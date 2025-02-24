This Economic Powerhouse Has More Tanks Than Any Other Country by Far Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Since World War I, the tank has been symbolic of military strength. These armored vehicles have proved themselves time and again over the years, and they are still central to any given military’s strength on the ground. Tanks began the age of mechanized warfare where machines are now instrumental in determining the outcome of conflicts around the globe.

Tanks also heavily influenced military doctrine from their onset, even up to today. Countries like Russia made incredible use of their tanks marching Westward across Europe in World War II. Even Nazi Germany, made full use of their tanks in North Africa during this time developing many of the tactics that are seen in tank warfare today. (These are the world’s 30 strongest military powers – which nations are gaining on America?)

While the United States is considered to have the strongest military on the planet, comparatively it is lacking to only a handful of other nations when it comes to its tank arsenal, numerically speaking. The U.S. military primarily relies on its Navy and Air Force for projecting power around the world, but when there are troops on the ground tanks are there to back them up.

Although tanks may not be as important now as they once were, as military technology and tactics continue to evolve, they are still an integral part in any ground defense or invasion providing armored support to troops and holding the front line. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most tanks in the world.

To identify the countries with the most tanks in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest tank armies in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

GizemG / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Chile

Total number of tanks: 386

386 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 297

297 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 8

8 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,832

8,832 Active duty military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Military strength score: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Chile has 277 military aircraft (including 45 fighter aircraft and 87 helicopters). Chile has 80,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.7 million.

29. Mongolia

101561334@N08 / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 420

420 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 500

500 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 130

130 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,560

2,560 Active duty military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Military strength score: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Mongolia has 7 military aircraft (including 2 helicopters). Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.3 million.

28. Myanmar

Total number of tanks: 445

445 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 305

305 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 180

180 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,980

5,980 Active duty military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Military strength score: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 317 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 83 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.5 million.

27. Azerbaijan

Total number of tanks: 497

497 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 848

848 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 268

268 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,642

7,642 Active duty military personnel: 126,400

126,400 Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

26. Belarus

thomas_vogt / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 507

507 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 572

572 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 206

206 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,916

6,916 Active duty military personnel: 63,000

63,000 Military strength score: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.5 million.

25. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 521

521 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 629

629 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54

54 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 31,964

31,964 Active duty military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

24. Poland

3rd ABCT, 4th ID, tanks fire first rounds in Poland by U.S. Army Europe / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Total number of tanks: 614

614 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 677

677 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 196

196 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 23,138

23,138 Active duty military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.7 million.

23. Thailand

Total number of tanks: 635

635 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 639

639 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 26

26 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,935

16,935 Active duty military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Thailand has 493 military aircraft (including 20 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 258 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.9 million.

22. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 644

644 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 460

460 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 463

463 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,627

3,627 Active duty military personnel: 221,000

221,000 Military strength score: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Cambodia has 25 military aircraft (including 21 helicopters). Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.1 million.

21. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 654

654 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 523

523 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 164

164 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,016

5,016 Active duty military personnel: 36,500

36,500 Military strength score: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 91 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.

20. Saudi Arabia

Total number of tanks: 840

840 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 799

799 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 321

321 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,040

19,040 Active duty military personnel: 257,000

257,000 Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.5 million.

19. Taiwan

rutgervandermaar / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 888

888 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,848

1,848 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 234

234 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,921

19,921 Active duty military personnel: 215,000

215,000 Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

18. Morocco

Total number of tanks: 903

903 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 549

549 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 129

129 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,877

7,877 Active duty military personnel: 195,800

195,800 Military strength score: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Morocco has 260 military aircraft (including 83 fighter aircraft and 78 helicopters). Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.4 million.

17. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1044

1044 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 572

572 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,288

37,288 Active duty military personnel: 193,000

193,000 Military strength score: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.1 million.

16. Ukraine

Міністерство оборони України / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,114

1,114 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1273

1273 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 279

279 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,920

18,920 Active duty military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Military strength score: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.7 million.

15. Israel

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 523

523 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 183

183 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 35,985

35,985 Active duty military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

14. Greece

Total number of tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1287

1287 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888

61,888 Active duty military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

13. Vietnam

Total number of tanks: 1,374

1,374 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 575

575 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 474

474 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,912

11,912 Active duty military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Vietnam has 246 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.8 million.

12. Jordan

Public Domain / marine_corps / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 1,458

1,458 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 438

438 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 56

56 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,624

16,624 Active duty military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Military strength score: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 274 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 155 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.2 million.

11. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 707

707 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 266

266 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 26,000

26,000 Active duty military personnel: 325,000

325,000 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.

10. Iran

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,462

2,462 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,517

1,517 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,825

65,825 Active duty military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.4 million.

9. South Korea

Public Domain / 101561334@N08 / Flickr

Total number of tanks: 2,236

2,236 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 7,670

7,670 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 426

426 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 58,880

58,880 Active duty military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.1 million.

8. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,745

2,745 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173

61,173 Active duty military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.

7. Pakistan

Total number of tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,291

3,291 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 600

600 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,516

17,516 Active duty military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.4 million.

6. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,018

2,018 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 528

528 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 41,012

41,012 Active duty military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.2 million.

5. India

abhisheklegit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 4,201

4,201 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,075

4,075 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 264

264 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 148,594

148,594 Active duty military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.

4. North Korea

Carla Antonini / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of tanks: 4,344

4,344 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,000

2,000 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,500

1,500 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,288

18,288 Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.3 million.

3. United States

Scott Nelson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,883

1,883 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641

641 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963

391,963 Active duty military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 342.0 million.

2. Russia

stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 5,750

5,750 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 13,673

13,673 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,005

3,005 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 131,527

131,527 Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.8 million.

1. China

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total number of tanks: 6,800

6,800 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,490

4,490 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 144,017

144,017 Active duty military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.

