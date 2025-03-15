These Countries Are Pouring Billions Into Their Navy Personnel Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

The strength of a country’s navy is not just how many warships a nation has, but its strength comes from the servicemen that operate these vessels. However, having a large force also implies spending a large amount to employ these servicemen and maintain the fleet. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most navy personnel.

To determine the countries with the most navy personnel in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on navy personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most navy personnel in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Israel

Total navy personnel: 19,500

19,500 Total army personnel: 526,000

526,000 Total air force personnel: 89,000

89,000 Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

0.2661 – #15 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

Israel’s navy personnel operate 62 total naval vessels, including 5 submarines, 7 corvettes, and 46 patrol vessels.

29. Australia

Total navy personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total army personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total air force personnel: 20,000

20,000 Active military personnel: 57,350

57,350 Reserve military personnel: 32,050

32,050 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 89,400

89,400 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

0.3298 – #18 out of 145 Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145

Australia’s navy personnel operate 44 total naval vessels, including 2 helicopter carriers, 6 submarines, 7 frigates, and 10 patrol vessels.

28. Spain

Total navy personnel: 20,840

20,840 Total army personnel: 75,825

75,825 Total air force personnel: 23,000

23,000 Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

0.3242 – #17 out of 145 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Spain’s navy personnel operate 152 total naval vessels, including 1 aircraft carrier, 2 submarines, 11 frigates, and 22 patrol vessels.

27. Chile

Total navy personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total army personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total air force personnel: 12,000

12,000 Active military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Reserve military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145

0.8361 – #47 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145

Chile’s navy personnel operate 130 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 8 frigates, and 40 patrol vessels.

26. Bangladesh

Total navy personnel: 25,100

25,100 Total army personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total air force personnel: 17,400

17,400 Active military personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

0.6062 – #35 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

Bangladesh’s navy personnel operate 118 total naval vessels, including 2 submarines, 7 frigates, 6 corvettes, and 61 patrol vessels.

25. Venezuela

Total navy personnel: 25,500

25,500 Total army personnel: 115,000

115,000 Total air force personnel: 20,000

20,000 Active military personnel: 109,000

109,000 Reserve military personnel: 8,000

8,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 337,000

337,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8882 – #50 out of 145

0.8882 – #50 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,093,120,000 – #57 out of 145

Venezuela’s navy personnel operate 34 total naval vessels, including 1 submarine, 1 frigate, and 25 patrol vessels.

24. Peru

Total navy personnel: 25,990

25,990 Total army personnel: 92,500

92,500 Total air force personnel: 15,600

15,600 Active military personnel: 120,000

120,000 Reserve military personnel: 385,000

385,000 Paramilitary personnel: 60,000

60,000 Total military personnel: 565,000

565,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145

0.8588 – #49 out of 145 Military defense budget: $3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145

Peru’s navy personnel operate 71 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 7 frigates, 8 corvettes, and 13 patrol vessels.

23. Greece

Total navy personnel: 30,000

30,000 Total army personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total air force personnel: 42,500

42,500 Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece’s navy personnel operate 192 total naval vessels, including 10 submarines, 13 frigates, and 39 patrol vessels.

22. Italy

Total navy personnel: 31,000

31,000 Total army personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total air force personnel: 43,000

43,000 Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Italy’s navy personnel operate 196 total naval vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 8 submarines, 10 frigates, and 19 patrol vessels.

21. Egypt

Total navy personnel: 32,500

32,500 Total army personnel: 685,000

685,000 Total air force personnel: 50,000

50,000 Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

0.3427 – #19 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

Egypt’s navy personnel operate 150 total naval vessels, including 2 helicopter carriers, 8 submarines, 13 frigates, 7 corvettes, and 62 patrol vessels.

20. Colombia

Total navy personnel: 35,100

35,100 Total army personnel: 2,048,583

2,048,583 Total air force personnel: 25,000

25,000 Active military personnel: 293,200

293,200 Reserve military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 478,200

478,200 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

0.8353 – #46 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

Colombia’s navy personnel operate 233 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 7 frigates, 2 corvettes, and 217 patrol vessels.

19. United Kingdom

Total navy personnel: 35,730

35,730 Total army personnel: 106,626

106,626 Total air force personnel: 34,790

34,790 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom’s navy personnel operate 109 total naval vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 9 submarines, 8 frigates, and 26 patrol vessels.

18. Philippines

Total navy personnel: 39,500

39,500 Total army personnel: 201,250

201,250 Total air force personnel: 33,600

33,600 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

0.6987 – #41 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

Philippines’s navy personnel operate 113 total naval vessels, including 2 frigates, 1 corvettes, and 58 patrol vessels.

17. Taiwan

Total navy personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total army personnel: 130,000

130,000 Total air force personnel: 35,000

35,000 Active military personnel: 215,000

215,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

0.3988 – #23 out of 145 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

Taiwan’s navy personnel operate 97 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 22 frigates, 7 corvettes, and 37 patrol vessels.

16. France

Total navy personnel: 44,000

44,000 Total army personnel: 141,600

141,600 Total air force personnel: 40,500

40,500 Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

0.1878 – #8 out of 145 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

France’s navy personnel operate 129 total naval vessels, including 1 aircraft carrier, 3 helicopter carriers, 9 submarines, 11 frigates, and 20 patrol vessels.

15. Sri Lanka

Total navy personnel: 48,000

48,000 Total army personnel: 200,785

200,785 Total air force personnel: 27,000

27,000 Active military personnel: 346,000

346,000 Reserve military personnel: 90,000

90,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 436,000

436,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

1.3941 – #69 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

Sri Lanka’s navy personnel operate 270 total naval vessels, including 5 frigates and 59 patrol vessels.

14. Vietnam

AVPs of South Vietnam Navy, RVNS Tran Quang Khai (HQ-2), Tran Quoc Toan (HQ-6), and Tran Binh Trong (HQ-5) at Saigon, May 1972.

Total navy personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total army personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total air force personnel: 35,000

35,000 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

0.4024 – #24 out of 145 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

Vietnam’s navy personnel operate 110 total naval vessels, including 9 submarines, 9 frigates, 16 corvettes, and 35 patrol vessels.

13. Japan

Total navy personnel: 50,800

50,800 Total army personnel: 196,700

196,700 Total air force personnel: 50,000

50,000 Active military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserve military personnel: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

0.1839 – #7 out of 145 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

Japan’s navy personnel operate 159 total naval vessels, including 4 helicopter carriers, 24 submarines, 6 frigates, and 6 patrol vessels.

12. North Korea

Total navy personnel: 60,000

60,000 Total army personnel: 1,370,000

1,370,000 Total air force personnel: 110,000

110,000 Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 560,000

560,000 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

0.6016 – #34 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

North Korea’s navy personnel operate 207 total naval vessels, including 13 submarines, 2 frigates, 4 corvettes, and 155 patrol vessels.

11. Indonesia

Total navy personnel: 66,034

66,034 Total army personnel: 300,400

300,400 Total air force personnel: 30,100

30,100 Active military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserve military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

0.2557 – #13 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

Indonesia’s navy personnel operate 331 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 7 frigates, 25 corvettes, and 211 patrol vessels.

10. South Korea

Total navy personnel: 70,000

70,000 Total army personnel: 365,000

365,000 Total air force personnel: 65,000

65,000 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

0.1656 – #5 out of 145 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

South Korea’s navy personnel operate 227 total naval vessels, including 2 helicopter carriers, 22 submarines, 17 frigates, 5 corvettes, and 35 patrol vessels.

9. Brazil

Total navy personnel: 80,500

80,500 Total army personnel: 1,554,000

1,554,000 Total air force personnel: 81,000

81,000 Active military personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserve military personnel: 340,000

340,000 Paramilitary personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

0.2415 – #11 out of 145 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

Brazil’s navy personnel operate 64 total naval vessels, including 1 helicopter carrier, 4 submarines, 6 frigates, 2 corvettes, and 23 patrol vessels.

8. Thailand

Total navy personnel: 84,000

84,000 Total army personnel: 457,300

457,300 Total air force personnel: 46,000

46,000 Active military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserve military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

0.4536 – #26 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

Thailand’s navy personnel operate 293 total naval vessels, including 1 helicopter carrier, 7 frigates, 6 corvettes, and 49 patrol vessels.

7. Mexico

Total navy personnel: 87,555

87,555 Total army personnel: 261,755

261,755 Total air force personnel: 30,515

30,515 Active military personnel: 412,000

412,000 Reserve military personnel: 98,655

98,655 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 630,655

630,655 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

0.5965 – #32 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

Mexico’s navy personnel operate 167 total naval vessels, including 1 frigate, 3 corvettes, and 140 patrol vessels.

6. Turkey

Total navy personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total army personnel: 518,900

518,900 Total air force personnel: 115,000

115,000 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey’s navy personnel operate 182 total naval vessels, including 1 helicopter carrier, 13 submarines, 17 frigates, 9 corvettes, and 41 patrol vessels.

5. Pakistan

Total navy personnel: 124,800

124,800 Total army personnel: 1,311,500

1,311,500 Total air force personnel: 78,128

78,128 Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserve military personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

0.2513 – #12 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

Pakistan’s navy personnel operate 121 total naval vessels, including 8 submarines, 9 frigates, 9 corvettes, and 69 patrol vessels.

4. India

Total navy personnel: 142,252

142,252 Total army personnel: 2,197,117

2,197,117 Total air force personnel: 310,575

310,575 Active military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

0.1184 – #4 out of 145 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

India’s navy personnel operate 293 total naval vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 18 submarines, 14 frigates, 18 corvettes, and 135 patrol vessels.

3. Russia

Total navy personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total army personnel: 550,000

550,000 Total air force personnel: 165,000

165,000 Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

0.0788 – #2 out of 145 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

Russia’s navy personnel operate 419 total naval vessels, including 1 aircraft carrier, 63 submarines, 12 frigates, 83 corvettes, and 123 patrol vessels.

2. China

Total navy personnel: 380,000

380,000 Total army personnel: 2,545,000

2,545,000 Total air force personnel: 400,000

400,000 Active military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserve military personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary personnel: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

0.0788 – #3 out of 145 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

China’s navy personnel operate 754 total naval vessels, including 3 aircraft carriers, 4 helicopter carriers, 61 submarines, 47 frigates, 72 corvettes, and 150 patrol vessels.

1. United States

Total navy personnel: 667,108

667,108 Total army personnel: 1,403,200

1,403,200 Total air force personnel: 701,319

701,319 Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

Navy personnel for the United States operate 440 total naval vessels, including 11 aircraft carriers, 9 helicopter carriers, 70 submarines, 26 corvettes, and 81 destroyers.

