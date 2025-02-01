This Is the Largest Standing Army on the African Continent Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

In many African nations, the military serves as a stabilizing force, not just for warding off aggression of neighboring states but for internal security concerns. Having a sizable military force is fairly beneficial for this region of the world as militaries do more than just fight wars in Africa, they provide some much needed infrastructure and services as well. For example, these armies play significant roles in regional peace operations, disaster relief, and crisis management. Considering this, these armies are a central pillar in maintaining society as well as the balance of power within the continent, and maybe even beyond. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest militaries on the African continent.

To determine the countries with the largest military forces in Africa, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Here is a look at the armies with the most military personnel on the African continent:

Why Are We Covering This?

Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economic. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Benin

Total military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Active personnel: 4,750

4,750 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 14,219,908

14,219,908 Fit-for-service: 3,085,720

3,085,720 Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Benin has a total of 3 aircraft and 150 military vehicles.

37. Liberia

Total military personnel: 7,000

7,000 Active personnel: 1,500

1,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total population: 5,358,483

5,358,483 Fit-for-service: 1,938,211

1,938,211 Military strength score and world rank: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Liberia has 325 military vehicles and no military aircraft to speak of.

36. Gabon

Total military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Active personnel: 4,800

4,800 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 2,500

2,500 Total population: 2,397,368

2,397,368 Fit-for-service: 520,229

520,229 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Gabon has a total of 24 aircraft and 848 military vehicles (including 28 MLRS units).

35. Central African Republic

Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Active personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 1,000

1,000 Total population: 5,552,228

5,552,228 Fit-for-service: 1,232,595

1,232,595 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Central African Republic has a total of 6 aircraft and 228 military vehicles.

34. Republic of the Congo

Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Active personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 2,500

2,500 Total population: 5,677,493

5,677,493 Fit-for-service: 1,260,403

1,260,403 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Republic of the Congo has a total of 14 aircraft and 519 military vehicles (including 32 tanks and 72 MLRS units).

33. Sierra Leone

Total military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Active personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 8,908,040

8,908,040 Fit-for-service: 1,175,861

1,175,861 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Sierra Leone has a total of 4 aircraft and 100 military vehicles.

32. Mozambique

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 14,200

14,200 Active personnel: 11,200

11,200 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 3,000

3,000 Total population: 32,513,805

32,513,805 Fit-for-service: 7,575,717

7,575,717 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Mozambique has a total of 21 aircraft and 872 military vehicles (including 60 tanks and 12 MLRS units).

31. Ghana

Total military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Active personnel: 15,500

15,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 33,846,114

33,846,114 Fit-for-service: 9,747,681

9,747,681 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Ghana has a total of 20 aircraft and 1,656 military vehicles (including 15 MLRS units).

30. Zambia

Tsidoti / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 16,350

16,350 Active personnel: 15,150

15,150 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 1,200

1,200 Total population: 20,216,029

20,216,029 Fit-for-service: 4,022,990

4,022,990 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Zambia has a total of 99 aircraft and 506 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 35 MLRS units).

29. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total military personnel: 16,500

16,500 Active personnel: 12,000

12,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 4,500

4,500 Total population: 22,489,126

22,489,126 Fit-for-service: 5,914,640

5,914,640 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Burkina Faso has a total of 21 aircraft and 1,112 military vehicles (including 5 MLRS units).

28. Somalia

Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Active personnel: 15,000

15,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total population: 12,693,796

12,693,796 Fit-for-service: 1,751,744

1,751,744 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Somalia has a total of 0 aircraft and 1,856 military vehicles.

27. Senegal

Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Active personnel: 17,000

17,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 18,384,660

18,384,660 Fit-for-service: 3,989,471

3,989,471 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Senegal has a total of 39 aircraft and 1,104 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units).

26. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 18,000

18,000 Active personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 2,777,232

2,777,232 Fit-for-service: 397,144

397,144 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Namibia has a total of 32 aircraft and 2,674 military vehicles (including 7 tanks and 7 MLRS units).

25. Botswana

Total military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Active personnel: 21,000

21,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 2,417,596

2,417,596 Fit-for-service: 609,234

609,234 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Botswana has a total of 46 aircraft and 587 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 20 MLRS units).

24. Madagascar

Total military personnel: 21,600

21,600 Active personnel: 13,500

13,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 8,100

8,100 Total population: 28,812,195

28,812,195 Fit-for-service: 7,779,293

7,779,293 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Madagascar has a total of 5 aircraft and 232 military vehicles (including 12 tanks).

23. Ivory Coast

Total military personnel: 27,500

27,500 Active personnel: 22,000

22,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total population: 29,344,847

29,344,847 Fit-for-service: 7,688,350

7,688,350 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Ivory Coast has a total of 9 aircraft and 476 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 6 MLRS units).

22. Niger

Total military personnel: 30,000

30,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 25,396,840

25,396,840 Fit-for-service: 5,104,765

5,104,765 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Niger has a total of 24 aircraft and 912 military vehicles.

21. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 38,250

38,250 Active personnel: 33,250

33,250 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 18,523,165

18,523,165 Fit-for-service: 3,741,679

3,741,679 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Chad has a total of 41 aircraft and 1,568 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 21 MLRS units).

20. Mali

Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 44,800

44,800 Active personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 4,800

4,800 Total population: 21,359,722

21,359,722 Fit-for-service: 4,165,146

4,165,146 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Mali has a total of 42 aircraft and 647 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 25 MLRS units).

19. Zimbabwe

EA / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 50,800

50,800 Active personnel: 29,000

29,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 21,800

21,800 Total population: 15,418,674

15,418,674 Fit-for-service: 3,345,852

3,345,852 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Zimbabwe has a total of 90 aircraft and 2,412 military vehicles (including 20 tanks).

18. Cameroon

Total military personnel: 52,500

52,500 Active personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 12,500

12,500 Total population: 30,135,732

30,135,732 Fit-for-service: 6,057,282

6,057,282 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Cameroon has a total of 35 aircraft and 850 military vehicles (including 20 MLRS units).

17. Uganda

Total military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 45,000

45,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total population: 47,729,952

47,729,952 Fit-for-service: 9,593,720

9,593,720 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Uganda has a total of 55 aircraft and 3,162 military vehicles (including 130 tanks and 12 MLRS units).

16. Kenya

yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 75,000

75,000 Active personnel: 50,000

50,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total population: 57,052,004

57,052,004 Fit-for-service: 13,749,533

13,749,533 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Kenya has a total of 158 aircraft and 4,856 military vehicles (including 188 tanks).

15. Tunisia

njnationalguard / Flickr

Total military personnel: 101,800

101,800 Active personnel: 89,800

89,800 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total population: 11,976,182

11,976,182 Fit-for-service: 5,149,758

5,149,758 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Tunisia has a total of 155 aircraft and 6,400 military vehicles (including 140 tanks).

14. Mauritania

Total military personnel: 102,540

102,540 Active personnel: 31,540

31,540 Reserves: 66,000

66,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 4,244,878

4,244,878 Fit-for-service: 1,158,852

1,158,852 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Mauritania has a total of 24 aircraft and 1,000 military vehicles.

13. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 113,500

113,500 Active personnel: 27,000

27,000 Reserves: 80,000

80,000 Paramilitary forces: 6,500

6,500 Total population: 65,642,682

65,642,682 Fit-for-service: 6,498,626

6,498,626 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Tanzania has a total of 39 aircraft and 712 military vehicles (including 21 tanks.

12. Angola

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 117,000

117,000 Active personnel: 107,000

107,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total population: 35,981,281

35,981,281 Fit-for-service: 3,598,128

3,598,128 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Angola has a total of 297 aircraft and 5,500 military vehicles (including 310 tanks and 123 MLRS units).

11. Libya

Eddeb / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Active personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total population: 7,252,573

7,252,573 Fit-for-service: 3,241,900

3,241,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Libya has a total of 132 aircraft and 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 55 MLRS units).

10. South Africa

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military personnel: 150,585

150,585 Active personnel: 71,235

71,235 Reserves: 29,350

29,350 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 58,048,332

58,048,332 Fit-for-service: 14,395,986

14,395,986 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

Also considering these troops, South Africa has a total of 194 aircraft and 12,140 military vehicles (including 195 tanks and 101 MLRS units).

9. Ethiopia

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Active personnel: 162,000

162,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 116,462,712

116,462,712 Fit-for-service: 34,705,888

34,705,888 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Ethiopia has a total of 91 aircraft and 10,028 military vehicles (including 680 tanks and 79 MLRS units).

8. South Sudan

Total military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Active personnel: 185,000

185,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 12,118,379

12,118,379 Fit-for-service: 3,877,881

3,877,881 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

Also considering these troops, South Sudan has a total of 16 aircraft and 1,920 military vehicles (including 55 tanks and 10 MLRS units).

7. Sudan

David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 194,500

194,500 Active personnel: 92,000

92,000 Reserves: 85,000

85,000 Paramilitary forces: 17,500

17,500 Total population: 49,197,555

49,197,555 Fit-for-service: 16,677,971

16,677,971 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Sudan has a total of 170 aircraft and 3,648 military vehicles (including 233 tanks and 343 MLRS units).

6. Democratic Republic of Congo

Total military personnel: 207,580

207,580 Active personnel: 166,580

166,580 Reserves: 31,000

31,000 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total population: 111,859,928

111,859,928 Fit-for-service: 30,425,900

30,425,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Democratic Republic of Congo has a total of 46 aircraft and 458 military vehicles (including 210 tanks and 50 MLRS units).

5. Eritrea

Merhawie / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 120,000

120,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 6,274,796

6,274,796 Fit-for-service: 1,581,249

1,581,249 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Eritrea has a total of 20 aircraft and 3,512 military vehicles (including 1,756 tanks and 219 MLRS units).

4. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Active personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 230,842,743

230,842,743 Fit-for-service: 88,181,928

88,181,928 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Nigeria has a total of 147 aircraft and 6,404 military vehicles (including 343 tanks and 37 MLRS units).

3. Morocco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 395,800

395,800 Active personnel: 195,800

195,800 Reserves: 150,000

150,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 37,067,420

37,067,420 Fit-for-service: 15,123,507

15,123,507 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Morocco has a total of 255 aircraft and 13,710 military vehicles (including 1,564 tanks and 208 MLRS units).

2. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Active personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 44,758,398

44,758,398 Fit-for-service: 18,261,426

18,261,426 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Algeria has a total of 605 aircraft and 35,990 military vehicles (including 1,632 tanks and 236 MLRS units).

1. Egypt

Courtesy of Egyptian Military Academy via Facebook

Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary forces: 300,000

300,000 Total population: 109,546,720

109,546,720 Fit-for-service: 37,684,072

37,684,072 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

Also considering these troops, Egypt has a total of 1,080 aircraft and 77,596 military vehicles (including 5,340 tanks and 1,119 MLRS units).

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s made it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!