Russia Maintains Tank Supremacy in Asia, China Falls Short rusm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Russia’s tank army of more than 14,000 units vastly outguns any other nation on the Asian continent

The buildup of Russia’s tank army is largely attributed to Soviet military doctrine that Russia continues to this day

There are a number of other nations on the Asian continent with formidable tank armies as well, like India and South Korea

With over 14,000 tanks at its disposal, Russia is at the top of the heap in terms of tank supremacy on the Asian continent. The sheer number of tanks is not the only factor that makes this army formidable; the fact that many of these tanks outclass their foreign counterparts technologically plays into the calculus as well. (Modern era tanks: the latest generation.)

The buildup of this impressive army is largely attributed to Soviet military doctrine that Russia has continued to this day. Russia controls more contiguous land than any other nation on the planet, and it’s necessary to have a massive tank army to defend this.

Russia’s neighbors, like North Korea and China, also boast fairly formidable tank armies as well. China’s recent push for military modernization on all fronts has helped in terms of the buildup of its own tank army, but it still falls short to both Russia and North Korea.

What Russia and China have in modernization, North Korea is severely lacking in. While North Korea might have more tanks than China, these tanks are dated to say the least. (Ukraine is destroying thousands of these Russian tanks.)

There are a number of other nations on the Asian continent with formidable tank armies as well, like India and South Korea. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the largest tank forces on the continent.

To identify the Asian countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any tanks in their arsenal were excluded.

Here is a look at the Asian countries with the largest tank armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

42. Philippines

Total number of tanks: 10

10 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 301

301 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,562

7,562 Active duty military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Military strength score: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

41. Malaysia

Kistara / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 48

48 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 196

196 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 36

36 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,965

13,965 Active duty military personnel: 113,000

113,000 Military strength score: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

40. Yemen

Ahmet Akman31 / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 55

55 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 26

26 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 13

13 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,800

4,800 Active duty military personnel: 66,700

66,700 Military strength score: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

39. Tajikistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 80

80 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 90

90 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 45

45 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,650

4,650 Active duty military personnel: 9,500

9,500 Military strength score: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

38. Qatar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 99

99 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 58

58 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,544

5,544 Active duty military personnel: 66,550

66,550 Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

37. Laos

Chaoborus / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 130

130 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 127

127 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 64

64 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,880

1,880 Active duty military personnel: 100,000

100,000 Military strength score: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

36. Oman

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 154

154 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 165

165 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,019

5,019 Active duty military personnel: 42,600

42,600 Military strength score: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

35. Singapore

Jonathan G. Seow H. C. / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 170

170 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 137

137 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,318

8,318 Active duty military personnel: 51,000

51,000 Military strength score: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

34. Bahrain

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Total number of tanks: 180

180 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 64

64 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,598

2,598 Active duty military personnel: 18,400

18,400 Military strength score: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

33. Sri Lanka

Chamal Pathirana / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 182

182 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 175

175 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 32

32 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,708

3,708 Active duty military personnel: 346,000

346,000 Military strength score: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

32. Lebanon

DAVID HOLT / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 204

204 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 458

458 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 30

30 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,522

4,522 Active duty military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Military strength score: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

31. Kyrgyzstan

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 215

215 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 370

370 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 36

36 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,772

2,772 Active duty military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Military strength score: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

30. Armenia

Jonj7490 / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 221

221 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 182

182 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 100

100 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 736

736 Active duty military personnel: 57,500

57,500 Military strength score: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

29. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 235

235 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 267

267 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 82

82 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,256

5,256 Active duty military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Military strength score: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

28. Uzbekistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 270

270 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 83

83 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 143

143 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,526

5,526 Active duty military personnel: 48,000

48,000 Military strength score: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

27. Kazakhstan

Total number of tanks: 300

300 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 696

696 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 407

407 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,012

6,012 Active duty military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

26. Indonesia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 313

313 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 567

567 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 63

63 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,604

11,604 Active duty military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

25. Bangladesh

Nafis Fuad Ayon / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 320

320 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 464

464 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 71

71 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,100

13,100 Active duty military personnel: 163,000

163,000 Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

24. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 322

322 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 240

240 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 497

497 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,094

4,094 Active duty military personnel: 221,000

221,000 Military strength score: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

23. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 354

354 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 282

282 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 162

162 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 12,253

12,253 Active duty military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

22. Kuwait

Total number of tanks: 367

367 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 74

74 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 27

27 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,409

4,409 Active duty military personnel: 72,000

72,000 Military strength score: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

21. Mongolia

101561334@N08 / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 470

470 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 150

150 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 120

120 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,600

3,600 Active duty military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Military strength score: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

20. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 518

518 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 653

653 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54

54 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,662

37,662 Active duty military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

19. Thailand

Total number of tanks: 648

648 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 639

639 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 26

26 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 14,040

14,040 Active duty military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

18. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 680

680 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 530

530 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 160

160 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,312

8,312 Active duty military personnel: 36,500

36,500 Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

17. Myanmar

Total number of tanks: 705

705 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,083

2,083 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 586

586 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,139

8,139 Active duty military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

16. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 848

848 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,727

1,727 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 425

425 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 39,872

39,872 Active duty military personnel: 193,000

193,000 Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

15. Azerbaijan

Total number of tanks: 920

920 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 594

594 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 218

218 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 29,312

29,312 Active duty military personnel: 126,400

126,400 Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

14. Taiwan

Total number of tanks: 1,010

1,010 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,420

1,420 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 223

223 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,868

19,868 Active duty military personnel: 215,000

215,000 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

13. Jordan

Public Domain / marine_corps / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 283

283 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 88

88 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 24,148

24,148 Active duty military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

12. Israel

Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 950

950 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 150

150 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 43,407

43,407 Active duty military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

11. Saudi Arabia

Total number of tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,253

3,253 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 490

490 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 20,694

20,694 Active duty military personnel: 257,000

257,000 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

10. Iran

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,630

2,630 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 775

775 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,765

65,765 Active duty military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

9. Vietnam

Total number of tanks: 2,029

2,029 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 880

880 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 450

450 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,578

18,578 Active duty military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

8. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,785

2,785 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 286

286 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 55,104

55,104 Active duty military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

7. South Korea

Public Domain / 101561334@N08 / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 8,052

8,052 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 581

581 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 66,492

66,492 Active duty military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

6. Syria

ciagov / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,695

2,695 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 614

614 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 14,550

14,550 Active duty military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

5. Pakistan

Total number of tanks: 3,742

3,742 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,990

3,990 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 602

602 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 50,523

50,523 Active duty military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

4. India

abhisheklegit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 4,614

4,614 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,383

3,383 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 702

702 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 151,248

151,248 Active duty military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

3. China

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 5,000

5,000 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 5,284

5,284 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,180

3,180 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 174,300

174,300 Active duty military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

2. North Korea

Carla Antonini / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 5,845

5,845 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 9,000

9,000 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2,920

2,920 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 24,696

24,696 Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

1. Russia

rusm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 14,777

14,777 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 14,564

14,564 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,065

3,065 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 161,382

161,382 Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

