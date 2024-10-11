The American-Made Tank Weighing In at Nearly 140,000 Pounds

The United States has been producing tanks since World War I. General Dynamics Corporation has had the greatest market share in producing tanks and armored vehicles in recent years. Still, there have been many great vehicles produced over the years by other notable companies such as Chrysler Defense, Detroit Arsenal, and others.
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at American-made tanks. To determine the biggest tanks in U.S. military history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of tanks used by the U.S. military from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more used by militaries worldwide. All U.S. tanks are ranked here according to their weight. Additional data on the type of tank, crew size, and more came from the Military Factory. We excluded tanks that were not mass-produced or had production runs of less than 250 units.
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the history of U.S. tanks gives context to their impact on military strategy, technological advancements, and the outcomes of many important conflicts. Ultimately, this plays into national defense strategies, training, and further advancements in armored warfare.
Here is a look at the biggest U.S. tanks ever built.
20. Marmon-Herrington CTLS
- Type: Light tank/tankette
- Year entered service: 1935
- Top speed: 32.9 mph
- Crew size: 2
- Weight: 9,480 lbs
- Armament: 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
19. M1917 6-ton
- Type: Light two-man combat tank
- Year entered service: 1918
- Top speed: 5.5 mph
- Crew size: 2
- Weight: 14,506 lbs
- Armament: 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine gun
18. M22 Locust (Light tank, Airborne, M22)
- Type: Airborne infantry light tank
- Year entered service: 1943
- Top speed: 39.8 mph
- Crew size: 3
- Weight: 16,400 lbs
- Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun
17. M2
- Type: Light tank
- Year entered service: 1935
- Top speed: 34.8 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Weight: 25,574 lbs
- Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
16. M3 Stuart
- Type: Light tank
- Year entered service: 1941
- Top speed: 36 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Weight: 28,440 lbs
- Armament: 37mm M6/M7 main gun, 7.62mm machine guns
15. M5 Stuart
- Type: Light tank
- Year entered service: 1942
- Top speed: 36 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Weight: 33,069 lbs
- Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine guns
14. M551 Sheridan
- Type: Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle
- Year entered service: 1968
- Top speed: 43.5 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Weight: 33,510 lbs
- Armament: 152mm M81E1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers, Shillelagh missiles
13. M24 Chaffee
- Type: Reconnaissance light tank
- Year entered service: 1944
- Top speed: 34.8 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Weight: 39,838 lbs
- Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar
12. M41 Walker Bulldog
- Type: Light tank tracked combat vehicle
- Year entered service: 1951
- Top speed: 45 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Weight: 51,798 lbs
- Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun
11. M3 Lee / M3 Grant
- Type: Medium tank
- Year entered service: 1941
- Top speed: 26.1 mph
- Crew size: 6
- Weight: 60,001 lbs
- Armament: 75mm main gun, 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine guns
10. M4 Sherman
- Type: Medium tank
- Year entered service: 1942
- Top speed: 23.9 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Weight: 62,611 lbs
- Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortars, flamethrowers
9. M4A3 HVSS Sherman (Easy Eight)
- Type: Upped-gunned medium tank
- Year entered service: 1944
- Top speed: 23 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Weight: 65,036 lbs
- Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
8. Sherman Jumbo
- Type: Up-armored medium tank/assault tank
- Year entered service: 1944
- Top speed: 21.7 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Weight: 83,776 lbs
- Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar
7. M26 Pershing
- Type: Heavy tank / medium tank
- Year entered service: 1945
- Top speed: 24.9 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Weight: 92,594 lbs
- Armament: 90mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
6. M46 Patton (General Patton)
- Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle
- Year entered service: 1950
- Top speed: 29.8 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Weight: 97,003 lbs
- Armament: 90mm M4A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
5. M47 (Patton II)
- Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle
- Year entered service: 1951
- Top speed: 29.8 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Weight: 101,787 lbs
- Armament: 90mm M36 main gun, 12.7mm M2 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
4. M60 (Patton)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year entered service: 1960
- Top speed: 30 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Weight: 107,330 lbs
- Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers
3. M48 Patton
- Type: Medium tank
- Year entered service: 1952
- Top speed: 29.8 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Weight: 107,998 lbs
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers
2. M103
- Type: Heavy tank
- Year entered service: 1957
- Top speed: 21.1 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Weight: 125,000 lbs
- Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun
1. M1 Abrams
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year entered service: 1980
- Top speed: 41.6 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Weight: 139,081 lbs
- Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers
