Backed by Trillions, This Country Has More Military Vehicles Than Any Other Country

Military vehicles are central to any country’s military posture. These range from armored transport to advanced logistical support units, even combat units like tanks or artillery. Having more of these assets at the ready, with a well-trained force to operate them, makes for a strong military force. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most military vehicles in the world.

To identify the countries with the most military vehicles in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of vehicles in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery, and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the most military vehicles in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Anelo / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Pakistan:

Total military vehicles: 17,516

17,516 Total tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,291

3,291 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 600

600 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.4 million.

29. Spain:

elentir / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total tanks: 317

317 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 382

382 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.3 million.

28. North Korea:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 18,288

18,288 Total tanks: 4,344

4,344 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,000

2,000 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,500

1,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.3 million.

27. South Africa:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 18,692

18,692 Total tanks: 252

252 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 183

183 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 101

101 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Africa has 182 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 87 helicopters). South Africa has 71,235 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.4 million.

26. Ukraine:

Міністерство оборони України / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 18,920

18,920 Total tanks: 1,114

1,114 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1273

1273 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 279

279 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.7 million.

25. Saudi Arabia:

edoug / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 19,040

19,040 Total tanks: 840

840 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 799

799 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 321

321 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.5 million.

24. Mexico:

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total military vehicles: 19,658

19,658 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 90

90 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Mexico has 433 military aircraft (including 33 attack aircraft, 3 fighter aircraft, and 178 helicopters). Mexico has 412,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 130.7 million.

23. Taiwan:

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 19,921

19,921 Total tanks: 888

888 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,848

1,848 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 234

234 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

22. Indonesia:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 20,440

20,440 Total tanks: 331

331 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 549

549 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 63

63 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Indonesia has 459 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 214 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.6 million.

21. Canada:

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 21,704

21,704 Total tanks: 74

74 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Canada has 351 military aircraft (including 66 fighter aircraft and 145 helicopters). Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.8 million.

20. Argentina:

Total military vehicles: 21,724

21,724 Total tanks: 342

342 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 227

227 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 26

26 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6013 – #33 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Argentina has 239 military aircraft (including 11 attack aircraft, 23 fighter aircraft, and 94 helicopters). Argentina has 108,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.

19. Brazil:

Brazilian Leopard 1 tank by Jorge Andrade from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total military vehicles: 22,464

22,464 Total tanks: 294

294 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 521

521 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 38

38 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Brazil has 513 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 43 fighter aircraft, and 191 helicopters). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 220.1 million.

18. Poland:

3rd ABCT, 4th ID, tanks fire first rounds in Poland by U.S. Army Europe / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total tanks: 614

614 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 677

677 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.7 million.

17. Algeria:

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 26,000

26,000 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 707

707 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 266

266 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.

16. Japan:

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 31,964

31,964 Total tanks: 521

521 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 629

629 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 54

54 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

15. Israel:

Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Total tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 523

523 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 183

183 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

14. Iraq:

christiaanbriggs / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 37,288

37,288 Total tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1044

1044 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 572

572 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.1 million.

13. United Kingdom:

August 15, 2018 military parade in Warsaw Poland. Military of the United Kingdom by Kancelaria Sejmu / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total tanks: 227

227 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 197

197 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 29

29 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.

12. Egypt:

Total military vehicles: 41,012

41,012 Total tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,018

2,018 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 528

528 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.2 million.

11. South Korea:

Thinkstock

Total military vehicles: 58,880

58,880 Total tanks: 2,236

2,236 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 7,670

7,670 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 426

426 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.1 million.

10. Turkey:

IC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,745

2,745 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 296

296 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.

9. Greece:

Konstantinos Stampoulis (el:User:Geraki) / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Total tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1287

1287 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

8. Iran:

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Total tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,462

2,462 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,517

1,517 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.4 million.

7. Italy:

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 172

172 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 21

21 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.

6. Germany:

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total tanks: 296

296 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 134

134 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33

33 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.

5. France:

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total tanks: 215

215 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 96

96 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, France has 976 military aircraft (including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.4 million.

4. Russia:

Vyacheslav Argenberg / Moment via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Total tanks: 5,750

5,750 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 13,673

13,673 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005

3,005 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.8 million.

3. China:

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Total tanks: 6,800

6,800 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,490

4,490 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.

2. India:

abhisheklegit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 148,594

148,594 Total tanks: 4,201

4,201 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,075

4,075 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 264

264 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.

1. United States:

thenationalguard / CC BY 2.0 /Flickr

Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Total tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,883

1,883 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641

641 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 342.0 million.

