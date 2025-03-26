This Nation Is Pouring the Most Money Into Corvette Warships - And It's Not America Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Even though they are smaller than destroyers and frigates, corvette warships play an important role in most modern naval operations, especially for countries looking for cost-effective ways of upgrading their naval forces. Corvettes typically cost less than the larger destroyer and frigate warships, and they offer a good return on investment for navies around the world. (Meet the Cutting-Edge Warships and Submarines Joining the U.S. Navy)

The US Navy operates a couple variations of the Corvette warship, but they classify them as “littoral combat ships”. The Freedom-class and Independence-class are designed as more agile and flexible combat ships that can operate in near-shore environments. These can handle a number of operational needs including mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and surface combat. Other nations like Russia, China, and India operate a number of similar ships as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most corvette warships.

To determine the countries with the most corvettes in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on corvettes. We also included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, destroyers, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most corvette warships in the world:

29. Qatar

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Corvettes: 4

4 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 105

105 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 115

115 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has a total of 5,024 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.552 million.

28. North Korea

Corvettes: 4

4 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 155

155 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Total naval vessels: 207

207 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has a total of 18,288 military vehicles which include 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS units, and 2,000 artillery units. North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 26.30 million.

27. Oman

Corvettes: 5

5 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 22

22 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

$8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Oman has a total of 4,084 military vehicles which include 150 tanks and 164 artillery units. Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.902 million.

26. Germany

Thinkstock

Corvettes: 5

5 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has a total of 83,260 military vehicles which include 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

25. South Korea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Corvettes: 5

5 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 17

17 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 22

22 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 227

227 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has a total of 58,880 military vehicles which include 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS units, and 7,670 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 52.08 million.

24. Ecuador

Corvettes: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 5

5 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 30

30 Military defense budget: $2,376,000,000 – #67 out of 145

$2,376,000,000 – #67 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.3021 – #65 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ecuador has a total of 5,204 military vehicles which include 54 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 111 artillery units. Ecuador has 41,250 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 18.31 million.

23. Malaysia

TimAwe / iStock via Getty Images

Corvettes: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 71

71 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 100

100 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145

$4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Malaysia has a total of 13,506 military vehicles which include 48 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 196 artillery units. Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 34.56 million.

22. Norway

TheSecretPower / Wikimedia Commons

Corvettes: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 18

18 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Norway has a total of 6,552 military vehicles which include 44 tanks and 42 artillery units. Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.510 million.

21. Bangladesh

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Corvettes: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 61

61 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 118

118 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

$4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bangladesh has a total of 11,584 military vehicles which include 320 tanks, 110 MLRS units, and 602 artillery units. Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 168.70 million.

20. Argentina

nickalbi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Corvettes: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 13

13 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 44

44 Military defense budget: $928,897,000 – #89 out of 145

$928,897,000 – #89 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6013 – #33 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Argentina has a total of 21,724 military vehicles which include 342 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 227 artillery units. Argentina has 108,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 46.99 million.

19. Singapore

Huaiwei. / Wikimedia Commons

Corvettes: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

$15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Singapore has a total of 8,998 military vehicles which include 170 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 137 artillery units. Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 6.028 million.

18. Thailand

Kanok Sulaiman / Moment via Getty Images

Corvettes: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 49

49 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has a total of 16,935 military vehicles which include 635 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 639 artillery units. Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 69.92 million.

17. Romania

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Corvettes: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 20

20 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Romania has a total of 10,774 military vehicles which include 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units. Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 18.15 million.

16. Sweden

Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

Corvettes: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 179

179 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 308

308 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has a total of 6,795 military vehicles which include 110 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.59 million.

15. Taiwan

Corvettes: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 22

22 Destroyers: 4

4 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 37

37 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 97

97 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has a total of 19,921 military vehicles which include 888 tanks, 234 MLRS units, and 1,848 artillery units. Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 23.60 million.

14. Egypt

Viktor Hladchenko / Shutterstock.com

Corvettes: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 13

13 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 62

62 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 150

150 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has a total of 41,012 military vehicles which include 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units. Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 111.25 million.

13. Israel

svarshik / iStock via Getty Images

Corvettes: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 5

5 Patrol vessels: 46

46 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has a total of 35,985 military vehicles which include 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 9.403 million.

12. Peru

usnavy / Flickr

Corvettes: 8

8 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 13

13 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 71

71 Military defense budget: $3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145

$3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Peru has a total of 6,560 military vehicles which include 240 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 302 artillery units. Peru has 120,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 32.60 million.

11. Algeria

public domain/flickr

Corvettes: 8

8 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 75

75 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Algeria has a total of 26,000 military vehicles which include 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS units, and 707 artillery units. Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.02 million.

10. Saudi Arabia

Efasein / Shutterstock.com

Corvettes: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 9

9 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 32

32 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has a total of 19,040 military vehicles which include 840 tanks, 321 MLRS units, and 799 artillery units. Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 36.54 million.

9. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Corvettes: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 69

69 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 121

121 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has a total of 17,516 military vehicles which include 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 252.36 million.

8. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Corvettes: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 17

17 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 41

41 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

7. United Arab Emirates

Corvettes: 11

11 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 34

34 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 181

181 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has a total of 8,707 military vehicles which include 354 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 264 artillery units. The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.03 million.

6. Vietnam

Corvettes: 16

16 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Vietnam has a total of 11,912 military vehicles which include 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS units, and 575 artillery units. Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 105.76 million.

5. India

Oleksii Hlembotskyi / iStock via Getty Images

Corvettes: 18

18 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 14

14 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 18

18 Patrol vessels: 135

135 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has a total of 148,594 military vehicles which include 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units. India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.409 billion.

4. Indonesia

us7thfleet / Flickr

Corvettes: 25

25 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 211

211 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 331

331 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has a total of 20,440 military vehicles which include 331 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units. Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 281.56 million.

3. United States

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Corvettes: 26

26 Aircraft carriers: 11

11 Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Frigates: 0

0 Destroyers: 81

81 Submarines: 70

70 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 440

440 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has a total of 391,963 military vehicles which include 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units. The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 341.96 million.

2. China

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Corvettes: 72

72 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 47

47 Destroyers: 50

50 Submarines: 61

61 Patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

36 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has a total of 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.415 billion.

1. Russia

Russian Navy Corvette Merkury by Unknown authorUnknown author / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Corvettes: 83

83 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Destroyers: 10

10 Submarines: 63

63 Patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare vessels: 47

47 Total naval vessels: 419

419 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has a total of 131,527 military vehicles which include 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units. Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 140.82 million.

