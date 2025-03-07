This Country Poured Billions into Creating a Navy Almost Twice the Size of America's Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

For centuries powerful navies have decided the military balance of power on the world stage. Not only that, these navies have been a symptom of powerful empires and economies. The fact continues to this day, that some of the most powerful economies in the world in turn have some of the most powerful navies. Countries like the United States, Russia and China, along with some NATO members, are home to these powerful navies and economies. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the largest naval military powers in the world. (These Economic Powers Have the Largest Standing Armies in the World, and America Is Not #1)

To identify the countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We added supplemental information regarding all the vessels in these respective fleets including submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest navies in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Anelo / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Philippines

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 113

113 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 1

1 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 58

58 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $ 4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

$ – #55 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Philippines has a total of 11,878 military vehicles which include 10 tanks and 306 artillery units. The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 118.3 million.

29. Qatar

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Total naval vessels: 115

115 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 105

105 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $ 9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$ – #34 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has a total of 5,024 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.6 million.

28. Bangladesh

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 118

118 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 61

61 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military defense budget: $ 4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

$ – #56 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bangladesh has a total of 11,584 military vehicles which include 320 tanks, 110 MLRS units, and 602 artillery units. Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 168.7 million.

27. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 121

121 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 69

69 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Military defense budget: $ 7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$ – #38 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has a total of 17,516 military vehicles which include 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 252.4 million.

26. Kuwait

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 123

123 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 106

106 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $ 6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$ – #41 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has a total of 5,636 military vehicles which include 367 tanks, 27 MLRS units, and 74 artillery units. Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.1 million.

25. France

JLV-Photos / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 129

129 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 11

11 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Military defense budget: $ 55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$ – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has a total of 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.4 million.

24. Chile

erlucho / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 130

130 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 40

40 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $ 5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145

$ – #48 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Chile has a total of 8,832 military vehicles which include 386 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 297 artillery units. Chile has 80,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 18.7 million.

23. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 133

133 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 1

1 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 109

109 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military defense budget: $ 3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145

$ – #59 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Nigeria has a total of 8,962 military vehicles which include 330 tanks, 37 MLRS units, and 379 artillery units. Nigeria has 230,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 236.7 million.

22. Egypt

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 150

150 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 62

62 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Military defense budget: $ 5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$ – #46 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has a total of 41,012 military vehicles which include 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units. Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 111.2 million.

21. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 152

152 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 22

22 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Military defense budget: $ 23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$ – #22 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has a total of 17,626 military vehicles which include 317 tanks and 382 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.3 million.

20. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 159

159 Aircraft carriers: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 42

42 Submarines: 24

24 Patrol vessels: 6

6 Mine warfare vessels: 22

22 Military defense budget: $ 57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$ – #7 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has a total of 31,964 military vehicles which include 521 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 629 artillery units. Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 123.2 million.

19. Mexico

navalsurfaceforces / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 167

167 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 1

1 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 5

5 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 140

140 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $ 7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

$ – #39 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Mexico has a total of 19,658 military vehicles which include 90 artillery units. Mexico has 412,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 130.7 million.

18. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 181

181 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 11

11 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 34

34 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military defense budget: $ 2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$ – #70 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has a total of 8,707 military vehicles which include 354 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 264 artillery units. The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.0 million.

17. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 182

182 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 41

41 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Military defense budget: $ 47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$ – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.1 million.

16. Greece

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 192

192 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 10

10 Patrol vessels: 39

39 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Military defense budget: $ 6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$ – #44 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has a total of 61,888 military vehicles which include 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.5 million.

15. Portugal

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 194

194 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 5

5 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $ 4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$ – #52 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has a total of 10,828 military vehicles which include 34 tanks and 139 artillery units. Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.6 million.

14. Italy

Total naval vessels: 196

196 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 10

10 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare vessels: 10

10 Military defense budget: $ 30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$ – #16 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has a total of 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 61.0 million.

13. North Korea

Total naval vessels: 207

207 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 155

155 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military defense budget: $ 4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$ – #51 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has a total of 18,288 military vehicles which include 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS units, and 2,000 artillery units. North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 26.3 million.

12. South Korea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 227

227 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 22

22 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Military defense budget: $ 46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$ – #14 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has a total of 58,880 military vehicles which include 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS units, and 7,670 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 52.1 million.

11. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 232

232 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 146

146 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Military defense budget: $ 2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$ – #62 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has a total of 5,980 military vehicles which include 445 tanks, 180 MLRS units, and 305 artillery units. Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 57.5 million.

10. Colombia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 233

233 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 217

217 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $ 10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

$ – #30 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Colombia has a total of 3,460 military vehicles which include 116 artillery units. Colombia has 293,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 50.0 million.

9. Finland

Total naval vessels: 264

264 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 8

8 Mine warfare vessels: 18

18 Military defense budget: $ 6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$ – #42 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Finland has a total of 11,704 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units. Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.6 million.

8. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 270

270 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 5

5 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 59

59 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $ 1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

$ – #82 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sri Lanka has a total of 3,190 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 28 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 22.0 million.

7. Thailand

Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 293

293 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 49

49 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military defense budget: $ 5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$ – #45 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has a total of 16,935 military vehicles which include 635 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 639 artillery units. Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 69.9 million.

6. India

Oleksii Hlembotskyi / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 293

293 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 14

14 Corvettes: 18

18 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 18

18 Patrol vessels: 135

135 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $ 75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$ – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has a total of 148,594 military vehicles which include 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units. India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.41 billion.

5. Sweden

Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 308

308 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 179

179 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Military defense budget: $ 13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$ – #28 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has a total of 6,795 military vehicles which include 110 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.6 million.

4. Indonesia

Reezky Pradata / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 331

331 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 25

25 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 211

211 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Military defense budget: $ 10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$ – #29 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has a total of 20,440 military vehicles which include 331 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units. Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 281.6 million.

3. Russia

NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 419

419 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Destroyers: 10

10 Submarines: 63

63 Patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare vessels: 47

47 Military defense budget: $ 126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$ – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has a total of 131,527 military vehicles which include 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units. Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 140.8 million.

2. United States

Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total naval vessels: 440

440 Aircraft carriers: 9

9 Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 26

26 Destroyers: 81

81 Submarines: 70

70 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Military defense budget: $ 895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$ – #1 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has a total of 391,963 military vehicles which include 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units. The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 342.0 million.

1. China

Total naval vessels: 754

754 Aircraft carriers: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Destroyers: 50

50 Submarines: 61

61 Patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

36 Military defense budget: $ 266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$ – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has a total of 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.42 billion.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future