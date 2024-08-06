This Is the Biggest American Tank Ever Built Scott Nelson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The M1 Abrams was originally developed to replace the M60 Patton

It features a 120mm smoothbore Rheinmetall cannon as its primary armament

The M1 Abrams can reach speeds over 40 mph with its Honeywell AGT1500 gas turbine engine

Known as one of the biggest and baddest tanks to enter the battlefield, the M1 Abrams is a staple of U.S. military might on the ground. Although it was introduced almost half a century ago, the M1 Abrams features advanced tech, formidable firepower, and superior armor that rivals even the newest main battle tanks.

Originally developed to replace the M60 Patton, the design of the M1 Abrams is focused on firepower. The main gun is a 120mm smoothbore Rheinmetall cannon, which can fire a variety of munitions including armor-piercing and high-explosive rounds. Since the 1980s, the Abrams has adopted an onboard fully digital Ballistic Computer System (BCS) which helps with advanced targeting. (This Russian tank has bigger guns than the M1 Abrams.)

The tank can reach speeds over 40 mph with an output of 1,500 horsepower as it’s powered by the Honeywell AGT1500 gas turbine engine which can operate on a variety of fuels. It has a fuel capacity of roughly 500 gallons, which is enough fuel to last for almost 300 miles without refueling.

The M1 Abrams is the biggest tank to date built for the United States weighing in at a whopping 139,000 pounds. It is one of many tanks that has played an integral part of the military history of the U.S. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since WWII ended.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at American-made tanks. To determine the biggest tanks in U.S. military history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of tanks used by the U.S. military from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world. All U.S. tanks are ranked here according to their weight. Additional data on the type of tank, crew size, and more also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that were not mass-produced or had production runs less than 250 units.

Here is a look at the biggest U.S. tanks ever built:

20. Marmon-Herrington CTLS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank / tankette

Light tank / tankette Year entered service: 1935

1935 Top speed: 32.9 mph

32.9 mph Crew size: 2

2 Weight: 9,480 lbs

9,480 lbs Armament: 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

19. M1917 6-ton

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light two-man combat tank

Light two-man combat tank Year entered service: 1918

1918 Top speed: 5.5 mph

5.5 mph Crew size: 2

2 Weight: 14,506 lbs

14,506 lbs Armament: 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine gun

18. M22 Locust (Light tank, Airborne, M22)

Type: Airborne infantry light tank

Airborne infantry light tank Year entered service: 1943

1943 Top speed: 39.8 mph

39.8 mph Crew size: 3

3 Weight: 16,400 lbs

16,400 lbs Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

17. M2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year entered service: 1935

1935 Top speed: 34.8 mph

34.8 mph Crew size: 4

4 Weight: 25,574 lbs

25,574 lbs Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

16. M3 Stuart

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 36 mph

36 mph Crew size: 4

4 Weight: 28,440 lbs

28,440 lbs Armament: 37mm M6/M7 main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

15. M5 Stuart

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year entered service: 1942

1942 Top speed: 36 mph

36 mph Crew size: 4

4 Weight: 33,069 lbs

33,069 lbs Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

14. M551 Sheridan

Type: Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle

Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle Year entered service: 1968

1968 Top speed: 43.5 mph

43.5 mph Crew size: 4

4 Weight: 33,510 lbs

33,510 lbs Armament: 152mm M81E1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers, Shillelagh missiles

13. M24 Chaffee

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Reconnaissance light tank

Reconnaissance light tank Year entered service: 1944

1944 Top speed: 34.8 mph

34.8 mph Crew size: 5

5 Weight: 39,838 lbs

39,838 lbs Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar

12. M41 Walker Bulldog

Type: Light tank tracked combat vehicle

Light tank tracked combat vehicle Year entered service: 1951

1951 Top speed: 45 mph

45 mph Crew size: 4

4 Weight: 51,798 lbs

51,798 lbs Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

11. M3 Lee / M3 Grant

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year entered service: 1941

1941 Top speed: 26.1 mph

26.1 mph Crew size: 6

6 Weight: 60,001 lbs

60,001 lbs Armament: 75mm main gun, 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine guns

10. M4 Sherman

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year entered service: 1942

1942 Top speed: 23.9 mph

23.9 mph Crew size: 5

5 Weight: 62,611 lbs

62,611 lbs Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortars, flamethrowers

9. M4A3 HVSS Sherman (Easy Eight)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Upped-gunned medium tank

Upped-gunned medium tank Year entered service: 1944

1944 Top speed: 23 mph

23 mph Crew size: 5

5 Weight: 65,036 lbs

65,036 lbs Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

8. Sherman Jumbo

Type: Up-armored medium tank / assault tank

Up-armored medium tank / assault tank Year entered service: 1944

1944 Top speed: 21.7 mph

21.7 mph Crew size: 5

5 Weight: 83,776 lbs

83,776 lbs Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar

7. M26 Pershing

wsmahar / E+ via Getty Images

Type: Heavy tank / medium tank

Heavy tank / medium tank Year entered service: 1945

1945 Top speed: 24.9 mph

24.9 mph Crew size: 5

5 Weight: 92,594 lbs

92,594 lbs Armament: 90mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

6. M46 Patton (General Patton)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle

Medium tank tracked combat vehicle Year entered service: 1950

1950 Top speed: 29.8 mph

29.8 mph Crew size: 5

5 Weight: 97,003 lbs

97,003 lbs Armament: 90mm M4A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

5. M47 (Patton II)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle

Medium tank tracked combat vehicle Year entered service: 1951

1951 Top speed: 29.8 mph

29.8 mph Crew size: 5

5 Weight: 101,787 lbs

101,787 lbs Armament: 90mm M36 main gun, 12.7mm M2 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

4. M60 (Patton)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year entered service: 1960

1960 Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Crew size: 4

4 Weight: 107,330 lbs

107,330 lbs Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

3. M48 Patton

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year entered service: 1952

1952 Top speed: 29.8 mph

29.8 mph Crew size: 4

4 Weight: 107,998 lbs

107,998 lbs Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

2. M103

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year entered service: 1957

1957 Top speed: 21.1 mph

21.1 mph Crew size: 5

5 Weight: 125,000 lbs

125,000 lbs Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

1. M1 Abrams

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year entered service: 1980

1980 Top speed: 41.6 mph

41.6 mph Crew size: 4

4 Weight: 139,081 lbs

139,081 lbs Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers