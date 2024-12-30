These Rising Middle Eastern Powers Have More Rocket Systems Than Most NATO Nations zachievenor / Flickr

The strategic deployment of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) stands as a clear indicator of a nation’s military strength by the incorporation of some of the world’s newest technology and firepower. Recently, a few emerging powers have increased their procurements of MLRS units, thus improving their standing on the world stage in terms of military power. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring some of these emerging powers and their respective arsenals of MLRS.

To identify the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most MLRS units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any MLRS in their arsenal were excluded. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.

Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise countries with the largest MLRS armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

21. Estonia

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 6

6 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 24

24 Total military vehicles: 1,409

1,409 Military strength score and world rank:1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Estonia has 7 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.2 million.

20. Qatar

Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total tanks: 99

99 Total artillery: 58

58 Total military vehicles: 5,544

5,544 Military strength score and world rank:1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 228 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 92 fighter aircraft, and 67 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

19. Kuwait

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 27

27 Total tanks: 367

367 Total artillery: 74

74 Total military vehicles: 4,409

4,409 Military strength score and world rank:1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 144 military aircraft (including 36 fighter aircraft and 60 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

18. Germany

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total tanks: 295

295 Total artillery: 134

134 Total military vehicles: 79,317

79,317 Military strength score and world rank:0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 618 military aircraft (including 76 attack aircraft, 133 fighter aircraft, and 318 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

17. Japan

Maikel de Vaan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 54

54 Total tanks: 518

518 Total artillery: 653

653 Total military vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Military strength score and world rank:0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,459 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 577 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.

16. Libya

David Lisbona / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 55

55 Total tanks: 300

300 Total artillery: 75

75 Total military vehicles: 2,890

2,890 Military strength score and world rank:1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Libya has 132 military aircraft (including 3 attack aircraft, 17 fighter aircraft, and 32 helicopters). Libya has 32,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.3 million.

15. Bangladesh

Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 71

71 Total tanks: 320

320 Total artillery: 464

464 Total military vehicles: 13,100

13,100 Military strength score and world rank:0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 216 military aircraft (including 44 fighter aircraft and 73 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.

14. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery: 792

792 Total military vehicles: 11,716

11,716 Military strength score and world rank:0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 164 military aircraft (including 55 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

13. Serbia

Srđan Popović / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82

82 Total tanks: 262

262 Total artillery: 162

162 Total military vehicles: 3,954

3,954 Military strength score and world rank:0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 112 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 44 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

12. Georgia

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82

82 Total tanks: 235

235 Total artillery: 267

267 Total military vehicles: 5,256

5,256 Military strength score and world rank:1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Georgia has 52 military aircraft (including 42 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.9 million.

11. Jordan

Israel Defense Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 88

88 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total artillery: 283

283 Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Military strength score and world rank:1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 265 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 148 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

10. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 105

105 Total tanks: 75

75 Total artillery: 181

181 Total military vehicles: 3,076

3,076 Military strength score and world rank:1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 81 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft and 52 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

9. Israel

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 150

150 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total artillery: 950

950 Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Military strength score and world rank:0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 612 military aircraft (including 39 attack aircraft, 241 fighter aircraft, and 146 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

8. United Arab Emirates

Natan Flayer / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 162

162 Total tanks: 354

354 Total artillery: 282

282 Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Military strength score and world rank:0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 560 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 246 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

7. Poland

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 211

211 Total tanks: 612

612 Total artillery: 525

525 Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Military strength score and world rank:0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 468 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 215 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

6. Turkey

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 286

286 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total artillery: 2,785

2,785 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Military strength score and world rank:0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,069 military aircraft (including 205 fighter aircraft and 502 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

5. Kazakhstan

Værnsfælles Forsvarskommando / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 407

407 Total tanks: 300

300 Total artillery: 696

696 Total military vehicles: 6,012

6,012 Military strength score and world rank:0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 243 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 81 fighter aircraft, and 75 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.

4. South Korea

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 581

581 Total tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total artillery: 8,052

8,052 Total military vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Military strength score and world rank:0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,576 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 354 fighter aircraft, and 758 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.

3. Myanmar

Минобороны России / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 586

586 Total tanks: 705

705 Total artillery: 2,083

2,083 Total military vehicles: 8,139

8,139 Military strength score and world rank:0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 293 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 58.0 million.

2. Syria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 614

614 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total artillery: 2,695

2,695 Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Military strength score and world rank:1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 452 military aircraft (including 57 attack aircraft, 168 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

1. Iran

Valery Evlakhov / Shutterstock.com

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 775

775 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total artillery: 2,630

2,630 Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Military strength score and world rank:0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 186 fighter aircraft, and 129 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

