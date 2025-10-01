Once America’s Enemy, One Country Now Has Nearly 80,000 War Vehicles at the Ready

Military
Around the world, rising military powers are rapidly modernizing their vehicle fleets. They are investing in new armored vehicles, tanks, and support systems that further improve their operational readiness and combat effectiveness. Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Troops, for example, recently integrated Khatam 270 and 450 vehicles into their fleet. These military vehicles will assist with more tactical communication between ground troops and in combat scenarios. Additionally, In April 2025, they unveiled new domestically-produced Karrar-2 main battle tanks and upgraded armored personnel carriers, emphasizing homegrown technology amid sanctions.
Additionally, China recently unveiled its new Type 96B tank variant and a next-gen infantry fighting vehicle during military drills in Inner Mongolia, and has been testing 6th generation fighter planes.
Regardless of the country, military vehicles play a pivotal role in maintaining tactical superiority in ground operations as well as for fulfilling the strategic objectives and projecting power. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring some of these rising military powers and their fleets of armored vehicles. (Which of the richest and most powerful countries has the most rockets?)
To identify the emerging global powers with the most military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of vehicles in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. The formula that Global Firepower uses to identify military strength has 0.000 as the best score, or the strongest military. As you look at this list, you’ll notice that the closer to a perfect zero each country’s score is, the more militarily influential that country is. While we reviewed “Powers on the Rise,” or countries who have gained the most military strength in the last year, we also considered the geopolitical situation of each emerging power and included some which, despite score fluctuation, still hold strong military vehicle fleets.
This article was updated on October 1st, 2025 to reflect new acquisitions of military vehicles, Iranian developments, and to provide updated data from Global Firepower.
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way. For example, in the face of Russian aggression, Germany has deployed troops and tanks to Lithuania for the first time since World War II as an attempt to protect its NATO ally, which could alter some of the geopolitical dynamics in the area.
Apart from the ground forces, Paraguay has 39 military aircraft (including 14 helicopters). Paraguay has 15,650 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7,522,549.
Apart from the ground forces, Estonia has 5 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1,193,791.
Apart from the ground forces, Libya has 143 military aircraft (including 1 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 16 helicopters). Libya has 32,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7,361,263.
Apart from the ground forces, New Zealand has 48 military aircraft (including 21 helicopters). New Zealand has 8,670 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5,161,211.
Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4,150,116.
Apart from the ground forces, Georgia has 61 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft and 41 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4,900,961.
Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 110 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 46 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6,652,212.
Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 117 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 31 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5,973,136.
Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 251 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2,552,088.
Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 128 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3,138,355.
Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 317 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 83 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57,527,139.
Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 99 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 42 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10,837,890.
Apart from the ground forces, Sweden has 169 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10,589,835.
Apart from the ground forces, Switzerland has 146 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 40 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8,860,574.
Apart from the ground forces, Austria has 85 military aircraft (including 15 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8,967,982.
Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 198 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft, 63 fighter aircraft, and 65 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20,260,006.
Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 551 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 247 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10,032,213.
Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 115 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10,639,726.
Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23,865,423.
Apart from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 214 military aircraft (including 42 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 168,697,184.
Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5,626,414.
Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 274 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 155 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11,174,024.
Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47,280,433.
Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38,746,310.
Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123,201,945.
Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9,402,617.
Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52,081,799.
Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84,119,531.
Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88,386,837. In April 2025, Iran unveiled new domestically-produced Karrar-2 main battle tanks and upgraded armored personnel carriers, emphasizing homegrown technology amid sanctions.
Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84,119,100.
