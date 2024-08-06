This Is the Biggest American Tank Ever Built

Military

  • The M1 Abrams was originally developed to replace the M60 Patton
  • It features a 120mm smoothbore Rheinmetall cannon as its primary armament
  • The M1 Abrams can reach speeds over 40 mph with its Honeywell AGT1500 gas turbine engine

Known as one of the biggest and baddest tanks to enter the battlefield, the M1 Abrams is a staple of U.S. military might on the ground. Although it was introduced almost half a century ago, the M1 Abrams features advanced tech, formidable firepower, and superior armor that rivals even the newest main battle tanks.

Originally developed to replace the M60 Patton, the design of the M1 Abrams is focused on firepower. The main gun is a 120mm smoothbore Rheinmetall cannon, which can fire a variety of munitions including armor-piercing and high-explosive rounds. Since the 1980s, the Abrams has adopted an onboard fully digital Ballistic Computer System (BCS) which helps with advanced targeting. (This Russian tank has bigger guns than the M1 Abrams.)

The tank can reach speeds over 40 mph with an output of 1,500 horsepower as it’s powered by the Honeywell AGT1500 gas turbine engine which can operate on a variety of fuels. It has a fuel capacity of roughly 500 gallons, which is enough fuel to last for almost 300 miles without refueling.

The M1 Abrams is the biggest tank to date built for the United States weighing in at a whopping 139,000 pounds. It is one of many tanks that has played an integral part of the military history of the U.S. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since WWII ended.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at American-made tanks. To determine the biggest tanks in U.S. military history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of tanks used by the U.S. military from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world. All U.S. tanks are ranked here according to their weight. Additional data on the type of tank, crew size, and more also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that were not mass-produced or had production runs less than 250 units.

Here is a look at the biggest U.S. tanks ever built:

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the history of U.S. tanks gives context to their impact on military strategy, technological advancements, and the outcomes of many important conflicts. Ultimately, this plays into national defense strategies, training, and further advancements in armored warfare.

20. Marmon-Herrington CTLS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light tank / tankette
  • Year entered service: 1935
  • Top speed: 32.9 mph
  • Crew size: 2
  • Weight: 9,480 lbs
  • Armament: 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

19. M1917 6-ton

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light two-man combat tank
  • Year entered service: 1918
  • Top speed: 5.5 mph
  • Crew size: 2
  • Weight: 14,506 lbs
  • Armament: 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine gun

18. M22 Locust (Light tank, Airborne, M22)

M22 Locust u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098T158979u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 by Alan Wilson
M22 Locust u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098T158979u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Airborne infantry light tank
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Top speed: 39.8 mph
  • Crew size: 3
  • Weight: 16,400 lbs
  • Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

17. M2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year entered service: 1935
  • Top speed: 34.8 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 25,574 lbs
  • Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

16. M3 Stuart

Bundesa... by Bundesarchiv, Bild 101I-783-0107-14A / Dorsen / CC-BY-SA 3.0
Bundesa... (CC BY-SA 3.0 DE) by Bundesarchiv, Bild 101I-783-0107-14A / Dorsen / CC-BY-SA 3.0
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year entered service: 1941
  • Top speed: 36 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 28,440 lbs
  • Armament: 37mm M6/M7 main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

15. M5 Stuart

M5A1 (Stuart VI) Light Tank. 1... by Andrey Korchagin
M5A1 (Stuart VI) Light Tank. 1... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Top speed: 36 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 33,069 lbs
  • Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

14. M551 Sheridan

M551 Sheridan Light Tank by Gary Todd
M551 Sheridan Light Tank (Public Domain) by Gary Todd
  • Type: Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle
  • Year entered service: 1968
  • Top speed: 43.5 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 33,510 lbs
  • Armament: 152mm M81E1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers, Shillelagh missiles

13. M24 Chaffee

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Reconnaissance light tank
  • Year entered service: 1944
  • Top speed: 34.8 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 39,838 lbs
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar

12. M41 Walker Bulldog

M41 Walker Bulldog (M41A2 or A3) by rvandermaar
M41 Walker Bulldog (M41A2 or A3) (BY 2.0) by rvandermaar
  • Type: Light tank tracked combat vehicle
  • Year entered service: 1951
  • Top speed: 45 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 51,798 lbs
  • Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

11. M3 Lee / M3 Grant

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year entered service: 1941
  • Top speed: 26.1 mph
  • Crew size: 6
  • Weight: 60,001 lbs
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine guns

10. M4 Sherman

M4 Sherman tank... by Joost J. Bakker
M4 Sherman tank... (CC BY 2.0) by Joost J. Bakker
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Top speed: 23.9 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 62,611 lbs
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortars, flamethrowers

9. M4A3 HVSS Sherman (Easy Eight)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Upped-gunned medium tank
  • Year entered service: 1944
  • Top speed: 23 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 65,036 lbs
  • Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

8. Sherman Jumbo

M4A3E2 Jumbo Port... by Bill Abbott
M4A3E2 Jumbo Port... (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Bill Abbott
  • Type: Up-armored medium tank / assault tank
  • Year entered service: 1944
  • Top speed: 21.7 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 83,776 lbs
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar

7. M26 Pershing

wsmahar / E+ via Getty Images
  • Type: Heavy tank / medium tank
  • Year entered service: 1945
  • Top speed: 24.9 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 92,594 lbs
  • Armament: 90mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

6. M46 Patton (General Patton)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle
  • Year entered service: 1950
  • Top speed: 29.8 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 97,003 lbs
  • Armament: 90mm M4A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

5. M47 (Patton II)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle
  • Year entered service: 1951
  • Top speed: 29.8 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 101,787 lbs
  • Armament: 90mm M36 main gun, 12.7mm M2 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

4. M60 (Patton)

File:M60 Patton Tank Fort Lewis Military Museum.jpg by Articseahorse
File:M60 Patton Tank Fort Lewis Military Museum.jpg (BY-SA 4.0) by Articseahorse
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year entered service: 1960
  • Top speed: 30 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 107,330 lbs
  • Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

3. M48 Patton

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year entered service: 1952
  • Top speed: 29.8 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 107,998 lbs
  • Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

2. M103

M103 heavy tank by Greg Goebel
M103 heavy tank (BY-SA 2.0) by Greg Goebel
  • Type: Heavy tank
  • Year entered service: 1957
  • Top speed: 21.1 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 125,000 lbs
  • Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

1. M1 Abrams

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Top speed: 41.6 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 139,081 lbs
  • Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers
