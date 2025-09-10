S&P 500
With 1,100+ Tanks, Ukraine Ranks High But Not Number 1

By Chris Lange

Sep 10, 2025  |  Updated 12:21 PM ET

Key Points

  • Ukraine’s armored forces stand as some of the strongest on the European continent
  • With a tank force of more than 1,100, Ukraine has solidified its position as capable of sustaining prolonged operations
  • While Ukraine’s tank force might be the most battle-tested in Europe, it is by no means the largest
Out of all European militaries, Ukraine’s armored forces stand as some of the strongest on the continent. With a tank force of more than 1,100, Ukraine has solidified its position as capable of sustaining prolonged operations with reasonable results against a far larger force. While Ukraine’s tank force might be the most battle-tested in Europe, it is by no means the largest. That’s not to say, it isn’t near the top of the heap but other European powers have comparable forces as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the tank armies of Europe.

To identify the European countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without tanks were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest tank armies in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

TeaMeister / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

28. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 18
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 46
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,755
  • Active duty military personnel: 41,380
  • Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 120 military aircraft (including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.

27. North Macedonia

North Macedonia Tank by MilitaryJournal
North Macedonia Tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MilitaryJournal
  • Total number of tanks: 20
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 150
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,108
  • Active duty military personnel: 9,000
  • Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft. North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.

26. Portugal

Portugal tank by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
Portugal tank (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
  • Total number of tanks: 34
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 139
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,828
  • Active duty military personnel: 24,000
  • Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 115 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.

25. Czechia

Jan Helebrant / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total number of tanks: 43
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 50
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,340
  • Active duty military personnel: 28,000
  • Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 99 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 42 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.

24. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 44
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 42
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,552
  • Active duty military personnel: 23,250
  • Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Norway has 97 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft and 33 helicopters). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.510 million.

23. Denmark

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 44
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 19
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 8
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,856
  • Active duty military personnel: 20,000
  • Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 117 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 31 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.

22. Slovakia

Slovakia tank by Pudelek
Slovakia tank (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Pudelek
  • Total number of tanks: 45
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 44
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,074
  • Active duty military personnel: 19,500
  • Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

21. Croatia

Croatia-00783 - Tanks by Dennis Jarvis
Croatia-00783 - Tanks (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Dennis Jarvis
  • Total number of tanks: 45
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 67
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 42
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,848
  • Active duty military personnel: 14,325
  • Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.

20. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Thomas_Brock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total number of tanks: 45
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 457
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 79
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 720
  • Active duty military personnel: 12,770
  • Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 22 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.799 million.

19. Albania

M1A2 tanks at Combined resolve... by 7th Army Training Command
M1A2 tanks at Combined resolve... (CC BY 2.0) by 7th Army Training Command
  • Total number of tanks: 46
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 50
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 135
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,796
  • Active duty military personnel: 6,600
  • Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft, which are entirely helicopters. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.

18. Slovenia

Tank by UnorthodoxY
Tank (CC BY-SA 2.0) by UnorthodoxY
  • Total number of tanks: 54
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 18
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,428
  • Active duty military personnel: 7,300
  • Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovenia has 39 military aircraft (including 16 helicopters). Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.098 million.

17. Austria

Austria Tanks by 7th Army Training Command
Austria Tanks (CC BY 2.0) by 7th Army Training Command
  • Total number of tanks: 56
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 30
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,322
  • Active duty military personnel: 16,000
  • Military defense budget: $5,475,750,000 – #47 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3704 – #68 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Austria has 85 military aircraft (including 15 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.968 million.

16. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 90
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 72
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,914
  • Active duty military personnel: 37,000
  • Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

15. Sweden

Sweden tank by Jorchr
Sweden tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jorchr
  • Total number of tanks: 110
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 26
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,795
  • Active duty military personnel: 24,400
  • Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sweden has 169 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.59 million.

14. Italy

Italy tank by Italian Army
Italy tank (CC BY 2.5) by Italian Army
  • Total number of tanks: 200
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 172
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 73,480
  • Active duty military personnel: 165,500
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

13. Finland

Finland artillery | Missile system on the background of the Finnish flag
Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

  • Total number of tanks: 200
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 774
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,704
  • Active duty military personnel: 24,000
  • Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

12. Switzerland

Switzerland tank by Ank Kumar
Switzerland tank (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Ank Kumar
  • Total number of tanks: 205
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 133
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,996
  • Active duty military personnel: 101,584
  • Military defense budget: $25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Switzerland has 146 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 40 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.861 million.

11. Hungary

Dedication to the Great Victor... by Andrey Korchagin
Dedication to the Great Victor... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Total number of tanks: 209
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 319
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,797
  • Active duty military personnel: 41,600
  • Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Hungary has 69 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.

10. France

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 215
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 96
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 9
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 110,932
  • Active duty military personnel: 200,000
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, France has 976 military aircraft (including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

9. United Kingdom

Challenger+2+FV4034 | FV4034 Challenger 2 Ã¢ÂÂ TankFest 2017
ajw1970 / Flickr

  • Total number of tanks: 227
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 197
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 29
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 38,200
  • Active duty military personnel: 184,860
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

8. Serbia

Vojska Srbije / CC BY 3.0 RS / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total number of tanks: 262
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 240
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 98
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,683
  • Active duty military personnel: 25,000
  • Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 110 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 46 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.652 million.

7. Germany

Thinkstock

  • Total number of tanks: 296
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 134
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 33
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 83,260
  • Active duty military personnel: 181,600
  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

6. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total number of tanks: 317
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 382
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,626
  • Active duty military personnel: 133,282
  • Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.

5. Romania

Romanian tanks attack during C... by 7th Army Training Command
Romanian tanks attack during C... (CC BY 2.0) by 7th Army Training Command
  • Total number of tanks: 328
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 720
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 243
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,774
  • Active duty military personnel: 81,300
  • Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

4. Belarus

thomas_vogt / Flickr
  • Total number of tanks: 507
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 572
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 206
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,916
  • Active duty military personnel: 63,000
  • Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.501 million.

3. Poland

Poland+T-72M1 | T-72M1 ‘3243’ – Tankfest 2017
ajw1970 / Flickr

  • Total number of tanks: 614
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 677
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 196
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 23,138
  • Active duty military personnel: 202,100
  • Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

2. Ukraine

A dug in Ukranian tank in Donbass by An authorized Youtube stream of the STRC Ukrainian television and radio broadcasting «UTR - TV channel» / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)
  • Total number of tanks: 1,114
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1273
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 279
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 18,920
  • Active duty military personnel: 900,000
  • Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.66 million.

1. Greece

Leopard 2 by George E. Koronaios
Leopard 2 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by George E. Koronaios
  • Total number of tanks: 1,344
  • Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1287
  • Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152
  • Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888
  • Active duty military personnel: 142,700
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 0 attack aircraft, 178 fighter aircraft, and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

