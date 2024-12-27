Once America's Enemy, This Powerhouse Now Has Nearly 80,000 Military Vehicles at the Ready 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Around the world, rising military powers are rapidly modernizing their vehicle fleets. They are investing in new armored vehicles, tanks, and support systems that further improve their operational readiness and combat effectiveness. Ultimately, these vehicles play a pivotal role in maintaining tactical superiority in ground operations as well as for fulfilling the strategic objectives and projecting power. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring some of these rising military powers and their fleets of armored vehicles.

To identify the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of vehicles in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.

Here is a look at the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most military vehicles:

Why Are We Covering This?

Ahmed Bin Mazhar / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

30. Austria

Total military vehicles: 848

848 Total tanks: 58

58 Total artillery: 53

53 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Austria has 104 military aircraft (including 15 fighter aircraft and 66 helicopters). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.

29. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 1,409

1,409 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 24

24 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Estonia has 7 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.2 million.

28. Paraguay

Total military vehicles: 1,936

1,936 Total tanks: 10

10 Total artillery: 28

28 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Paraguay has 41 military aircraft (including 14 helicopters). Paraguay has 15,650 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.4 million.

27. Libya

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 2,890

2,890 Total tanks: 300

300 Total artillery: 75

75 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 55

55 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Libya has 132 military aircraft (including 3 attack aircraft, 17 fighter aircraft, and 32 helicopters). Libya has 32,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.3 million.

26. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 3,076

3,076 Total tanks: 75

75 Total artillery: 181

181 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 105

105 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 81 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft and 52 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

25. Serbia

Vojska Srbije / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 3,954

3,954 Total tanks: 262

262 Total artillery: 162

162 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82

82 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Serbia has 112 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 44 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

24. New Zealand

Boy_Anupong / Moment via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 4,040

4,040 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 31

31 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, New Zealand has 47 military aircraft (including 22 helicopters). New Zealand has 8,670 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.1 million.

23. Denmark

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 4,056

4,056 Total tanks: 44

44 Total artillery: 19

19 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 119 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 33 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.

22. Switzerland

Total military vehicles: 4,304

4,304 Total tanks: 134

134 Total artillery: 133

133 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Switzerland has 147 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.

21. Kuwait

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 4,409

4,409 Total tanks: 367

367 Total artillery: 74

74 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 144 military aircraft (including 36 fighter aircraft and 60 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

20. Georgia

Total military vehicles: 5,256

5,256 Total tanks: 235

235 Total artillery: 267

267 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82

82 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Georgia has 52 military aircraft (including 42 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.9 million.

19. Qatar

Italian Army - 8th Field Artillery Regiment 'Pasubio' - PzH2000 self-propelled howitzer in Qatar by Italian Army / BY 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/)

Total military vehicles: 5,544

5,544 Total tanks: 99

99 Total artillery: 58

58 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 228 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 92 fighter aircraft, and 67 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

18. Kazakhstan

Total military vehicles: 6,012

6,012 Total tanks: 300

300 Total artillery: 696

696 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 407

407 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 243 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 81 fighter aircraft, and 75 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.

17. Czechia

Chalabala / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 6,757

6,757 Total tanks: 65

65 Total artillery: 53

53 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 88 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 33 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

16. Sweden

Total military vehicles: 7,958

7,958 Total tanks: 120

120 Total artillery: 26

26 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sweden has 212 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

15. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 8,139

8,139 Total tanks: 705

705 Total artillery: 2,083

2,083 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 586

586 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 293 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 58.0 million.

14. Portugal

Total military vehicles: 11,173

11,173 Total tanks: 34

34 Total artillery: 106

106 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 117 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

13. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 11,716

11,716 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery: 792

792 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76

76 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 164 military aircraft (including 55 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

12. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Total tanks: 354

354 Total artillery: 282

282 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 162

162 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 560 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 246 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

11. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 13,100

13,100 Total tanks: 320

320 Total artillery: 464

464 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 71

71 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 216 military aircraft (including 44 fighter aircraft and 73 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.

10. Poland

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Total tanks: 612

612 Total artillery: 525

525 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 211

211 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 468 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 215 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

9. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total artillery: 2,695

2,695 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 614

614 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 452 military aircraft (including 57 attack aircraft, 168 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

8. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 15,046

15,046 Total tanks: 327

327 Total artillery: 236

236 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 513 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 139 fighter aircraft, and 121 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.

7. Jordan

Daniel Steger / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total artillery: 283

283 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 88

88 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 265 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 148 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

6. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Total tanks: 518

518 Total artillery: 653

653 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 54

54 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,459 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 577 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.

5. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total artillery: 950

950 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 150

150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 612 military aircraft (including 39 attack aircraft, 241 fighter aircraft, and 146 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

4. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total artillery: 2,785

2,785 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 286

286 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,069 military aircraft (including 205 fighter aircraft and 502 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

3. Iran

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total artillery: 2,630

2,630 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 775

775 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 186 fighter aircraft, and 129 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

2. South Korea

Public Domain / 101561334@N08 / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Total tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total artillery: 8,052

8,052 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 581

581 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,576 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 354 fighter aircraft, and 758 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.

1. Germany

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 79,317

79,317 Total tanks: 295

295 Total artillery: 134

134 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33

33 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 618 military aircraft (including 76 attack aircraft, 133 fighter aircraft, and 318 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

