This Economic Powerhouse Has More Tanks Than Any Other Country by Far

Since World War I, the tank has been symbolic of military strength. These armored vehicles have proved themselves time and again over the years, and they are still central to any given military’s strength on the ground. Tanks began the age of mechanized warfare where machines are now instrumental in determining the outcome of conflicts around the globe.
Tanks also heavily influenced military doctrine from their onset, even up to today. Countries like Russia made incredible use of their tanks marching Westward across Europe in World War II. Even Nazi Germany, made full use of their tanks in North Africa during this time developing many of the tactics that are seen in tank warfare today. (These are the world’s 30 strongest military powers – which nations are gaining on America?)
While the United States is considered to have the strongest military on the planet, comparatively it is lacking to only a handful of other nations when it comes to its tank arsenal, numerically speaking. The U.S. military primarily relies on its Navy and Air Force for projecting power around the world, but when there are troops on the ground tanks are there to back them up.
Although tanks may not be as important now as they once were, as military technology and tactics continue to evolve, they are still an integral part in any ground defense or invasion providing armored support to troops and holding the front line. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most tanks in the world.
To identify the countries with the most tanks in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest tank armies in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Chile
- Total number of tanks: 386
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 297
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 8
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 8,832
- Active duty military personnel: 80,000
- Military strength score: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Chile has 277 military aircraft (including 45 fighter aircraft and 87 helicopters). Chile has 80,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.7 million.
29. Mongolia
- Total number of tanks: 420
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 500
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 130
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,560
- Active duty military personnel: 35,000
- Military strength score: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Mongolia has 7 military aircraft (including 2 helicopters). Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.3 million.
28. Myanmar
- Total number of tanks: 445
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 305
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 180
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,980
- Active duty military personnel: 150,000
- Military strength score: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 317 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 83 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.5 million.
27. Azerbaijan
- Total number of tanks: 497
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 848
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 268
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,642
- Active duty military personnel: 126,400
- Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.
26. Belarus
- Total number of tanks: 507
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 572
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 206
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,916
- Active duty military personnel: 63,000
- Military strength score: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.5 million.
25. Japan
- Total number of tanks: 521
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 629
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 54
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 31,964
- Active duty military personnel: 247,150
- Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.
24. Poland
- Total number of tanks: 614
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 677
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 196
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 23,138
- Active duty military personnel: 202,100
- Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.7 million.
23. Thailand
- Total number of tanks: 635
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 639
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 26
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,935
- Active duty military personnel: 360,850
- Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Thailand has 493 military aircraft (including 20 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 258 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.9 million.
22. Cambodia
- Total number of tanks: 644
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 460
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 463
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,627
- Active duty military personnel: 221,000
- Military strength score: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Cambodia has 25 military aircraft (including 21 helicopters). Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.1 million.
21. Turkmenistan
- Total number of tanks: 654
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 523
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 164
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 5,016
- Active duty military personnel: 36,500
- Military strength score: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 91 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.
20. Saudi Arabia
- Total number of tanks: 840
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 799
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 321
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,040
- Active duty military personnel: 257,000
- Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.5 million.
19. Taiwan
- Total number of tanks: 888
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,848
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 234
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 19,921
- Active duty military personnel: 215,000
- Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.
18. Morocco
- Total number of tanks: 903
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 549
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 129
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,877
- Active duty military personnel: 195,800
- Military strength score: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Morocco has 260 military aircraft (including 83 fighter aircraft and 78 helicopters). Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.4 million.
17. Iraq
- Total number of tanks: 1,025
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1044
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 572
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 37,288
- Active duty military personnel: 193,000
- Military strength score: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.1 million.
16. Ukraine
- Total number of tanks: 1,114
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1273
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 279
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,920
- Active duty military personnel: 900,000
- Military strength score: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.7 million.
15. Israel
- Total number of tanks: 1,300
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 523
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 183
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 35,985
- Active duty military personnel: 170,000
- Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.
14. Greece
- Total number of tanks: 1,344
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1287
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888
- Active duty military personnel: 142,700
- Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
13. Vietnam
- Total number of tanks: 1,374
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 575
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 474
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,912
- Active duty military personnel: 600,000
- Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Vietnam has 246 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.8 million.
12. Jordan
- Total number of tanks: 1,458
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 438
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 56
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 16,624
- Active duty military personnel: 100,500
- Military strength score: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 274 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 155 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.2 million.
11. Algeria
- Total number of tanks: 1,485
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 707
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 266
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 26,000
- Active duty military personnel: 325,000
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.
10. Iran
- Total number of tanks: 1,713
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,462
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,517
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 65,825
- Active duty military personnel: 610,000
- Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.4 million.
9. South Korea
- Total number of tanks: 2,236
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 7,670
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 426
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 58,880
- Active duty military personnel: 600,000
- Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.1 million.
8. Turkey
- Total number of tanks: 2,238
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,745
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173
- Active duty military personnel: 355,200
- Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.
7. Pakistan
- Total number of tanks: 2,627
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,291
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 600
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,516
- Active duty military personnel: 654,000
- Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.4 million.
6. Egypt
- Total number of tanks: 3,620
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,018
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 528
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 41,012
- Active duty military personnel: 440,000
- Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.2 million.
5. India
- Total number of tanks: 4,201
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,075
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 264
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 148,594
- Active duty military personnel: 1,455,550
- Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.
4. North Korea
- Total number of tanks: 4,344
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,000
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 1,500
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,288
- Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000
- Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.3 million.
3. United States
- Total number of tanks: 4,640
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,883
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963
- Active duty military personnel: 1,328,000
- Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 342.0 million.
2. Russia
- Total number of tanks: 5,750
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 13,673
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 3,005
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 131,527
- Active duty military personnel: 1,320,000
- Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.8 million.
1. China
- Total number of tanks: 6,800
- Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,490
- Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2,750
- Total military vehicles currently in active service: 144,017
- Active duty military personnel: 2,035,000
- Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.