modern Europe. From the Spanish Armada to Britain’s Imperial Fleet, Europe has a storied history of commerce, conquest, and colonization by means of the navy. Now, nations flex their naval muscles with their modern fleets of aircraft carriers, submarines and frigates. However, within NATO, a few nations stand out with naval forces that are not just formidable but massive in scale. (Are aircraft carriers still relevant for defense.)

As Europe is one of the largest economic zones on Earth, it takes equally large navies to defend this commerce and offer security to its citizenry. The strategic importance of these naval forces is more than just defense. These are important for the safe passage of goods, like oil, through some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

One of the strongest navies in Europe is the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy. As an island nation, the UK has always prioritized its naval power. Currently, the UK’s force includes Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, which are some of the most advanced in the world. These are supported by a host of destroyers, frigates and submarines. (This country has tons of submarines, but it is only the 36th strongest military on Earth.)

France is another naval power that ranks fairly high in the hierarchy of European navies. This country is one of the few in the world with a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier like the Charles de Gaulle. For the rest of its fleet, France has a diverse array of frigates, submarines, and destroyers.

While the UK and France are home to some of the strongest navies in Europe, neither in fact owns the largest fleet of ships and submarines. This leading nation’s navy might be the largest, but it is not considered the most powerful. However, it contributes much to NATO’s forces, especially considering its locale. (These brand new ships and submarines are taking over the U.S. Navy.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the largest navies in Europe. To identify the European countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We excluded countries that did not have any naval vessels. Note that we have excluded Russia from this list.

Here is a look at the largest navies in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

25.Slovenia

André Mouraux / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 2

2 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Slovenia has a total of 1,502 military vehicles which include 55 and 18 artillery units. Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.1 million.

24.Ireland

Albert Bridge / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 5

5 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.8779 – #94 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ireland has a total of 1,064 military vehicles. Ireland has 7,765 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.3 million.

23.Belgium

Total naval vessels: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military strength score: 1.2064 – #70 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belgium has a total of 4,606 military vehicles. Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 11,913,633.

22.Estonia

Total naval vessels: 10

10 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 6

6 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military strength score: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Estonia has a total of 1,409 military vehicles which include 6 MLRS units and 24 artillery units. Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.2 million.

21.Lithuania

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 11

11 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military strength score: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lithuania has a total of 1,356 military vehicles which include 75 artillery units. Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.7 million.

20.Montenegro

Total naval vessels: 13

13 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 5

5 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Montenegro has a total of 662 military vehicles which include 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 602,445.

19.Latvia

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 18

18 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 11

11 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Military strength score: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Latvia has a total of 1,544 military vehicles which include 59 artillery units. Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.8 million.

18.Albania

Total naval vessels: 19

19 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Albania has a total of 976 military vehicles which include 40 tanks. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.1 million.

17.Romania

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 20

20 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 3

3 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military strength score: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Romania has a total of 9,990 military vehicles which include 345 tanks, 225 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units. Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 18.3 million.

16.Norway

TheSecretPower / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 25

25 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 17

17 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Norway has a total of 7,048 military vehicles which include 36 tanks and 56 artillery units. Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.6 million.

15.Croatia

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 32

32 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 10

10 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Croatia has a total of 3,076 military vehicles which include 75 tanks, 105 MLRS units, and 181 artillery units. Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 4.2 million.

14.Bulgaria

Total naval vessels: 40

40 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bulgaria has a total of 7,420 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 273 artillery units. Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 6.8 million.

13.Poland

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 45

45 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 1

1 Patrol vessels: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 21

21 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has a total of 13,956 military vehicles which include 612 tanks, 211 MLRS units, and 525 artillery units. Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 38.0 million.

12.Germany

Chris Jantsch / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 64

64 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has a total of 79,317 military vehicles which include 295 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.2 million.

11.Denmark

Total naval vessels: 91

91 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 45

45 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has a total of 4,056 military vehicles which include 44 tanks and 19 artillery units. Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.9 million.

10.Ukraine

Ввласенко / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 104

104 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 33

33 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ukraine has a total of 22,110 military vehicles which include 1,777 tanks, 491 MLRS units, and 2,217 artillery units. Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 43.3 million.

9.Netherlands

archer10 / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 112

112 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Military strength score: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Netherlands has a total of 3,176 military vehicles which include 18 tanks and 72 artillery units. The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 17.5 million.

8.Portugal

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 113

113 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 5

5 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has a total of 11,173 military vehicles which include 34 tanks and 106 artillery units. Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.5 million.

7.United Kingdom

Barry Shimmon / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 117

117 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 6

6 Submarines: 10

10 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 9

9 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has a total of 27,203 military vehicles which include 213 tanks, 41 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.1 million.

6.France

JLV-Photos / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 128

128 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 10

10 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 15

15 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has a total of 85,023 military vehicles which include 222 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.5 million.

5.Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 168

168 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 23

23 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has a total of 15,046 military vehicles which include 327 tanks and 236 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.2 million.

4.Greece

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 187

187 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 11

11 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has a total of 57,030 military vehicles which include 1,365 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1,318 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.5 million.

3.Finland

Piergiuliano Chesi / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 246

246 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 8

8 Mine warfare vessels: 18

18 Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Finland has a total of 11,716 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 792 artillery units. Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.6 million.

2.Italy

Total naval vessels: 309

309 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 4

4 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 18

18 Mine warfare vessels: 10

10 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has a total of 61,892 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 61.0 million.

1.Sweden

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 353

353 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 5

5 Patrol vessels: 298

298 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has a total of 7,958 military vehicles which include 120 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.5 million.

Find a Qualified Financial Advisor (Sponsor) Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.