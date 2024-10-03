Russia Maintains Tank Supremacy in Asia, China Falls Short

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- Russia’s tank army of more than 14,000 units vastly outguns any other nation on the Asian continent
- The buildup of Russia’s tank army is largely attributed to Soviet military doctrine that Russia continues to this day
- There are a number of other nations on the Asian continent with formidable tank armies as well, like India and South Korea
With over 14,000 tanks at its disposal, Russia is at the top of the heap in terms of tank supremacy on the Asian continent. The sheer number of tanks is not the only factor that makes this army formidable; the fact that many of these tanks outclass their foreign counterparts technologically plays into the calculus as well. (Modern era tanks: the latest generation.)
The buildup of this impressive army is largely attributed to Soviet military doctrine that Russia has continued to this day. Russia controls more contiguous land than any other nation on the planet, and it’s necessary to have a massive tank army to defend this.
Russia’s neighbors, like North Korea and China, also boast fairly formidable tank armies as well. China’s recent push for military modernization on all fronts has helped in terms of the buildup of its own tank army, but it still falls short to both Russia and North Korea.
What Russia and China have in modernization, North Korea is severely lacking in. While North Korea might have more tanks than China, these tanks are dated to say the least. (Ukraine is destroying thousands of these Russian tanks.)
There are a number of other nations on the Asian continent with formidable tank armies as well, like India and South Korea. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the largest tank forces on the continent.
To identify the Asian countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any tanks in their arsenal were excluded.
Here is a look at the Asian countries with the largest tank armies:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.
42. Philippines
- Total number of tanks: 10
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 301
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,562
- Active duty military personnel: 150,000
- Military strength score: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145
41. Malaysia
- Total number of tanks: 48
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 196
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 36
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,965
- Active duty military personnel: 113,000
- Military strength score: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145
40. Yemen
- Total number of tanks: 55
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 26
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 13
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,800
- Active duty military personnel: 66,700
- Military strength score: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145
39. Tajikistan
- Total number of tanks: 80
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 90
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 45
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,650
- Active duty military personnel: 9,500
- Military strength score: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145
38. Qatar
- Total number of tanks: 99
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 58
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,544
- Active duty military personnel: 66,550
- Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145
37. Laos
- Total number of tanks: 130
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 127
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 64
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,880
- Active duty military personnel: 100,000
- Military strength score: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145
36. Oman
- Total number of tanks: 154
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 165
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,019
- Active duty military personnel: 42,600
- Military strength score: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145
35. Singapore
- Total number of tanks: 170
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 137
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,318
- Active duty military personnel: 51,000
- Military strength score: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145
34. Bahrain
- Total number of tanks: 180
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 64
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,598
- Active duty military personnel: 18,400
- Military strength score: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145
33. Sri Lanka
- Total number of tanks: 182
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 175
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 32
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,708
- Active duty military personnel: 346,000
- Military strength score: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145
32. Lebanon
- Total number of tanks: 204
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 458
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 30
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,522
- Active duty military personnel: 60,000
- Military strength score: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145
31. Kyrgyzstan
- Total number of tanks: 215
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 370
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 36
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,772
- Active duty military personnel: 23,000
- Military strength score: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145
30. Armenia
- Total number of tanks: 221
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 182
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 100
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 736
- Active duty military personnel: 57,500
- Military strength score: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145
29. Georgia
- Total number of tanks: 235
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 267
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 82
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,256
- Active duty military personnel: 55,000
- Military strength score: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145
28. Uzbekistan
- Total number of tanks: 270
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 83
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 143
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,526
- Active duty military personnel: 48,000
- Military strength score: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145
27. Kazakhstan
- Total number of tanks: 300
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 696
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 407
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,012
- Active duty military personnel: 110,000
- Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145
26. Indonesia
- Total number of tanks: 313
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 567
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 63
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,604
- Active duty military personnel: 400,000
- Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
25. Bangladesh
- Total number of tanks: 320
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 464
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 71
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,100
- Active duty military personnel: 163,000
- Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145
24. Cambodia
- Total number of tanks: 322
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 240
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 497
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,094
- Active duty military personnel: 221,000
- Military strength score: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145
23. United Arab Emirates
- Total number of tanks: 354
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 282
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 162
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 12,253
- Active duty military personnel: 65,000
- Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
22. Kuwait
- Total number of tanks: 367
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 74
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 27
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,409
- Active duty military personnel: 72,000
- Military strength score: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145
21. Mongolia
- Total number of tanks: 470
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 150
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 120
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,600
- Active duty military personnel: 35,000
- Military strength score: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145
20. Japan
- Total number of tanks: 518
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 653
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,662
- Active duty military personnel: 247,150
- Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
19. Thailand
- Total number of tanks: 648
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 639
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 26
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 14,040
- Active duty military personnel: 360,850
- Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145
18. Turkmenistan
- Total number of tanks: 680
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 530
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 160
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,312
- Active duty military personnel: 36,500
- Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145
17. Myanmar
- Total number of tanks: 705
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,083
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 586
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,139
- Active duty military personnel: 150,000
- Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
16. Iraq
- Total number of tanks: 848
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,727
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 425
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 39,872
- Active duty military personnel: 193,000
- Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145
15. Azerbaijan
- Total number of tanks: 920
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 594
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 218
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 29,312
- Active duty military personnel: 126,400
- Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145
14. Taiwan
- Total number of tanks: 1,010
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,420
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 223
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,868
- Active duty military personnel: 215,000
- Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145
13. Jordan
- Total number of tanks: 1,365
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 283
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 88
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 24,148
- Active duty military personnel: 100,500
- Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
12. Israel
- Total number of tanks: 1,370
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 950
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 150
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 43,407
- Active duty military personnel: 170,000
- Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
11. Saudi Arabia
- Total number of tanks: 1,485
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,253
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 490
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 20,694
- Active duty military personnel: 257,000
- Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
10. Iran
- Total number of tanks: 1,996
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,630
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 775
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,765
- Active duty military personnel: 610,000
- Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
9. Vietnam
- Total number of tanks: 2,029
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 880
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 450
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,578
- Active duty military personnel: 600,000
- Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145
8. Turkey
- Total number of tanks: 2,231
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,785
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 286
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 55,104
- Active duty military personnel: 355,200
- Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
7. South Korea
- Total number of tanks: 2,501
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 8,052
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 581
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 66,492
- Active duty military personnel: 600,000
- Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
6. Syria
- Total number of tanks: 2,720
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,695
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 614
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 14,550
- Active duty military personnel: 170,000
- Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
5. Pakistan
- Total number of tanks: 3,742
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,990
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 602
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 50,523
- Active duty military personnel: 654,000
- Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
4. India
- Total number of tanks: 4,614
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,383
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 702
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 151,248
- Active duty military personnel: 1,455,550
- Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
3. China
- Total number of tanks: 5,000
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 5,284
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,180
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 174,300
- Active duty military personnel: 2,035,000
- Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
2. North Korea
- Total number of tanks: 5,845
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 9,000
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2,920
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 24,696
- Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000
- Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
1. Russia
- Total number of tanks: 14,777
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 14,564
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,065
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 161,382
- Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000
- Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
