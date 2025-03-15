These Countries Are Pouring Billions Into Their Navy Personnel

Military

The strength of a country’s navy is not just how many warships a nation has, but its strength comes from the servicemen that operate these vessels. However, having a large force also implies spending a large amount to employ these servicemen and maintain the fleet. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most navy personnel.

To determine the countries with the most navy personnel in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on navy personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most navy personnel in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Silhouette of a military man in headphones at a laptop against the background of a digital globe of the earth, contour lighting. Concept: collection of confidential information, surveillance.
Anelo / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Israel

Israel navy | All-weather patrol boat patrol on a cloudy day near the shore of the sea space of the country
svarshik / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total navy personnel: 19,500
  • Total army personnel: 526,000
  • Total air force personnel: 89,000
  • Active military personnel: 170,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 465,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 670,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

Israel’s navy personnel operate 62 total naval vessels, including 5 submarines, 7 corvettes, and 46 patrol vessels.

29. Australia

Flag of Australia on military uniform (collage). by Bumble Dee
Flag of Australia on military uniform (collage). (Shutterstock.com) by Bumble Dee
  • Total navy personnel: 20,000
  • Total army personnel: 50,000
  • Total air force personnel: 20,000
  • Active military personnel: 57,350
  • Reserve military personnel: 32,050
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 89,400
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145

Australia’s navy personnel operate 44 total naval vessels, including 2 helicopter carriers, 6 submarines, 7 frigates, and 10 patrol vessels.

28. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total navy personnel: 20,840
  • Total army personnel: 75,825
  • Total air force personnel: 23,000
  • Active military personnel: 133,282
  • Reserve military personnel: 15,150
  • Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
  • Total military personnel: 226,902
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Spain’s navy personnel operate 152 total naval vessels, including 1 aircraft carrier, 2 submarines, 11 frigates, and 22 patrol vessels.

27. Chile

Military march 6 May, 2012. Arica, Chile by -Chupacabras-
Military march 6 May, 2012. Arica, Chile (BY-SA 2.0) by -Chupacabras-
  • Total navy personnel: 25,000
  • Total army personnel: 80,000
  • Total air force personnel: 12,000
  • Active military personnel: 80,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 40,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 170,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145

Chile’s navy personnel operate 130 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 8 frigates, and 40 patrol vessels.

26. Bangladesh

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total navy personnel: 25,100
  • Total army personnel: 160,000
  • Total air force personnel: 17,400
  • Active military personnel: 163,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000
  • Total military personnel: 6,963,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

Bangladesh’s navy personnel operate 118 total naval vessels, including 2 submarines, 7 frigates, 6 corvettes, and 61 patrol vessels.

25. Venezuela

Carlos E. Perez S.L / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total navy personnel: 25,500
  • Total army personnel: 115,000
  • Total air force personnel: 20,000
  • Active military personnel: 109,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 8,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 220,000
  • Total military personnel: 337,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8882 – #50 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,093,120,000 – #57 out of 145

Venezuela’s navy personnel operate 34 total naval vessels, including 1 submarine, 1 frigate, and 25 patrol vessels.

24. Peru

Peru+navy | The U.S. and Peruvian navies train together.
usnavy / Flickr

  • Total navy personnel: 25,990
  • Total army personnel: 92,500
  • Total air force personnel: 15,600
  • Active military personnel: 120,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 385,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 60,000
  • Total military personnel: 565,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145

Peru’s navy personnel operate 71 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 7 frigates, 8 corvettes, and 13 patrol vessels.

23. Greece

cbamber85 / Flickr

  • Total navy personnel: 30,000
  • Total army personnel: 200,000
  • Total air force personnel: 42,500
  • Active military personnel: 142,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 221,350
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 419,050
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece’s navy personnel operate 192 total naval vessels, including 10 submarines, 13 frigates, and 39 patrol vessels.

22. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total navy personnel: 31,000
  • Total army personnel: 100,000
  • Total air force personnel: 43,000
  • Active military personnel: 165,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 18,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
  • Total military personnel: 289,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Italy’s navy personnel operate 196 total naval vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 8 submarines, 10 frigates, and 19 patrol vessels.

21. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total navy personnel: 32,500
  • Total army personnel: 685,000
  • Total air force personnel: 50,000
  • Active military personnel: 440,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 480,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,220,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

Egypt’s navy personnel operate 150 total naval vessels, including 2 helicopter carriers, 8 submarines, 13 frigates, 7 corvettes, and 62 patrol vessels.

20. Colombia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total navy personnel: 35,100
  • Total army personnel: 2,048,583
  • Total air force personnel: 25,000
  • Active military personnel: 293,200
  • Reserve military personnel: 35,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 478,200
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

Colombia’s navy personnel operate 233 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 7 frigates, 2 corvettes, and 217 patrol vessels.

19. United Kingdom

Barry Shimmon / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total navy personnel: 35,730
  • Total army personnel: 106,626
  • Total air force personnel: 34,790
  • Active military personnel: 184,860
  • Reserve military personnel: 924,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,108,860
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom’s navy personnel operate 109 total naval vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 9 submarines, 8 frigates, and 26 patrol vessels.

18. Philippines

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total navy personnel: 39,500
  • Total army personnel: 201,250
  • Total air force personnel: 33,600
  • Active military personnel: 150,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,385,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

Philippines’s navy personnel operate 113 total naval vessels, including 2 frigates, 1 corvettes, and 58 patrol vessels.

17. Taiwan

190709-N-DQ787-1051 by Naval Surface Warriors
190709-N-DQ787-1051 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Total navy personnel: 40,000
  • Total army personnel: 130,000
  • Total air force personnel: 35,000
  • Active military personnel: 215,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 2,310,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 2,580,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

Taiwan’s navy personnel operate 97 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 22 frigates, 7 corvettes, and 37 patrol vessels.

16. France

Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images

  • Total navy personnel: 44,000
  • Total army personnel: 141,600
  • Total air force personnel: 40,500
  • Active military personnel: 200,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 26,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 376,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

France’s navy personnel operate 129 total naval vessels, including 1 aircraft carrier, 3 helicopter carriers, 9 submarines, 11 frigates, and 20 patrol vessels.

15. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Total navy personnel: 48,000
  • Total army personnel: 200,785
  • Total air force personnel: 27,000
  • Active military personnel: 346,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 90,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 436,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

Sri Lanka’s navy personnel operate 270 total naval vessels, including 5 frigates and 59 patrol vessels.

14. Vietnam

Vietnam+navy | AVPs of South Vietnam Navy, RVNS Tran Quang Khai (HQ-2), Tran Quoc Toan (HQ-6), and Tran Binh Trong (HQ-5) at Saigon, May 1972.
AVPs of South Vietnam Navy, RVNS Tran Quang Khai (HQ-2), Tran Quoc Toan (HQ-6), and Tran Binh Trong (HQ-5) at Saigon, May 1972. by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Total navy personnel: 50,000
  • Total army personnel: 300,000
  • Total air force personnel: 35,000
  • Active military personnel: 600,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 5,850,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

Vietnam’s navy personnel operate 110 total naval vessels, including 9 submarines, 9 frigates, 16 corvettes, and 35 patrol vessels.

13. Japan

viper-zero / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total navy personnel: 50,800
  • Total army personnel: 196,700
  • Total air force personnel: 50,000
  • Active military personnel: 247,150
  • Reserve military personnel: 56,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 328,150
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

Japan’s navy personnel operate 159 total naval vessels, including 4 helicopter carriers, 24 submarines, 6 frigates, and 6 patrol vessels.

12. North Korea

North Korean soldiers placard at the military parade in Pyongyang. Pyongyang, North Korea, July 2013. by Astrelok
North Korean soldiers placard at the military parade in Pyongyang. Pyongyang, North Korea, July 2013. (Shutterstock.com) by Astrelok
  • Total navy personnel: 60,000
  • Total army personnel: 1,370,000
  • Total air force personnel: 110,000
  • Active military personnel: 1,320,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 560,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,980,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

North Korea’s navy personnel operate 207 total naval vessels, including 13 submarines, 2 frigates, 4 corvettes, and 155 patrol vessels.

11. Indonesia

usnavy / Flickr

  • Total navy personnel: 66,034
  • Total army personnel: 300,400
  • Total air force personnel: 30,100
  • Active military personnel: 400,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 400,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,050,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

Indonesia’s navy personnel operate 331 total naval vessels, including 4 submarines, 7 frigates, 25 corvettes, and 211 patrol vessels.

10. South Korea

Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). by Bumble Dee
Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). (Shutterstock.com) by Bumble Dee
  • Total navy personnel: 70,000
  • Total army personnel: 365,000
  • Total air force personnel: 65,000
  • Active military personnel: 600,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,820,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

South Korea’s navy personnel operate 227 total naval vessels, including 2 helicopter carriers, 22 submarines, 17 frigates, 5 corvettes, and 35 patrol vessels.

9. Brazil

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

  • Total navy personnel: 80,500
  • Total army personnel: 1,554,000
  • Total air force personnel: 81,000
  • Active military personnel: 360,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 340,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 200,000
  • Total military personnel: 900,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

Brazil’s navy personnel operate 64 total naval vessels, including 1 helicopter carrier, 4 submarines, 6 frigates, 2 corvettes, and 23 patrol vessels.

8. Thailand

Thailand helicopter | Navy Helicopters Landing
Kanok Sulaiman / Moment via Getty Images

  • Total navy personnel: 84,000
  • Total army personnel: 457,300
  • Total air force personnel: 46,000
  • Active military personnel: 360,850
  • Reserve military personnel: 200,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 585,850
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

Thailand’s navy personnel operate 293 total naval vessels, including 1 helicopter carrier, 7 frigates, 6 corvettes, and 49 patrol vessels.

7. Mexico

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Total navy personnel: 87,555
  • Total army personnel: 261,755
  • Total air force personnel: 30,515
  • Active military personnel: 412,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 98,655
  • Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
  • Total military personnel: 630,655
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

Mexico’s navy personnel operate 167 total naval vessels, including 1 frigate, 3 corvettes, and 140 patrol vessels.

6. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total navy personnel: 100,000
  • Total army personnel: 518,900
  • Total air force personnel: 115,000
  • Active military personnel: 355,200
  • Reserve military personnel: 378,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey’s navy personnel operate 182 total naval vessels, including 1 helicopter carrier, 13 submarines, 17 frigates, 9 corvettes, and 41 patrol vessels.

5. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total navy personnel: 124,800
  • Total army personnel: 1,311,500
  • Total air force personnel: 78,128
  • Active military personnel: 654,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 550,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 500,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,704,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

Pakistan’s navy personnel operate 121 total naval vessels, including 8 submarines, 9 frigates, 9 corvettes, and 69 patrol vessels.

4. India

India navy | 01/07/2020 Mumbai. India. three warships of the Indian Navy anchored in Mumbai
Oleksii Hlembotskyi / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total navy personnel: 142,252
  • Total army personnel: 2,197,117
  • Total air force personnel: 310,575
  • Active military personnel: 1,455,550
  • Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000
  • Total military personnel: 5,137,550
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

India’s navy personnel operate 293 total naval vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 18 submarines, 14 frigates, 18 corvettes, and 135 patrol vessels.

3. Russia

russian frigate | missile frigate of Russian fleet
NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total navy personnel: 160,000
  • Total army personnel: 550,000
  • Total air force personnel: 165,000
  • Active military personnel: 1,320,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,570,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

Russia’s navy personnel operate 419 total naval vessels, including 1 aircraft carrier, 63 submarines, 12 frigates, 83 corvettes, and 123 patrol vessels.

2. China

Liaoning by u65e5u672cu9632u885bu7701u30fbu7d71u5408u5e55u50dau76e3u90e8
Liaoning (CC BY 4.0) by u65e5u672cu9632u885bu7701u30fbu7d71u5408u5e55u50dau76e3u90e8
  • Total navy personnel: 380,000
  • Total army personnel: 2,545,000
  • Total air force personnel: 400,000
  • Active military personnel: 2,035,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 510,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 625,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,170,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

China’s navy personnel operate 754 total naval vessels, including 3 aircraft carriers, 4 helicopter carriers, 61 submarines, 47 frigates, 72 corvettes, and 150 patrol vessels.

1. United States

Aerial drone photo of USS Gerald R. Ford latest technology nuclear powered aircraft carrier anchored in deep blue open ocean sea
Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

  • Total navy personnel: 667,108
  • Total army personnel: 1,403,200
  • Total air force personnel: 701,319
  • Active military personnel: 1,328,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 799,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 2,127,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

Navy personnel for the United States operate 440 total naval vessels, including 11 aircraft carriers, 9 helicopter carriers, 70 submarines, 26 corvettes, and 81 destroyers.

