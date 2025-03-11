Nations Are Stocking Up on These Expensive Underwater Military Assets michaelbwatkins / iStock via Getty Images

As one of the most advanced military assets on the planet, submarines represent a huge financial commitment from any given nation’s defense budget. These submersibles operate in stealth and some carry enough nuclear arms to destroy entire countries. For the most part, only countries that spend the most on their militaries or navies have sizable submarine forces. However, as submarines have aged out of the world’s top navies, they have become more pervasive on the world stage. (These Economic Powers Have the Largest Standing Armies in the World, and America Is Not #1)

For an idea of the capital investment required for the newest and most advanced submarines, the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class attack submarine costs around $3 to $4 billion per unit (depending on the procurement report). While most nations do not have the funds to buy a Virginia-class sub, many are capable of fielding other not-as-advanced submarines in their naval arsenals. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most military submarines.

To identify the countries with the most military submarines in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most military submarines in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

31. Azerbaijan

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 17

17 Mine warfare: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 38

38 Military defense budget: $ 5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

$ – #49 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Azerbaijan has a total of 7,642 military vehicles which include 497 tanks, 268 MLRS units, and 848 artillery units. Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.7 million.

30. Peru

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 8

8 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 13

13 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 71

71 Military defense budget: $ 3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145

$ – #58 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Peru has a total of 6,560 military vehicles which include 240 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 302 artillery units. Peru has 120,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 32.6 million.

29. Chile

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 40

40 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 130

130 Military defense budget: $ 5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145

$ – #48 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Chile has a total of 8,832 military vehicles which include 386 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 297 artillery units. Chile has 80,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 18.7 million.

28. Colombia

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 217

217 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 233

233 Military defense budget: $ 10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

$ – #30 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Colombia has a total of 3,460 military vehicles which include 116 artillery units. Colombia has 293,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 50.0 million.

27. Canada

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 24

24 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 73

73 Military defense budget: $ 41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$ – #15 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Canada has a total of 21,704 military vehicles which include 74 tanks. Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 38.8 million.

26. Sweden

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 179

179 Mine warfare: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 308

308 Military defense budget: $ 13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$ – #28 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has a total of 6,795 military vehicles which include 110 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.6 million.

25. Taiwan

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 22

22 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 37

37 Mine warfare: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 97

97 Military defense budget: $ 19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$ – #23 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has a total of 19,921 military vehicles which include 888 tanks, 234 MLRS units, and 1,848 artillery units. Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 23.6 million.

24. Indonesia

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 25

25 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 211

211 Mine warfare: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 331

331 Military defense budget: $ 10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$ – #29 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has a total of 20,440 military vehicles which include 331 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units. Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 281.6 million.

23. Brazil

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 23

23 Mine warfare: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military defense budget: $ 26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

$ – #19 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Brazil has a total of 22,464 military vehicles which include 294 tanks, 38 MLRS units, and 521 artillery units. Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 220.1 million.

22. Israel

Submarines: 5

5 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 46

46 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military defense budget: $ 30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$ – #17 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has a total of 35,985 military vehicles which include 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 9.4 million.

21. Norway

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 18

18 Mine warfare: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military defense budget: $ 9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$ – #32 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Norway has a total of 6,552 military vehicles which include 44 tanks and 42 artillery units. Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.5 million.

20. Singapore

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military defense budget: $ 15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

$ – #26 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Singapore has a total of 8,998 military vehicles which include 170 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 137 artillery units. Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 6.0 million.

19. Algeria

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 8

8 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 75

75 Mine warfare: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military defense budget: $ 25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$ – #21 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Algeria has a total of 26,000 military vehicles which include 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS units, and 707 artillery units. Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.0 million.

18. Australia

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 10

10 Mine warfare: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 44

44 Military defense budget: $ 55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145

$ – #8 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Australia has a total of 15,648 military vehicles which include 59 tanks and 48 artillery units. Australia has 57,350 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 26.8 million.

17. Germany

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military defense budget: $ 50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$ – #11 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has a total of 83,260 military vehicles which include 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.1 million.

16. Egypt

Submarines: 8

8 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 62

62 Mine warfare: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 150

150 Military defense budget: $ 5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$ – #46 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has a total of 41,012 military vehicles which include 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units. Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 111.2 million.

15. Pakistan

Submarines: 8

8 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 69

69 Mine warfare: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 121

121 Military defense budget: $ 7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$ – #38 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has a total of 17,516 military vehicles which include 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 252.4 million.

14. Italy

Submarines: 8

8 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 10

10 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare: 10

10 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military defense budget: $ 30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$ – #16 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has a total of 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 61.0 million.

13. Vietnam

Submarines: 9

9 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 16

16 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military defense budget: $ 8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$ – #35 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Vietnam has a total of 11,912 military vehicles which include 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS units, and 575 artillery units. Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 105.8 million.

12. France

Submarines: 9

9 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 11

11 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military defense budget: $ 55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$ – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has a total of 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.4 million.

11. United Kingdom

Submarines: 9

9 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military defense budget: $ 71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$ – #6 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has a total of 38,200 military vehicles which include 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.5 million.

10. Greece

Submarines: 10

10 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 39

39 Mine warfare: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 192

192 Military defense budget: $ 6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$ – #44 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has a total of 61,888 military vehicles which include 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.5 million.

9. North Korea

Submarines: 13

13 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 155

155 Mine warfare: 1

1 Total naval vessels: 207

207 Military defense budget: $ 4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$ – #51 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has a total of 18,288 military vehicles which include 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS units, and 2,000 artillery units. North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 26.3 million.

8. Turkey

Submarines: 13

13 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 41

41 Mine warfare: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military defense budget: $ 47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$ – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.1 million.

7. India

Submarines: 18

18 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 14

14 Corvettes: 18

18 Destroyers: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 135

135 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $ 75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$ – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has a total of 148,594 military vehicles which include 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units. India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.41 billion.

6. South Korea

Submarines: 22

22 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 227

227 Military defense budget: $ 46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$ – #14 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has a total of 58,880 military vehicles which include 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS units, and 7,670 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 52.1 million.

5. Japan

Submarines: 24

24 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 42

42 Patrol vessels: 6

6 Mine warfare: 22

22 Total naval vessels: 159

159 Military defense budget: $ 57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$ – #7 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has a total of 31,964 military vehicles which include 521 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 629 artillery units. Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 123.2 million.

4. Iran

Submarines: 25

25 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 21

21 Mine warfare: 1

1 Total naval vessels: 107

107 Military defense budget: $ 15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$ – #25 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has a total of 65,825 military vehicles which include 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS units, and 2,462 artillery units. Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 88.4 million.

3. China

Submarines: 61

61 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Destroyers: 50

50 Patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare: 36

36 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military defense budget: $ 266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$ – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has a total of 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.42 billion.

2. Russia

Submarines: 63

63 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Destroyers: 10

10 Patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare: 47

47 Total naval vessels: 419

419 Military defense budget: $ 126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$ – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has a total of 131,527 military vehicles which include 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units. Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 140.8 million.

1. United States

Submarines: 70

70 Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 26

26 Destroyers: 81

81 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 440

440 Military defense budget: $ 895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$ – #1 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has a total of 391,963 military vehicles which include 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units. The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 342.0 million.

