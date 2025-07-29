China’s Tank Arsenal Tops Asia at 6,800, Outpaces Russia by Over 1,000 Units

Key Points
China ranks as the top dog in Asia for tank superiority, with the PLA fielding nearly 7,000 tanks
While Russia maintains the largest artillery arsenal in the world, it falls short of the Chinese in this aspect
This disparity might be explained by military doctrine or even production capacity
China ranks as the top dog in Asia for tank superiority, in sheer numbers at least. The PLA fields nearly 7,000 tanks that dwarf practically all of its neighbors. While Russia maintains the largest artillery arsenal in the world, it falls short of the Chinese in this aspect. Some might chalk this up to a divergence in military doctrine or even production capacity, but what is true is that China is the “Tank King” of Asia. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how Asian nations stack up in terms of their tank arsenals.
To identify the Asian countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without tanks were excluded.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest tank armies in Asia:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.
41. Philippines
- Total number of tanks: 10
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 306
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,878
- Active duty military personnel: 150,000
- Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the Philippines has 202 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft and 122 helicopters). The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 118.28 million.
40. Tajikistan
- Total number of tanks: 38
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 16
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 20
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,240
- Active duty military personnel: 9,500
- Military defense budget: $446,000,000 – #108 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Tajikistan has 25 military aircraft, most of which are helicopters. Tajikistan has 9,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.39 million.
39. Sri Lanka
- Total number of tanks: 44
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 96
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 28
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,190
- Active duty military personnel: 346,000
- Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Sri Lanka has 85 military aircraft (including 5 fighter aircraft and 55 helicopters). Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 21.98 million.
38. Malaysia
- Total number of tanks: 48
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 196
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 36
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,506
- Active duty military personnel: 113,000
- Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Malaysia has 135 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 45 helicopters). Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 34.56 million.
37. Qatar
- Total number of tanks: 99
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 58
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,024
- Active duty military personnel: 66,550
- Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 251 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.552 million.
36. Armenia
- Total number of tanks: 109
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 293
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 100
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,306
- Active duty military personnel: 57,500
- Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Armenia has 71 military aircraft (including 15 attack aircraft, 4 fighter aircraft, and 36 helicopters). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.977 million.
35. Lebanon
- Total number of tanks: 116
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 365
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 11
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,538
- Active duty military personnel: 60,000
- Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Lebanon has 80 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft and 68 helicopters). Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.364 million.
34. Georgia
- Total number of tanks: 123
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 188
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 42
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,392
- Active duty military personnel: 55,000
- Military defense budget: $495,629,055 – #105 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Georgia has 61 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft and 44 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.901 million.
33. Bahrain
- Total number of tanks: 150
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 64
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,764
- Active duty military personnel: 18,400
- Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Bahrain has 132 military aircraft (including 24 fighter aircraft and 80 helicopters). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.567 million.
32. Oman
- Total number of tanks: 150
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 164
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,084
- Active duty military personnel: 42,600
- Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Oman has 128 military aircraft (including 10 attack aircraft, 29 fighter aircraft, and 31 helicopters). Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.902 million.
31. Laos
- Total number of tanks: 160
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 127
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 64
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,380
- Active duty military personnel: 100,000
- Military defense budget: $135,000,000 – #138 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Laos has 33 military aircraft, most of which are helicopters. Laos has 100,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.954 million.
30. Singapore
- Total number of tanks: 170
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 137
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,998
- Active duty military personnel: 51,000
- Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Singapore has 230 military aircraft (including 100 fighter aircraft and 70 helicopters). Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.028 million.
29. Kyrgyzstan
- Total number of tanks: 215
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 199
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,686
- Active duty military personnel: 23,000
- Military defense budget: $221,800,000 – #130 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Kyrgyzstan has 7 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Kyrgyzstan has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.172 million.
28. Bangladesh
- Total number of tanks: 320
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 602
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 110
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,584
- Active duty military personnel: 163,000
- Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 214 military aircraft (including 42 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 168.70 million.
27. Indonesia
- Total number of tanks: 331
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 549
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 63
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 20,440
- Active duty military personnel: 400,000
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Indonesia has 459 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 214 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.56 million.
26. Uzbekistan
- Total number of tanks: 340
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 383
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 108
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,970
- Active duty military personnel: 48,000
- Military defense budget: $2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Uzbekistan has 192 military aircraft (including 13 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.52 million.
25. Kazakhstan
- Total number of tanks: 350
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 320
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 287
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,736
- Active duty military personnel: 110,000
- Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 198 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft, 63 fighter aircraft, and 65 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.26 million.
24. United Arab Emirates
- Total number of tanks: 354
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 264
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 49
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,707
- Active duty military personnel: 65,000
- Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 551 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 247 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.
23. Syria
- Total number of tanks: 365
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 731
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 204
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,148
- Active duty military personnel: 170,000
- Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.87 million.
22. Kuwait
- Total number of tanks: 367
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 74
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 27
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,636
- Active duty military personnel: 72,000
- Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 128 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.138 million.
21. Mongolia
- Total number of tanks: 420
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 500
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 130
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,560
- Active duty military personnel: 35,000
- Military defense budget: $165,110,000 – #135 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Mongolia has 7 military aircraft. Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.282 million.
20. Myanmar
- Total number of tanks: 445
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 305
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 180
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,980
- Active duty military personnel: 150,000
- Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 317 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 83 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.53 million.
19. Azerbaijan
- Total number of tanks: 497
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 848
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 268
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,642
- Active duty military personnel: 126,400
- Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.65 million.
18. Japan
- Total number of tanks: 521
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 629
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 31,964
- Active duty military personnel: 247,150
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.
17. Thailand
- Total number of tanks: 635
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 639
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 26
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,935
- Active duty military personnel: 360,850
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Thailand has 493 military aircraft (including 20 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 258 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.92 million.
16. Cambodia
- Total number of tanks: 644
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 460
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 463
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,627
- Active duty military personnel: 221,000
- Military defense budget: $860,000,000 – #92 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Cambodia has 25 military aircraft, most of which are helicopters. Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.06 million.
15. Turkmenistan
- Total number of tanks: 654
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 523
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 164
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,016
- Active duty military personnel: 36,500
- Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 91 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.744 million.
14. Saudi Arabia
- Total number of tanks: 840
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 799
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 321
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,040
- Active duty military personnel: 257,000
- Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.
13. Taiwan
- Total number of tanks: 888
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,848
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 234
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,921
- Active duty military personnel: 215,000
- Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.60 million.
12. Iraq
- Total number of tanks: 1,025
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1044
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 572
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,288
- Active duty military personnel: 193,000
- Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.
11. Israel
- Total number of tanks: 1,300
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 523
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 183
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 35,985
- Active duty military personnel: 170,000
- Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.
10. Vietnam
- Total number of tanks: 1,374
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 575
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 474
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,912
- Active duty military personnel: 600,000
- Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Vietnam has 246 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.76 million.
9. Jordan
- Total number of tanks: 1,458
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 438
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 56
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,624
- Active duty military personnel: 100,500
- Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 274 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 155 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.
8. Iran
- Total number of tanks: 1,713
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,462
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,517
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,825
- Active duty military personnel: 610,000
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.
7. South Korea
- Total number of tanks: 2,236
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 7,670
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 426
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 58,880
- Active duty military personnel: 600,000
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.
6. Turkey
- Total number of tanks: 2,238
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,745
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173
- Active duty military personnel: 355,200
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
5. Pakistan
- Total number of tanks: 2,627
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,291
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 600
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,516
- Active duty military personnel: 654,000
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.
4. India
- Total number of tanks: 4,201
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,075
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 264
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 148,594
- Active duty military personnel: 1,455,550
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.409 billion.
3. North Korea
- Total number of tanks: 4,344
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,000
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,500
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,288
- Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000
- Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.30 million.
2. Russia
- Total number of tanks: 5,750
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 13,673
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,005
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 131,527
- Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.
1. China
- Total number of tanks: 6,800
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,490
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2,750
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 144,017
- Active duty military personnel: 2,035,000
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.
