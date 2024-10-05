Military

How Russia Became Asia's Leading Helicopter Power

Mil+Mi-2435+Hind | Mil' Mi-24 35 "Hind"
bkaree / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • The Soviet Union built up a sizable force of helicopters during the Cold War, investing heavily in the technological development and production of these assets
  • In the 1950s and 1960s, the Soviets launched iconic models like the Mi-8 and Mi-24, which remain in use today
  • The key to Russia’s dominance lies in its massive production capacity, and then this combined with the country’s strategic emphasis on helicopters has made for the largest helicopter fleet in Asia
  • Also: Dividend legends to hold forever

It’s no secret that Russia is one of the preeminent military powers of Asia. The Red Army built to this position over the years with its tanks, artillery, and aircraft. One major factor in its dominance is Russia’s understanding of the strategic importance of helicopters and the investment put into these aircraft.

The Soviet Union built up a sizable force of helicopters during the Cold War, investing heavily in the technological development and production of these assets. This early commitment laid the groundwork for Russia’s current leadership in helicopter numbers across Asia. (If there was a helicopter-only war, this superpower would win by a long shot.)

In the 1950s and 1960s, the Soviets launched iconic models like the Mi-8 and Mi-24, which remain in use today. These helicopters became the backbone of Soviet air power. Even later, the Russian’s would continue to develop the Kamov series like the new Ka-52 or the Ka-31.

Ultimately, the key to Russia’s dominance lies in its massive production capacity, and then this combined with the country’s strategic emphasis on helicopters has made for a massive helicopter fleet. Withstanding significant helicopter losses in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Russia has bounced back by producing even newer helicopters to replace those shot down. (Russia orders even more combat helicopters to keep up war demand.)

Currently, Russia operates the largest military helicopter fleet in Asia, outpacing other regional powers like China and India. However, that is not to say these other forces are lacking. Countries like China, India, and South Korea each have formidable helicopter forces. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the helicopter fleets across the Asian continent.

To determine the Asian countries with the most military helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded any nations that did not have any helicopters.

Here is a look at the largest helicopter armies in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Slovakia+Black+Hawk+helicopter | UH-60M Black Hawk
slezo / Flickr

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

45. Bhutan

dvids / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 2
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 2
  • Military strength score and world rank: 6.3704 – #145 out of 145

Bhutan has a total population of 876,000, and of these only 7,500 are in active service.

44. Kyrgyzstan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 6
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

Kyrgyzstan has a total population of 6.1 million, and of these only 23,000 are in active service.

43. Mongolia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 6
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 11
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

Mongolia has a total population of 3.3 million, and of these only 35,000 are in active service.

42. Nepal

Vyacheslav Argenberg / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 10
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 15
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.8962 – #128 out of 145

Nepal has a total population of 30.9 million, and of these only 95,000 are in active service.

41. Afghanistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 11
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 17
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145

Afghanistan has a total population of 39.2 million, and of these only 0 are in active service.

40. Tajikistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 20
  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 25
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

Tajikistan has a total population of 9.2 million, and of these only 9,500 are in active service.

39. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 20
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 24
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

Cambodia has a total population of 16.9 million, and of these only 221,000 are in active service.

38. Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan artillery | military strength theme, motion blur tank with Turkmenistan flag
irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total helicopters: 26
  • Total attack helicopters: 10
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 28
  • Total military aircraft: 90
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

Turkmenistan has a total population of 5.7 million, and of these only 36,500 are in active service.

37. Laos

calflier001 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 27
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 34
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

Laos has a total population of 7.9 million, and of these only 100,000 are in active service.

36. Oman

Brian Harrington Spier / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 31
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 29
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 10
  • Total military aircraft: 128
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

Oman has a total population of 3.8 million, and of these only 42,600 are in active service.

35. Armenia

RaffiKojian / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 36
  • Total attack helicopters: 20
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 4
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 10
  • Total military aircraft: 64
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

Armenia has a total population of 3.0 million, and of these only 57,500 are in active service.

34. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 42
  • Total attack helicopters: 11
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 52
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Georgia has a total population of 4.9 million, and of these only 55,000 are in active service.

33. Malaysia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 52
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
  • Total military aircraft: 143
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

Malaysia has a total population of 34.2 million, and of these only 113,000 are in active service.

32. Sri Lanka

Rehman Abubakr / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 55
  • Total attack helicopters: 9
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 5
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 86
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

Sri Lanka has a total population of 23.6 million, and of these only 346,000 are in active service.

31. Kuwait

Kuwait+apache+helicopter | Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.7_151103-N-CJ186-153
navcent / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 60
  • Total attack helicopters: 16
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 36
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 144
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Kuwait has a total population of 3.1 million, and of these only 72,000 are in active service.

30. Yemen

Ahmet Akman31 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 61
  • Total attack helicopters: 14
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 53
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 23
  • Total military aircraft: 177
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Yemen has a total population of 31.6 million, and of these only 66,700 are in active service.

29. Qatar

A7-HBO Bell 212 Gulf Helicopters by SJByles
A7-HBO Bell 212 Gulf Helicopters (BY-SA 2.0) by SJByles
  • Total helicopters: 67
  • Total attack helicopters: 24
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
  • Total military aircraft: 228
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Qatar has a total population of 2.5 million, and of these only 66,550 are in active service.

28. Lebanon

Lebanon | Flag of Lebanon at Byblos Castle
Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total helicopters: 69
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 9
  • Total military aircraft: 81
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Lebanon has a total population of 5.3 million, and of these only 60,000 are in active service.

27. Bangladesh

MONUSCO Photos / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 73
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 216
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Bangladesh has a total population of 167.2 million, and of these only 163,000 are in active service.

26. Bahrain

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter participates in a floating mine response training exercise with a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter participates in a floating mine response training exercise with a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • Total helicopters: 74
  • Total attack helicopters: 28
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 18
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 120
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Bahrain has a total population of 1.6 million, and of these only 18,400 are in active service.

25. Kazakhstan

Russian search and rescue MI-8 helicopters are seen at the landing site of the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
Russian search and rescue MI-8 helicopters are seen at the landing site of the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. (BY 2.0) by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
  • Total helicopters: 75
  • Total attack helicopters: 22
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
  • Total military aircraft: 243
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Kazakhstan has a total population of 19.5 million, and of these only 110,000 are in active service.

24. Myanmar

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total helicopters: 80
  • Total attack helicopters: 9
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 26
  • Total military aircraft: 293
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Myanmar has a total population of 58.0 million, and of these only 150,000 are in active service.

23. Azerbaijan

Urek Meniashvili / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 86
  • Total attack helicopters: 16
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 11
  • Total military aircraft: 144
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

Azerbaijan has a total population of 10.4 million, and of these only 126,400 are in active service.

22. Singapore

_MG_7495 by LH Wong
_MG_7495 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by LH Wong
  • Total helicopters: 87
  • Total attack helicopters: 18
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 247
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

Singapore has a total population of 6.0 million, and of these only 51,000 are in active service.

21. Vietnam

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total helicopters: 99
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 33
  • Total military aircraft: 226
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

Vietnam has a total population of 104.8 million, and of these only 600,000 are in active service.

20. Uzbekistan

Mississippi National Guard by The National Guard
Mississippi National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Total helicopters: 100
  • Total attack helicopters: 33
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 13
  • Total military aircraft: 191
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

Uzbekistan has a total population of 31.4 million, and of these only 48,000 are in active service.

19. Philippines

USS Stockdale (DDG 106) transits the Philippine Sea as two MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters conduct a vertical replenishment-at-sea. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
USS Stockdale (DDG 106) transits the Philippine Sea as two MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters conduct a vertical replenishment-at-sea. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • Total helicopters: 115
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 25
  • Total military aircraft: 195
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

Philippines has a total population of 116.4 million, and of these only 150,000 are in active service.

18. Iran

Hossein Zohrevand / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 129
  • Total attack helicopters: 13
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 23
  • Total military aircraft: 551
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Iran has a total population of 87.6 million, and of these only 610,000 are in active service.

17. Israel

TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... by Diariocritico de Venezuela
TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... (CC BY 2.0) by Diariocritico de Venezuela
  • Total helicopters: 146
  • Total attack helicopters: 48
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 39
  • Total military aircraft: 612
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Israel has a total population of 9.0 million, and of these only 170,000 are in active service.

16. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 148
  • Total attack helicopters: 43
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
  • Total military aircraft: 265
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Jordan has a total population of 11.1 million, and of these only 100,500 are in active service.

15. Syria

canaran / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total helicopters: 153
  • Total attack helicopters: 27
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 57
  • Total military aircraft: 452
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Syria has a total population of 22.9 million, and of these only 170,000 are in active service.

14. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 197
  • Total attack helicopters: 40
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 35
  • Total military aircraft: 371
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Iraq has a total population of 41.3 million, and of these only 193,000 are in active service.

13. North Korea

razihusin / Getty Images
  • Total helicopters: 205
  • Total attack helicopters: 20
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 132
  • Total military aircraft: 951
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

North Korea has a total population of 26.1 million, and of these only 1.3 million are in active service.

12. Indonesia

marine_corps / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 210
  • Total attack helicopters: 15
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 37
  • Total military aircraft: 474
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

Indonesia has a total population of 279.5 million, and of these only 400,000 are in active service.

11. Thailand

93309 by Alec Wilson
93309 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alec Wilson
  • Total helicopters: 231
  • Total attack helicopters: 7
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 73
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 18
  • Total military aircraft: 501
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

Thailand has a total population of 69.8 million, and of these only 360,850 are in active service.

10. Taiwan

DSC07218 by brian25_tw
DSC07218 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by brian25_tw
  • Total helicopters: 236
  • Total attack helicopters: 91
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 286
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 750
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

Taiwan has a total population of 23.6 million, and of these only 215,000 are in active service.

9. United Arab Emirates

Best Army Photos 2 by Expert Infantry
Best Army Photos 2 (CC BY 2.0) by Expert Infantry
  • Total helicopters: 246
  • Total attack helicopters: 30
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 18
  • Total military aircraft: 560
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.0 million, and of these only 65,000 are in active service.

8. Saudi Arabia

DA-ST-91-06392 by U.S. Army Materiel Command
DA-ST-91-06392 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Materiel Command
  • Total helicopters: 262
  • Total attack helicopters: 34
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 81
  • Total military aircraft: 914
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.0 million, and of these only 257,000 are in active service.

7. Pakistan

Pakistan military helicopter by Al Jazeera English
Pakistan military helicopter (BY-SA 2.0) by Al Jazeera English
  • Total helicopters: 352
  • Total attack helicopters: 57
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
  • Total military aircraft: 1,434
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Pakistan has a total population of 247.7 million, and of these only 654,000 are in active service.

6. Turkey

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 502
  • Total attack helicopters: 111
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 205
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 1,069
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Turkey has a total population of 83.6 million, and of these only 355,200 are in active service.

5. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 577
  • Total attack helicopters: 119
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 36
  • Total military aircraft: 1,459
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Japan has a total population of 123.7 million, and of these only 247,150 are in active service.

4. South Korea

&#039;Wildcard&#039; battalion trains wi... by USAG- Humphreys
&#039;Wildcard&#039; battalion trains wi... (CC BY 2.0) by USAG- Humphreys
  • Total helicopters: 758
  • Total attack helicopters: 112
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 98
  • Total military aircraft: 1,576
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

South Korea has a total population of 52.0 million, and of these only 600,000 are in active service.

3. India

Rachit Bhargava / Shutterstock.com
  • Total helicopters: 869
  • Total attack helicopters: 40
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 130
  • Total military aircraft: 2,296
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

India has a total population of 1.4 million, and of these only 1.5 million are in active service.

2. China

Peng Chen / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total helicopters: 913
  • Total attack helicopters: 281
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 371
  • Total military aircraft: 3,304
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

China has a total population of 1.4 million, and of these only 2.0 million are in active service.

1. Russia

Mil+Mi-2435+Hind | Mil&#039; Mi-24 35 &quot;Hind&quot;
bkaree / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 1,547
  • Total attack helicopters: 559
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 730
  • Total military aircraft: 4,255
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Russia has a total population of 141.7 million, and of these only 1.3 million are in active service.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Get started right here.
Read more: Military, aircraft, attack helicopter, China, combat helicopter, helicopters, military, Russia

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7