This Is the Largest Standing Army on the African Continent

In many African nations, the military serves as a stabilizing force, not just for warding off aggression of neighboring states but for internal security concerns. Having a sizable military force is fairly beneficial for this region of the world as militaries do more than just fight wars in Africa, they provide some much needed infrastructure and services as well. For example, these armies play significant roles in regional peace operations, disaster relief, and crisis management. Considering this, these armies are a central pillar in maintaining society as well as the balance of power within the continent, and maybe even beyond. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest militaries on the African continent.

To determine the countries with the largest military forces in Africa, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Here is a look at the armies with the most military personnel on the African continent:

Why Are We Covering This?

world map of africa with close up focus in niger, chad, Nigeria, Benin and Burkina Faso, Mali and Algeria
Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economic. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Benin

Africa Endeavor 2010 by US Army Africa
Africa Endeavor 2010 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military personnel: 4,750
  • Active personnel: 4,750
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total population: 14,219,908
  • Fit-for-service: 3,085,720
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Benin has a total of 3 aircraft and 150 military vehicles.

37. Liberia

091217 i Liberia Security Sector Reform Sgt, 1st Class Dedraf Blash by US Army Africa
091217 i Liberia Security Sector Reform Sgt, 1st Class Dedraf Blash (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military personnel: 7,000
  • Active personnel: 1,500
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,500
  • Total population: 5,358,483
  • Fit-for-service: 1,938,211
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Liberia has 325 military vehicles and no military aircraft to speak of.

36. Gabon

Gabon military by US Army Africa
Gabon military (CC BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military personnel: 7,300
  • Active personnel: 4,800
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 2,500
  • Total population: 2,397,368
  • Fit-for-service: 520,229
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Gabon has a total of 24 aircraft and 848 military vehicles (including 28 MLRS units).

35. Central African Republic

Burundi soldiers arrive in Cen... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Burundi soldiers arrive in Cen... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 11,000
  • Active personnel: 10,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 1,000
  • Total population: 5,552,228
  • Fit-for-service: 1,232,595
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Central African Republic has a total of 6 aircraft and 228 military vehicles.

34. Republic of the Congo

U.S. Army Africa assists with ... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
U.S. Army Africa assists with ... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 11,000
  • Active personnel: 8,500
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 2,500
  • Total population: 5,677,493
  • Fit-for-service: 1,260,403
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Republic of the Congo has a total of 14 aircraft and 519 military vehicles (including 32 tanks and 72 MLRS units).

33. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone and Brig. Gen. Kabia: A progressive voice for African military women - ALFS 2010 by US Army Africa
Sierra Leone and Brig. Gen. Kabia: A progressive voice for African military women - ALFS 2010 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military personnel: 13,000
  • Active personnel: 13,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total population: 8,908,040
  • Fit-for-service: 1,175,861
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Sierra Leone has a total of 4 aircraft and 100 military vehicles.

32. Mozambique

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 14,200
  • Active personnel: 11,200
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 3,000
  • Total population: 32,513,805
  • Fit-for-service: 7,575,717
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Mozambique has a total of 21 aircraft and 872 military vehicles (including 60 tanks and 12 MLRS units).

31. Ghana

Ghana Armed Forces u2013 Military Sergeant Soldier by Flickr: [2]
Ghana Armed Forces u2013 Military Sergeant Soldier (BY 2.0) by Flickr: [2]
  • Total military personnel: 15,500
  • Active personnel: 15,500
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total population: 33,846,114
  • Fit-for-service: 9,747,681
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Ghana has a total of 20 aircraft and 1,656 military vehicles (including 15 MLRS units).

30. Zambia

Tsidoti / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 16,350
  • Active personnel: 15,150
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 1,200
  • Total population: 20,216,029
  • Fit-for-service: 4,022,990
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Zambia has a total of 99 aircraft and 506 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 35 MLRS units).

29. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Total military personnel: 16,500
  • Active personnel: 12,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 4,500
  • Total population: 22,489,126
  • Fit-for-service: 5,914,640
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Burkina Faso has a total of 21 aircraft and 1,112 military vehicles (including 5 MLRS units).

28. Somalia

AMISOM fetes military commanders for their distinguished service in Somalia by AMISOM Public Information
AMISOM fetes military commanders for their distinguished service in Somalia (CC0 1.0) by AMISOM Public Information
  • Total military personnel: 17,000
  • Active personnel: 15,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 2,000
  • Total population: 12,693,796
  • Fit-for-service: 1,751,744
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Somalia has a total of 0 aircraft and 1,856 military vehicles.

27. Senegal

military by Jeff Attaway
military (CC BY 2.0) by Jeff Attaway
  • Total military personnel: 17,000
  • Active personnel: 17,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total population: 18,384,660
  • Fit-for-service: 3,989,471
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Senegal has a total of 39 aircraft and 1,104 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units).

26. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 18,000
  • Active personnel: 13,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,000
  • Total population: 2,777,232
  • Fit-for-service: 397,144
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Namibia has a total of 32 aircraft and 2,674 military vehicles (including 7 tanks and 7 MLRS units).

25. Botswana

Botswana Defence Force, U.S. conducts joint military exercise by US Army Africa
Botswana Defence Force, U.S. conducts joint military exercise (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military personnel: 21,000
  • Active personnel: 21,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total population: 2,417,596
  • Fit-for-service: 609,234
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Botswana has a total of 46 aircraft and 587 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 20 MLRS units).

24. Madagascar

Madagascar. Antsirabe. Malagasy military, on a march. by Anne &amp; David (Use Albums)
Madagascar. Antsirabe. Malagasy military, on a march. (PDM 1.0) by Anne &amp; David (Use Albums)
  • Total military personnel: 21,600
  • Active personnel: 13,500
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 8,100
  • Total population: 28,812,195
  • Fit-for-service: 7,779,293
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Madagascar has a total of 5 aircraft and 232 military vehicles (including 12 tanks).

23. Ivory Coast

Malawi Defence Force receives ... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Malawi Defence Force receives ... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 27,500
  • Active personnel: 22,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,500
  • Total population: 29,344,847
  • Fit-for-service: 7,688,350
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Ivory Coast has a total of 9 aircraft and 476 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 6 MLRS units).

22. Niger

Army partners with Republic of... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Army partners with Republic of... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 30,000
  • Active personnel: 25,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,000
  • Total population: 25,396,840
  • Fit-for-service: 5,104,765
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Niger has a total of 24 aircraft and 912 military vehicles.

21. Chad

Chad tanks | War in the desert, Sahara
Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 38,250
  • Active personnel: 33,250
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,000
  • Total population: 18,523,165
  • Fit-for-service: 3,741,679
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Chad has a total of 41 aircraft and 1,568 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 21 MLRS units).

20. Mali

Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com
  • Total military personnel: 44,800
  • Active personnel: 40,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 4,800
  • Total population: 21,359,722
  • Fit-for-service: 4,165,146
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Mali has a total of 42 aircraft and 647 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 25 MLRS units).

19. Zimbabwe

EA / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 50,800
  • Active personnel: 29,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 21,800
  • Total population: 15,418,674
  • Fit-for-service: 3,345,852
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Zimbabwe has a total of 90 aircraft and 2,412 military vehicles (including 20 tanks).

18. Cameroon

Multinational MEDEVAC training... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Multinational MEDEVAC training... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 52,500
  • Active personnel: 40,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 12,500
  • Total population: 30,135,732
  • Fit-for-service: 6,057,282
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Cameroon has a total of 35 aircraft and 850 military vehicles (including 20 MLRS units).

17. Uganda

Ugandan military police train ... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Ugandan military police train ... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 55,000
  • Active personnel: 45,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 10,000
  • Total population: 47,729,952
  • Fit-for-service: 9,593,720
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Uganda has a total of 55 aircraft and 3,162 military vehicles (including 130 tanks and 12 MLRS units).

16. Kenya

yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 75,000
  • Active personnel: 50,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 25,000
  • Total population: 57,052,004
  • Fit-for-service: 13,749,533
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Kenya has a total of 158 aircraft and 4,856 military vehicles (including 188 tanks).

15. Tunisia

Tunisia+Black+Hawk+helicopter | 150831-Z-AL508-062
njnationalguard / Flickr
  • Total military personnel: 101,800
  • Active personnel: 89,800
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 12,000
  • Total population: 11,976,182
  • Fit-for-service: 5,149,758
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Tunisia has a total of 155 aircraft and 6,400 military vehicles (including 140 tanks).

14. Mauritania

Mauritanian troops stage borde... by Magharebia
Mauritanian troops stage borde... (CC BY 2.0) by Magharebia
  • Total military personnel: 102,540
  • Active personnel: 31,540
  • Reserves: 66,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,000
  • Total population: 4,244,878
  • Fit-for-service: 1,158,852
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Mauritania has a total of 24 aircraft and 1,000 military vehicles.

13. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 113,500
  • Active personnel: 27,000
  • Reserves: 80,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 6,500
  • Total population: 65,642,682
  • Fit-for-service: 6,498,626
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Tanzania has a total of 39 aircraft and 712 military vehicles (including 21 tanks.

12. Angola

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 117,000
  • Active personnel: 107,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 10,000
  • Total population: 35,981,281
  • Fit-for-service: 3,598,128
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Angola has a total of 297 aircraft and 5,500 military vehicles (including 310 tanks and 123 MLRS units).

11. Libya

Eddeb / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 132,000
  • Active personnel: 32,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 100,000
  • Total population: 7,252,573
  • Fit-for-service: 3,241,900
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Libya has a total of 132 aircraft and 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 55 MLRS units).

10. South Africa

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Total military personnel: 150,585
  • Active personnel: 71,235
  • Reserves: 29,350
  • Paramilitary forces: 50,000
  • Total population: 58,048,332
  • Fit-for-service: 14,395,986
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

Also considering these troops, South Africa has a total of 194 aircraft and 12,140 military vehicles (including 195 tanks and 101 MLRS units).

9. Ethiopia

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 162,000
  • Active personnel: 162,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total population: 116,462,712
  • Fit-for-service: 34,705,888
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Ethiopia has a total of 91 aircraft and 10,028 military vehicles (including 680 tanks and 79 MLRS units).

8. South Sudan

U.S., South Sudan partner during de-mining courses by US Army Africa
U.S., South Sudan partner during de-mining courses (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military personnel: 185,000
  • Active personnel: 185,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total population: 12,118,379
  • Fit-for-service: 3,877,881
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

Also considering these troops, South Sudan has a total of 16 aircraft and 1,920 military vehicles (including 55 tanks and 10 MLRS units).

7. Sudan

David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 194,500
  • Active personnel: 92,000
  • Reserves: 85,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 17,500
  • Total population: 49,197,555
  • Fit-for-service: 16,677,971
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Sudan has a total of 170 aircraft and 3,648 military vehicles (including 233 tanks and 343 MLRS units).

6. Democratic Republic of Congo

MEDFLAG 2010, Kinshasa, Democr... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
MEDFLAG 2010, Kinshasa, Democr... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 207,580
  • Active personnel: 166,580
  • Reserves: 31,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 10,000
  • Total population: 111,859,928
  • Fit-for-service: 30,425,900
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Democratic Republic of Congo has a total of 46 aircraft and 458 military vehicles (including 210 tanks and 50 MLRS units).

5. Eritrea

Merhawie / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 250,000
  • Active personnel: 120,000
  • Reserves: 130,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total population: 6,274,796
  • Fit-for-service: 1,581,249
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Eritrea has a total of 20 aircraft and 3,512 military vehicles (including 1,756 tanks and 219 MLRS units).

4. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 280,000
  • Active personnel: 230,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Paramilitary forces: 50,000
  • Total population: 230,842,743
  • Fit-for-service: 88,181,928
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Nigeria has a total of 147 aircraft and 6,404 military vehicles (including 343 tanks and 37 MLRS units).

3. Morocco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 395,800
  • Active personnel: 195,800
  • Reserves: 150,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 50,000
  • Total population: 37,067,420
  • Fit-for-service: 15,123,507
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Morocco has a total of 255 aircraft and 13,710 military vehicles (including 1,564 tanks and 208 MLRS units).

2. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 610,000
  • Active personnel: 325,000
  • Reserves: 135,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 150,000
  • Total population: 44,758,398
  • Fit-for-service: 18,261,426
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Algeria has a total of 605 aircraft and 35,990 military vehicles (including 1,632 tanks and 236 MLRS units).

1. Egypt

Courtesy of Egyptian Military Academy via Facebook
  • Total military personnel: 1,220,000
  • Active personnel: 440,000
  • Reserves: 480,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 300,000
  • Total population: 109,546,720
  • Fit-for-service: 37,684,072
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Egypt has a total of 1,080 aircraft and 77,596 military vehicles (including 5,340 tanks and 1,119 MLRS units).

