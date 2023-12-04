The Rarest and Most Mass-Produced American Cold War Tanks tomasdelcoro / Flickr

The Cold War was a time of great geopolitical tension, not much unlike today, with two global superpowers on the brink of nuclear war. Lines were drawn across Eastern Europe as the Soviet Union was looking to hold on to its territorial gains from the Second World War. In the midst of this political turmoil, an arms race was brewing between the Soviets and Americans that included a massive buildup of warships, aircraft, and especially tanks.

The tank gained prominence in World War II as an armored attack vehicle. Capable of punching holes through enemy lines with its high-caliber cannons and of sustaining heavy fire with its armored hulls, the tank was widely used across the European Theater of WWII among both the Axis and Allied Powers.

As tensions rose following World War II, the next generation of tanks was being developed. The Americans saw great success in the war with their Sherman and Pershing tanks, and they would continue to build on these designs with the Patton, a homage to Gen. George S. Patton. Many more tanks would be developed in the coming decades from the United States, as it readied its arsenals for a potential war with the Soviet Union. (These are the most important events during the Cold War.)

To determine the most and least mass-produced U.S. tanks during the Cold War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of U.S. tanks from Military Factory, an online database of weapons, vehicles, and aircraft. We ranked these tanks according to how many were produced. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the year introduced, type, manufacturer, weight, top speed, and armament. We excluded prototype and experimental tanks.

In the later years of the Cold War, the M1 Abrams claimed its position as the main battle tank of the U.S. military. About 10,000 of this model have been produced by General Dynamics, and they are currently in operation in some 10 countries. Despite being introduced to the service in 1980, the M1 would not see combat until the 1991 Gulf War, or Operation Desert Storm. (These are the guns the United States used to fight the Gulf War.)

The M1 Abrams was originally designed for a 105mm M68A1 main gun, but later iterations would be upgraded to a 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1. It is outfitted with a series of machine guns ranging from 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns to 7.62mm M240 machine guns. Smoke grenade dischargers come standard for making a hasty retreat or other tactical maneuvers. The M1 Abrams is perhaps one of the more famous tanks during this time, and there were many others like it produced in the Cold War era.

Here is a look at the most and least mass produced U.S. Cold War tanks:

29. Sherman Jumbo

Total units produced: 254

254 Type: Up-armored medium tank

Up-armored medium tank Manufacturer: Fisher Tank Arsenal

Fisher Tank Arsenal Year introduced: 1944

1944 Weight: 41.9 tons

41.9 tons Top speed: 22 mph

22 mph Armament: 76mm main gun, .50 caliber anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, .30 caliber coaxial machine gun, .30 caliber bow mounted machine gun, smoke mortar

28. M103

Total units produced: 300

300 Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Manufacturer: Chrysler Motors

Chrysler Motors Year introduced: 1957

1957 Weight: 62.5 tons

62.5 tons Top speed: 21 mph

21 mph Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

27. M3 Bradley

Total units produced: 500

500 Type: Armored reconnaissance assault vehicle

Armored reconnaissance assault vehicle Manufacturer: United Defense

United Defense Year introduced: 1983

1983 Weight: 25 tons

25 tons Top speed: 41 mph

41 mph Armament: 25mm automatic main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, TOW-2 anti-tank guided missile launchers, smoke grenade dischargers

26. Rheinmetall Landsysteme Wiesel (Weasel)

Total units produced: 529

529 Type: Lightweight armored weapons carrier

Lightweight armored weapons carrier Manufacturer: Porsche / MaK (Rheinmetall Landsysteme)

Porsche / MaK (Rheinmetall Landsysteme) Year introduced: 1989

1989 Weight: 4.8 tons

4.8 tons Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 25mm autocannon, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, anti-tank guided missile launchers

25. M114 CRV

Total units produced: 615

615 Type: Command and reconnaissance vehicle

Command and reconnaissance vehicle Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Year introduced: 1962

1962 Weight: 7.5 tons

7.5 tons Top speed: 36 mph

36 mph Armament: 20mm M139 cannon, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M60 machine gun, M72A1 LAW launchers

24. M46 Patton

Total units produced: 1,160

1,160 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Manufacturer: Detroit Tank Arsenal

Detroit Tank Arsenal Year introduced: 1950

1950 Weight: 48.5 tons

48.5 tons Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 90mm M4A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow mounted machine gun

23. M551 Sheridan

Total units produced: 1,562

1,562 Type: Armored reconnaissance assault vehicle

Armored reconnaissance assault vehicle Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Year introduced: 1968

1968 Weight: 16.8 tons

16.8 tons Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 152mm M81E1 main gun, 12.7mm M2HB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers, MGM-51 anti-tank guided missiles

22. AAV-7 (LVTP-7)

Total units produced: 1,737

1,737 Type: Advanced amphibious assault vehicle

Advanced amphibious assault vehicle Manufacturer: United Defense / FMC Corporation

United Defense / FMC Corporation Year introduced: 1972

1972 Weight: 25.2 tons

25.2 tons Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 40mm grenade launcher, 25mm Bushmaster cannon, 12.7mm Browning M2HB heavy anti-aircraft machine gun

21. M163 Vulcan Air Defense System

Total units produced: 2,000

2,000 Type: Self-propelled anti-aircraft gun

Self-propelled anti-aircraft gun Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Year introduced: 1969

1969 Weight: 13.8 tons

13.8 tons Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 20mm gattling gun

20. Sherman Firefly

Total units produced: 2,100

2,100 Type: Tank destroyer

Tank destroyer Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Year introduced: 1944

1944 Weight: 33.3 tons

33.3 tons Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Armament: QF 17-Pounder (76.2mm) Mk IV L/55 main gun, .30 caliber Browning M1919A4 machine gun

19. M4A3 Sherman (Easy Eight)

Total units produced: 2,617

2,617 Type: Up-gunned medium tank

Up-gunned medium tank Manufacturer: Detroit Tank Arsenal / Fisher Tank Arsenal

Detroit Tank Arsenal / Fisher Tank Arsenal Year introduced: 1944

1944 Weight: 32.5 tons

32.5 tons Top speed: 23 mph

23 mph Armament: 76mm high-velocity main gun, .50 caliber Browning M2 anti-aircraft machine gun, .30-06 machine guns

18. M41 Walker Bulldog

Total units produced: 3,728

3,728 Type: Light tank

Light tank Manufacturer: Cadillac Gage

Cadillac Gage Year introduced: 1951

1951 Weight: 25.9 tons

25.9 tons Top speed: 45 mph

45 mph Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1914A4 coaxial machine gun

17. M26 Pershing

Total units produced: 4,550

4,550 Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Manufacturer: Fisher Tank Arsenal / Detroit Tank Arsenal

Fisher Tank Arsenal / Detroit Tank Arsenal Year introduced: 1945

1945 Weight: 46.3 tons

46.3 tons Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Armament: 90mm main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow mounted machine gun

16. M2 Bradley

Total units produced: 4,641

4,641 Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Manufacturer: United Defense

United Defense Year introduced: 1981

1981 Weight: 40.4 tons

40.4 tons Top speed: 38 mph

38 mph Armament: 25mm automatic main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, TOW anti-tank guided missile launchers, smoke grenade dischargers

15. M24 Chaffee

Total units produced: 4,731

4,731 Type: Reconnaissance light tank

Reconnaissance light tank Manufacturer: Cadillac / Massey Harris

Cadillac / Massey Harris Year introduced: 1944

1944 Weight: 19.9 tons

19.9 tons Top speed: 35 mph

35 mph Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar

14. LAV-25 (Light Armored Vehicle 25)

Total units produced: 5,000

5,000 Type: 8×8 wheeled armored reconnaissance vehicle

8×8 wheeled armored reconnaissance vehicle Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Year introduced: 1983

1983 Weight: 18 tons

18 tons Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: 25mm M242 Bushmaster chain gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

13. M47 (Patton II)

Total units produced: 8,676

8,676 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Manufacturer: Detroit Tank Arsenal / American Locomotive Company

Detroit Tank Arsenal / American Locomotive Company Year introduced: 1951

1951 Weight: 50.9 tons

50.9 tons Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 90mm M36 main gun, .50 caliber HB M2 air defense machine gun, .30 caliber M1919A4 machine guns

12. M5 Stuart

Total units produced: 8,884

8,884 Type: Light tank

Light tank Manufacturer: General Motors / Massey Harris / American Car and Foundry

General Motors / Massey Harris / American Car and Foundry Year introduced: 1942

1942 Weight: 16.5 tons

16.5 tons Top speed: 36 mph

36 mph Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, .30 caliber Browning M1919A4 coaxial machine gun

11. M1 Abrams

Total units produced: 10,000

10,000 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Year introduced: 1980

1980 Weight: 69.5 tons

69.5 tons Top speed: 42 mph

42 mph Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

10. MOWAG Piranha

Total units produced: 11,300

11,300 Type: 8×8 wheeled armored fighting vehicle

8×8 wheeled armored fighting vehicle Manufacturer: MOWAG Motor Car Factory

MOWAG Motor Car Factory Year introduced: 1972

1972 Weight: 30 tons

30 tons Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, TOW anti-tank missile launcher

9. M48 Patton

Total units produced: 12,000

12,000 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Manufacturer: Chrysler / Ford / General Motors

Chrysler / Ford / General Motors Year introduced: 1952

1952 Weight: 54 tons

54 tons Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 90mm T54 or M48 main gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

8. MT-LB (M1970)

Total units produced: 12,000

12,000 Type: Multipurpose tracked vehicle

Multipurpose tracked vehicle Manufacturer: Kharkov Tractor Plant

Kharkov Tractor Plant Year introduced: 1968

1968 Weight: 13.1 tons

13.1 tons Top speed: 38 mph

38 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine gun

7. M60 (Patton)

Total units produced: 15,000

15,000 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Year introduced: 1960

1960 Weight: 53.7 tons

53.7 tons Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

6. Half-Track Car M2

Total units produced: 17,000

17,000 Type: Multipurpose armored personnel carrier

Multipurpose armored personnel carrier Manufacturer: White Motor Company

White Motor Company Year introduced: 1940

1940 Weight: 9.9 tons

9.9 tons Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 12.7mm M2 Browning heavy machine gun

5. Landing Vehicle Tracked (Alligator / Water Buffalo)

Total units produced: 18,614

18,614 Type: Amphibious personnel carrier

Amphibious personnel carrier Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Year introduced: 1941

1941 Weight: 20 tons

20 tons Top speed: 20 mph

20 mph Armament: .50 caliber M2HB Browning heavy machine guns, .30-06 M1919A4 Browning general purpose machine guns, 75mm main gun

4. T-62

Total units produced: 22,750

22,750 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Year introduced: 1961

1961 Weight: 45.7 tons

45.7 tons Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Armament: 115 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun

3. M4 Sherman

Total units produced: 50,000

50,000 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Manufacturer: American Locomotive / Detroit Tank Arsenal / Lima Locomotive

American Locomotive / Detroit Tank Arsenal / Lima Locomotive Year introduced: 1942

1942 Weight: 31.3 tons

31.3 tons Top speed: 24 mph

24 mph Armament: 105mm main gun, .50 caliber Browning M2 anti-aircraft machine gun, .30-06 caliber coaxial machine gun, .30-06 bow mounted machine gun

2. T-54

Total units produced: 50,000

50,000 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Year introduced: 1949

1949 Weight: 39.7 tons

39.7 tons Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow mounted machine gun

1. M113 APC

Total units produced: 80,500

80,500 Type: Tracked armored personnel carrier

Tracked armored personnel carrier Manufacturer: United Defense / FMC Corporation

United Defense / FMC Corporation Year introduced: 1960

1960 Weight: 12.5 tons

12.5 tons Top speed: 38 mph

38 mph Armament: 12.7mm M2 Browning heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

