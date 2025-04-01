Which Countries Are Investing the Most in Advancing Artillery Interests?

For more than a century, artillery has played a central role in conflicts around the world. The ability to strike enemies from great distance yields a significant advantage, and then having the biggest guns to do so helps even more. Artillery guns also imply a serious economic investment by a nation for advancing these capabilities. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most self-propelled artillery units.
To determine the countries with the most self-propelled artillery in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total self-propelled artillery units. We also included supplemental information regarding military vehicles, tanks, MLRS, as well as the overall strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the most self-propelled artillery in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Brazil
- Total self-propelled artillery: 109
- Total towed artillery: 412
- Total artillery count: 521
- Total number of tanks: 294
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 38
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 22,464
- Military strength score: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Brazil has 513 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 43 fighter aircraft, and 191 helicopters). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 220.05 million.
29. Kazakhstan
- Total self-propelled artillery: 126
- Total towed artillery: 194
- Total artillery count: 320
- Total number of tanks: 350
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 287
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,736
- Military strength score: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 198 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft, 63 fighter aircraft, and 65 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.26 million.
28. Switzerland
- Total self-propelled artillery: 133
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 133
- Total number of tanks: 205
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,996
- Military strength score: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Switzerland has 146 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 40 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.861 million.
27. Germany
- Total self-propelled artillery: 134
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 134
- Total number of tanks: 296
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 33
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 83,260
- Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
26. Armenia
- Total self-propelled artillery: 145
- Total towed artillery: 148
- Total artillery count: 293
- Total number of tanks: 109
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 100
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,306
- Military strength score: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Armenia has 71 military aircraft (including 15 attack aircraft, 4 fighter aircraft, and 36 helicopters). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.977 million.
25. Uzbekistan
- Total self-propelled artillery: 147
- Total towed artillery: 236
- Total artillery count: 383
- Total number of tanks: 340
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 108
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,970
- Military strength score: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Uzbekistan has 192 military aircraft (including 13 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.52 million.
24. Japan
- Total self-propelled artillery: 149
- Total towed artillery: 480
- Total artillery count: 629
- Total number of tanks: 521
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 31,964
- Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.
23. Indonesia
- Total self-propelled artillery: 153
- Total towed artillery: 396
- Total artillery count: 549
- Total number of tanks: 331
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 63
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 20,440
- Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Indonesia has 459 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 214 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.56 million.
22. United Arab Emirates
- Total self-propelled artillery: 165
- Total towed artillery: 99
- Total artillery count: 264
- Total number of tanks: 354
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 49
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,707
- Military strength score: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 551 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 247 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.
21. Azerbaijan
- Total self-propelled artillery: 198
- Total towed artillery: 650
- Total artillery count: 848
- Total number of tanks: 497
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 268
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,642
- Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.65 million.
20. Algeria
- Total self-propelled artillery: 224
- Total towed artillery: 483
- Total artillery count: 707
- Total number of tanks: 1,485
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 266
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 26,000
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.02 million.
19. Saudi Arabia
- Total self-propelled artillery: 332
- Total towed artillery: 467
- Total artillery count: 799
- Total number of tanks: 840
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 321
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,040
- Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.
18. Israel
- Total self-propelled artillery: 352
- Total towed artillery: 171
- Total artillery count: 523
- Total number of tanks: 1,300
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 183
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 35,985
- Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.
17. Belarus
- Total self-propelled artillery: 357
- Total towed artillery: 215
- Total artillery count: 572
- Total number of tanks: 507
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 206
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,916
- Military strength score: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.501 million.
16. Jordan
- Total self-propelled artillery: 358
- Total towed artillery: 80
- Total artillery count: 438
- Total number of tanks: 1,458
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 56
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,624
- Military strength score: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 274 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 155 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.
15. Iran
- Total self-propelled artillery: 392
- Total towed artillery: 2,070
- Total artillery count: 2,462
- Total number of tanks: 1,713
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,517
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,825
- Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.
14. Morocco
- Total self-propelled artillery: 396
- Total towed artillery: 153
- Total artillery count: 549
- Total number of tanks: 903
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 129
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,877
- Military strength score: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Morocco has 260 military aircraft (including 83 fighter aircraft and 78 helicopters). Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.39 million.
13. Iraq
- Total self-propelled artillery: 434
- Total towed artillery: 610
- Total artillery count: 1044
- Total number of tanks: 1,025
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 572
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,288
- Military strength score: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.
12. Taiwan
- Total self-propelled artillery: 488
- Total towed artillery: 1,360
- Total artillery count: 1,848
- Total number of tanks: 888
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 234
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,921
- Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.60 million.
11. Greece
- Total self-propelled artillery: 589
- Total towed artillery: 698
- Total artillery count: 1287
- Total number of tanks: 1,344
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888
- Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.
10. Ukraine
- Total self-propelled artillery: 658
- Total towed artillery: 615
- Total artillery count: 1273
- Total number of tanks: 1,114
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 279
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,920
- Military strength score: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.66 million.
9. Pakistan
- Total self-propelled artillery: 662
- Total towed artillery: 2,629
- Total artillery count: 3,291
- Total number of tanks: 2,627
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 600
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,516
- Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.
8. United States
- Total self-propelled artillery: 671
- Total towed artillery: 1,212
- Total artillery count: 1,883
- Total number of tanks: 4,640
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963
- Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.
7. Poland
- Total self-propelled artillery: 677
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery count: 677
- Total number of tanks: 614
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 196
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 23,138
- Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.
6. Turkey
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038
- Total towed artillery: 1,707
- Total artillery count: 2,745
- Total number of tanks: 2,238
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173
- Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.
5. Egypt
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,056
- Total towed artillery: 962
- Total artillery count: 2,018
- Total number of tanks: 3,620
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 528
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 41,012
- Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.25 million.
4. North Korea
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,300
- Total towed artillery: 700
- Total artillery count: 2,000
- Total number of tanks: 4,344
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,500
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,288
- Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.30 million.
3. South Korea
- Total self-propelled artillery: 3,270
- Total towed artillery: 4,400
- Total artillery count: 7,670
- Total number of tanks: 2,236
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 426
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 58,880
- Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.
2. China
- Total self-propelled artillery: 3,490
- Total towed artillery: 1,000
- Total artillery count: 4,490
- Total number of tanks: 6,800
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2,750
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 144,017
- Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.
1. Russia
- Total self-propelled artillery: 5,168
- Total towed artillery: 8,505
- Total artillery count: 13,673
- Total number of tanks: 5,750
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,005
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 131,527
- Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.