The American-Made Tank Weighing In at Nearly 140,000 Pounds

The United States has been producing tanks since World War I. General Dynamics Corporation has had the greatest market share in producing tanks and armored vehicles in recent years. Still, there have been many great vehicles produced over the years by other notable companies such as Chrysler Defense, Detroit Arsenal, and others.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at American-made tanks. To determine the biggest tanks in U.S. military history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of tanks used by the U.S. military from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more used by militaries worldwide. All U.S. tanks are ranked here according to their weight. Additional data on the type of tank, crew size, and more came from the Military Factory. We excluded tanks that were not mass-produced or had production runs of less than 250 units.

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the history of U.S. tanks gives context to their impact on military strategy, technological advancements, and the outcomes of many important conflicts. Ultimately, this plays into national defense strategies, training, and further advancements in armored warfare.

Here is a look at the biggest U.S. tanks ever built.

20. Marmon-Herrington CTLS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light tank/tankette
  • Year entered service: 1935
  • Top speed: 32.9 mph
  • Crew size: 2
  • Weight: 9,480 lbs
  • Armament: 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

19. M1917 6-ton

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light two-man combat tank
  • Year entered service: 1918
  • Top speed: 5.5 mph
  • Crew size: 2
  • Weight: 14,506 lbs
  • Armament: 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine gun

18. M22 Locust (Light tank, Airborne, M22)

M22 Locust u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098T158979u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 by Alan Wilson
M22 Locust u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098T158979u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Airborne infantry light tank
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Top speed: 39.8 mph
  • Crew size: 3
  • Weight: 16,400 lbs
  • Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

17. M2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year entered service: 1935
  • Top speed: 34.8 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 25,574 lbs
  • Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

16. M3 Stuart

Bundesa... by Bundesarchiv, Bild 101I-783-0107-14A / Dorsen / CC-BY-SA 3.0
Bundesa... (CC BY-SA 3.0 DE) by Bundesarchiv, Bild 101I-783-0107-14A / Dorsen / CC-BY-SA 3.0
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year entered service: 1941
  • Top speed: 36 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 28,440 lbs
  • Armament: 37mm M6/M7 main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

15. M5 Stuart

M5A1 (Stuart VI) Light Tank. 1... by Andrey Korchagin
M5A1 (Stuart VI) Light Tank. 1... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Top speed: 36 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 33,069 lbs
  • Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

14. M551 Sheridan

M551 Sheridan Light Tank by Gary Todd
M551 Sheridan Light Tank (Public Domain) by Gary Todd
  • Type: Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle
  • Year entered service: 1968
  • Top speed: 43.5 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 33,510 lbs
  • Armament: 152mm M81E1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers, Shillelagh missiles

13. M24 Chaffee

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Reconnaissance light tank
  • Year entered service: 1944
  • Top speed: 34.8 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 39,838 lbs
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar

12. M41 Walker Bulldog

M41 Walker Bulldog (M41A2 or A3) by rvandermaar
M41 Walker Bulldog (M41A2 or A3) (BY 2.0) by rvandermaar
  • Type: Light tank tracked combat vehicle
  • Year entered service: 1951
  • Top speed: 45 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 51,798 lbs
  • Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

11. M3 Lee / M3 Grant

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year entered service: 1941
  • Top speed: 26.1 mph
  • Crew size: 6
  • Weight: 60,001 lbs
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine guns

10. M4 Sherman

M4 Sherman tank... by Joost J. Bakker
M4 Sherman tank... (CC BY 2.0) by Joost J. Bakker
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Top speed: 23.9 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 62,611 lbs
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortars, flamethrowers

9. M4A3 HVSS Sherman (Easy Eight)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Upped-gunned medium tank
  • Year entered service: 1944
  • Top speed: 23 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 65,036 lbs
  • Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

8. Sherman Jumbo

M4A3E2 Jumbo Port... by Bill Abbott
M4A3E2 Jumbo Port... (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Bill Abbott
  • Type: Up-armored medium tank/assault tank
  • Year entered service: 1944
  • Top speed: 21.7 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 83,776 lbs
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar

7. M26 Pershing

wsmahar / E+ via Getty Images
  • Type: Heavy tank / medium tank
  • Year entered service: 1945
  • Top speed: 24.9 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 92,594 lbs
  • Armament: 90mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

6. M46 Patton (General Patton)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle
  • Year entered service: 1950
  • Top speed: 29.8 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 97,003 lbs
  • Armament: 90mm M4A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

5. M47 (Patton II)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle
  • Year entered service: 1951
  • Top speed: 29.8 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 101,787 lbs
  • Armament: 90mm M36 main gun, 12.7mm M2 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

4. M60 (Patton)

File:M60 Patton Tank Fort Lewis Military Museum.jpg by Articseahorse
File:M60 Patton Tank Fort Lewis Military Museum.jpg (BY-SA 4.0) by Articseahorse
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year entered service: 1960
  • Top speed: 30 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 107,330 lbs
  • Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

3. M48 Patton

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year entered service: 1952
  • Top speed: 29.8 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 107,998 lbs
  • Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

2. M103

M103 heavy tank by Greg Goebel
M103 heavy tank (BY-SA 2.0) by Greg Goebel
  • Type: Heavy tank
  • Year entered service: 1957
  • Top speed: 21.1 mph
  • Crew size: 5
  • Weight: 125,000 lbs
  • Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

1. M1 Abrams

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Top speed: 41.6 mph
  • Crew size: 4
  • Weight: 139,081 lbs
  • Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

