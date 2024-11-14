These NATO Powers Own the Most Military Submarines Canva | sansara from Getty Images and KCKATE from Jookiko

Submarines are the next level of naval warfare. Covert and undetectable, these submersibles can venture deep into enemy water and even devastate forces with their impressive payloads. Submarines, along with aircraft carriers, have become a symbol of naval superiority and Europe is home to some of the most advanced subs in the world.

Although the United States is the leading submarine power on the planet, European nations have formidable fleets as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the European nations with the largest submarine fleets. (The U.S. Navy’s newest ship is a submarine that can dive deeper than 800 feet.)

To identify the European countries with the most military submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We excluded countries that did not have any submarines. Note that we have excluded Russia from this list.

Not too far behind the U.S., the United Kingdom maintains a fairly advanced submarine fleet primarily composed of the Vanguard-class ballistic missile submarines and Astute-class attack submarines. Both of these classes are nuclear-powered and carry a serious payload. (Are you ready for a nuclear attack? Learn about these simple steps to prepare.)

The primary role of the UK’s Vanguard-class submarines is nuclear deterrence. These submarines carry Trident II ballistic missiles, which are capable of delivering nuclear warheads across vast distances.

As part of the UK’s Continuous at Sea Deterrent, at least one Vanguard-class submarine is on patrol at all times. This is known as “Operation Relentless” and it has been ongoing since the 1960s acting as a pillar of the UK’s nuclear deterrence strategy. (45% of all NATO Allied Forces’ submarines belong to this country.)

Separately, the Astute-class is one of the newer British attack submarines, which carries significant armament as well. It comes equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, which allow for precision strikes against land targets from great distances.

The United Kingdom’s submarine force is not the only power on the European continent. Even withstanding its advanced assets, it’s not even the largest submarine force. Some other NATO power is home to the largest fleet of submarines in Europe.

Here is a look at the European countries with the most military submarines:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

11. Poland

Submarines: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 3

3 Mine warfare: 21

21 Total naval vessels: 45

45 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has a total of 13,956 military vehicles which include 612 tanks, 211 MLRS units, and 525 artillery units. Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 38.0 million.

10. Portugal

Submarines: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 5

5 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 113

113 Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has a total of 11,173 military vehicles which include 34 tanks and 106 artillery units. Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.5 million.

9. Spain

Submarines: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 23

23 Mine warfare: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 168

168 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has a total of 15,046 military vehicles which include 327 tanks and 236 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.2 million.

8. Netherlands

Submarines: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 4

4 Mine warfare: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 112

112 Military strength score: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Netherlands has a total of 3,176 military vehicles which include 18 tanks and 72 artillery units. The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 17.5 million.

7. Sweden

Submarines: 5

5 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 298

298 Mine warfare: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 353

353 Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has a total of 7,958 military vehicles which include 120 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.5 million.

6. Germany

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has a total of 79,317 military vehicles which include 295 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.2 million.

5. Norway

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 17

17 Mine warfare: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 25

25 Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Norway has a total of 7,048 military vehicles which include 36 tanks and 56 artillery units. Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.6 million.

4. Italy

Submarines: 8

8 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 18

18 Mine warfare: 10

10 Total naval vessels: 309

309 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has a total of 61,892 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 61.0 million.

3. France

Submarines: 9

9 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 10

10 Patrol vessels: 15

15 Mine warfare: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 128

128 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has a total of 85,023 military vehicles which include 222 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.5 million.

2. United Kingdom

Submarines: 10

10 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare: 9

9 Total naval vessels: 117

117 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has a total of 27,203 military vehicles which include 213 tanks, 41 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.1 million.

1. Greece

Submarines: 11

11 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 187

187 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has a total of 57,030 military vehicles which include 1,365 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1,318 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.5 million.

