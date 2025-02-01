This Is the Largest Standing Army on the African Continent

In many African nations, the military serves as a stabilizing force, not just for warding off aggression of neighboring states but for internal security concerns. Having a sizable military force is fairly beneficial for this region of the world as militaries do more than just fight wars in Africa, they provide some much needed infrastructure and services as well. For example, these armies play significant roles in regional peace operations, disaster relief, and crisis management. Considering this, these armies are a central pillar in maintaining society as well as the balance of power within the continent, and maybe even beyond. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest militaries on the African continent.
To determine the countries with the largest military forces in Africa, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.
Here is a look at the armies with the most military personnel on the African continent:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economic. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.
38. Benin
- Total military personnel: 4,750
- Active personnel: 4,750
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 14,219,908
- Fit-for-service: 3,085,720
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Benin has a total of 3 aircraft and 150 military vehicles.
37. Liberia
- Total military personnel: 7,000
- Active personnel: 1,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total population: 5,358,483
- Fit-for-service: 1,938,211
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Liberia has 325 military vehicles and no military aircraft to speak of.
36. Gabon
- Total military personnel: 7,300
- Active personnel: 4,800
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 2,500
- Total population: 2,397,368
- Fit-for-service: 520,229
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Gabon has a total of 24 aircraft and 848 military vehicles (including 28 MLRS units).
35. Central African Republic
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Active personnel: 10,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 1,000
- Total population: 5,552,228
- Fit-for-service: 1,232,595
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Central African Republic has a total of 6 aircraft and 228 military vehicles.
34. Republic of the Congo
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Active personnel: 8,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 2,500
- Total population: 5,677,493
- Fit-for-service: 1,260,403
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Republic of the Congo has a total of 14 aircraft and 519 military vehicles (including 32 tanks and 72 MLRS units).
33. Sierra Leone
- Total military personnel: 13,000
- Active personnel: 13,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 8,908,040
- Fit-for-service: 1,175,861
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Sierra Leone has a total of 4 aircraft and 100 military vehicles.
32. Mozambique
- Total military personnel: 14,200
- Active personnel: 11,200
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 3,000
- Total population: 32,513,805
- Fit-for-service: 7,575,717
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Mozambique has a total of 21 aircraft and 872 military vehicles (including 60 tanks and 12 MLRS units).
31. Ghana
- Total military personnel: 15,500
- Active personnel: 15,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 33,846,114
- Fit-for-service: 9,747,681
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Ghana has a total of 20 aircraft and 1,656 military vehicles (including 15 MLRS units).
30. Zambia
- Total military personnel: 16,350
- Active personnel: 15,150
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 1,200
- Total population: 20,216,029
- Fit-for-service: 4,022,990
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Zambia has a total of 99 aircraft and 506 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 35 MLRS units).
29. Burkina Faso
- Total military personnel: 16,500
- Active personnel: 12,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 4,500
- Total population: 22,489,126
- Fit-for-service: 5,914,640
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Burkina Faso has a total of 21 aircraft and 1,112 military vehicles (including 5 MLRS units).
28. Somalia
- Total military personnel: 17,000
- Active personnel: 15,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Total population: 12,693,796
- Fit-for-service: 1,751,744
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Somalia has a total of 0 aircraft and 1,856 military vehicles.
27. Senegal
- Total military personnel: 17,000
- Active personnel: 17,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 18,384,660
- Fit-for-service: 3,989,471
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Senegal has a total of 39 aircraft and 1,104 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units).
26. Namibia
- Total military personnel: 18,000
- Active personnel: 13,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 2,777,232
- Fit-for-service: 397,144
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Namibia has a total of 32 aircraft and 2,674 military vehicles (including 7 tanks and 7 MLRS units).
25. Botswana
- Total military personnel: 21,000
- Active personnel: 21,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 2,417,596
- Fit-for-service: 609,234
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Botswana has a total of 46 aircraft and 587 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 20 MLRS units).
24. Madagascar
- Total military personnel: 21,600
- Active personnel: 13,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 8,100
- Total population: 28,812,195
- Fit-for-service: 7,779,293
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Madagascar has a total of 5 aircraft and 232 military vehicles (including 12 tanks).
23. Ivory Coast
- Total military personnel: 27,500
- Active personnel: 22,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total population: 29,344,847
- Fit-for-service: 7,688,350
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Ivory Coast has a total of 9 aircraft and 476 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 6 MLRS units).
22. Niger
- Total military personnel: 30,000
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 25,396,840
- Fit-for-service: 5,104,765
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Niger has a total of 24 aircraft and 912 military vehicles.
21. Chad
- Total military personnel: 38,250
- Active personnel: 33,250
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 18,523,165
- Fit-for-service: 3,741,679
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Chad has a total of 41 aircraft and 1,568 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 21 MLRS units).
20. Mali
- Total military personnel: 44,800
- Active personnel: 40,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 4,800
- Total population: 21,359,722
- Fit-for-service: 4,165,146
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Mali has a total of 42 aircraft and 647 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 25 MLRS units).
19. Zimbabwe
- Total military personnel: 50,800
- Active personnel: 29,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 21,800
- Total population: 15,418,674
- Fit-for-service: 3,345,852
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Zimbabwe has a total of 90 aircraft and 2,412 military vehicles (including 20 tanks).
18. Cameroon
- Total military personnel: 52,500
- Active personnel: 40,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 12,500
- Total population: 30,135,732
- Fit-for-service: 6,057,282
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Cameroon has a total of 35 aircraft and 850 military vehicles (including 20 MLRS units).
17. Uganda
- Total military personnel: 55,000
- Active personnel: 45,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total population: 47,729,952
- Fit-for-service: 9,593,720
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Uganda has a total of 55 aircraft and 3,162 military vehicles (including 130 tanks and 12 MLRS units).
16. Kenya
- Total military personnel: 75,000
- Active personnel: 50,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total population: 57,052,004
- Fit-for-service: 13,749,533
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Kenya has a total of 158 aircraft and 4,856 military vehicles (including 188 tanks).
15. Tunisia
- Total military personnel: 101,800
- Active personnel: 89,800
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total population: 11,976,182
- Fit-for-service: 5,149,758
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Tunisia has a total of 155 aircraft and 6,400 military vehicles (including 140 tanks).
14. Mauritania
- Total military personnel: 102,540
- Active personnel: 31,540
- Reserves: 66,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 4,244,878
- Fit-for-service: 1,158,852
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Mauritania has a total of 24 aircraft and 1,000 military vehicles.
13. Tanzania
- Total military personnel: 113,500
- Active personnel: 27,000
- Reserves: 80,000
- Paramilitary forces: 6,500
- Total population: 65,642,682
- Fit-for-service: 6,498,626
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Tanzania has a total of 39 aircraft and 712 military vehicles (including 21 tanks.
12. Angola
- Total military personnel: 117,000
- Active personnel: 107,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total population: 35,981,281
- Fit-for-service: 3,598,128
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Angola has a total of 297 aircraft and 5,500 military vehicles (including 310 tanks and 123 MLRS units).
11. Libya
- Total military personnel: 132,000
- Active personnel: 32,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 7,252,573
- Fit-for-service: 3,241,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Libya has a total of 132 aircraft and 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 55 MLRS units).
10. South Africa
- Total military personnel: 150,585
- Active personnel: 71,235
- Reserves: 29,350
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 58,048,332
- Fit-for-service: 14,395,986
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145
Also considering these troops, South Africa has a total of 194 aircraft and 12,140 military vehicles (including 195 tanks and 101 MLRS units).
9. Ethiopia
- Total military personnel: 162,000
- Active personnel: 162,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 116,462,712
- Fit-for-service: 34,705,888
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Ethiopia has a total of 91 aircraft and 10,028 military vehicles (including 680 tanks and 79 MLRS units).
8. South Sudan
- Total military personnel: 185,000
- Active personnel: 185,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 12,118,379
- Fit-for-service: 3,877,881
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145
Also considering these troops, South Sudan has a total of 16 aircraft and 1,920 military vehicles (including 55 tanks and 10 MLRS units).
7. Sudan
- Total military personnel: 194,500
- Active personnel: 92,000
- Reserves: 85,000
- Paramilitary forces: 17,500
- Total population: 49,197,555
- Fit-for-service: 16,677,971
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Sudan has a total of 170 aircraft and 3,648 military vehicles (including 233 tanks and 343 MLRS units).
6. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Total military personnel: 207,580
- Active personnel: 166,580
- Reserves: 31,000
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total population: 111,859,928
- Fit-for-service: 30,425,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Democratic Republic of Congo has a total of 46 aircraft and 458 military vehicles (including 210 tanks and 50 MLRS units).
5. Eritrea
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Active personnel: 120,000
- Reserves: 130,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 6,274,796
- Fit-for-service: 1,581,249
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Eritrea has a total of 20 aircraft and 3,512 military vehicles (including 1,756 tanks and 219 MLRS units).
4. Nigeria
- Total military personnel: 280,000
- Active personnel: 230,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 230,842,743
- Fit-for-service: 88,181,928
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Nigeria has a total of 147 aircraft and 6,404 military vehicles (including 343 tanks and 37 MLRS units).
3. Morocco
- Total military personnel: 395,800
- Active personnel: 195,800
- Reserves: 150,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 37,067,420
- Fit-for-service: 15,123,507
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Morocco has a total of 255 aircraft and 13,710 military vehicles (including 1,564 tanks and 208 MLRS units).
2. Algeria
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Active personnel: 325,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 44,758,398
- Fit-for-service: 18,261,426
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Algeria has a total of 605 aircraft and 35,990 military vehicles (including 1,632 tanks and 236 MLRS units).
1. Egypt
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Active personnel: 440,000
- Reserves: 480,000
- Paramilitary forces: 300,000
- Total population: 109,546,720
- Fit-for-service: 37,684,072
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
Also considering these troops, Egypt has a total of 1,080 aircraft and 77,596 military vehicles (including 5,340 tanks and 1,119 MLRS units).
