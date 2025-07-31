China Dominates Global Naval Power With More Ships Than Russia and India Combined NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points China commands the largest naval fleet on the planet, with an impressive 754 vessels in active service

China’s fleet widely surpasses other regional fleets in Russia and India, practically double that of either one individually

This massive naval force is the result of a decades long mandate for rapid naval expansion from the PLAN

Currently China commands the largest naval fleet on the planet, with an impressive 754 vessels in active service. This widely surpasses other regional fleets in Russia and India, practically double that of either one individually. This has come as a decades long mandate for rapid naval expansion from the PLAN. Accordingly, this positions China as a dominant force in the region as it vies for control of the South China Sea and beyond. However, that is not to say that its neighbors do not have sizable fleets of their own. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the navies of Asian countries.

To identify the Asian countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no naval vessels were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest navies in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

36. Turkmenistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 16

16 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 16

16 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145

$1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkmenistan has a total of 5,016 military vehicles which include 654 tanks, 164 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.744 million.

35. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 19

19 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 31

31 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military defense budget: $495,629,055 – #105 out of 145

$495,629,055 – #105 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Georgia has a total of 3,392 military vehicles which include 123 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 188 artillery units. Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 4.901 million.

34. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 20

20 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $860,000,000 – #92 out of 145

$860,000,000 – #92 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Cambodia has a total of 3,627 military vehicles which include 644 tanks, 463 MLRS units, and 460 artillery units. Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 17.06 million.

33. Oman

Total naval vessels: 22

22 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

$8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Oman has a total of 4,084 military vehicles which include 150 tanks and 164 artillery units. Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.902 million.

32. Kazakhstan

ekipaj / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 26

26 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 23

23 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145

$2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kazakhstan has a total of 7,736 military vehicles which include 350 tanks, 287 MLRS units, and 320 artillery units. Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 20.26 million.

31. Syria

Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 27

27 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 16

16 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$291,850,000 – #124 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has a total of 11,148 military vehicles which include 365 tanks, 204 MLRS units, and 731 artillery units. Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 23.87 million.

30. Jordan

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 27

27 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 27

27 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has a total of 16,624 military vehicles which include 1,458 tanks, 56 MLRS units, and 438 artillery units. Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 11.17 million.

29. Saudi Arabia

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 32

32 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 9

9 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has a total of 19,040 military vehicles which include 840 tanks, 321 MLRS units, and 799 artillery units. Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 36.54 million.

28. Yemen

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 33

33 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 1

1 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military defense budget: $810,375,000 – #94 out of 145

$810,375,000 – #94 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Yemen has a total of 550 military vehicles which include 10 MLRS units and 15 artillery units. Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 32.14 million.

27. Azerbaijan

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 38

38 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 17

17 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

$5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Azerbaijan has a total of 7,642 military vehicles which include 497 tanks, 268 MLRS units, and 848 artillery units. Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.65 million.

26. Singapore

Total naval vessels: 50

50 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

$15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Singapore has a total of 8,998 military vehicles which include 170 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 137 artillery units. Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 6.028 million.

25. Israel

svarshik / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 62

62 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 5

5 Patrol vessels: 46

46 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has a total of 35,985 military vehicles which include 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 9.403 million.

24. Bahrain

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 64

64 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 50

50 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

$1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bahrain has a total of 2,764 military vehicles which include 150 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 64 artillery units. Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.567 million.

23. Lebanon

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 64

64 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 61

61 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

$768,250,325 – #97 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lebanon has a total of 4,538 military vehicles which include 116 tanks, 11 MLRS units, and 365 artillery units. Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.364 million.

22. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 68

68 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has a total of 37,288 military vehicles which include 1,025 tanks, 572 MLRS units, and 1044 artillery units. Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 42.08 million.

21. Taiwan

Total naval vessels: 97

97 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 22

22 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 4

4 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 37

37 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has a total of 19,921 military vehicles which include 888 tanks, 234 MLRS units, and 1,848 artillery units. Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 23.60 million.

20. Malaysia

Total naval vessels: 100

100 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 71

71 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145

$4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Malaysia has a total of 13,506 military vehicles which include 48 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 196 artillery units. Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 34.56 million.

19. Iran

Yeti studio / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 107

107 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 25

25 Patrol vessels: 21

21 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has a total of 65,825 military vehicles which include 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS units, and 2,462 artillery units. Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 88.39 million.

18. Vietnam

Total naval vessels: 110

110 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 16

16 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Vietnam has a total of 11,912 military vehicles which include 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS units, and 575 artillery units. Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 105.76 million.

17. Philippines

USS Stockdale (DDG 106) transits the Philippine Sea as two MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters conduct a vertical replenishment-at-sea. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total naval vessels: 113

113 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 1

1 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 58

58 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

$4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Philippines has a total of 11,878 military vehicles which include 10 tanks and 306 artillery units. The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 118.28 million.

16. Qatar

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Total naval vessels: 115

115 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 105

105 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has a total of 5,024 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.552 million.

15. Bangladesh

Nasir Khan Saikat / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 118

118 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 61

61 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

$4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bangladesh has a total of 11,584 military vehicles which include 320 tanks, 110 MLRS units, and 602 artillery units. Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 168.70 million.

14. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 121

121 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 69

69 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has a total of 17,516 military vehicles which include 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 252.36 million.

13. Kuwait

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 123

123 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 106

106 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has a total of 5,636 military vehicles which include 367 tanks, 27 MLRS units, and 74 artillery units. Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.138 million.

12. Japan

Enken / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 159

159 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 42

42 Submarines: 24

24 Patrol vessels: 6

6 Mine warfare vessels: 22

22 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has a total of 31,964 military vehicles which include 521 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 629 artillery units. Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 123.2 million.

11. United Arab Emirates

Total naval vessels: 181

181 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 11

11 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 34

34 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has a total of 8,707 military vehicles which include 354 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 264 artillery units. The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.03 million.

10. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 182

182 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 41

41 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

9. North Korea

Total naval vessels: 207

207 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 155

155 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has a total of 18,288 military vehicles which include 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS units, and 2,000 artillery units. North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 26.30 million.

8. South Korea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 227

227 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 22

22 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has a total of 58,880 military vehicles which include 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS units, and 7,670 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 52.08 million.

7. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 232

232 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 146

146 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has a total of 5,980 military vehicles which include 445 tanks, 180 MLRS units, and 305 artillery units. Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 57.53 million.

6. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 270

270 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 5

5 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 59

59 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

$1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sri Lanka has a total of 3,190 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 28 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 21.98 million.

5. India

Arun Prakash / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 293

293 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 14

14 Corvettes: 18

18 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 18

18 Patrol vessels: 135

135 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has a total of 148,594 military vehicles which include 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units. India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.409 billion.

4. Thailand

Sven Hansche / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 293

293 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 49

49 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has a total of 16,935 military vehicles which include 635 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 639 artillery units. Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 69.92 million.

3. Indonesia

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 331

331 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 25

25 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 211

211 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has a total of 20,440 military vehicles which include 331 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units. Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 281.56 million.

2. Russia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 419

419 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Destroyers: 10

10 Submarines: 63

63 Patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare vessels: 47

47 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has a total of 131,527 military vehicles which include 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units. Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 140.82 million.

1. China

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 754

754 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Destroyers: 50

50 Submarines: 61

61 Patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

36 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has a total of 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.415 billion.

