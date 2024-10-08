China's Rapid Naval Modernization Is Closing in on Russia 日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

Over the last decade, China’s rapid naval modernization has seen the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) grow at an incredible rate. The PLAN is easily one of the largest navies in the world and it is one of the few that has multiple aircraft carriers, further demonstrating its might. Much of this modernization has taken place over the last decade alone, and China is closing in on the world’s preeminent naval powers of Russia and the United States. (This Chinese fighter jet is faster than 90% of U.S. combat aircraft.)

The PLAN has expanded its capabilities with advanced destroyers, aircraft carriers, and submarines. China even launched its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, in 2022.

Comparatively, Russia has the larger fleet but China has been on the rise with its modernization efforts, even eclipsing Russia with its carrier count. However, Russia’s real strength doesn’t lie with its aircraft carriers, instead it’s the nuclear submarines that are of consequence. (Why Russia dominates Eastern Europe on the naval front.)

While Russia has been making strides with its own fleet modernization, China is quickly gaining. The race for naval dominance is well underway. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at both of these navies as well as the other formidable naval forces of Asia.

To identify the Asian countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We excluded countries that did not have any naval vessels.

Here is a look at the largest navies in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

36. Kazakhstan

ekipaj / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 18

18 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 15

15 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kazakhstan has a total of 6,012 military vehicles which include 300 tanks, 407 MLRS units, and 696 artillery units. Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 19.5 million.

35. Georgia

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 19

19 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 31

31 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military strength score: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Georgia has a total of 5,256 military vehicles which include 235 tanks, 82 MLRS units, and 267 artillery units. Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 4.9 million.

34. Oman

https://www.mod.go.jp/msdf/index.html / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 22

22 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Oman has a total of 5,019 military vehicles which include 154 tanks and 165 artillery units. Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.8 million.

33. Azerbaijan

Mangust777 / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 24

24 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 1

1 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 15

15 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Azerbaijan has a total of 29,312 military vehicles which include 920 tanks, 218 MLRS units, and 594 artillery units. Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.4 million.

32. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 27

27 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 27

27 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has a total of 24,148 military vehicles which include 1,365 tanks, 88 MLRS units, and 283 artillery units. Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 11.1 million.

31. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 31

31 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Cambodia has a total of 4,094 military vehicles which include 322 tanks, 497 MLRS units, and 240 artillery units. Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 16.9 million.

30. Yemen

Ahmet Akman31 / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 38

38 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 23

23 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Military strength score: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Yemen has a total of 4,800 military vehicles which include 55 tanks, 13 MLRS units, and 26 artillery units. Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 31.6 million.

29. Singapore

Huaiwei. / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 43

43 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 7

7 Patrol vessels: 15

15 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military strength score: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Singapore has a total of 8,318 military vehicles which include 170 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 137 artillery units. Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 6.0 million.

28. Turkmenistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 44

44 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 31

31 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkmenistan has a total of 8,312 military vehicles which include 680 tanks, 160 MLRS units, and 530 artillery units. Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.7 million.

27. Syria

Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 47

47 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 33

33 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has a total of 14,550 military vehicles which include 2,720 tanks, 614 MLRS units, and 2,695 artillery units. Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 22.9 million.

26. Saudi Arabia

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 57

57 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 39

39 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has a total of 20,694 military vehicles which include 1,485 tanks, 490 MLRS units, and 3,253 artillery units. Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 36.0 million.

25. Bahrain

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 58

58 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 1

1 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 50

50 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bahrain has a total of 2,598 military vehicles which include 180 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 64 artillery units. Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.6 million.

24. Israel

svarshik / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 67

67 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 5

5 Patrol vessels: 45

45 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has a total of 43,407 military vehicles which include 1,370 tanks, 150 MLRS units, and 950 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 9.0 million.

23. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 68

68 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has a total of 39,872 military vehicles which include 848 tanks, 425 MLRS units, and 1,727 artillery units. Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 41.3 million.

22. Lebanon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 69

69 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 44

44 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lebanon has a total of 4,522 military vehicles which include 204 tanks, 30 MLRS units, and 458 artillery units. Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.3 million.

21. United Arab Emirates

Total naval vessels: 79

79 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 38

38 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has a total of 12,253 military vehicles which include 354 tanks, 162 MLRS units, and 282 artillery units. United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.0 million.

20. Taiwan

pixgrapher / Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 93

93 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 22

22 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 4

4 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 43

43 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has a total of 19,868 military vehicles which include 1,010 tanks, 223 MLRS units, and 1,420 artillery units. Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 23.6 million.

19. Vietnam

Total naval vessels: 97

97 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 14

14 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 54

54 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Vietnam has a total of 18,578 military vehicles which include 2,029 tanks, 450 MLRS units, and 880 artillery units. Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 104.8 million.

18. Iran

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 101

101 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 19

19 Patrol vessels: 21

21 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has a total of 65,765 military vehicles which include 1,996 tanks, 775 MLRS units, and 2,630 artillery units. Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 87.6 million.

17. Malaysia

Rizuan / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 101

101 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 72

72 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military strength score: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Malaysia has a total of 13,965 military vehicles which include 48 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 196 artillery units. Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 34.2 million.

16. The Philippines

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 111

111 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 1

1 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 50

50 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Philippines has a total of 7,562 military vehicles which include 10 tanks, 0 MLRS units, and 301 artillery units. The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 116.4 million.

15. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 114

114 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 2

2 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 69

69 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has a total of 50,523 military vehicles which include 3,742 tanks, 602 MLRS units, and 3,990 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 247.7 million.

14. Bangladesh

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 117

117 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 55

55 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bangladesh has a total of 13,100 military vehicles which include 320 tanks, 71 MLRS units, and 464 artillery units. Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 167.2 million.

13. Qatar

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Total naval vessels: 123

123 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has a total of 5,544 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.5 million.

12. Kuwait

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 123

123 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 106

106 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has a total of 4,409 military vehicles which include 367 tanks, 27 MLRS units, and 74 artillery units. Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.1 million.

11. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 155

155 Aircraft carriers: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 36

36 Submarines: 23

23 Patrol vessels: 6

6 Mine warfare vessels: 22

22 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has a total of 37,662 military vehicles which include 518 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 653 artillery units. Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 123.7 million.

10. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 186

186 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 16

16 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 12

12 Patrol vessels: 34

34 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 55,104 military vehicles which include 2,231 tanks, 286 MLRS units, and 2,785 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 83.6 million.

9. South Korea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 200

200 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 22

22 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has a total of 66,492 military vehicles which include 2,501 tanks, 581 MLRS units, and 8,052 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 52.0 million.

8. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 227

227 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 124

124 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has a total of 8,139 military vehicles which include 705 tanks, 586 MLRS units, and 2,083 artillery units. Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 58.0 million.

7. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 270

270 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 5

5 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 59

59 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sri Lanka has a total of 3,708 military vehicles which include 182 tanks, 32 MLRS units, and 175 artillery units. Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 23.6 million.

6. Thailand

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 293

293 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 49

49 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has a total of 14,040 military vehicles which include 648 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 639 artillery units. Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 69.8 million.

5. India

Oleksii Hlembotskyi / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 294

294 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 18

18 Destroyers: 12

12 Submarines: 18

18 Patrol vessels: 137

137 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has a total of 151,248 military vehicles which include 4,614 tanks, 702 MLRS units, and 3,383 artillery units. India has 1.46 million active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.4 billion.

4. Indonesia

us7thfleet / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 333

333 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 25

25 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 205

205 Mine warfare vessels: 13

13 Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has a total of 11,604 military vehicles which include 313 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 567 artillery units. Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 279.5 million.

3. North Korea

Total naval vessels: 505

505 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 1

1 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 35

35 Patrol vessels: 169

169 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has a total of 24,696 military vehicles which include 5,845 tanks, 2,920 MLRS units, and 9,000 artillery units. North Korea has 1.32 million active-duty personnel, and a total population of 26.1 million.

2. China

日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 730

730 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 42

42 Corvettes: 72

72 Destroyers: 49

49 Submarines: 61

61 Patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

36 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has a total of 174,300 military vehicles which include 5,000 tanks, 3,180 MLRS units, and 5,284 artillery units. China has 2.04 million active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.4 billion.

1. Russia

Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 781

781 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Destroyers: 14

14 Submarines: 65

65 Patrol vessels: 122

122 Mine warfare vessels: 47

47 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has a total of 161,382 military vehicles which include 14,777 tanks, 3,065 MLRS units, and 14,564 artillery units. Russia has 1.32 million active-duty personnel, and a total population of 141.7 million.

