This Middle Eastern Rival Has a Standing Army Over 600,000 Strong Majid Saeedi / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Around the world, several nations are rapidly climbing the ranks of global military powers and shifting the dynamics within their respective regions. The ultimate strength of these military powers lies in their standing armies and active personnel that they can field to whatever objective at hand. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring ascendant military powers around the world and their standing armies.

To identify the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most active military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of active military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.

Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise countries with the largest standing armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

30. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserves: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Total population: 1,202,762

1,202,762 Fit-for-service: 459,455

459,455 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Estonia has a total of 7 military aircraft. It also has 1,409 military vehicles, as well as 10 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

29. New Zealand

Boy_Anupong / Moment via Getty Images

Active personnel: 8,670

8,670 Reserves: 3,250

3,250 Paramilitary forces: 300

300 Total military personnel: 12,220

12,220 Total population: 5,109,702

5,109,702 Fit-for-service: 1,757,737

1,757,737 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, New Zealand has a total of 47 military aircraft including 22 helicopters. It also has 4,040 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

28. Croatia

Active personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserves: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Total population: 4,169,239

4,169,239 Fit-for-service: 1,571,803

1,571,803 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Croatia has a total of 81 military aircraft including 11 fighter aircraft and 52 helicopters. It also has 3,076 military vehicles including 75 tanks and 105 MLRS units, as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

27. Paraguay

Active personnel: 15,650

15,650 Reserves: 168,500

168,500 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 199,150

199,150 Total population: 7,439,863

7,439,863 Fit-for-service: 2,968,505

2,968,505 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Paraguay has a total of 41 military aircraft including 14 helicopters. It also has 1,936 military vehicles including 10 tanks at its disposal.

26. Austria

This picture was taken by a police officer of the Austrian police. The identity of this police officer will stay secret out of reasons of anonymity, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 16,000

16,000 Reserves: 125,600

125,600 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 141,600

141,600 Total population: 8,940,860

8,940,860 Fit-for-service: 3,621,048

3,621,048 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Austria has a total of 104 military aircraft including 15 fighter aircraft and 66 helicopters. It also has 848 military vehicles including 58 tanks at its disposal.

25. Denmark

Active personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserves: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary forces: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Total population: 5,946,984

5,946,984 Fit-for-service: 2,117,126

2,117,126 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Denmark has a total of 119 military aircraft including 33 fighter aircraft, 4 strike aircraft, and 34 helicopters. It also has 4,056 military vehicles including 44 tanks, as well as 91 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Portugal

Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary forces: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Total population: 10,467,366

10,467,366 Fit-for-service: 4,029,936

4,029,936 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Portugal has a total of 117 military aircraft including 28 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters. It also has 11,173 military vehicles including 34 tanks, as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Finland

wstryder / Flickr

Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Total population: 5,614,571

5,614,571 Fit-for-service: 1,908,954

1,908,954 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Finland has a total of 164 military aircraft including 55 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters. It also has 11,716 military vehicles including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units, as well as 246 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Sweden

Active personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserves: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Total population: 10,536,338

10,536,338 Fit-for-service: 3,540,210

3,540,210 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Sweden has a total of 212 military aircraft including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters. It also has 7,958 military vehicles including 120 tanks, as well as 353 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Serbia

Mihajlo Maricic / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary forces: 600,000

600,000 Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Total population: 6,693,375

6,693,375 Fit-for-service: 2,590,336

2,590,336 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Serbia has a total of 112 military aircraft including 11 fighter aircraft, 17 strike aircraft, and 44 helicopters. It also has 3,954 military vehicles including 262 tanks and 82 MLRS units at its disposal.

20. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserves: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Total population: 10,706,242

10,706,242 Fit-for-service: 4,079,078

4,079,078 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Czechia has a total of 88 military aircraft including 12 fighter aircraft, 16 strike aircraft, and 33 helicopters. It also has 6,757 military vehicles including 65 tanks at its disposal.

19. Libya

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Active personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Total population: 7,252,573

7,252,573 Fit-for-service: 3,241,900

3,241,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Libya has a total of 132 military aircraft including 17 fighter aircraft, 3 strike aircraft, and 32 helicopters. It also has 2,890 military vehicles including 300 tanks and 55 MLRS units, as well as 7 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 55,000

55,000 Reserves: 152,500

152,500 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 207,500

207,500 Total population: 4,936,390

4,936,390 Fit-for-service: 2,241,121

2,241,121 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Georgia has a total of 52 military aircraft including 42 helicopters. It also has 5,256 military vehicles including 235 tanks and 82 MLRS units, as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total population: 9,973,449

9,973,449 Fit-for-service: 4,916,910

4,916,910 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, United Arab Emirates has a total of 560 military aircraft including 99 fighter aircraft, 18 strike aircraft, and 246 helicopters. It also has 12,253 military vehicles including 354 tanks and 162 MLRS units, as well as 79 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Qatar

Active personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserves: 15,000

15,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total population: 2,532,104

2,532,104 Fit-for-service: 486,164

486,164 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Qatar has a total of 228 military aircraft including 92 fighter aircraft, 6 strike aircraft, and 67 helicopters. It also has 5,544 military vehicles including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units, as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Kuwait

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserves: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 7,500

7,500 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total population: 3,103,580

3,103,580 Fit-for-service: 1,433,854

1,433,854 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Kuwait has a total of 144 military aircraft including 36 fighter aircraft and 60 helicopters. It also has 4,409 military vehicles including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units, as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserves: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total population: 11,086,716

11,086,716 Fit-for-service: 2,960,153

2,960,153 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Jordan has a total of 265 military aircraft including 44 fighter aircraft, 6 strike aircraft, and 148 helicopters. It also has 24,148 military vehicles including 1,365 tanks and 88 MLRS units, as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Switzerland

hxyume / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active personnel: 101,584

101,584 Reserves: 49,715

49,715 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 156,299

156,299 Total population: 8,563,760

8,563,760 Fit-for-service: 3,057,262

3,057,262 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Switzerland has a total of 147 military aircraft including 43 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters. It also has 4,304 military vehicles including 134 tanks at its disposal.

12. Kazakhstan

Active personnel: 110,000

110,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total population: 19,543,464

19,543,464 Fit-for-service: 6,683,865

6,683,865 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Kazakhstan has a total of 243 military aircraft including 81 fighter aircraft, 38 strike aircraft, and 75 helicopters. It also has 6,012 military vehicles including 300 tanks and 407 MLRS units, as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total population: 47,222,613

47,222,613 Fit-for-service: 17,614,035

17,614,035 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Spain has a total of 513 military aircraft including 139 fighter aircraft, 12 strike aircraft, and 121 helicopters. It also has 15,046 military vehicles including 327 tanks, as well as 168 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Total population: 57,970,293

57,970,293 Fit-for-service: 22,144,652

22,144,652 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Myanmar has a total of 293 military aircraft including 58 fighter aircraft, 26 strike aircraft, and 80 helicopters. It also has 8,139 military vehicles including 705 tanks and 586 MLRS units, as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Total population: 167,184,465

167,184,465 Fit-for-service: 65,536,310

65,536,310 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Bangladesh has a total of 216 military aircraft including 44 fighter aircraft and 73 helicopters. It also has 13,100 military vehicles including 320 tanks and 71 MLRS units, as well as 117 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 50,000

50,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total population: 22,933,531

22,933,531 Fit-for-service: 12,728,110

12,728,110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Syria has a total of 452 military aircraft including 168 fighter aircraft, 57 strike aircraft, and 153 helicopters. It also has 14,550 military vehicles including 2,720 tanks and 614 MLRS units, as well as 47 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total population: 9,043,387

9,043,387 Fit-for-service: 3,156,142

3,156,142 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Israel has a total of 612 military aircraft including 241 fighter aircraft, 39 strike aircraft, and 146 helicopters. It also has 43,407 military vehicles including 1,370 tanks and 150 MLRS units, as well as 67 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Germany

huettenhoelscher / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserves: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Total population: 84,220,184

84,220,184 Fit-for-service: 30,993,028

30,993,028 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Germany has a total of 618 military aircraft including 133 fighter aircraft, 76 strike aircraft, and 318 helicopters. It also has 79,317 military vehicles including 295 tanks and 33 MLRS units, as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total population: 37,991,766

37,991,766 Fit-for-service: 15,272,690

15,272,690 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Poland has a total of 468 military aircraft including 59 fighter aircraft, 34 strike aircraft, and 215 helicopters. It also has 13,956 military vehicles including 612 tanks and 211 MLRS units, as well as 45 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Japan

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Active personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserves: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Total population: 123,719,238

123,719,238 Fit-for-service: 43,054,295

43,054,295 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Japan has a total of 1,459 military aircraft including 217 fighter aircraft, 36 strike aircraft, and 577 helicopters. It also has 37,662 military vehicles including 518 tanks and 54 MLRS units, as well as 155 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 83,593,483

83,593,483 Fit-for-service: 3,561,604

3,561,604 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Turkey has a total of 1,069 military aircraft including 205 fighter aircraft and 502 helicopters. It also has 55,104 military vehicles including 2,231 tanks and 286 MLRS units, as well as 186 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. South Korea

Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total population: 51,966,948

51,966,948 Fit-for-service: 21,306,449

21,306,449 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, South Korea has a total of 1,576 military aircraft including 354 fighter aircraft, 98 strike aircraft, and 758 helicopters. It also has 66,492 military vehicles including 2,501 tanks and 581 MLRS units, as well as 200 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Iran

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 87,590,873

87,590,873 Fit-for-service: 41,167,710

41,167,710 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the personnel, Iran has a total of 551 military aircraft including 186 fighter aircraft, 23 strike aircraft, and 129 helicopters. It also has 65,765 military vehicles including 1,996 tanks and 775 MLRS units, as well as 101 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.