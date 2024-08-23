Why Egypt Ranks as the Strongest Military Force in Africa gr33ndata / Flickr

Egypt is home to the strongest military on the African continent.

It has over 1,000 M1 Abrams tanks at its disposal.

Egypt has over 1,000 aircraft including advanced fighter jets like the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Egypt consistently ranks as the strongest military force in Africa on multiple fronts. As one of the region’s most heavily militarized nations, Egypt boasts the largest air force and standing army on the continent. Although it does not have the largest navy, it comes in at a close second to Algeria. Overall, Egypt’s forces are massive, enough to rank fairly high on the world stage as well.

On land, Egypt is home to one of the largest tank fleets in the world. In fact, Egypt has more tanks in its arsenal than any single NATO nation. There are over 1,00 M1 Abrams tanks at Egypt’s disposal. These are considered some of the most advanced tanks on the planet. Also Egypt has a large number of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), such as the BM-21 Grad and more modern systems like the American M270. (These are the African countries with the biggest tank armies.)

In terms of its naval assets, Egypt has a number of advanced frigates, corvettes, and patrol vessels. Egypt is also one of the few African nations to possess military submarines. All of these help to protect Egypt’s strategic interests along its coast in the Mediterranean Sea and through the Suez Canal.

The Egyptian Air Force is the largest in Africa and further solidifies its military dominance in the region. It operates over 1,000 aircraft, including advanced fighter jets like the F-16 Fighting Falcon, Mirage 2000, and the newer Rafale. (This is the fastest military stealth plane ever.)

Overall, Egypt’s combination of land, sea, and air forces make it a force to be reckoned with. All of these military assets and the soldiers that man them solidify Egypt’s position as the strongest military in Africa.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at other African militaries as well. To identify the countries with the strongest militaries in Africa, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Here is a look at the strongest militaries in Africa:

Why Are We Covering This?

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Somalia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,856

1,856 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 11

11 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145

37. Benin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Total military aircraft: 3

3 Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

36. Liberia

Active military personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 325

325 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145

35. Sierra Leone

Active military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Total military aircraft: 4

4 Total military vehicles: 100

100 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 10

10 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

34. Central African Republic

Active military personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military aircraft: 6

6 Total military vehicles: 228

228 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

33. Madagascar

Active military personnel: 13,500

13,500 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total military vehicles: 232

232 Total tanks: 12

12 Total navy ships and submarines: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

32. Gabon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 4,800

4,800 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total military vehicles: 848

848 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

31. Mauritania

Active military personnel: 31,540

31,540 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total military vehicles: 1,000

1,000 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

30. Senegal

usairforce / Flickr

Active military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total military vehicles: 1,104

1,104 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

29. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Active military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military aircraft: 21

21 Total military vehicles: 1,112

1,112 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

28. Botswana

Active military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Total military aircraft: 46

46 Total military vehicles: 587

587 Total tanks: 20

20 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

27. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Total military aircraft: 32

32 Total military vehicles: 2,674

2,674 Total tanks: 7

7 Total navy ships and submarines: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

26. Republic of the Congo

Active military personnel: 8,500

8,500 Total military aircraft: 14

14 Total military vehicles: 519

519 Total tanks: 32

32 Total navy ships and submarines: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

25. Niger

Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total military vehicles: 912

912 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

24. South Sudan

Active military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Total military aircraft: 16

16 Total military vehicles: 1,920

1,920 Total tanks: 55

55 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

23. Eritrea

Solomon Debre / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 3,512

3,512 Total tanks: 1,756

1,756 Total navy ships and submarines: 23

23 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

22. Uganda

Active military personnel: 45,000

45,000 Total military aircraft: 55

55 Total military vehicles: 3,162

3,162 Total tanks: 130

130 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

21. Ghana

Active military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,656

1,656 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

20. Mali

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Active military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military aircraft: 42

42 Total military vehicles: 647

647 Total tanks: 20

20 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

19. Cameroon

Active military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military aircraft: 35

35 Total military vehicles: 850

850 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 65

65 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

18. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total military vehicles: 712

712 Total tanks: 21

21 Total navy ships and submarines: 12

12 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

17. Zimbabwe

EA / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 29,000

29,000 Total military aircraft: 90

90 Total military vehicles: 2,412

2,412 Total tanks: 20

20 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

16. Ivory Coast

Active military personnel: 22,000

22,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total military vehicles: 476

476 Total tanks: 10

10 Total navy ships and submarines: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

15. Zambia

Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total military vehicles: 506

506 Total tanks: 38

38 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

14. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 33,250

33,250 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total military vehicles: 1,568

1,568 Total tanks: 90

90 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

13. Mozambique

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 11,200

11,200 Total military aircraft: 21

21 Total military vehicles: 872

872 Total tanks: 60

60 Total navy ships and submarines: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

12. Kenya

yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military aircraft: 158

158 Total military vehicles: 4,856

4,856 Total tanks: 188

188 Total navy ships and submarines: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

11. Libya

Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 32,000

32,000 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Total military vehicles: 2,890

2,890 Total tanks: 300

300 Total navy ships and submarines: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

10. Sudan

David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 92,000

92,000 Total military aircraft: 170

170 Total military vehicles: 3,648

3,648 Total tanks: 233

233 Total navy ships and submarines: 12

12 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

9. Tunisia

njnationalguard / Flickr

Active military personnel: 89,800

89,800 Total military aircraft: 155

155 Total military vehicles: 6,400

6,400 Total tanks: 140

140 Total navy ships and submarines: 52

52 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

8. Democratic Republic of Congo

Active military personnel: 166,580

166,580 Total military aircraft: 46

46 Total military vehicles: 458

458 Total tanks: 210

210 Total navy ships and submarines: 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

7. Morocco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 195,800

195,800 Total military aircraft: 255

255 Total military vehicles: 13,710

13,710 Total tanks: 1,564

1,564 Total navy ships and submarines: 121

121 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

6. Angola

AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 107,000

107,000 Total military aircraft: 297

297 Total military vehicles: 5,500

5,500 Total tanks: 310

310 Total navy ships and submarines: 40

40 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

5. Ethiopia

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Total military aircraft: 91

91 Total military vehicles: 10,028

10,028 Total tanks: 680

680 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

4. Nigeria

EngrgeneralG / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 230,000

230,000 Total military aircraft: 147

147 Total military vehicles: 6,404

6,404 Total tanks: 343

343 Total navy ships and submarines: 133

133 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

3. South Africa

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active military personnel: 71,235

71,235 Total military aircraft: 194

194 Total military vehicles: 12,140

12,140 Total tanks: 195

195 Total navy ships and submarines: 47

47 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

2. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 325,000

325,000 Total military aircraft: 605

605 Total military vehicles: 35,990

35,990 Total tanks: 1,632

1,632 Total navy ships and submarines: 213

213 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

1. Egypt

Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Total military vehicles: 77,596

77,596 Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total navy ships and submarines: 140

140 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

