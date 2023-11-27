US Tanks and Armored Vehicles Used in Operation Desert Storm Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Operation Desert Storm, and the Gulf War for that matter, was the first major conflict after the Vietnam War where the United States finally was able to use its buildup of vehicles and aircraft from the Cold War. This conflict saw the use of fourth generation fighter jets as well as some of the newest military vehicles to be rolled out.

A range of vehicles were used throughout the conflict, everything from tanks to infantry fighting vehicles. Support vehicles also played a role as well for recovering other vehicles lost in combat or creating bridges to allow for troop advancement.

Overall, these vehicles contributed to a victory for the United States and its allies in the first Gulf War. Just over a decade later, many of these countries and vehicles would be revisiting the Middle East yet again. (These are the biggest military invasions of the past 100 years.)

To determine the tanks and armored vehicles used by the United States in Operation Desert Storm, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft from militaries around the world. We listed these vehicles alphabetically. Data regarding the year each vehicle was introduced, type of vehicle, manufacturer, total produced, weight, top speed, and armament also came from Military Factory.

The M1 Abrams was the main battle tank of choice of the United States in Operation Desert Storm. It was originally introduced to service by General Dynamics in 1980, just a decade prior to the conflict. This tank boasts a 120mm Rheinmetall main gun, along with a host of other high-caliber machine guns and smoke grenade dischargers.

Despite entering service over 40 years ago, the M1 Abrams is still a staple of U.S. armed forces and has seen multiple tours across the Middle East over the years. (These are the guns the U.S. used to fight the Gulf War.)

Other weapon systems that gained prominence throughout this conflict were the multiple launch rocket system and other surface-to-air missile systems, which launch high-powered missiles over great distances. A few different iterations of these systems saw service.

Here is a look at the U.S. Tanks and armored vehicles used in Operation Desert Storm:

AAV-7 (LVTP-7)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Advanced amphibious assault vehicle

Advanced amphibious assault vehicle Year introduced: 1972

1972 Manufacturer: United Defense / FMC Corporation

United Defense / FMC Corporation Total units produced: 1,737

1,737 Weight: 25.2 tons

25.2 tons Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 40mm grenade launcher, 25mm M242 Bushmaster cannon, 12.7mm Browning M2HB heavy anti-aircraft machine gun

Alvis FV107 Scimitar

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Armored reconnaissance vehicle

Armored reconnaissance vehicle Year introduced: 1971

1971 Manufacturer: Alvis

Alvis Total units produced: 641

641 Weight: 8.9 tons

8.9 tons Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 30mm L21 Rarden cannon, 7.62mm L37A1 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Avibras ASTROS II

Type: 6×6 wheeled multiple launch rocket system

6×6 wheeled multiple launch rocket system Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: Avibras Industria Aerospcial

Avibras Industria Aerospcial Total units produced: 164

164 Weight: 11 tons

11 tons Top speed: 56 mph

56 mph Armament: 127mm, 180mm, or 300mm rocket launcher pack

Centurion (A41)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1945

1945 Manufacturer: Leyland Motors / Vickers / Royal Ordnance Factory

Leyland Motors / Vickers / Royal Ordnance Factory Total units produced: 4,423

4,423 Weight: 61.7 tons

61.7 tons Top speed: 21 mph

21 mph Armament: 105mm L7 main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

Challenger 1

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: Royal Ordnance Factories / Vickers

Royal Ordnance Factories / Vickers Total units produced: 420

420 Weight: 67.5 tons

67.5 tons Top speed: 35 mph

35 mph Armament: 120mm L11A5 main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Engesa EE-9 Cascavel (Rattlesnake)

Type: 6×6 wheeled armored car

6×6 wheeled armored car Year introduced: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Engesa

Engesa Total units produced: 2,500

2,500 Weight: 12.1 tons

12.1 tons Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: 90mm Cockerill Mk 3 main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun

FV510 Warrior

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1986

1986 Manufacturer: GKN Sankey / BAE Systems

GKN Sankey / BAE Systems Total units produced: 1,043

1,043 Weight: 30.9 tons

30.9 tons Top speed: 47 mph

47 mph Armament: 30mm L21A1 Rarden cannon, 7.62mm L94A1 coaxial chain gun, smoke grenade dischargers

HMMWV (Humvee)

Source: Rockfinder / E+ via Getty Images

Type: 4×4 high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle

4×4 high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: AM General / O’Gara-Hess and Eisenhardt

AM General / O’Gara-Hess and Eisenhardt Total units produced: 180,000

180,000 Weight: 2.6 tons

2.6 tons Top speed: 65 mph

65 mph Armament: 40mm Mk 19 automatic grenade launcher, 12.7mm Browning M2HB, 7.62mm general purpose machine gun, TOW-2B anti-tank guided missile launcher

LAV-25

Source: tfoxfoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: 8×8 wheeled armored reconnaissance vehicle

8×8 wheeled armored reconnaissance vehicle Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Total units produced: 5,000

5,000 Weight: 18 tons

18 tons Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: 25mm M242 Bushmaster chain gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

M1 Abrams

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Total units produced: 10,000

10,000 Weight: 69.5 tons

69.5 tons Top speed: 42 mph

42 mph Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB, 7.62mm M240 machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

M109 (Paladin)

Source: Jesse Stephens / iStock via Getty Images

Type: 155mm self-propelled artillery

155mm self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1963

1963 Manufacturer: United Defense / General Motors

United Defense / General Motors Total units produced: 6,200

6,200 Weight: 31.8 tons

31.8 tons Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 155mm M284 howitzer main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun

M110 SPA

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: 203mm self-propelled artillery

203mm self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: Pacific Car & Foundry / FMC Corporation

Pacific Car & Foundry / FMC Corporation Total units produced: 1,078

1,078 Weight: 26.8 tons

26.8 tons Top speed: 35 mph

35 mph Armament: 203mm M201 main gun

M163 Vulcan Air Defense System

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Self-propelled anti-aircraft gun

Self-propelled anti-aircraft gun Year introduced: 1969

1969 Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Total units produced: 2,000

2,000 Weight: 13.8 tons

13.8 tons Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 20mm gatling gun

M2 Bradley

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1981

1981 Manufacturer: United Defense

United Defense Total units produced: 4,641

4,641 Weight: 40.4 tons

40.4 tons Top speed: 38 mph

38 mph Armament: 25mm automatic main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, TOW anti-tank guided missile launchers, smoke grenade dischargers

M270 MLRS

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multiple launch rocket system

Multiple launch rocket system Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin Vought

Lockheed Martin Vought Total units produced: 1,730

1,730 Weight: 30.9 tons

30.9 tons Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 227mm solid-fuel rockets / missiles

M3 Bradley

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Cavalry fighting vehicle

Cavalry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: United Defense

United Defense Total units produced: 500

500 Weight: 25 tons

25 tons Top speed: 41 mph

41 mph Armament: 25mm automatic main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, TOW anti-tank guided missile launchers, smoke grenade dischargers

M35 / G742

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multi-purpose medium-class military truck

Multi-purpose medium-class military truck Year introduced: 1951

1951 Manufacturer: AM General

AM General Total units produced: 30,000

30,000 Weight: 6.5 tons

6.5 tons Top speed: 55 mph

55 mph Armament: 40mm M79 grenade launchers, 20mm Oerlikon autocannon, XM134 minigun, 12.7mm M2 Browning machine gun, 7.62mm M60 general purpose machine gun

M551 Sheridan

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr

Type: Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle

Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle Year introduced: 1968

1968 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Total units produced: 1,562

1,562 Weight: 16.8 tons

16.8 tons Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 152mm M81E1 main gun, 12.7mm M2HB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm M240C coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers, MGM-51 Shillelagh anti-tank guided missiles

M60 (Patton)

Source: FuzzMartin / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1960

1960 Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Total units produced: 15,000

15,000 Weight: 53.7 tons

53.7 tons Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

M60 AVLB

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Type: Armored vehicle launched bridge

Armored vehicle launched bridge Year introduced: 1967

1967 Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Total units produced: 125

125 Weight: 58 tons

58 tons Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: None

M727 Hawk

Type: Tracked guided missile equipment carrier

Tracked guided missile equipment carrier Year introduced: 1969

1969 Manufacturer: BAE Corporation

BAE Corporation Total units produced: 40

40 Weight: 8.8 tons

8.8 tons Top speed: 35 mph

35 mph Armament: Hawk medium-range, surface-to-air missiles

M730 Chaparral

Type: Mobile surface-to-air missile system

Mobile surface-to-air missile system Year introduced: 1969

1969 Manufacturer: Loral Aerospace Corporation

Loral Aerospace Corporation Total units produced: 600

600 Weight: 14.1 tons

14.1 tons Top speed: 35 mph

35 mph Armament: MIM-72A short-range, surface-to-air missiles

M752 Lance

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Self-propelled tracked battlefield missile carrier

Self-propelled tracked battlefield missile carrier Year introduced: 1972

1972 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Total units produced: 550

550 Weight: 16.5 tons

16.5 tons Top speed: 35 mph

35 mph Armament: Lance battlefield missiles

M88 Hercules

Type: Armored recovery vehicle

Armored recovery vehicle Year introduced: 1961

1961 Manufacturer: United Defense

United Defense Total units produced: 1,575

1,575 Weight: 77.2 tons

77.2 tons Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

M9 ACE

Source: soldiersmediacenter / Flickr

Type: Military bulldozer / engineering vehicle

Military bulldozer / engineering vehicle Year introduced: 1986

1986 Manufacturer: BMY Combat Systems / United Defense

BMY Combat Systems / United Defense Total units produced: 448

448 Weight: 26.9 tons

26.9 tons Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: smoke grenade dischargers

M93 Fox

Type: Nuclear-biological-chemical armored reconnaissance vehicle

Nuclear-biological-chemical armored reconnaissance vehicle Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Total units produced: 1,236

1,236 Weight: 18.7 tons

18.7 tons Top speed: 65 mph

65 mph Armament: 7.62mm M240 general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

M981 FIST-V

Type: Laser designator battlefield support vehicle

Laser designator battlefield support vehicle Year introduced: 1987

1987 Manufacturer: United Defense

United Defense Total units produced: 550

550 Weight: 13.2 tons

13.2 tons Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 7.62mm M60 medium machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

Mercedes-Benz UNIMOG

Type: 4×4 utility truck

4×4 utility truck Year introduced: 1947

1947 Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Total units produced: 250,000

250,000 Weight: 4.9 tons

4.9 tons Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: None

MIM-104 Patriot

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Surface-to-air missile system

Surface-to-air missile system Year introduced: 1981

1981 Manufacturer: Raytheon

Raytheon Total units produced: 1,280

1,280 Weight: 35.3 tons

35.3 tons Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: PAC-3 series missiles

Renault VAB

Type: 4×4 armored personnel carrier

4×4 armored personnel carrier Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: Renault Trucks Defense

Renault Trucks Defense Total units produced: 5,000

5,000 Weight: 14.3 tons

14.3 tons Top speed: 57 mph

57 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine gun, anti-tank guided-missile launcher

