Which Countries Are Investing the Most in Advancing Artillery Interests?

For more than a century, artillery has played a central role in conflicts around the world. The ability to strike enemies from great distance yields a significant advantage, and then having the biggest guns to do so helps even more. Artillery guns also imply a serious economic investment by a nation for advancing these capabilities. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most self-propelled artillery units.

To determine the countries with the most self-propelled artillery in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total self-propelled artillery units. We also included supplemental information regarding military vehicles, tanks, MLRS, as well as the overall strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most self-propelled artillery in the world:

30. Brazil

Total self-propelled artillery: 109

109 Total towed artillery: 412

412 Total artillery count: 521

521 Total number of tanks: 294

294 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 38

38 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 22,464

22,464 Military strength score: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

0.2415 – #11 out of 145 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Brazil has 513 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 43 fighter aircraft, and 191 helicopters). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 220.05 million.

29. Kazakhstan

Total self-propelled artillery: 126

126 Total towed artillery: 194

194 Total artillery count: 320

320 Total number of tanks: 350

350 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 287

287 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,736

7,736 Military strength score: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

1.1016 – #57 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 198 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft, 63 fighter aircraft, and 65 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.26 million.

28. Switzerland

Total self-propelled artillery: 133

133 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 133

133 Total number of tanks: 205

205 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,996

6,996 Military strength score: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145

0.7869 – #44 out of 145 Military defense budget: $25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Switzerland has 146 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 40 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.861 million.

27. Germany

Total self-propelled artillery: 134

134 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 134

134 Total number of tanks: 296

296 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 83,260

83,260 Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

0.2601 – #14 out of 145 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

26. Armenia

Total self-propelled artillery: 145

145 Total towed artillery: 148

148 Total artillery count: 293

293 Total number of tanks: 109

109 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 100

100 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,306

1,306 Military strength score: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

2.0373 – #91 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Armenia has 71 military aircraft (including 15 attack aircraft, 4 fighter aircraft, and 36 helicopters). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.977 million.

25. Uzbekistan

Total self-propelled artillery: 147

147 Total towed artillery: 236

236 Total artillery count: 383

383 Total number of tanks: 340

340 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 108

108 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,970

2,970 Military strength score: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

1.1121 – #58 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Uzbekistan has 192 military aircraft (including 13 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.52 million.

24. Japan

Total self-propelled artillery: 149

149 Total towed artillery: 480

480 Total artillery count: 629

629 Total number of tanks: 521

521 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54

54 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 31,964

31,964 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

0.1839 – #7 out of 145 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

23. Indonesia

Total self-propelled artillery: 153

153 Total towed artillery: 396

396 Total artillery count: 549

549 Total number of tanks: 331

331 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 63

63 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 20,440

20,440 Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

0.2557 – #13 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Indonesia has 459 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 214 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.56 million.

22. United Arab Emirates

Total self-propelled artillery: 165

165 Total towed artillery: 99

99 Total artillery count: 264

264 Total number of tanks: 354

354 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 49

49 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,707

8,707 Military strength score: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

1.0186 – #54 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 551 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 247 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.

21. Azerbaijan

Total self-propelled artillery: 198

198 Total towed artillery: 650

650 Total artillery count: 848

848 Total number of tanks: 497

497 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 268

268 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,642

7,642 Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

1.2531 – #60 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.65 million.

20. Algeria

Total self-propelled artillery: 224

224 Total towed artillery: 483

483 Total artillery count: 707

707 Total number of tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 266

266 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 26,000

26,000 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

0.3589 – #20 out of 145 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.02 million.

19. Saudi Arabia

Total self-propelled artillery: 332

332 Total towed artillery: 467

467 Total artillery count: 799

799 Total number of tanks: 840

840 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 321

321 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,040

19,040 Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

0.4201 – #25 out of 145 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

18. Israel

Total self-propelled artillery: 352

352 Total towed artillery: 171

171 Total artillery count: 523

523 Total number of tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 183

183 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 35,985

35,985 Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

0.2661 – #15 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.

17. Belarus

Total self-propelled artillery: 357

357 Total towed artillery: 215

215 Total artillery count: 572

572 Total number of tanks: 507

507 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 206

206 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,916

6,916 Military strength score: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

1.3954 – #70 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.501 million.

16. Jordan

Total self-propelled artillery: 358

358 Total towed artillery: 80

80 Total artillery count: 438

438 Total number of tanks: 1,458

1,458 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 56

56 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,624

16,624 Military strength score: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

1.6139 – #76 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 274 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 155 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.

15. Iran

Total self-propelled artillery: 392

392 Total towed artillery: 2,070

2,070 Total artillery count: 2,462

2,462 Total number of tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,517

1,517 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,825

65,825 Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

0.3048 – #16 out of 145 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.

14. Morocco

Total self-propelled artillery: 396

396 Total towed artillery: 153

153 Total artillery count: 549

549 Total number of tanks: 903

903 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 129

129 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,877

7,877 Military strength score: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

1.1273 – #59 out of 145 Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Morocco has 260 military aircraft (including 83 fighter aircraft and 78 helicopters). Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.39 million.

13. Iraq

Total self-propelled artillery: 434

434 Total towed artillery: 610

610 Total artillery count: 1044

1044 Total number of tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 572

572 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,288

37,288 Military strength score: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

0.7738 – #43 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.

12. Taiwan

Total self-propelled artillery: 488

488 Total towed artillery: 1,360

1,360 Total artillery count: 1,848

1,848 Total number of tanks: 888

888 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 234

234 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,921

19,921 Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

0.3988 – #23 out of 145 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.60 million.

11. Greece

Total self-propelled artillery: 589

589 Total towed artillery: 698

698 Total artillery count: 1287

1287 Total number of tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888

61,888 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

10. Ukraine

Total self-propelled artillery: 658

658 Total towed artillery: 615

615 Total artillery count: 1273

1273 Total number of tanks: 1,114

1,114 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 279

279 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,920

18,920 Military strength score: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

0.3755 – #21 out of 145 Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.66 million.

9. Pakistan

Total self-propelled artillery: 662

662 Total towed artillery: 2,629

2,629 Total artillery count: 3,291

3,291 Total number of tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 600

600 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,516

17,516 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

0.2513 – #12 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

8. United States

Total self-propelled artillery: 671

671 Total towed artillery: 1,212

1,212 Total artillery count: 1,883

1,883 Total number of tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641

641 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963

391,963 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

7. Poland

Total self-propelled artillery: 677

677 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery count: 677

677 Total number of tanks: 614

614 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 196

196 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 23,138

23,138 Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

0.3776 – #22 out of 145 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

6. Turkey

Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038

1,038 Total towed artillery: 1,707

1,707 Total artillery count: 2,745

2,745 Total number of tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173

61,173 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

5. Egypt

Total self-propelled artillery: 1,056

1,056 Total towed artillery: 962

962 Total artillery count: 2,018

2,018 Total number of tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 528

528 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 41,012

41,012 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

0.3427 – #19 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.25 million.

4. North Korea

Total self-propelled artillery: 1,300

1,300 Total towed artillery: 700

700 Total artillery count: 2,000

2,000 Total number of tanks: 4,344

4,344 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,500

1,500 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,288

18,288 Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

0.6016 – #34 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.30 million.

3. South Korea

Total self-propelled artillery: 3,270

3,270 Total towed artillery: 4,400

4,400 Total artillery count: 7,670

7,670 Total number of tanks: 2,236

2,236 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 426

426 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 58,880

58,880 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

0.1656 – #5 out of 145 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.

2. China

Total self-propelled artillery: 3,490

3,490 Total towed artillery: 1,000

1,000 Total artillery count: 4,490

4,490 Total number of tanks: 6,800

6,800 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 144,017

144,017 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

0.0788 – #3 out of 145 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.

1. Russia

Total self-propelled artillery: 5,168

5,168 Total towed artillery: 8,505

8,505 Total artillery count: 13,673

13,673 Total number of tanks: 5,750

5,750 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,005

3,005 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 131,527

131,527 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

0.0788 – #2 out of 145 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.

