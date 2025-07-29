China’s Tank Arsenal Tops Asia at 6,800, Outpaces Russia by Over 1,000 Units Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points China ranks as the top dog in Asia for tank superiority, with the PLA fielding nearly 7,000 tanks

While Russia maintains the largest artillery arsenal in the world, it falls short of the Chinese in this aspect

This disparity might be explained by military doctrine or even production capacity

China ranks as the top dog in Asia for tank superiority, in sheer numbers at least. The PLA fields nearly 7,000 tanks that dwarf practically all of its neighbors. While Russia maintains the largest artillery arsenal in the world, it falls short of the Chinese in this aspect. Some might chalk this up to a divergence in military doctrine or even production capacity, but what is true is that China is the “Tank King” of Asia. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how Asian nations stack up in terms of their tank arsenals.

To identify the Asian countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without tanks were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest tank armies in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

41. Philippines

Total number of tanks: 10

10 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 306

306 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,878

11,878 Active duty military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

$4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Philippines has 202 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft and 122 helicopters). The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 118.28 million.

40. Tajikistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 38

38 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 16

16 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 20

20 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,240

1,240 Active duty military personnel: 9,500

9,500 Military defense budget: $446,000,000 – #108 out of 145

$446,000,000 – #108 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Tajikistan has 25 military aircraft, most of which are helicopters. Tajikistan has 9,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.39 million.

39. Sri Lanka

Chamal Pathirana / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 44

44 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 96

96 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 28

28 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,190

3,190 Active duty military personnel: 346,000

346,000 Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

$1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sri Lanka has 85 military aircraft (including 5 fighter aircraft and 55 helicopters). Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 21.98 million.

38. Malaysia

Kistara / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 48

48 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 196

196 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 36

36 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 13,506

13,506 Active duty military personnel: 113,000

113,000 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145

$4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Malaysia has 135 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 45 helicopters). Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 34.56 million.

37. Qatar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 99

99 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 58

58 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,024

5,024 Active duty military personnel: 66,550

66,550 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 251 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.552 million.

36. Armenia

Total number of tanks: 109

109 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 293

293 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 100

100 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,306

1,306 Active duty military personnel: 57,500

57,500 Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145

$1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Armenia has 71 military aircraft (including 15 attack aircraft, 4 fighter aircraft, and 36 helicopters). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.977 million.

35. Lebanon

DAVID HOLT / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 116

116 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 365

365 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 11

11 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,538

4,538 Active duty military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

$768,250,325 – #97 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lebanon has 80 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft and 68 helicopters). Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.364 million.

34. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 123

123 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 188

188 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 42

42 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,392

3,392 Active duty military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Military defense budget: $495,629,055 – #105 out of 145

$495,629,055 – #105 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Georgia has 61 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft and 44 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.901 million.

33. Bahrain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 150

150 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 64

64 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,764

2,764 Active duty military personnel: 18,400

18,400 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

$1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bahrain has 132 military aircraft (including 24 fighter aircraft and 80 helicopters). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.567 million.

32. Oman

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 150

150 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 164

164 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,084

4,084 Active duty military personnel: 42,600

42,600 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

$8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Oman has 128 military aircraft (including 10 attack aircraft, 29 fighter aircraft, and 31 helicopters). Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.902 million.

31. Laos

Total number of tanks: 160

160 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 127

127 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 64

64 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,380

4,380 Active duty military personnel: 100,000

100,000 Military defense budget: $135,000,000 – #138 out of 145

$135,000,000 – #138 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Laos has 33 military aircraft, most of which are helicopters. Laos has 100,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.954 million.

30. Singapore

Jonathan G. Seow H. C. / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 170

170 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 137

137 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,998

8,998 Active duty military personnel: 51,000

51,000 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

$15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Singapore has 230 military aircraft (including 100 fighter aircraft and 70 helicopters). Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.028 million.

29. Kyrgyzstan

LUKASZ-NOWAK1 / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 215

215 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 199

199 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,686

2,686 Active duty military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Military defense budget: $221,800,000 – #130 out of 145

$221,800,000 – #130 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kyrgyzstan has 7 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Kyrgyzstan has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.172 million.

28. Bangladesh

Nafis Fuad Ayon / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 320

320 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 602

602 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 110

110 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,584

11,584 Active duty military personnel: 163,000

163,000 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

$4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 214 military aircraft (including 42 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 168.70 million.

27. Indonesia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 331

331 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 549

549 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 63

63 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 20,440

20,440 Active duty military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Indonesia has 459 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 214 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.56 million.

26. Uzbekistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 340

340 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 383

383 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 108

108 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,970

2,970 Active duty military personnel: 48,000

48,000 Military defense budget: $2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145

$2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Uzbekistan has 192 military aircraft (including 13 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.52 million.

25. Kazakhstan

Matthew Nichols1 / Shutterstock.com

Total number of tanks: 350

350 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 320

320 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 287

287 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,736

7,736 Active duty military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145

$2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 198 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft, 63 fighter aircraft, and 65 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.26 million.

24. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 354

354 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 264

264 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 49

49 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,707

8,707 Active duty military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 551 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 247 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.

23. Syria

ciagov / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 365

365 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 731

731 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 204

204 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,148

11,148 Active duty military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$291,850,000 – #124 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.87 million.

22. Kuwait

Scott Nelson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 367

367 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 74

74 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 27

27 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,636

5,636 Active duty military personnel: 72,000

72,000 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 128 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.138 million.

21. Mongolia

Streluk / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 420

420 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 500

500 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 130

130 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,560

2,560 Active duty military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Military defense budget: $165,110,000 – #135 out of 145

$165,110,000 – #135 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Mongolia has 7 military aircraft. Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.282 million.

20. Myanmar

shaadjutt / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 445

445 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 305

305 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 180

180 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,980

5,980 Active duty military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 317 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 83 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.53 million.

19. Azerbaijan

Total number of tanks: 497

497 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 848

848 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 268

268 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,642

7,642 Active duty military personnel: 126,400

126,400 Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

$5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.65 million.

18. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 521

521 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 629

629 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54

54 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 31,964

31,964 Active duty military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

17. Thailand

Total number of tanks: 635

635 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 639

639 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 26

26 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,935

16,935 Active duty military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Thailand has 493 military aircraft (including 20 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 258 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.92 million.

16. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 644

644 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 460

460 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 463

463 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,627

3,627 Active duty military personnel: 221,000

221,000 Military defense budget: $860,000,000 – #92 out of 145

$860,000,000 – #92 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Cambodia has 25 military aircraft, most of which are helicopters. Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.06 million.

15. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 654

654 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 523

523 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 164

164 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,016

5,016 Active duty military personnel: 36,500

36,500 Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145

$1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 91 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.744 million.

14. Saudi Arabia

Total number of tanks: 840

840 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 799

799 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 321

321 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,040

19,040 Active duty military personnel: 257,000

257,000 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

13. Taiwan

rutgervandermaar / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 888

888 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,848

1,848 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 234

234 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,921

19,921 Active duty military personnel: 215,000

215,000 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.60 million.

12. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1044

1044 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 572

572 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,288

37,288 Active duty military personnel: 193,000

193,000 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.

11. Israel

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 523

523 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 183

183 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 35,985

35,985 Active duty military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.

10. Vietnam

Total number of tanks: 1,374

1,374 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 575

575 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 474

474 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,912

11,912 Active duty military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Vietnam has 246 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.76 million.

9. Jordan

Public Domain / marine_corps / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 1,458

1,458 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 438

438 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 56

56 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,624

16,624 Active duty military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 274 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 155 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.

8. Iran

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,462

2,462 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,517

1,517 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,825

65,825 Active duty military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.

7. South Korea

Public Domain / 101561334@N08 / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 2,236

2,236 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 7,670

7,670 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 426

426 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 58,880

58,880 Active duty military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.

6. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,745

2,745 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173

61,173 Active duty military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

5. Pakistan

Total number of tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,291

3,291 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 600

600 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,516

17,516 Active duty military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

4. India

Lalam / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 4,201

4,201 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,075

4,075 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 264

264 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 148,594

148,594 Active duty military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.409 billion.

3. North Korea

Carla Antonini / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 4,344

4,344 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,000

2,000 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,500

1,500 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,288

18,288 Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.30 million.

2. Russia

youledtayif / Shutterstock.com

Total number of tanks: 5,750

5,750 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 13,673

13,673 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,005

3,005 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 131,527

131,527 Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.

1. China

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 6,800

6,800 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,490

4,490 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 144,017

144,017 Active duty military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.

