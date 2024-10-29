China Has 174,300 of These War Machines Protecting Its Borders Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons

A large component of most militaries is their fleet of armored vehicles. Many include tanks, some propelled artillery, and troop carriers, to name a few. In the continent of Asia, these armored vehicles play an important role in navigating and controlling the largest landmass on Earth.

These vehicles play an integral role in dealing with border disputes and regional tensions wherever they may arise. Countries like China and India share an extensive border, and each invests heavily in advanced tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to secure interests along this line. At the same time, in the Korean Peninsula, both North and South Korea have built up their reserves of armored vehicles.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the armored vehicle arsenals of these Asian nations. To identify the Asian countries with the most military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of vehicles in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the Asian countries with the most military vehicles:

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

45. Bhutan:

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Total military vehicles: 108

108 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 6.3704 – #145 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bhutan has 2 military aircraft including 2 helicopters. Bhutan has 7,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 876,181.

44. Armenia:

Total military vehicles: 736

736 Total tanks: 221

221 Total artillery: 182

182 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 100

100 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Armenia has 64 military aircraft (including 10 attack aircraft, 4 fighter aircraft, and 36 helicopters). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.0 million.

43. Laos:

Pinkturban / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 1,880

1,880 Total tanks: 130

130 Total artillery: 127

127 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Laos has 34 military aircraft (including 27 helicopters). Laos has 100,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.9 million.

42. Nepal:

murdoc online / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 2,216

2,216 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8962 – #128 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Nepal has 15 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). Nepal has 95,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 30.9 million.

41. Bahrain:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 2,598

2,598 Total tanks: 180

180 Total artillery: 64

64 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 17

17 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bahrain has 120 military aircraft (including 18 fighter aircraft and 74 helicopters). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.6 million.

40. Kyrgyzstan:

usairforce / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 2,772

2,772 Total tanks: 215

215 Total artillery: 370

370 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 36

36 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kyrgyzstan has 6 military aircraft (including 6 helicopters). Kyrgyzstan has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.1 million.

39. Mongolia:

Total military vehicles: 3,600

3,600 Total tanks: 470

470 Total artillery: 150

150 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 120

120 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Mongolia has 11 military aircraft (including 6 helicopters). Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.3 million.

38. Sri Lanka:

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 3,708

3,708 Total tanks: 182

182 Total artillery: 175

175 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 32

32 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sri Lanka has 86 military aircraft (including 5 fighter aircraft and 55 helicopters). Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

37. Cambodia:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 4,094

4,094 Total tanks: 322

322 Total artillery: 240

240 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 497

497 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Cambodia has 24 military aircraft (including 20 helicopters). Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 16.9 million.

36. Kuwait:

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 4,409

4,409 Total tanks: 367

367 Total artillery: 74

74 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 144 military aircraft (including 36 fighter aircraft and 60 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

35. Lebanon:

Total military vehicles: 4,522

4,522 Total tanks: 204

204 Total artillery: 458

458 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lebanon has 81 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft and 69 helicopters). Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.3 million.

34. Tajikistan:

Total military vehicles: 4,650

4,650 Total tanks: 80

80 Total artillery: 90

90 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 45

45 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Tajikistan has 25 military aircraft (including 20 helicopters). Tajikistan has 9,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.2 million.

33. Yemen:

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Total military vehicles: 4,800

4,800 Total tanks: 55

55 Total artillery: 26

26 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 13

13 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Yemen has 177 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 53 fighter aircraft, and 61 helicopters). Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.6 million.

32. Oman:

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 5,019

5,019 Total tanks: 154

154 Total artillery: 165

165 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Oman has 128 military aircraft (including 10 attack aircraft, 29 fighter aircraft, and 31 helicopters). Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.

31. Georgia:

Total military vehicles: 5,256

5,256 Total tanks: 235

235 Total artillery: 267

267 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82

82 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Georgia has 52 military aircraft (including 42 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.9 million.

30. Uzbekistan:

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 5,526

5,526 Total tanks: 270

270 Total artillery: 83

83 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 143

143 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Uzbekistan has 191 military aircraft (including 13 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 100 helicopters). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.4 million.

29. Qatar:

Total military vehicles: 5,544

5,544 Total tanks: 99

99 Total artillery: 58

58 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 228 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 92 fighter aircraft, and 67 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

28. Kazakhstan:

Total military vehicles: 6,012

6,012 Total tanks: 300

300 Total artillery: 696

696 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 407

407 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 243 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 81 fighter aircraft, and 75 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.

27. Afghanistan:

Total military vehicles: 6,555

6,555 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Afghanistan has 17 military aircraft (including 11 helicopters). Afghanistan has a total population of 39.2 million.

26. Philippines:

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 7,562

7,562 Total tanks: 10

10 Total artillery: 301

301 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Philippines has 195 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft and 115 helicopters). Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 116.4 million.

25. Myanmar:

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 8,139

8,139 Total tanks: 705

705 Total artillery: 2,083

2,083 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 586

586 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 293 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 58.0 million.

24. Turkmenistan:

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 8,312

8,312 Total tanks: 680

680 Total artillery: 530

530 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 160

160 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 90 military aircraft (including 28 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.

23. Singapore:

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 8,318

8,318 Total tanks: 170

170 Total artillery: 137

137 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Singapore has 247 military aircraft (including 100 fighter aircraft and 87 helicopters). Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.0 million.

22. Indonesia:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 11,604

11,604 Total tanks: 313

313 Total artillery: 567

567 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 63

63 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Indonesia has 474 military aircraft (including 37 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 210 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 279.5 million.

21. United Arab Emirates:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Total tanks: 354

354 Total artillery: 282

282 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 162

162 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, United Arab Emirates has 560 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 246 helicopters). United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

20. Bangladesh:

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 13,100

13,100 Total tanks: 320

320 Total artillery: 464

464 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 71

71 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 216 military aircraft (including 44 fighter aircraft and 73 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.

19. Malaysia:

Kistara / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 13,965

13,965 Total tanks: 48

48 Total artillery: 196

196 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 36

36 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Malaysia has 143 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 52 helicopters). Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 34.2 million.

18. Thailand:

usnavy / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 14,040

14,040 Total tanks: 648

648 Total artillery: 639

639 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 26

26 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Thailand has 501 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 73 fighter aircraft, and 231 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.8 million.

17. Syria:

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total artillery: 2,695

2,695 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 614

614 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 452 military aircraft (including 57 attack aircraft, 168 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

16. Vietnam:

Total military vehicles: 18,578

18,578 Total tanks: 2,029

2,029 Total artillery: 880

880 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 450

450 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Vietnam has 226 military aircraft (including 33 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 99 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 104.8 million.

15. Taiwan:

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 19,868

19,868 Total tanks: 1,010

1,010 Total artillery: 1,420

1,420 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 223

223 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 750 military aircraft (including 0 attack aircraft, 286 fighter aircraft, and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

14. Saudi Arabia:

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 20,694

20,694 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total artillery: 3,253

3,253 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 490

490 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 914 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 262 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.0 million.

13. Jordan:

Public Domain / marine_corps / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total artillery: 283

283 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 88

88 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 265 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 148 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

12. North Korea:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 24,696

24,696 Total tanks: 5,845

5,845 Total artillery: 9,000

9,000 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,920

2,920 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 951 military aircraft (including 132 attack aircraft, 440 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1.32 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.1 million.

11. Azerbaijan:

Total military vehicles: 29,312

29,312 Total tanks: 920

920 Total artillery: 594

594 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 218

218 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 144 military aircraft (including 11 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.4 million.

10. Japan:

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Total tanks: 518

518 Total artillery: 653

653 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 54

54 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,459 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 577 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.

9. Iraq:

FarzadFrames / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 39,872

39,872 Total tanks: 848

848 Total artillery: 1,727

1,727 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 425

425 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 371 military aircraft (including 35 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 41.3 million.

8. Israel:

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total artillery: 950

950 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 150

150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 612 military aircraft (including 39 attack aircraft, 241 fighter aircraft, and 146 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

7. Pakistan:

Total military vehicles: 50,523

50,523 Total tanks: 3,742

3,742 Total artillery: 3,990

3,990 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 602

602 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,434 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 387 fighter aircraft, and 352 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 247.7 million.

6. Turkey:

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total artillery: 2,785

2,785 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 286

286 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,069 military aircraft (including 205 fighter aircraft and 502 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

5. Iran:

Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total artillery: 2,630

2,630 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 775

775 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 186 fighter aircraft, and 129 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

4. South Korea:

Total military vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Total tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total artillery: 8,052

8,052 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 581

581 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,576 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 354 fighter aircraft, and 758 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.

3. India:

abhisheklegit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 151,248

151,248 Total tanks: 4,614

4,614 Total artillery: 3,383

3,383 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 702

702 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,296 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 606 fighter aircraft, and 869 helicopters). India has 1.46 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.4 billion.

2. Russia:

peer_gynt / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 161,382

161,382 Total tanks: 14,777

14,777 Total artillery: 14,564

14,564 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,065

3,065 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,255 military aircraft (including 730 attack aircraft, 809 fighter aircraft, and 1,547 helicopters). Russia has 1.32 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 141.7 million.

1. China:

grynold / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 174,300

174,300 Total tanks: 5,000

5,000 Total artillery: 5,284

5,284 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,180

3,180 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,304 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,207 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2.04 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.4 billion.

