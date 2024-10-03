Military

Russia Maintains Tank Supremacy in Asia, China Falls Short

rusm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • Russia’s tank army of more than 14,000 units vastly outguns any other nation on the Asian continent
  • The buildup of Russia’s tank army is largely attributed to Soviet military doctrine that Russia continues to this day
  • There are a number of other nations on the Asian continent with formidable tank armies as well, like India and South Korea
With over 14,000 tanks at its disposal, Russia is at the top of the heap in terms of tank supremacy on the Asian continent. The sheer number of tanks is not the only factor that makes this army formidable; the fact that many of these tanks outclass their foreign counterparts technologically plays into the calculus as well. (Modern era tanks: the latest generation.)

The buildup of this impressive army is largely attributed to Soviet military doctrine that Russia has continued to this day. Russia controls more contiguous land than any other nation on the planet, and it’s necessary to have a massive tank army to defend this.

Russia’s neighbors, like North Korea and China, also boast fairly formidable tank armies as well. China’s recent push for military modernization on all fronts has helped in terms of the buildup of its own tank army, but it still falls short to both Russia and North Korea.

What Russia and China have in modernization, North Korea is severely lacking in. While North Korea might have more tanks than China, these tanks are dated to say the least. (Ukraine is destroying thousands of these Russian tanks.)

There are a number of other nations on the Asian continent with formidable tank armies as well, like India and South Korea. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the largest tank forces on the continent.

To identify the Asian countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any tanks in their arsenal were excluded.

Here is a look at the Asian countries with the largest tank armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

Globe map focused on China. Russia Globe map focused on Russia. Close up map China. Close up map Russia. Globus with Asia and Russian Federation.
Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

42. Philippines

Type 97 ShinHoTo Chi-Ha - Vict... by Alan Wilson
Type 97 ShinHoTo Chi-Ha - Vict... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Total number of tanks: 10
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 301
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,562
  • Active duty military personnel: 150,000
  • Military strength score: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

41. Malaysia

Kistara / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 48
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 196
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 36
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,965
  • Active duty military personnel: 113,000
  • Military strength score: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

40. Yemen

Ahmet Akman31 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 55
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 26
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 13
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,800
  • Active duty military personnel: 66,700
  • Military strength score: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

39. Tajikistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 80
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 90
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 45
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,650
  • Active duty military personnel: 9,500
  • Military strength score: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

38. Qatar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 99
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 58
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,544
  • Active duty military personnel: 66,550
  • Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

37. Laos

Chaoborus / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 130
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 127
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 64
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,880
  • Active duty military personnel: 100,000
  • Military strength score: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

36. Oman

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 154
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 165
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,019
  • Active duty military personnel: 42,600
  • Military strength score: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

35. Singapore

Jonathan G. Seow H. C. / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 170
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 137
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,318
  • Active duty military personnel: 51,000
  • Military strength score: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

34. Bahrain

Waving flag of Bahrain in white background. Bahrain flag for independence day. The symbol of the state on wavy fabric.
Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com
  • Total number of tanks: 180
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 64
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,598
  • Active duty military personnel: 18,400
  • Military strength score: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

33. Sri Lanka

Chamal Pathirana / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 182
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 175
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 32
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,708
  • Active duty military personnel: 346,000
  • Military strength score: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

32. Lebanon

DAVID HOLT / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 204
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 458
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 30
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,522
  • Active duty military personnel: 60,000
  • Military strength score: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

31. Kyrgyzstan

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 215
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 370
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 36
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,772
  • Active duty military personnel: 23,000
  • Military strength score: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

30. Armenia

Jonj7490 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 221
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 182
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 100
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 736
  • Active duty military personnel: 57,500
  • Military strength score: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

29. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 235
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 267
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 82
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,256
  • Active duty military personnel: 55,000
  • Military strength score: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

28. Uzbekistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 270
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 83
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 143
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,526
  • Active duty military personnel: 48,000
  • Military strength score: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

27. Kazakhstan

Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... by Andrey Korchagin
Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Total number of tanks: 300
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 696
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 407
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,012
  • Active duty military personnel: 110,000
  • Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

26. Indonesia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 313
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 567
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 63
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,604
  • Active duty military personnel: 400,000
  • Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

25. Bangladesh

Nafis Fuad Ayon / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 320
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 464
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 71
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,100
  • Active duty military personnel: 163,000
  • Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

24. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 322
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 240
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 497
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,094
  • Active duty military personnel: 221,000
  • Military strength score: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

23. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 354
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 282
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 162
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 12,253
  • Active duty military personnel: 65,000
  • Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

22. Kuwait

Upgraded Chieftain MBT. Elving... by Alan Wilson
Upgraded Chieftain MBT. Elving... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Total number of tanks: 367
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 74
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 27
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,409
  • Active duty military personnel: 72,000
  • Military strength score: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

21. Mongolia

101561334@N08 / Flickr
  • Total number of tanks: 470
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 150
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 120
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,600
  • Active duty military personnel: 35,000
  • Military strength score: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

20. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total number of tanks: 518
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 653
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,662
  • Active duty military personnel: 247,150
  • Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

19. Thailand

2006.09.20-DSC_0484 by John Berns
2006.09.20-DSC_0484 (CC BY 2.0) by John Berns
  • Total number of tanks: 648
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 639
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 26
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 14,040
  • Active duty military personnel: 360,850
  • Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

18. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total number of tanks: 680
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 530
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 160
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,312
  • Active duty military personnel: 36,500
  • Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

17. Myanmar

Tank - People Protesting - Central Bank - Yangon by Maung Sun
Tank - People Protesting - Central Bank - Yangon (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Maung Sun
  • Total number of tanks: 705
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,083
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 586
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,139
  • Active duty military personnel: 150,000
  • Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

16. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 848
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,727
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 425
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 39,872
  • Active duty military personnel: 193,000
  • Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

15. Azerbaijan

Exercise Saber Guardian 2016 by U.S. Army Europe
Exercise Saber Guardian 2016 (Public Domain) by U.S. Army Europe
  • Total number of tanks: 920
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 594
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 218
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 29,312
  • Active duty military personnel: 126,400
  • Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

14. Taiwan

M41 Walker Bulldog (M41A2 or A... by Rutger van der Maar
M41 Walker Bulldog (M41A2 or A... (CC BY 2.0) by Rutger van der Maar
  • Total number of tanks: 1,010
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,420
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 223
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,868
  • Active duty military personnel: 215,000
  • Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

13. Jordan

Jordan+tanks | Light &#039;em Up
Public Domain / marine_corps / Flickr
  • Total number of tanks: 1,365
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 283
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 88
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 24,148
  • Active duty military personnel: 100,500
  • Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

12. Israel

Merkava (Chariot) | Israeli Merkava tank on presentation
Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total number of tanks: 1,370
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 950
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 150
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 43,407
  • Active duty military personnel: 170,000
  • Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

11. Saudi Arabia

Operation Desert Storm by Lietmotiv
Operation Desert Storm (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Lietmotiv
  • Total number of tanks: 1,485
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,253
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 490
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 20,694
  • Active duty military personnel: 257,000
  • Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

10. Iran

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 1,996
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,630
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 775
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,765
  • Active duty military personnel: 610,000
  • Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

9. Vietnam

Tank by Chris Feser
Tank (CC BY 2.0) by Chris Feser
  • Total number of tanks: 2,029
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 880
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 450
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,578
  • Active duty military personnel: 600,000
  • Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

8. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total number of tanks: 2,231
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,785
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 286
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 55,104
  • Active duty military personnel: 355,200
  • Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

7. South Korea

Public Domain / 101561334@N08 / Flickr
  • Total number of tanks: 2,501
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 8,052
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 581
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 66,492
  • Active duty military personnel: 600,000
  • Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

6. Syria

ciagov / Flickr
  • Total number of tanks: 2,720
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,695
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 614
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 14,550
  • Active duty military personnel: 170,000
  • Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

5. Pakistan

Sherman Mark 5 Tank at Ajni Sq... by Ganesh Dhamodkar
Sherman Mark 5 Tank at Ajni Sq... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ganesh Dhamodkar
  • Total number of tanks: 3,742
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,990
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 602
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 50,523
  • Active duty military personnel: 654,000
  • Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

4. India

abhisheklegit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total number of tanks: 4,614
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,383
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 702
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 151,248
  • Active duty military personnel: 1,455,550
  • Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

3. China

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images
  • Total number of tanks: 5,000
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 5,284
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,180
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 174,300
  • Active duty military personnel: 2,035,000
  • Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

2. North Korea

Carla Antonini / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 5,845
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 9,000
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2,920
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 24,696
  • Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000
  • Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

1. Russia

rusm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Total number of tanks: 14,777
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 14,564
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,065
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 161,382
  • Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000
  • Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

