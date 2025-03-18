China Pumped Billions In to Create the World's Largest Frigate Fleet, and It's Not Even Close rhk111 / Public Domain / Flickr

In recent years, China has made a large investment in upgrading its naval forces. Part of this came in the form of building a couple new aircraft carriers to head up its fleet. But another large piece of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is its frigates. China has by far more of these vessels than any other nation in the world. For an idea of the investment in these vessels, low-end frigates go for anywhere from $300 million to $500 million while some of the newer more advanced ships go closer to $1 billion. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most frigates in their navies.

To determine the countries with the most frigates in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on frigates. We also included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, destroyers, corvettes, and patrol vessels, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most frigates in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

GizemG / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

33. Morocco

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr / Public Domain

Frigates: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 1

1 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 105

105 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 111

111 Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

$13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Morocco has a total of 7,877 military vehicles which include 903 tanks, 129 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units. Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 37.39 million.

32. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Frigates: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 146

146 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 232

232 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has a total of 5,980 military vehicles which include 445 tanks, 180 MLRS units, and 305 artillery units. Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 57.53 million.

31. Netherlands

Design_Bank / Shutterstock.com

Frigates: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Netherlands has a total of 2,755 military vehicles which include 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units. The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 17.77 million.

30. Singapore

Frigates: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

$15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Singapore has a total of 8,998 military vehicles which include 170 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 137 artillery units. Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 6.028 million.

29. Brazil

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Frigates: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 23

23 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

$26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Brazil has a total of 22,464 military vehicles which include 294 tanks, 38 MLRS units, and 521 artillery units. Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 220.05 million.

28. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Frigates: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 42

42 Submarines: 24

24 Patrol vessels: 6

6 Mine warfare vessels: 22

22 Total naval vessels: 159

159 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has a total of 31,964 military vehicles which include 521 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 629 artillery units. Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 123.2 million.

27. Peru

usnavy / Flickr

Frigates: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 8

8 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 13

13 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 71

71 Military defense budget: $3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145

$3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Peru has a total of 6,560 military vehicles which include 240 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 302 artillery units. Peru has 120,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 32.60 million.

26. Colombia

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Frigates: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 217

217 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 233

233 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

$10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Colombia has a total of 3,460 military vehicles which include 116 artillery units. Colombia has 293,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 49.59 million.

25. Bangladesh

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 61

61 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 118

118 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

$4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bangladesh has a total of 11,584 military vehicles which include 320 tanks, 110 MLRS units, and 602 artillery units. Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 168.70 million.

24. Thailand

Naval Surface Warriors / CC BYU-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Frigates: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 49

49 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has a total of 16,935 military vehicles which include 635 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 639 artillery units. Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 69.92 million.

23. Saudi Arabia

usnavy / Flickr

Frigates: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 9

9 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 32

32 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has a total of 19,040 military vehicles which include 840 tanks, 321 MLRS units, and 799 artillery units. Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 36.54 million.

22. Australia

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Frigates: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 10

10 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 44

44 Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145

$55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Australia has a total of 15,648 military vehicles which include 59 tanks and 48 artillery units. Australia has 57,350 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 26.77 million.

21. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Frigates: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 25

25 Patrol vessels: 21

21 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Total naval vessels: 107

107 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has a total of 65,825 military vehicles which include 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS units, and 2,462 artillery units. Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 88.39 million.

20. Indonesia

AWG97 / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 7

7 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 25

25 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 211

211 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 331

331 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has a total of 20,440 military vehicles which include 331 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units. Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 281.56 million.

19. Chile

usnavy / Flickr

Frigates: 8

8 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 40

40 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 130

130 Military defense budget: $5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145

$5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Chile has a total of 8,832 military vehicles which include 386 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 297 artillery units. Chile has 80,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 18.66 million.

18. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 8

8 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 8

8 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 75

75 Mine warfare vessels: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Algeria has a total of 26,000 military vehicles which include 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS units, and 707 artillery units. Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.02 million.

17. United Kingdom

Barry Shimmon / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 8

8 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 6

6 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has a total of 38,200 military vehicles which include 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.46 million.

16. Denmark

Frigates: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 9

9 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has a total of 3,856 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units. Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.973 million.

15. Vietnam

Frigates: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 16

16 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Vietnam has a total of 11,912 military vehicles which include 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS units, and 575 artillery units. Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 105.76 million.

14. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Frigates: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 69

69 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 121

121 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has a total of 17,516 military vehicles which include 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 252.36 million.

13. Italy

Frigates: 10

10 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare vessels: 10

10 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has a total of 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 60.96 million.

12. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 11

11 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 22

22 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has a total of 17,626 military vehicles which include 317 tanks and 382 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.28 million.

11. Germany

infomatique / Flickr

Frigates: 11

11 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has a total of 83,260 military vehicles which include 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

10. France

JLV-Photos / iStock via Getty Images

Frigates: 11

11 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 11

11 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has a total of 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.37 million.

9. Canada

Frigates: 12

12 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 24

24 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 73

73 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Canada has a total of 21,704 military vehicles which include 74 tanks. Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 38.79 million.

8. Russia

NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images

Frigates: 12

12 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 83

83 Destroyers: 10

10 Submarines: 63

63 Patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare vessels: 47

47 Total naval vessels: 419

419 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has a total of 131,527 military vehicles which include 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units. Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 140.82 million.

7. Greece

Frigates: 13

13 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 10

10 Patrol vessels: 39

39 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 192

192 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has a total of 61,888 military vehicles which include 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.46 million.

6. Egypt

usnavy / Flickr

Frigates: 13

13 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 62

62 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 150

150 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has a total of 41,012 military vehicles which include 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units. Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 111.25 million.

5. India

BotMultichillT / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 14

14 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 18

18 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 18

18 Patrol vessels: 135

135 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has a total of 148,594 military vehicles which include 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units. India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.409 billion.

4. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Frigates: 17

17 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 41

41 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

3. South Korea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 17

17 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 22

22 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 227

227 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has a total of 58,880 military vehicles which include 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS units, and 7,670 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 52.08 million.

2. Taiwan

Frigates: 22

22 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 4

4 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 37

37 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 97

97 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has a total of 19,921 military vehicles which include 888 tanks, 234 MLRS units, and 1,848 artillery units. Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 23.60 million.

1. China

rhk111 / Public Domain / Flickr

Frigates: 47

47 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Corvettes: 72

72 Destroyers: 50

50 Submarines: 61

61 Patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

36 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has a total of 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.415 billion.

