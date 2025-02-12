America Has By Far the Largest Air Force in the World - Do You Know Who Is #2? Australian Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II - Luke Air Force Base, AZ, UNITED STATES 06.27.2018 by aeroman3 / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

In modern warfare having a superior air force is considered tantamount to military strength. As some of the world’s strongest military powers, the United States, China, Russia each are home to some of the world’s largest air forces. These fleets feature some of the most advanced aircraft on the planet, showcasing the newest fifth-generation fighter jets and drone technology. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest air forces on the planet.

To determine the countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We added supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, including fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking.

Here is a look at the countries with the world’s largest air forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Canada

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 351

351 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 66

66 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 145

145 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 33

33 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 28

28 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Canada has 21,704 military vehicles (including 74 tanks). Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.8 million.

29. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 391

391 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 39

39 Total special mission aircraft: 17

17 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15

15 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has 37,288 military vehicles (including 1,025 tanks, 1044 artillery units, and 572 MLRS units). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.1 million.

28. Mexico

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 433

433 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3

3 Total strike and attack aircraft: 33

33 Total helicopters: 178

178 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 25

25 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41

41 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Mexico has 19,658 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units). Mexico has 412,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 130.7 million.

27. Colombia

thescang / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 436

436 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 16

16 Total strike and attack aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 257

257 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 23

23 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 86

86 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Colombia has 3,460 military vehicles (including 116 artillery units). Colombia has 293,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 49.6 million.

26. Indonesia

Total military aircraft: 459

459 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total helicopters: 214

214 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total special mission aircraft: 17

17 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 70

70 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.6 million.

25. Spain

OlafSpeier / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137

137 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 51

51 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.3 million.

24. Poland

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 44

44 Total helicopters: 216

216 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total special mission aircraft: 11

11 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

49 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 677 artillery units, and 196 MLRS units). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.7 million.

23. Thailand

Total military aircraft: 493

493 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 20

20 Total helicopters: 258

258 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total special mission aircraft: 26

26 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 54

54 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.9 million.

22. Brazil

Fabricio Rezende / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 191

191 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 25

25 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 109

109 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Brazil has 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks, 521 artillery units, and 38 MLRS units). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 220.1 million.

21. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188

188 Total strike and attack aircraft: 21

21 Total helicopters: 128

128 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total special mission aircraft: 10

10 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 87

87 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 2,462 artillery units, and 1,517 MLRS units). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.4 million.

20. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 247

247 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total special mission aircraft: 27

27 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 37

37 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 264 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

19. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178

178 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 293

293 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15

15 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 1287 artillery units, and 152 MLRS units). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

18. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129

129 Total strike and attack aircraft: 63

63 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total attack helicopters: 54

54 Total special mission aircraft: 26

26 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.

17. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 608

608 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 42

42 Total helicopters: 299

299 Total attack helicopters: 74

74 Total special mission aircraft: 10

10 Total tanker aircraft: 5

5 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 63

63 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Algeria has 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 707 artillery units, and 266 MLRS units). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.

16. Israel

Total military aircraft: 611

611 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240

240 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total special mission aircraft: 19

19 Total tanker aircraft: 14

14 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 13

13 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 183 MLRS units). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

15. United Kingdom

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113

113 Total strike and attack aircraft: 31

31 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total special mission aircraft: 28

28 Total tanker aircraft: 9

9 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 29

29 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, United Kingdom has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 29 MLRS units). United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.

14. Italy

ebaschiera / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89

89 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total special mission aircraft: 23

23 Total tanker aircraft: 8

8 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.

13. Taiwan

Total military aircraft: 761

761 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 285

285 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 236

236 Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Total special mission aircraft: 18

18 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks, 1,848 artillery units, and 234 MLRS units). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

12. North Korea

Thomas Dutailly / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 861

861 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368

368 Total strike and attack aircraft: 114

114 Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 1

1 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks, 2,000 artillery units, and 1,500 MLRS units). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.3 million.

11. Saudi Arabia

GordZam / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 917

917 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total special mission aircraft: 16

16 Total tanker aircraft: 22

22 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

49 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks, 799 artillery units, and 321 MLRS units). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.5 million.

10. France

Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226

226 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total attack helicopters: 68

68 Total special mission aircraft: 44

44 Total tanker aircraft: 16

16 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 119

119 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.4 million.

9. Turkey

Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total special mission aircraft: 28

28 Total tanker aircraft: 7

7 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 84

84 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.

8. Egypt

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,093

1,093 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 348

348 Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Total special mission aircraft: 11

11 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 61

61 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 2,018 artillery units, and 528 MLRS units). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.2 million.

7. Pakistan

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328

328 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total special mission aircraft: 27

27 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 3,291 artillery units, and 600 MLRS units). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.4 million.

6. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 596

596 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total special mission aircraft: 141

141 Total tanker aircraft: 10

10 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 55

55 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 629 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

5. South Korea

usairforce / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315

315 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total helicopters: 807

807 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total special mission aircraft: 36

36 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41

41 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 7,670 artillery units, and 426 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.1 million.

4. India

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513

513 Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total helicopters: 899

899 Total attack helicopters: 80

80 Total special mission aircraft: 74

74 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 270

270 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 4,075 artillery units, and 264 MLRS units). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.

3. China

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total special mission aircraft: 112

112 Total tanker aircraft: 10

10 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 289

289 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 4,490 artillery units, and 2,750 MLRS units). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.

2. Russia

Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833

833 Total strike and attack aircraft: 689

689 Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total attack helicopters: 557

557 Total special mission aircraft: 141

141 Total tanker aircraft: 19

19 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 456

456 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 13,673 artillery units, and 3,005 MLRS units). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.8 million.

1. United States

Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Total strike and attack aircraft: 889

889 Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total attack helicopters: 1,002

1,002 Total special mission aircraft: 647

647 Total tanker aircraft: 605

605 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 918

918 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 1,883 artillery units, and 641 MLRS units). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 342.0 million.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future