This Battle Tank Moves At a Mall-Walker Pace Austin Ring / Wikimedia Commons

The M1 Abrams tank revolutionized tank warfare when it entered the scene in the 1980s. It was one of the most powerful and effective tanks ever built; in fact, the U.S. Army still uses these tanks even after more than four decades of service. However, there is one category where other tanks are still comparable or even better than the Abrams, and that is speed.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at American tanks and which ones were the fastest. To determine the fastest tanks in U.S. military history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of tanks used by the U.S. military from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more used by militaries across the world. All U.S. tanks are ranked here according to their top speed. Additional data on the type of tank, crew size, and more came from the Military Factory. We excluded tanks that were not mass-produced or had production runs of less than 250 units.

Why Are We Covering This?

96541566@N06 / Flickr

Understanding the history of U.S. tanks gives context to their impact on military strategy, technological advancements, and the outcomes of many important conflicts. Ultimately, this plays into national defense strategies, training, and further advancements in armored warfare.

Here is a look at the fastest tanks in U.S. military history.

20. M1917 6-ton

Type: Light two-man combat tank

Light two-man combat tank Year entered service: 1918

1918 Top speed: 5.5 mph

5.5 mph Crew size: 2

2 Armament: 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine gun

19. M103

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year entered service: 1957

1957 Top speed: 21.1 mph

21.1 mph Crew size: 5

5 Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

18. Sherman Jumbo

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Up-armored medium tank / assault tank

Up-armored medium tank / assault tank Year entered service: 1944

1944 Top speed: 21.7 mph

21.7 mph Crew size: 5

5 Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar

17. M4A3 HVSS Sherman (Easy Eight)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Upped-gunned medium tank

Upped-gunned medium tank Year entered service: 1944

1944 Top speed: 23 mph

23 mph Crew size: 5

5 Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

16. M4 Sherman

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year entered service: 1942

1942 Top speed: 23.9 mph

23.9 mph Crew size: 5

5 Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortars, flamethrowers

15. M26 Pershing

Type: Heavy tank / medium tank

Heavy tank / medium tank Year entered service: 1945

1945 Top speed: 24.9 mph

24.9 mph Crew size: 5

5 Armament: 90mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

14. M3 Lee / M3 Grant

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 26.1 mph

26.1 mph Crew size: 6

6 Armament: 75mm main gun, 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine guns

13. M46 Patton (General Patton)

Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle

Medium tank tracked combat vehicle Year entered service: 1950

1950 Top speed: 29.8 mph

29.8 mph Crew size: 5

5 Armament: 90mm M4A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

12. M47 (Patton II)

Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle

Medium tank tracked combat vehicle Year entered service: 1951

1951 Top speed: 29.8 mph

29.8 mph Crew size: 5

5 Armament: 90mm M36 main gun, 12.7mm M2 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

11. M48 Patton

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year entered service: 1952

1952 Top speed: 29.8 mph

29.8 mph Crew size: 4

4 Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

10. M60 (Patton)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year entered service: 1960

1960 Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Crew size: 4

4 Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

9. Marmon-Herrington CTLS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank / tankette

Light tank / tankette Year entered service: 1935

1935 Top speed: 32.9 mph

32.9 mph Crew size: 2

2 Armament: 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

8. M2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year entered service: 1935

1935 Top speed: 34.8 mph

34.8 mph Crew size: 4

4 Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

7. M24 Chaffee

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Reconnaissance light tank

Reconnaissance light tank Year entered service: 1944

1944 Top speed: 34.8 mph

34.8 mph Crew size: 5

5 Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar

6. M5 Stuart

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year entered service: 1942

1942 Top speed: 36 mph

36 mph Crew size: 4

4 Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

5. M3 Stuart

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 36 mph

36 mph Crew size: 4

4 Armament: 37mm M6/M7 main gun, 7.62m machine guns

4. M22 Locust (Light tank, Airborne, M22)

Type: Airborne infantry light tank

Airborne infantry light tank Year entered service: 1943

1943 Top speed: 39.8 mph

39.8 mph Crew size: 3

3 Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

3. M1 Abrams

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year entered service: 1980

1980 Top speed: 41.6 mph

41.6 mph Crew size: 4

4 Armament: 120mm Rheinmetal M256A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

2. M551 Sheridan

Type: Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle

Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle Year entered service: 1968

1968 Top speed: 43.5 mph

43.5 mph Crew size: 4

4 Armament: 152mm M81E1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers, Shillelagh missiles

1. M41 Walker Bulldog

Type: Light tank tracked combat vehicle

Light tank tracked combat vehicle Year entered service: 1951

1951 Top speed: 45 mph

45 mph Crew size: 4

4 Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.