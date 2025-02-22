Backed by Trillions, This Country Has More Military Vehicles Than Any Other Country

Military vehicles are central to any country’s military posture. These range from armored transport to advanced logistical support units, even combat units like tanks or artillery. Having more of these assets at the ready, with a well-trained force to operate them, makes for a strong military force. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most military vehicles in the world.
To identify the countries with the most military vehicles in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of vehicles in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery, and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.
Here is a look at the countries with the most military vehicles in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Pakistan:
- Total military vehicles: 17,516
- Total tanks: 2,627
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 3,291
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 600
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.4 million.
29. Spain:
- Total military vehicles: 17,626
- Total tanks: 317
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 382
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.3 million.
28. North Korea:
- Total military vehicles: 18,288
- Total tanks: 4,344
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,000
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.3 million.
27. South Africa:
- Total military vehicles: 18,692
- Total tanks: 252
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 183
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 101
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, South Africa has 182 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 87 helicopters). South Africa has 71,235 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.4 million.
26. Ukraine:
- Total military vehicles: 18,920
- Total tanks: 1,114
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1273
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 279
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.7 million.
25. Saudi Arabia:
- Total military vehicles: 19,040
- Total tanks: 840
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 799
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 321
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.5 million.
24. Mexico:
- Total military vehicles: 19,658
- Total tanks: 0
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 90
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Mexico has 433 military aircraft (including 33 attack aircraft, 3 fighter aircraft, and 178 helicopters). Mexico has 412,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 130.7 million.
23. Taiwan:
- Total military vehicles: 19,921
- Total tanks: 888
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,848
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 234
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.
22. Indonesia:
- Total military vehicles: 20,440
- Total tanks: 331
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 549
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 63
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Indonesia has 459 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 214 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.6 million.
21. Canada:
- Total military vehicles: 21,704
- Total tanks: 74
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 0
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Canada has 351 military aircraft (including 66 fighter aircraft and 145 helicopters). Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.8 million.
20. Argentina:
- Total military vehicles: 21,724
- Total tanks: 342
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 227
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 26
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6013 – #33 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Argentina has 239 military aircraft (including 11 attack aircraft, 23 fighter aircraft, and 94 helicopters). Argentina has 108,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.
19. Brazil:
- Total military vehicles: 22,464
- Total tanks: 294
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 521
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 38
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Brazil has 513 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 43 fighter aircraft, and 191 helicopters). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 220.1 million.
18. Poland:
- Total military vehicles: 23,138
- Total tanks: 614
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 677
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 196
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.7 million.
17. Algeria:
- Total military vehicles: 26,000
- Total tanks: 1,485
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 707
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 266
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.
16. Japan:
- Total military vehicles: 31,964
- Total tanks: 521
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 629
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 54
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.
15. Israel:
- Total military vehicles: 35,985
- Total tanks: 1,300
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 523
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 183
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.
14. Iraq:
- Total military vehicles: 37,288
- Total tanks: 1,025
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1044
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 572
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.1 million.
13. United Kingdom:
- Total military vehicles: 38,200
- Total tanks: 227
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 197
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 29
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.
12. Egypt:
- Total military vehicles: 41,012
- Total tanks: 3,620
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,018
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 528
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.2 million.
11. South Korea:
- Total military vehicles: 58,880
- Total tanks: 2,236
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 7,670
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 426
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.1 million.
10. Turkey:
- Total military vehicles: 61,173
- Total tanks: 2,238
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,745
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 296
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.
9. Greece:
- Total military vehicles: 61,888
- Total tanks: 1,344
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1287
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
8. Iran:
- Total military vehicles: 65,825
- Total tanks: 1,713
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,462
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,517
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.4 million.
7. Italy:
- Total military vehicles: 73,480
- Total tanks: 200
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 172
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 21
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.
6. Germany:
- Total military vehicles: 83,260
- Total tanks: 296
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 134
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.
5. France:
- Total military vehicles: 110,932
- Total tanks: 215
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 96
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 9
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, France has 976 military aircraft (including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.4 million.
4. Russia:
- Total military vehicles: 131,527
- Total tanks: 5,750
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 13,673
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.8 million.
3. China:
- Total military vehicles: 144,017
- Total tanks: 6,800
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,490
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.
2. India:
- Total military vehicles: 148,594
- Total tanks: 4,201
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 4,075
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 264
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.
1. United States:
- Total military vehicles: 391,963
- Total tanks: 4,640
- Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,883
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 342.0 million.
