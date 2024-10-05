How Russia Became Asia's Leading Helicopter Power bkaree / Flickr

The Soviet Union built up a sizable force of helicopters during the Cold War, investing heavily in the technological development and production of these assets

In the 1950s and 1960s, the Soviets launched iconic models like the Mi-8 and Mi-24, which remain in use today

The key to Russia’s dominance lies in its massive production capacity, and then this combined with the country’s strategic emphasis on helicopters has made for the largest helicopter fleet in Asia

It’s no secret that Russia is one of the preeminent military powers of Asia. The Red Army built to this position over the years with its tanks, artillery, and aircraft. One major factor in its dominance is Russia’s understanding of the strategic importance of helicopters and the investment put into these aircraft.

The Soviet Union built up a sizable force of helicopters during the Cold War, investing heavily in the technological development and production of these assets. This early commitment laid the groundwork for Russia’s current leadership in helicopter numbers across Asia. (If there was a helicopter-only war, this superpower would win by a long shot.)

In the 1950s and 1960s, the Soviets launched iconic models like the Mi-8 and Mi-24, which remain in use today. These helicopters became the backbone of Soviet air power. Even later, the Russian’s would continue to develop the Kamov series like the new Ka-52 or the Ka-31.

Ultimately, the key to Russia’s dominance lies in its massive production capacity, and then this combined with the country’s strategic emphasis on helicopters has made for a massive helicopter fleet. Withstanding significant helicopter losses in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Russia has bounced back by producing even newer helicopters to replace those shot down. (Russia orders even more combat helicopters to keep up war demand.)

Currently, Russia operates the largest military helicopter fleet in Asia, outpacing other regional powers like China and India. However, that is not to say these other forces are lacking. Countries like China, India, and South Korea each have formidable helicopter forces. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the helicopter fleets across the Asian continent.

To determine the Asian countries with the most military helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded any nations that did not have any helicopters.

Here is a look at the largest helicopter armies in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

slezo / Flickr

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

45. Bhutan

dvids / Flickr

Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 6.3704 – #145 out of 145

Bhutan has a total population of 876,000, and of these only 7,500 are in active service.

44. Kyrgyzstan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 6

6 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

Kyrgyzstan has a total population of 6.1 million, and of these only 23,000 are in active service.

43. Mongolia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 6

6 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

Mongolia has a total population of 3.3 million, and of these only 35,000 are in active service.

42. Nepal

Vyacheslav Argenberg / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 10

10 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 15

15 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8962 – #128 out of 145

Nepal has a total population of 30.9 million, and of these only 95,000 are in active service.

41. Afghanistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 17

17 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145

Afghanistan has a total population of 39.2 million, and of these only 0 are in active service.

40. Tajikistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

Tajikistan has a total population of 9.2 million, and of these only 9,500 are in active service.

39. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

Cambodia has a total population of 16.9 million, and of these only 221,000 are in active service.

38. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 26

26 Total attack helicopters: 10

10 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total strike and attack aircraft: 28

28 Total military aircraft: 90

90 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

Turkmenistan has a total population of 5.7 million, and of these only 36,500 are in active service.

37. Laos

calflier001 / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 34

34 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

Laos has a total population of 7.9 million, and of these only 100,000 are in active service.

36. Oman

Brian Harrington Spier / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 29

29 Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

Oman has a total population of 3.8 million, and of these only 42,600 are in active service.

35. Armenia

RaffiKojian / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 36

36 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 4

4 Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total military aircraft: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

Armenia has a total population of 3.0 million, and of these only 57,500 are in active service.

34. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 42

42 Total attack helicopters: 11

11 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 52

52 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Georgia has a total population of 4.9 million, and of these only 55,000 are in active service.

33. Malaysia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 52

52 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

Malaysia has a total population of 34.2 million, and of these only 113,000 are in active service.

32. Sri Lanka

Rehman Abubakr / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 55

55 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 5

5 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 86

86 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

Sri Lanka has a total population of 23.6 million, and of these only 346,000 are in active service.

31. Kuwait

navcent / Flickr

Total helicopters: 60

60 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 36

36 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Kuwait has a total population of 3.1 million, and of these only 72,000 are in active service.

30. Yemen

Ahmet Akman31 / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 61

61 Total attack helicopters: 14

14 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 53

53 Total strike and attack aircraft: 23

23 Total military aircraft: 177

177 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Yemen has a total population of 31.6 million, and of these only 66,700 are in active service.

29. Qatar

Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92

92 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total military aircraft: 228

228 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Qatar has a total population of 2.5 million, and of these only 66,550 are in active service.

28. Lebanon

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 69

69 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Lebanon has a total population of 5.3 million, and of these only 60,000 are in active service.

27. Bangladesh

MONUSCO Photos / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 73

73 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 216

216 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Bangladesh has a total population of 167.2 million, and of these only 163,000 are in active service.

26. Bahrain

Total helicopters: 74

74 Total attack helicopters: 28

28 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 18

18 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Bahrain has a total population of 1.6 million, and of these only 18,400 are in active service.

25. Kazakhstan

Total helicopters: 75

75 Total attack helicopters: 22

22 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81

81 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Kazakhstan has a total population of 19.5 million, and of these only 110,000 are in active service.

24. Myanmar

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total military aircraft: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Myanmar has a total population of 58.0 million, and of these only 150,000 are in active service.

23. Azerbaijan

Urek Meniashvili / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 86

86 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 11

11 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

Azerbaijan has a total population of 10.4 million, and of these only 126,400 are in active service.

22. Singapore

Total helicopters: 87

87 Total attack helicopters: 18

18 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100

100 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 247

247 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

Singapore has a total population of 6.0 million, and of these only 51,000 are in active service.

21. Vietnam

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 99

99 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 33

33 Total military aircraft: 226

226 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

Vietnam has a total population of 104.8 million, and of these only 600,000 are in active service.

20. Uzbekistan

Total helicopters: 100

100 Total attack helicopters: 33

33 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total strike and attack aircraft: 13

13 Total military aircraft: 191

191 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

Uzbekistan has a total population of 31.4 million, and of these only 48,000 are in active service.

19. Philippines

Total helicopters: 115

115 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 25

25 Total military aircraft: 195

195 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

Philippines has a total population of 116.4 million, and of these only 150,000 are in active service.

18. Iran

Hossein Zohrevand / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 129

129 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186

186 Total strike and attack aircraft: 23

23 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Iran has a total population of 87.6 million, and of these only 610,000 are in active service.

17. Israel

Total helicopters: 146

146 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241

241 Total strike and attack aircraft: 39

39 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Israel has a total population of 9.0 million, and of these only 170,000 are in active service.

16. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 148

148 Total attack helicopters: 43

43 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total military aircraft: 265

265 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Jordan has a total population of 11.1 million, and of these only 100,500 are in active service.

15. Syria

canaran / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 27

27 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168

168 Total strike and attack aircraft: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Syria has a total population of 22.9 million, and of these only 170,000 are in active service.

14. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 40

40 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 35

35 Total military aircraft: 371

371 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Iraq has a total population of 41.3 million, and of these only 193,000 are in active service.

13. North Korea

razihusin / Getty Images

Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440

440 Total strike and attack aircraft: 132

132 Total military aircraft: 951

951 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

North Korea has a total population of 26.1 million, and of these only 1.3 million are in active service.

12. Indonesia

marine_corps / Flickr

Total helicopters: 210

210 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 37

37 Total military aircraft: 474

474 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

Indonesia has a total population of 279.5 million, and of these only 400,000 are in active service.

11. Thailand

Total helicopters: 231

231 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 73

73 Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total military aircraft: 501

501 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

Thailand has a total population of 69.8 million, and of these only 360,850 are in active service.

10. Taiwan

Total helicopters: 236

236 Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 286

286 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 750

750 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

Taiwan has a total population of 23.6 million, and of these only 215,000 are in active service.

9. United Arab Emirates

Total helicopters: 246

246 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.0 million, and of these only 65,000 are in active service.

8. Saudi Arabia

Total helicopters: 262

262 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total military aircraft: 914

914 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.0 million, and of these only 257,000 are in active service.

7. Pakistan

Total helicopters: 352

352 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387

387 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Pakistan has a total population of 247.7 million, and of these only 654,000 are in active service.

6. Turkey

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total helicopters: 502

502 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 205

205 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Turkey has a total population of 83.6 million, and of these only 355,200 are in active service.

5. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 577

577 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Japan has a total population of 123.7 million, and of these only 247,150 are in active service.

4. South Korea

Total helicopters: 758

758 Total attack helicopters: 112

112 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354

354 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

South Korea has a total population of 52.0 million, and of these only 600,000 are in active service.

3. India

Rachit Bhargava / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 869

869 Total attack helicopters: 40

40 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606

606 Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

India has a total population of 1.4 million, and of these only 1.5 million are in active service.

2. China

Peng Chen / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207

1,207 Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total military aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

China has a total population of 1.4 million, and of these only 2.0 million are in active service.

1. Russia

bkaree / Flickr

Total helicopters: 1,547

1,547 Total attack helicopters: 559

559 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809

809 Total strike and attack aircraft: 730

730 Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Russia has a total population of 141.7 million, and of these only 1.3 million are in active service.

