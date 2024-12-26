If WW3 Ever Breaks Out, Which European Nations Have the Most Fighter Aircraft? Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Fighter aircraft make up the core of any modern military, and European countries are no exception. These nations rely on a mix of classic designs as well as cutting-edge models. These fighters are capable of everything from quick response missions and border patrol to international missions. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the fighter jet arsenals of European nations.

To determine the European countries with the most fighter aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any fighter aircraft were excluded.

It should be noted that the classification of fighter aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-air combat and interception. These aircraft typically carry lighter payloads than attack or strike aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower.

Here is a look at the European countries with the most fighter aircraft:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

23. Serbia

sagesolar / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 17

17 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total military aircraft: 112

112 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Serbia has 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 162 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

22. Bulgaria

Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bulgaria has 7,420 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 273 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.8 million.

21. Croatia

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 52

52 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Croatia has 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks, 181 artillery units, and 105 MLRS units). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

20. Czechia

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters: 3

3 Total military aircraft: 88

88 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Czechia has 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks and 53 artillery units). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

19. Hungary

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Total military aircraft: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Hungary has 7,797 military vehicles (including 208 tanks and 318 artillery units). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.7 million.

18. Romania

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14

14 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 131

131 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Romania has 9,990 military vehicles (including 345 tanks, 720 artillery units, and 225 MLRS units). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.3 million.

17. Austria

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 15

15 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 104

104 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Austria has 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks and 53 artillery units). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.

16. Netherlands

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total attack helicopters: 21

21 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Netherlands has 3,176 military vehicles (including 18 tanks and 72 artillery units). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.5 million.

15. Portugal

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 28

28 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 106 artillery units). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

14. Denmark

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 33

33 Total strike and attack aircraft: 4

4 Total helicopters: 34

34 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 119

119 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 19 artillery units). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.

13. Belarus

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 37

37 Total strike and attack aircraft: 51

51 Total helicopters: 64

64 Total attack helicopters: 25

25 Total military aircraft: 183

183 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belarus has 6,700 military vehicles (including 517 tanks, 539 artillery units, and 206 MLRS units). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

12. Switzerland

ninjaMonkeyStudio / E+ via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 41

41 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 147

147 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Switzerland has 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks and 133 artillery units). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.

11. Belgium

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45

45 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 110

110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2064 – #70 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belgium has 4,606 military vehicles. Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.9 million.

10. Finland

sagesolar / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 55

55 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 164

164 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Finland has 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 792 artillery units, and 76 MLRS units). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

9. Poland

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total helicopters: 215

215 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks, 525 artillery units, and 211 MLRS units). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

8. Sweden

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 212

212 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks and 26 artillery units). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

7. Ukraine

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 30

30 Total helicopters: 130

130 Total attack helicopters: 33

33 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ukraine has 22,110 military vehicles (including 1,777 tanks, 2,217 artillery units, and 491 MLRS units). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 43.3 million.

6. Italy

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 90

90 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 402

402 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has 61,892 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.

5. United Kingdom

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 120

120 Total strike and attack aircraft: 29

29 Total helicopters: 276

276 Total attack helicopters: 52

52 Total military aircraft: 664

664 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, United Kingdom has 27,203 military vehicles (including 213 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 41 MLRS units). United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.1 million.

4. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133

133 Total strike and attack aircraft: 76

76 Total helicopters: 318

318 Total attack helicopters: 55

55 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

3. Spain

valdithrash / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 139

139 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 121

121 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 236 artillery units). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.

2. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 194

194 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 289

289 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total military aircraft: 632

632 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has 57,030 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 1,318 artillery units, and 152 MLRS units). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

1. France

david_e_smith / Flickr

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 224

224 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 447

447 Total attack helicopters: 69

69 Total military aircraft: 972

972 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has 85,023 military vehicles (including 222 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.